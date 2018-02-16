In this article, I will show feature differences between the Nikon 1 V1 and the newly announced Nikon 1 V2 mirrorless cameras. Judging by the J2 and V2 updates this year, it seems like Nikon will be refreshing the 1 line fairly often, so I am planning to provide feature comparisons like this to show what has changed between cameras after each announcement. As you may already know, the whole Nikon 1 line has a CX mount with a 2.7x crop factor and the J1/J2 cameras are targeted for photo hobbyists, while the V1/V2 cameras are targeted for more serious shooters. Hence, there is a significant difference in size, feature and performance between the two lines. Please keep in mind that this Nikon 1 V1 vs V2 comparison is purely based on specifications. A detailed comparison with image samples and ISO comparisons will be provided in the upcoming Nikon 1 V2 Review.

Looks like Nikon listened to many of the customer complaints about handling, layout and design of the V1 camera, so they came up with a completely different design this time around. The grip on the V2 resembles the Sony NEX series cameras. As I pointed out in my Sony NEX-5n review, I loved the way Sony designed its grip, so it is nice to see that Nikon borrowed the idea and improved the ergonomics. Another new addition is the dedicated PASM camera mode dial, which Nikon completely omitted on the V1. The rear of the camera also went through significant layout changes – now we have four function buttons on the left side of the LCD, similar to what Nikon DSLRs have. Aside from these ergonomic changes, the V2 comes with some new features and improvements. The sensor on the V2 has more resolution – 14.2 vs 10.1 on the V1. A built-in flash is now included. And despite the new form factor and the built-in flash, the V2 is also slightly lighter. Let’s take a look at how the two cameras stack up against each other in terms of specifications.

Nikon 1 V1 vs V2 Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon 1 V1 Nikon 1 V2 Sensor Resolution 10.1 Million 14.2 Million Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 13.2mmx8.8mm 13.2mmx8.8mm Sensor Pixel Size 3.40µ 2.86µ Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Image Size 3,872 x 2,592 4,608 x 3,072 Image Processor EXPEED 3 EXPEED 3A Viewfinder Type 0.47″ 1.44m dot EVF 0.47″ 1.44m dot EVF Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Built-in Flash No Yes Flash Sync Speed 1/60 (Electronic), 1/250 (Mechanical) 1/60 (Electronic), 1/250 (Mechanical) Storage Media 1x SD 1x SD Top Continuous Shooting Speed 5 frames per second 10, 30 or 60 fps using Electronic (Hi) shutter 5 frames per second 10, 15, 30 or 60 fps using Electronic (Hi) shutter Max Shutter Speed Electronic Shutter: 1/16,000 sec, Mechanical Shutter: 1/4,000 sec Electronic Shutter: 1/16,000 sec, Mechanical Shutter: 1/4,000 sec Exposure Metering TTL metering using image sensor TTL metering using image sensor Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 160 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-3,200 ISO 160-6,400 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 6,400 N/A Autofocus System Hybrid autofocus (phase detection/contrast-detect AF) Hybrid autofocus (phase detection/contrast-detect AF) Video Capability Yes Yes Video Maximum Record Time 20 min in 1080/60i and 1080/30p, 30 min in 720/60p 20 min in 1080/60i and 1080/30p, 30 min in 720/60p Video Maximum Resolution 1920×1080 @ 30p, 60i 1920×1080 @ 30p, 60i Audio Recording Built-in stereo microphone; sensitivity adjustable

Optional external ME-1 microphone Built-in stereo microphone; sensitivity adjustable

Optional external ME-1 microphone LCD Size 3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD 3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD LCD Resolution 921,000 dots 921,000 dots Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi Support N/A WU-1B Battery EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery EN-EL21 Lithium-ion Battery Battery Life 350 shots (CIPA) 310 shots (CIPA) Battery Charger MH-25 Battery Charger MH-28 Battery Charger Weather Sealed Body No No USB Version 2.0 2.0 Weight (Body Only) 10.4oz. (294g) 9.8oz. (278g) Dimensions 113 x 76 x 43.5mm 107.8 x 81.6 x 45.9mm MSRP Price $899.95 (as introduced, now $489) $799.95 (as introduced)

As you can see from the above comparison table, aside from the basics that I already covered on the top of the article, there is not much difference between the two cameras. What I find to be very interesting here, is that the V2 has a pixel pitch of 2.86µ. If the image quality of the V2 is as good as on the V1, then imagine what kind of a DSLR Nikon could potentially create. Putting some math into work, if we had a DSLR with this kind of pixel pitch, we would have a 105 MP full-frame sensor! So when someone talks about a 50 MP+ resolution on a 35mm sensor, this is more than doable, today.