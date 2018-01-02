Nikon 1 eBook Published

We are pleased to announce that our Nikon 1 eBook, The Little Camera That Could, has been published and is now available online. This 210-page eBook chronicles my journey with the Nikon 1 camera system and features over 450 original images. I suppose one of the first questions that many Photography Life readers may be asking themselves is, “Why would anyone write a book about Nikon 1?” Well, the answer is pretty simple. First, it was a fun and enjoyable project. Second, I have had numerous Nikon 1 owners contact me over the past couple of years, sharing their intentions to keep shooting with their Nikon 1 gear even if it ends up getting discontinued by Nikon down the road. I decided since there were quite a few people that enjoy using The Little Camera That Could as much as I do, I’d write an eBook on it. What follows are some JPEGs of individual pages from The Little Camera That Could. These were made from the eBook’s PDF file and as such have lost a bit of quality when compared to the actual book.

I’ve been working on this project for over a year and during that time the original concept title for the eBook, The Little Camera That Could, never changed. It just seemed to fit the misunderstood and much maligned camera system that I use on an exclusive basis. One of the objectives of the book is to highlight the capabilities of the Nikon 1 system by showing a wide range of images covering different subject matter.

The first portion of the book discusses how I stumbled into the Nikon 1 system, and provides a brief overview of current bodies (J5, V3) and the majority of 1 Nikon lenses (the exceptions are AW lenses and the 11.5-27mm zoom since I’ve never owned or used these). It also identifies some of the challenges using the Nikon 1 system such as low light performance and potential issues when doing video, while also highlighting some of the strengths of the system. I also touch on some considerations when working with Nikon 1 RAW files in post.

Another section of the eBook discusses using extension tubes with Nikon 1 gear and shows a selection of images captured in this fashion. The eBook points out that there is no native macro lens available for the Nikon 1 system.

The Auto Focus Performance section features a number of AF-C runs and discusses various considerations when trying to make the most out of the Nikon 1’s auto-focusing capabilities and its fast frame rates. About 75% of The Little Camera That Could features images in specific subject areas, such as the page above from the Aircraft segment. Some of these sections also provide tips on the use of the Nikon 1 system when photographing certain subject matter.

The Automotive section contains a selection of images captured at both indoor and outdoor display venues. I much prefer photographing components and details of automobiles rather than entire vehicles. On the majority of pages in the various subject matter specific sections you will find a feature image as well as some additional photographs. The objective of doing this was to provide readers with as many images to view as possible, while keeping The Little Camera That Could to a reasonable size. The eBook is about 145MB and takes about 10 minutes to download.

Bird photography, both birds-in-flight and static birds are included in two different sections of The Little Camera That Could. Some commentary on some of the typical settings that I use to photograph birds is included.

Since many people enjoy flower photography I have included a section on this subject matter. There are over 20 sections in the eBook that feature specific subject matter which may be of interest to readers.

Nine different travel destinations are featured in The Little Camera That Could. These include British Columbia, Colorado, Greece, New Zealand, Nova Scotia, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. Each destination features a selection of images as well as some commentary about the destination, or about specific images in the section.

I’ve quite enjoyed using the Nikon 1 system for travel photography and have been using it exclusively for this subject matter since the fall of 2014. I have a couple of photography tours planned for 2018. Hopefully both tours will result in a sufficient number of images to produce eBooks for each destination.

I’ve been working on a New Zealand travel photography book for over a year and it is progressing quite well. Unless something unforeseen happens, I am planning to launch that eBook in the spring of 2018.

Also included in The Little Camera That Could are two sections that will likely appeal to specific audiences. One has a few examples of Light Painting, the other one deals with Photo Art. The page below is from the Photo Art section.

As many Photography Life readers who have been following my articles here for the past 3-4 years will know, I can get a little bit philosophical at times. I thought it would be appropriate to end this article with the ‘Final Thoughts’ page from The Little Camera That Could.

Even though The Little Camera That Could does have a focus on the Nikon 1 system, it showcases over 450 original images covering a wide range of subject matter that may appeal to folks who use other brands and types of camera gear. Hopefully readers who have been following me here at Photography Life will find it to be an interesting general photography eBook. Nikon 1 owners may use it as a bit of a resource eBook. Readers who would like to view the launch article for The Little Camera That Could that is on my photography blog can use the link provided. The eBook is available at a cost of $9.99 Canadian.

The Little Camera That Could utilizes standard anti-piracy encryption including buyer-specific QR coding. I hope readers understand the need for authors and photographers to protect their intellectual property since online piracy is rampant.

Article and all eBook images are Copyright 2017 Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, adaptation, or reproduction of any kind is allowed without written permission. Photography Life is the only approved user of this article. If you see it reproduced anywhere else it is an unauthorized and illegal use. Readers who call out offending websites that steal intellectual property by posting messages on offending websites are always appreciated!