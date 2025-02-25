Welcome Back, Zeiss! 50mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4 Otus ML Announced

Zeiss announced their newest lenses for digital photographers today – and that’s a sentence I haven’t been able to write for six years! It’s no secret that Zeiss took a long hiatus from the photography world, but now they’re back with a pair of Otus lenses: the 50mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4.

Both of these lenses get Zeiss’s new “ML” designation, meaning that they were designed specifically for mirrorless cameras. They will be available in Sony E, Canon RF, and Nikon Z mounts later this year. Given the excellent performance of Zeiss’s original, DSLR-based Otus lenses, I’m very excited about this new pair of lenses. And beyond today’s particular announcement, hopefully it’s the start of a long line of new Zeiss lenses for mirrorless cameras!

That said, these two lenses are manual focus only, and they aren’t cheap. The 50mm will sell for $2500, and the 85mm will sell for $3000. This is less expensive than Zeiss’s DSLR Otus lenses, but there’s a big difference in the state of the photography market today: stronger competition. Lenses like the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S and Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM cost about the same as the new Zeiss lenses, while offering autofocus and brighter apertures – and they’re already approaching optical perfection.

This certainly means that the new Zeiss Otus ML lenses will be niche products, although Zeiss is no stranger to that position in the market. Given the excellent all-metal build quality, silky manual focus, top-class coatings, and creamy bokeh that Zeiss is known for, there will surely be photographers who long for these new lenses despite their price and lack of autofocus. I can’t wait to test them myself and see how far Zeiss has pushed the envelope after years of waiting!

You can pre-order the Zeiss 50mm f/1.4 Otus ML and Zeiss 85mm f/1.4 Otus ML at the links below. Zeiss says that the 50mm will ship in Spring and the 85mm will ship later in 2025.

Press Release

ZEISS Unveils New Otus ML – Continues the Legendary Lens for Mirrorless Mounts Exceptional optical performance and precision with the highest standards for professional photography and visual story creation, optimized for the latest mirrorless mounts (E, RF, and Z).

Creative freedom through its exceptional optical performance and ultimate precise focus.

New lens family starts with 1.4/50 and 1.4/85 in 2025. Oberkochen, Germany | 25 February 2025 | ZEISS Mobile Imaging ZEISS has announced the introduction of a new Otus ML family, a series of lenses designed specifically for professional photographers and ambitious visual story creators who require the highest optical performance and precision mechanics for full creative control. For the start, the Otus ML is available in two focal lengths: a 1.4/50 lens suitable for versatile photography and a 1.4/85 lens optimized for portrait work. Inspired by the legendary ZEISS Otus family, these new lenses bring ZEISS’ renowned optical excellence to mirrorless cameras: Sony1 E, Canon2 RF- and Nikon3 Z-Mount. ZEISS Otus ML Lens Family ZEISS Otus ML 1.4/50 ZEISS Otus ML 1.4/85 Continuing the Legacy of the First Otus Generation The Otus ML lenses are engineered to provide exceptional optical performance, revealing details that may not be discernible to the naked eye. These lenses embody the well-regarded ZEISS Look, characterized by sharpness, accurate color reproduction, and a three-dimensional quality. The apochromatic lens design ensures excellent color fidelity while minimizing chromatic aberrations. Additionally, the aspherical design contributes to virtually distortion-free images, enhancing overall image quality. The ZEISS T* anti-reflective coating further reduces reflections and flare, improving clarity and color accuracy. From a mechanical standpoint, the Otus ML lenses offer precise manual focus, which enhance the creative and storytelling process. The lenses feature a smooth metal focus ring with a precision helicoid drive, facilitating accurate focusing. Manual aperture control, equipped with a de-click function for video, allows for seamless adjustments, which can be advantageous in various shooting scenarios. The all-metal construction of the Otus ML lenses is designed to endure the demands of professional photography. The compact and portable design is optimized for the latest mirrorless mounts: Sony E, Canon RF, and Nikon Z-Mount, with the 1.4/50 weighing 677g and the 1.4/85 weighing 1,040g. Clear and precise scales on the lenses enable quick adjustments, ensuring that photographers maintain control over their settings. The Otus ML lenses are built to perform reliably in challenging conditions. A blue sealing ring protects the camera lens interface from dust and moisture, while additional seals provide protection against splashes. The lenses are temperature resistant, functioning effectively in environments ranging from -20°C to +55°C. They have also undergone rigorous testing for mechanical, vibration, and shock resistance. Continuing the legacy of the Otus family, which has been recognized for its low sample variation and outstanding imaging performance since its introduction in 2013, the new Otus ML combines premium optical performance with precise mechanical engineering, optimized for the latest mirrorless mounts. This positions the Otus ML as a valuable tool for ambitious photographers seeking to combine full, precise control with creative freedom while focusing on the core of their imaging work. Product Introduction Available on the Web The ZEISS Otus ML lens family will be presented on February 26, 2025, at 11 am CET on YouTube, @ZEISSCameraLenses, by ZEISS experts. The new ZEISS Otus ML will be available from specialist retailers: 1.4/50mm from Spring 2025 at the RRP of €2,499 (incl. german VAT 19%) / $2,500, and the 1.4/85 later in 2025 at the RRP of €2,799 (incl. german VAT 19%)/ $2,999. For more information about the ZEISS Otus ML and its specifications, please visit www.zeiss.com/otus-ml. Further product and application images can be downloaded here.

This new lens from ZEISS is simply stunning! Incredibly sharp and precise, with a wonderfully lightweight feel in hand. The fully metal focusing ring? An absolute tactile delight — it’s a joy to use! Wolf-Peter Steinheisser, professional photographer and ZEISS ambassador

The unparalleled excellence of the ZEISS Otus ML lens makes it nearly impossible to find any flaws in the images it captures. Its remarkable sharpness and true-to-life colors are exactly what I need as a professional photographer – to preserve the essence of moments, people, and things as they truly are. Mo Xie, professional photographer and ZEISS ambassador Manual focusing is more than a method — it’s a way for photographers to connect deeply with their creative power and craftsman-ship, enabling both unparalleled control and artistic freedom. It allows for precise focusing on the center of the image, the story, and emphasizes the exact details that bring the visual idea to life. Petra Visuri, Category Manager ZEISS Photography

We are pleased to announce the introduction of the Otus ML lens to the community of photographers. This lens reflects our ongoing commitment to quality and innovation. The Otus ML family combines classic features with modern advancements, showcasing our dedication to enhancing photographic technology while honoring traditional craftsmanship. Sebastian Döntgen, Head of ZEISS Mobile Imaging and Photography

