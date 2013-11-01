Would You Buy This?

Earlier this week, when I wrote about my experience at the 2013 Photo Plus Show, I pointed out that I found a product that I have been searching for the past 4 years. It was something that I found on the last day at the conference, while going through the smaller, less popular booths towards the end of the exhibit hall. I first hesitated about what I saw, but as soon as I realized that it was exactly what I had been looking for, I got very excited and bought one for myself immediately (and pretty much forced Tom to buy one as well). You might be wondering what it was – well, as weird as it may sound, it was a Sensor Gel Stick!
Don’t mind the name – I came up with that, because it describes the function of this tool pretty well in my opinion. The actual product name is “Eyelead” :)
It has been 4 years since I watched a video of the guys at The Luminous Landscape visiting a Leica factory in Germany that assembles Leica M9 cameras. Although I have seen a lot of different videos since then, this one for some reason got stuck in my brain, especially the part where a lady cleans the sensor before putting it in a container. A lot of attention is paid to the process – something Leica is famous for. And unlike other cleaning methods that I have seen other manufacturers like Nikon use, this one seemed like the best one to me! If you have time, watch the whole video. It is certainly worth your time! But if you want to skip to the “meat”, move the video slider to 13:30, where the factory tour guy explains how it works and then the rest of the video basically demonstrates the process of cleaning sensors:
(Sorry, but there is no way to embed the video here, so you have to watch it by clicking the “Watch on Vimeo” button in the middle).
Pretty cool huh? One of the guys in the background asks “where can I get it?”, but he never receives a response. The moment I saw this video, I started looking for a similar solution and did not have much success. I found a product that performed a similar function called “DustAid”, I was quickly disappointed after trying it out. The sticky part did not seem like it was properly attached. After a single try, I tossed the product in the trash, since I did not want to end up leaving it on the sensor and further risking to scratch my sensor while attempting to remove it.
The “Sensor Gel Stick” that I found during the conference does exactly what is shown in the Leica video. The color of the gel on the stick is green and that’s really the only difference between the one pictured above and the one used by Leica. The Chinese entrepreneur that manufacturers and sells them in Germany (the product has a “Made in Germany” label), showed me his cell phone, where Leica and other manufacturers were requesting to order more of these sticks in large batches. I am just puzzled by why it has remained such a niche product and has not become popular among photographers.
Seriously, once you try this product out, you will be getting rid of all your sensor brushes, cleaning pads and all other expensive junk that often ends up leaving more dust on the sensor. I don’t have to explain how to use the product, since it is shown pretty clearly in video. In short, it is a very quick process that takes less than 30 seconds to clean the entire surface area of your digital sensor. And this stick comes in one size, so you can use the same stick to clean everything from something like a Nikon 1 with a 1″ sensor to a full-frame DSLR.
Take a look at my Nikon D600 sensor, which I wet-cleaned a long time ago and abused quite a bit in the field (not a good idea to change lenses when it is windy!). I took a picture at f/32 using a very old manual focus lens from 1962:
Don’t worry about the round spots on the bottom of the frame – those are from the old lens that had some damage on the rear element. See all that junk on the sensor? That’s mostly micro dust – a fact of life when dealing with DSLR cameras. Can’t really see much of that when taking pictures, except when stopping down smaller than f/11. Notice that the portion of the sensor a little above the center of the frame has a line of dust; the same in the bottom right corner. That’s what typically happens when you use a sensor swab. While the dust can be effectively removed with a swab, you often end up leaving some of it in the corner of the sensor, or sometimes the liquid can create streaks of residue that require several passes to be fully cleaned. If you have done this sort of cleaning before, you know exactly what I am talking about! And unfortunately, there is no easy way to remove all that build up of stuff around the sensor. Rocket blowers can sometimes be effective, but they end up moving the air around and raising other dust inside the camera chamber that literally goes right back on the sensor! Quite a frustrating experience if you ask me (and I have cleaned sensors hundreds of times).
Here is how the Sensor Gel Stick cleaned up the nasty-looking sensor (again, don’t pay attention to the round shapes – those are not on the sensor):
Wow. I don’t think my Nikon D600 has ever been this clean. I did the same thing on my Nikon D800E and the D3s and all three are now very clean.
Where to buy?
Now if you are just like me, you are probably wondering where you could buy something like this. Well, if you’ve missed the Photo Plus show, you are pretty much out of luck, since the product is not sold or distributed in the United States. But after talking to the company president, we might be able to open up the opportunity to sell them in the US – if there is enough interest!
What is the price?
I was told that the product is normally sold for 35 Euros, which is around $50 in USD. However, if we start distributing the product in the US and become a distributor, we will be able to offer it at around $40 USD. Now compare that to a pack of VisibleDust swabs that cost $42 and do not nearly do as good of a job. Plus, you need 3-4 of these for a good clean, so you will eventually end up buying many of them. There are other cheaper methods to clean sensors, but they require messing with special lint-free paper, liquid solutions, etc, with a higher chance of leaving more stuff on the sensor and the camera chamber. The Sensor Gel Stick is reusable many times. The guy told me that it can last as long as 5 years, but that’s obviously being optimistic for someone like me that cleans sensors on a regular basis. But for everyone else that only occasionally does it, it will probably last about 3 years. Still, $40 for a couple of years is pretty cheap if you ask me! I could imagine that it would save a lot of frustration when working in the field and a dust blower does not help. And don’t even compare this to sending your camera to Nikon/Canon every time, as each trip will cost anywhere between $50 to $70.
Would you buy it?
Now here is the main question – would you buy the Sensor Gel Stick? Please vote below. Thank you!
Comments
Nasim
If you get it they will come… I have been looking for a good system, and they all have drawbacks. This looks great, so yea, I would try it in a heart beat. Keep us posted!
I`ve found one on ebay and ordered right away. :)))
Just bought from ebay too, £24 here in the UK. There is a Chinese merchant on ebay selling for £22. Also available on Amazon here in the UK, £35.
I have been holding off on the Sensor Swabs because of all the hassle, and the questionable results! I’m onboard and want it as soon as you can get it!
Great tip, thanks! :-)
Actually, you can buy it on amazon Germany ), they will ship to the US. Retail price is 35 Euro, they currently sell it for 25 Euro.
you can get some on ebay, 32$ with free shipping. thanks nasim I tried wet cleaning and wasn’t satisfied with the results!!!
I just ordered the last one on amazon.de, but do you think it’s the legit one like in the video?
I`m a 600 user. Didn`t get a chance to send it back to replace shutter mechanism. I haven`t been comfortable with wet swap sensor cleanings. And this has been what I`ve been dreaming. Since it`s something Leica uses, I trust it 100%
Freely available on Amazon’s UK website – just ordered one!
I would buy this for sure if it comes with the sticky paper as in the leica video.
There’s 10 pieces of that paper included.
Looks good. One question: you clean the sticky cube tip by touching it to sticky paper, right? How do you know you’re not going to transfer adhesive from paper to sensor? What paper to use?
Thanks.
Meh. If you shoot Velvia, you would never have to worry about dust, period.
I just bought the last one. Thanks :)
This is what I’ve used for years, works greats and I still have 25+ sticker sheets left! (mine are bigger than the ones of this specific model)
AND YOU CAN GET THEM IN THE US! This is the one I have:
Very interesting method and i expect good results. Especially when you are out in the field and need a quick cleaning it might be really good. Far better than any wet cleaning with sensor swabs.
However i find that the best method by far is the cleaning with sensor film.
Here’s some info how it works:
www.achim-sieger.de/en/se…rcleaning/
Best regards
Achim
An interesting and very useful product. That LEICA video is top notch. Thanks, Nasim, for sharing!
BTW, the Leica M9 is arguably the best 35mm camera on the planet and second in quality overall only to the Mamiya 7II. :-)
How. Did. I. Miss. This?!?!?!
Yes. PLEASE!
I would buy it in a heart beat. Def need to clean my D800.
Great article Nasim
I bought two months ago the complete dust-wand kit from dust-aid with an extra bottle of ultra-clean solution and the 50 sheets of dust-cloth and dust-cloth MF and the dust-aid platinum spending nearly 100$us. I have used the dust-wand kit with their ultra-clean product, with the wand and the regular dust-cloth. I have not yet used the dust-aid platinum that you recommand to stay away. Another good idea with not so good marketed product. I used the wet treatment on my 3 Nikons D90, D7000, D7100, with good results. My D7000 was particularly dirty with some traces of oil spots, that were not easy to remove. You must not be faint of heart to clean your camera sensors. I had to apply the product more than 5 times to get satisfactory results on oil spots. The D7100 was also showing some traces of oil (2 round stains) after a few thousands shots. At kelbytraining site they say cleaning camera sensors is unavoidable, so be prepared to learn how to do it or get it done regularly at the camera shop ($$$$).
I surely would go for an easier way to clean my sensors periodically with less stress. I can see that your results on the D600 are better than what I got with my wet cleaning and the application beeing much safer. I am ready as soon as the product is available to buy this new tool to make the job done…
regards
Luc
yes, i would definitely buy it. that’s the cleanest sensor I have ever seen.
How is this not a Kickstarter project!?! I would sent you $40 in about two seconds. :-)
Andrew, I think I will start it, now that I see that our readers want it.
Hello ! Yes your readers want it bad (including me !) but hey, once you reach to a bigger audience, just imagine how craving they will be for this much effective cleaning?! You should try all your links to catch the interest on this breath-taking piece of GOLD !!!!
I am going to personally illuminate it on a few professional photography pages & to some professionals.
Thanks.
Doesn’t look like the same product – the one I am talking about is made in Germany. This one is a Chinese knock-off … wouldn’t trust it.
You “wouldn’t trust” the $9.95 version – yet you reach that conclusion without testing the product. I thought this site tests then recommends. Your conflict of interest is showing. Amazing how standards go down when profit is involved.
just wondering if you would be willing to “trust” the 9.95 knock off enough to buy it and try it on your expensive sensor??
Generally speaking, you get exactly what you pay for – and German companies usually don’t manufacture trash, while the Chinese do. I for one would not go for the 9.95 option when its my entire camera that could be put jeopardy.
How dare you come to this site and accuse someone? If you feel comfortable buying Chinese knock off crap, go right ahead and use that stick on your expensive DSLR! Except when things go wrong and your sensor is toast, you won’t be coming here and crying.
Dave, would gladly test a product if it were safe. In this case, I don’t think I would want to put a $9 knock-off on my $3K camera. If you would like to do that, please go ahead and let us know how it works out.
Interesting how people are accusing me of “feeling comfortable” buying the knock off, when all I asked for was a test of the product. What I’m uncomfortable with is how people drink the cool aid and reach conclusions about this product – calling it “crap,” or referring to other products -not this one – that are “generally bad.” Just asking for a test of a product before conclusions are reached. One person on this site has bought the Chinese product and says he’ll report back. Now that’s all I asked and hoped for by the site, not the people who come to the site.
And Nasim, come on: how could you think that I’m suggesting you test it on your 3k – or even 1k – camera? Use a couple of your out of date cameras and compare the results.
Dave, sorry for a late reply. I talked to the manufacturer about the Chinese version and I was told that the image you see on eBay is in fact stolen – it was the first image of the same product made by Eyelead in Germany.
Thank you Nasim for you reply based on the facts you’ve researched. Absurd suggestions that I do the testing rather than you “my 3k camera” only serves to raise suspicion about the authenticity of your product, not the one I was inquiring about. I appreciate this objective, and research based answer: most times your usual approach on this website and the reason I rely on it.
Dave, and I apologize if my earlier comment sounded negative – that was certainly not my intent. The owner of the company said that he will be contacting eBay and other sites to take down the image of his products and possibly ban selling of the counterfeit versions.
Looks a lot like the product that Pentax has sold for years: Pentax Image Sensor Cleaning Kit O-ICK1 39357.
www.adorama.com/IPXIS…kbid=65109
You can buy it also via ebay: www.ebay.com/itm/P…43bf8ac5ce
Looks like an interesting product. Just one question..
Why does the first image of the dirty sensor have a green tinge to it where as the second one doea not?
And here is another place that sells the blue eyelead product for $29.50.
maxsaver.net/Eyele…SCK-1.aspx
Awesome. Yet… despite even Leica using it, I am still scared shitless. Isn’t it gonna ruin any kind of coating or whatever?
have been using this kind of product ( after watching Leica Video ) for years ( and like it )
Its weakest point is the cleaning paper.
10 small pieces means you cannot use it after say 20 clenaing sessions. I see that you can order cleaning paper from Eyelead ( good news ) but anyone aware what kind of adhesives is used for cleaning ( I don’t dare to use duct tape;-)
Hi Nasim,
Looks like a good idea. I’ve had the oil problem with my D600 and have been sending to Nikon to clean. Do you think this will remove oil or just dust?
Thanks.
Anyway, many many thanks for the precious information.
Hello,
I’m usine mine for a very long time, almost 10 years. It cames with some special gluing paper so i can clean the stick before using it.
Lionel
I’ve been using something similar to this. PROMASTER makes one liek this for about 40 bucks. I got mines from tuttlecameras.com/spec_…%5D=392321
That’s exactly the sensor cleaning tool commonly sold by PENTAX for years now (part # O-ICK1 plus a rather thick booklet with sticky paper). I used this on my other camera’s, but when I applied it on my (new) D800 then, I had the impression that the sensor was somewhat sicking in on the rod and lifted up a little to much to my feeling. But as I now saw the lIECA video after a long time again, that lifting seems a bit normal, so I will be digging that tool up again.
Thanks for the article and the video, I had seen it before but lost the link to it!
Jann Lipka, you can use that sticky paper several times, just take a felt pen and draw a line in the middle, then use one part per cleaning session and simply cross out the used part, half a sheet is quit enough. That way that hard to find booklet lasts twice as long…
Jimbo, the PENTAX rod will not remove oil (I tried it with my other cameras), but in the video (13:20 sec) you can see that the lady first wet cleaned and than stamped…
Thank you, thought as much, I appreciate you sharing your ‘hands on’ experience. Thought I would check as on their website it does mention that it cleans “dust and oil” but seemed an unlikely claim to me.
Looks terrific. I sue the visible dust sensor cleaning kit for my FX and DX cameras. I must admit sensor cleaning is very occasional for me and I do take blue sky reference images on a regular basis. I change lenses often in the field always with the camera facing downwards. My x1 and x1.5 swabs are running low as I carry out cleaning on all my friends sensors so this looks method just the job.
Not available yet in the UK, or if it is I can’t find it. However, if it’s good enough for Leica, then it’s good enough for me.
No one should fear cleaning a sensor, take note of the instructions and it’s a painless affair.
Richard
I have decided to give the ‘Eyelead’ a go after reading your review Nasim.
I am UK based have ‘Eyelead’ one from a UK supplier for £23 plus shipping.
I have always stayed clear of cleaning my own sensors on my cameras but I will try this and hopefully if it performs well then it will save a few quid.
If I wreck a sensor (oooops), then it won’t :~\
Sorry, should have read as below.
I have decided to give the ‘Eyelead’ a go after reading your review Nasim.
I am UK based have ordered an ‘Eyelead’ from a UK supplier for £23 plus shipping.
I have always stayed clear of cleaning my own sensors on my cameras but I will try this and hopefully if it performs well then it will save a few quid.
If I wreck a sensor (oooops), then it won’t :~\
Hi. Yes, I saw that on e-bay. A bit nervous about buying from China though and Amazon’s price is a bit expensive. I think all said and done, I’ll carry on wet cleaning as I have all the Visible Dust kit including the Arctic Butterfly, loupe, sensor cleaner etc. The last boxes of sensor cleaners have lasted me 2 years, so guess economically it makes no sense to change now.
Richard
I did buy the German version, I did not trust the Chinese version either :~p.
I have often considered getting the Arctic Butterfly but never purchased one.
I will see how I get on with this.
I bought my Arctic Butterfly kit in 2008 at a cost of £150 (same as today). The sensor wipes cost £30 per 12, so that’s £60 for the x1 and x1.5 and the fluid £16 (it lasts for ages)! I have all the kit, but the swabs are very expensive. When I clean friends cameras I charge £3 as they are mates rates.
Overall, if the Eyelead costs £38 from Amazon (Germany) it represents pnominal value compared to wet cleaning providing one uses it regularly. I would question its safety and suitability, if it weren’t that Leica use it.
Richard
£3. Lucky mates ;o)
Don’t happen to live near Coventry do you? lol.
Just ordered one from german Ebay site. It will be my first attempt to clean sensor(s). Can I use it also on a sensor without AA filter (D7100)? Any other action to be taken on sensor before using it?
I have cleaned my D7100 successfully with wet cleaning I can’t see why the new method would cause problems. It’s likely the Leica demonstrated doesn’t have an AA filter either.
Richard
Nasim, have you ever heard of this cleaning method? I might try it:
www.sensor-film.com/index.html
Cleaning one’s own sensor is not as scary as it all the posting and writings make it sound. Just be careful and patient. In 5 minutes one can get a very clean sensor but not as clean as this post, in comparison.
I watched the video and it appears that the woman who cleans the sensor goes over and over the sensor with the same stick, without cleaning the dirt from the gel. She also does this with the alcohol swab. All the videos and instructions that I’ve watched and read indicate to do one pass and then change the swab to avoid scratching the sensor. Please comment – thank you.
Yes, Elliot, I was wondering too.
But I watched that video again, and I saw the Leica woman taking a reference photo first. So, I think she just saw some little dust and judged that a rather simple cleaning would be sufficient, but that’s just me guessing! On the other hand, she had to do it over with a liquid…
I have the Pentax kit, and the dust is really sticking to it and would not get lose while continuously stamping. A sensor is not supposed to be sticky at all…
The sticky paper is meant to clean the rod from sticking dirt.
Any way,I think that systematically ‘cleaning’ the stamp rod during the sensor cleaning would do no harm at all.
I have to admit that I am rather reluctant to DIY sensor cleaning, I only do it when no alternatives are available.
A renowned workshop with a decent insurance is what I do prefer, whatever the cost!
Oh my god! This will solve THE problem of my D600! Awesome :-) Thanks for this information!
Hi Oliver,
If you mean THE oil, apparently it doesn’t do the job. I was excited for a moment too…..
My pentax one cleaned the oil spots off my d7000. This one should to.
Hi Jimbo and Dan
I think I’ll buy one anyway ;-)
I believe this is a similar unit that I found two years ago on Amazon. It is made for Pentax. I have had great success with it.
www.amazon.com/Penta…olife0c-20
The one in video looks a lot like this pentax version
Certainly would buy at least two for me and one for my son. We both have the 600. I spend $50 to have the sensor cleaned at our local camera store because I’m afraid I’ll damage the sensor if I try it myself. This should work. I have my sensor cleaned at least once a year; it’s an investment in the quality of my photos. Why buy the 600 if I’m going to hobble it with dust?
Put me on your email list, I want one when you start distributing them! One question, the sticky paper, I would assume if you clean a lot, you would need to purchase additional of that in order to keep the gel clean for as long as possible, will that be available as well?
Thanks Nasim!!
Questions,
1. In the video it sounded like this cleaner was making a sticking sound as she touched to the sensor. If that was the case could that miss align the the sensor over time?
2.What about using it on fuji X trans sensors as they are different.
3. Can and how would you clean the gel.
4. I read where you have to be careful not to even slightly drag or sweep the cleaner across the sensor… is that true?
If you buy that, there’s a sticker paper. You need to open the sticker and touch the gel to that sticker and it will get the dust from the gel, so the gel is clean again. Don’t rubbed the sensor with this lens, this is not swab, just dab.
I’m beginning to believe that too many digital camera owners suffer from a medical condition called OCD- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Look it up. Example: “Dust on my sensor…it’s the end of the world! I need a magic wand! ”
Rule #1: Don’t change your lens in a dust storm
Rule #2: Buy a 24-120mm zoom lens to lessen your need to change lenses
Rule #3: Hold your camera pointing down when you change a lens
Rule #4: Fix dust spots in Phototshop
Rule #5: Consider giving up photography if you are certified OCD
Lastly, accept these comments with a sense of humor and don’t respond with serious indignation.
At first glance it looks strange to me, but it’s very interesting solution. I want one :-)
You can get one made by pentax in the US. I’ve used mine for years and it still works great. www.amazon.com/gp/pr…olife0c-20
I would definitely buy this- I mean it is the solution without needing the “solution”!
Hi All,
Can we move on from any negativity please. This a a great forum for OPEN discussions and an important part of the hobby I love. Please don’t ruin that for me or others, life is just too short.
Thanks
I’ve been using the dustaid stick for years without a problem. Don’t rely on bad-mouthing other products that work in an attempt to push your product. If you were “afraid” to use it, the problem is with you, not the product.
Hi Nasim,
As I had a some doubt about that Pentax tool because it seemed to lift up the sensor of my D800, I contacted NPS. This morning NPS (= Nikon Professional Services) confirmed that this tool is about to be the best, and the technicians at NPS they use it all the time!
Here is the E-mail in Flemish, sorry for that:
Hoi ********,
Het Pentax stamp system, mag je best bij de Nikon D800 gebruiken hoor.
Persoonlijk vind ik dit het beste systeem en kan je bevestigen dat de Nikon techniekers iets gelijkaardigs gebruiken
Groetjes
M********* G*******
Nikon Professional Service Manager
Nikon BeLux
Branch office of Nikon France S.A.S.
Avenue du Bourget 50 – Bourgetlaan 50
1130 Bruxelles, Brussel
Tel +32 (0) 2 705 56 65 / Fax +32 (0) 2 726 66 45
Direct number: +32 (0) 2 702 83 05 / Mob +32 (0) 473 72 33 74
Visit www.nikon.be or www.facebook.com/NikonBelgium
————————————————–
So full steam ahead with the sticky rod…
I noticed that the technician used (horrors!) compressed air. That has to be better than the anemic ‘rocket’. I have an airbrush compressor I might have to re-purpose. She also resorted to a wet swab for a stubborn spot and used a bit of energy while ‘scrubbing’. We could learn a few things from that video.
I would buy one of these. I’m currently using Photographic Solutions Sensor Swabs which are expensive and often take more than one pass to work. I’m comfortable cleaning my sensor but removing streaks is a problem.
I have one of these for a while that I got from The Camera store in Calgary. It’s not same brand (made by a Japanese company) but loosk the same. I rarely use it on my D600 though because it leaves little smuge/residue marks on the sensor. I’ve cleaned it a couple times but it doesnt seem to fix the issue. Havw you noticed any smudge/residue marks at all with these ones??
the pen shown in the video is likely the Pentax’s product, O-ICK1,
refering to:
shopping.pchome.com.tw/?mod=…8;ROWNO=61
which costs around USD $50
Marumi has similar products, at the same price, but some ppl said that Marumi’s were too sticky,
which could damage the surface (AA filter) of the sensor.
tw.page.bid.yahoo.com/tw/au…0868109375
It would seem the item can be ordered through Amazon i Germany:
Well, why not? I have ordered it, with the long delivery time (I didn’t even bother to find out how much 2-day delivery to the US would co$t!), for about 50 USD. It was so easy it’s scary – the German Amazon site recognized my login and pw, and fetched my correct address and credit card data.
Now I’ll go back and translate that 1-star review for myself and see what THAT was about….
I found a similar product on eBay from Opteka (SSC-10 CCD/CMOS Reusable TAC/GUM Sensor cleaning kit for SLR cameras). I am cautious of cheap Chinese counterfeits. The Opteka version is $9.95, which is what the Chinese knockoffs go for. Opteka is a reputable company as far as I know (I have their gray card). What say y’all?
Brilliant tool, got mine from Germany (Eyelead) via Amazon UK, very fast delivery and have to say it was so easy to use, I am blown away with how effective it was too. This little stick took about 30 seconds to clean the whole sensor on my D300s and now I am moving on to the D4. It even got right up to the edges and turned a spotty sensor into a crystal clear one.
Thanks for the heads up on this, it is simplicity in cleaning and well worth getting.
That’s great, I ordered mine from Germany also and it should arrive next week, but how long does that stick last? like when would you have to buy a new one? I cleaned my sensor today with copper hill and eclipse but it leaves spots in different places even after doing it 3 times lol.
Reading the article above it is approximately 3 to 4 years, but at this price 3 or 4 cleans and you are in profit……!
Quote from above:
The guy told me that it can last as long as 5 years, but that’s obviously being optimistic for someone like me that cleans sensors on a regular basis. But for everyone else that only occasionally does it, it will probably last about 3 years. Still, $40 for a couple of years is pretty cheap if you ask me! I could imagine that it would save a lot of frustration when working in the field and a dust blower does not help. And don’t even compare this to sending your camera to Nikon/Canon every time, as each trip will cost anywhere between $50 to $70.
Read more: photographylife.com/would…z2k68GnL22
That’s great then, how many sticky papers did you get with your order? and also if you need more where can you get some if you know? thanks.
Chris, those sticky papers will last for a very long time. I cleaned two very dirty sensors and only used like 1/3 of the paper. There are plenty of them included with each gel stick…
Great Nasim thanks for the reply, oh btw is this the same one you will be getting as I ordered this one
also I will buy 2 from you then as my friend wants one also and I will buy one just to have an extra, but how much would shipping be to Europe? thanks;)
Yes, I believe it is the same one. How much did you pay for shipping? I think if you are in Europe, it might be better to buy from Amazon UK / Germany.
There are ten in mine, however I reckon if you use these right you can get three or four cleans from one paper; they are also available to buy separately. I am honestly blown away by this tool, remember though to dab onto the sensor, do not sweep.
I paid 50.00 dollars that is with shipping.
I am in the UK and shipping was £3:00 from Germany purchased through Amazon UK, well padded envelope and also some wet / dry glasses / screen cleaning pads for free.
Andy can you past the link from amazon uk? thanks.
Great thanks Andy;)
Guys, just an FYI – the first order with 70 of these units is coming my way this weekend. I will start taking orders hopefully next week! The units I am getting are made in Germany, very high quality.
Nasim, you will soon sell these, awesome how quick and easy it is to use; again thanks for telling us of this, I have now done my D300s and D4, both sparkle.
Andy
You are most welcome Andy!
Amazon UK link
www.flickr.com/photo…[email protected]/
Sorry, link to Amazon not my flickr as above DOH
Andy, I was talking to Nasim!! I want to be sure to buy the reak deal :P
Eric, you are all set buddy – will be shipping yours out this weekend!
That looks like someone cut out a piece of a foot gel insole product from the drug store and stuck it onto a stick.
Joe, not quite, since the foot gel does not stick :) Actually, reminds me more of the kid toys – the gels you throw on the wall that stick, LOL
Please include me on list! Posted earlier but don’t see my name. So trying gain. Been looking for something like this a very long time. Very excited!
Dear Nasim,
I am desperate;y in need of two of these and was hoping to buy them from you this time around. Looks like I was a little late, you are sold out, even thought I just got your email about the new shipment. Could you please reserve a couple for me for the next week’s shipment. Highly admire your work, website and tremendous help to the community!!! Thanks, Anton
Anton, thank you for your feedback! We ran out in under 3 hours! The good news is, we now have opened pre-orders photographylife.com/can-n…-gel-stick
I already have about 100 pre-orders placed, so please do it as soon as possible. Thank you!
Hi Nasim,
This looks like a great product. I have been putting off the cleaning of my D800 sensor but only till I get this. I will buy it for sure :)
Thank you for sharing this.
I received mine from Germany a couple weeks ago it does work great but have a question, when you have dust that is really stuck on your sensor it does not come off with the Gel Stick and got sort of a smear, so I also had to do a wet clean with eclipse, maybe I did something wrong?
anyone reply on this?
Received my stick today and cleaned my D600. Seems to be completely clean after one pass. So far, beats the wet cleaning I have been doing, requiring about 3 swabs to get an almost acceptable level of clean.
Beware! Used it exactly as per instructions, ripped the IR filter off my sensor – Nikon D4. Expensive repair. Eyelead customer services are absolutely useless.
Martin, please state where you bought it from – I suspect what you bought was a fake. I looked up your name and email address in our system and could not find it.
From this link : photographylife.com/go/amazon-uk – if you know this is fake then I’d be interested to know. I’ve asked Eyelead to confirm whether it’s a genuine seller and they haven’t responded.
Martin, that is not an authorized seller in Europe. The only legitimate seller in Europe is Eyelead Germany: www.eyelead.eu – you can find a purchase link on their website.
That’s why they are not providing support, since you did not buy it from them – you got a fake. Please keep in mind that there are lots of companies out there (especially in China) that make a fake version of the product. This is unfortunate, but nothing we can do – the product is too popular.
And the purchase link on their website goes straight to amazon, which is not terribly helpful if the top result when you search on amazon in the UK directly is a fake.
And, by the way, there’s no place to buy the gel stick via the Eyelead.eu site – lots of other products, all on amazon.de, but no gel stick.
Martin, looks like our European store is out of the product, which is why they don’t show it listed at the moment.
Nasim, I’ve just had confirmation that the product I bought was indeed a genuine article. The repair bill for the sensor is around $2000US. Perhaps your readers would like to reflect on that before buying the product?
Martin, so far we have shipped close to 5000 orders worldwide. Our German store has shipped close to 2000 orders. Not a single person has reported a similar problem. If you bought the product from anyone other than Amazon Germany or PL, it is most likely fake. Most sellers on Amazon are Chinese companies. Our product is made in Germany.
Nasim I had a quick question about the Gel Stick and was wondering if you would be kind enough to let me know the answer, as there seems to be a bit of confusion about the Genuine purchase of the Gel Stick here in the UK.
I recently bought the Gel stick from Amazon.co.uk
photographylife.com/go/amazon-uk
Although I have not tried it as yet but I would definitely like to have a definitive answer as to whether this is a Genuine Product? The details mention in amazon.co.uk state that this is sold by EYELEAD and is dispatched from Germany.
I am a bit confused as you have mentioned just above that this is not an authentic purchase and therefore grabbed my attention. However in your other blog “Would You Buy This” you have mention both the amazon.co.uk and amazon.de site and I quote
” Peter, I am sorry, but I had to remove the link to eBay. Anything you find on eBay is FAKE – this is coming from the owner of the company. The only legitimate link where the product is sold is on amazon.co.uk and amazon.de”
I would highly appreciate if I could get your feedback as to what is fake and what is Genuine? I will await for your response. Many Thanks
This is the exact address of where I purchased the Gel Stick from
photographylife.com/go/amazon-uk
It says clearly that it is DISPATCHED and SOLD by EYELEAD
Unless Eyelead has let this slip? and allowed a third party seller to sell under their name ?
Please do let me know Thanks
Nasim just sold my D800E and bought the D810, love it but wanted to ask is it ok to use the Eyelead gel stick on the D810? thanks.
Hi Nasim, I purchased the Gel Stick via Amazonon germany for cleaning my D300s. I also own an Olympus OMD-EM5 which employs the 5 axis stabilization system My question is, would the Gel Stick be safe to use on the Olympus or is there a chance that the 5 axis stabiliztion system could be thrown out of line because it is obviously a more complicated system than that of a Nikon stabilization system. Would it be better to let Olympus do the job?
Thanks
Keith
Does it ship to Singapore, want to use it to stick my Leica M9 sensor dust, recently has a new sensor replacement, but i found the ccd sensor then to attract dust easily.
Is it really possible to clean with Leica M9?
Updates:
With deep breath, i cleaned my Leica M9-P sensor with this Sticky Gel !
Had a shot at f16, i have difficult to spot any speck of dust !
flic.kr/p/qN5QXb
I have bought almost a year ago and have been using it since … until this week when I forgot it at home. So on location, I cleaned my sensor with a sensor swab (CCD swab and Eclipse swab). What a big mistake as it left streaks on my sensor!! I just cleaned up the mess with the eyeLead. LIFE SAVER!!!!
I was thinking to buy something like that for over a year but didn’t know if DustAid or eyelead. Was using swabs and every time am angry at this “lines” that you are talking about. Found way to not but expensive swabs but still am angry because it’s a pain and time killer since I do it every time before a gig. Was looking for cooperation and wrote “DustAid or eyelead” and your article pop up…. I’m so glad, you answered almost all my questions, even I saw on video how to do it since I see on YouTube that they play with this and every time they touch to the sensor they go to paper! So I’m going to buy one today!
Everyone, please be carefull with this gel. I used it exactly as instructed and it left traces on my sensor – Nikon D750.
I did a second pass but the number of traces actually increased so I stopped. It removed the dust particles, but now I have lines instead. I bought it directly from Photographylife site ( order number #106912 ). It costed me much much much more than If ordered from eBay or any Amazon, due to transport from US.
Now I am thinking of investing some more money and give my camera to professionals to save if there is something left to be saved.
I am very disappointed!!!
Milos, I am currently in the process of emailing everyone who received the product in the last batch. We just found out recently that the last order we received from the manufacturer contained newer version of the paper, which apparently is not doing very well with coating on some Nikon DSLRs. While we are still waiting for the manufacturer to issue an official statement on this, we will be replacing what we can as soon as we can. The source of the problem is not the sensor gel stick – it is the paper.
While we will be shipping paper as soon as we can to all potentially affected customers, looks like you already bought sticky paper separately. Please trash all the paper you have in the box and only use the sticky paper you have in the separate package – that one is good and won’t create the problem. To remove the old residue from the sensor gel stick, please wash it in regular water with your fingers and make sure to wash your fingers with soap before you do that. Once the stick dries, it will be good to use. Again, please ONLY use the paper you bought separately and trash the paper that came in the box.
We stand behind this product with a 100% guarantee and we will do everything we can to ensure that our customers are happy. We are offering free sensor cleaning to our US customers, but in your case, I will go ahead and issue a refund for the stick, so that you can get the camera cleaned, or perhaps get a wet cleaning solution to clean the camera. Cleaning the affected sensor with residue with a wet cleaning solution is very easy and either you, or a professional can do it in a manner of minutes.
Again, I apologize for this inconvenience. We will do everything we can to make sure that you are happy.
Thanks Nasim! A very swift reaction from your side, which is appreciated. I know the feeling since I am a Quality Manager in packaging industry and get into these situations frequently :)
I understood that it is the paper that is faulty and it seems like a logical statement. I used the paper from the metal box that I received the stick in. However I received an additional pack of 20pcs of paper that I ordered… I do not have it with me right now to write down the batch number. If I provide this number do you think you would be able to confirm if it is a good batch? If yes, would you recommend me to try to fix the “problem” with that paper?
Thank you once again for your support. It really brings some value to this heavy situation.
BEst regards,
Milos
Milos, the extra paper you received is from the old batch, it is 100% golden. The paper in the box is what is bad, so please toss it. As instructed above, you can wash the sensor gel stick and use the new paper to clean the sensor effectively in the future. However, the residue that is already on the sensor needs to be cleaned first. Have you ever used a wet cleaning solution? If not, can you find someone local that can do the cleaning? If you were in the US, I would gladly do it for you, but you are in Europe, which makes things a bit more difficult. If you are willing to try yourself, I can tell you what product I personally use and recommend.
Nasim hi,
everything was exactly as you explained. My sensor is clean now and my D750 is like new. Sorry for acting doubtful and I hope you will understand since the stake was not small.
Just one question, do you plan to send the replacement papers to customers that complained?
Thanks and good luck.
I will recommend your product and your service after all!
Milos
Hi Nasim.
May I inquire again the status of my sisters’ (felicisima) purchase to buy me 1pc each of sensor gel stick (orange color for a6000) and sticky paper thru your website? The order number is 129363 with order receipt date of July 10, 2016.
Please feel free to reply thru my email. Thanks