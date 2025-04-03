Photography Life

Where Every Nikon Z Camera and Lens Is Made (April 2025)

Published On

Have you ever wondered about the origin of your cameras and lenses? Nikon has changed their manufacturing process quite a bit over the years. Although they do continue to make some of their equipment in Japan, most is now made in Thailand and China. Here’s the situation today!

Libor Nikon Z5 II Early Sample

By the way, I’m excited to report that Libor already has gotten his hands on a copy of the new Nikon Z5 II (pictured above) and has confirmed that it’s made in Thailand. So, the list below should be completely current as of April 2025:

EquipmentManufactured InPrice as of April 3, 2025
Nikon Z30Thailand$710 ($610 with current sale)
Nikon ZfcThailand$960
Nikon Z50ThailandDiscontinued
Nikon Z50 IIThailand$910
Nikon Z5Thailand$1400
Nikon Z5 IIThailand$1700
Nikon ZfThailand$2000
Nikon Z6Initially Japan, then ThailandDiscontinued
Nikon Z6 IIThailand$1600
Nikon Z6 IIIThailand$2500
Nikon Z7Initially Japan, then ThailandDiscontinued
Nikon Z7 IIThailand$2300 ($2000 with current sale)
Nikon Z8Thailand$4000 ($3700 with current sale)
Nikon Z9Thailand$5500
Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VRThailand$360
Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VRThailand$310
Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VRThailand$640
Z DX 24mm f/1.7China$280
Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-5.6 VRThailand$380
Z 14-24mm f/2.8 SThailand$2500
Z 14-30mm f/4 SThailand$1350
Z 17-28mm f/2.8China$1200
Z 20mm f/1.8 SChina$1050
Z 24mm f/1.8 SChina$1000
Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3China$400
Z 24-70mm f/2.8 SJapan$2400
Z 24-70mm f/4 SThailand$1000
Z 24-120mm f/4 SThailand$1100
Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VRThailand$900
Z 26mm f/2.8Thailand$500
Z 28mm f/2.8Thailand$270
Z 28mm f/2.8 Special EditionThailand$310
Z 28-75mm f/2.8China$1200
Z 28-135mm f/4 PZThailand$2600
Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VRChina$1300
Z 35mm f/1.2 SThailand$2800
Z 35mm f/1.4China$600
Z 35mm f/1.8 SChina$850
Z 40mm f/2Thailand$300
Z 40mm f/2 Special EditionThailand$310
Z 50mm f/1.2 SThailand$2100
Z 50mm f/1.4China$500
Z 50mm f/1.8 SThailand$630
Z 50mm f/2.8 MCChina$600
Z 58mm f/0.95 S NoctJapan$8000
Z 70-180mm f/2.8China$1250
Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR SThailand$2700
Z 85mm f/1.2 SChina$2800
Z 85mm f/1.8 SChina$800
Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR SJapan$2700
Z 105mm f/2.8 VR S MCThailand$1050
Z 135mm f/1.8 S PlenaThailand$2500
Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VRChina$1900
Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR SJapan$14,000
Z 400mm f/4.5 VR SChina$3250
Z 600mm f/4 TC VR SJapan$15,500
Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S PFChina$4800
Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S PFChina$6500
Z 1.4x TeleconverterChina$550
Z 2.0x TeleconverterChina$600

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life a decade ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my not-exactly-active Instagram page.

Quang

Seems like you’re missing the Zf, but it’s also made in Thailand, just like the rest of them

Spencer Cox

Added, thanks!

bg5931

Now you just need to add a column with the tariffs applied to each of these countries… :/

Luis

Japan: 24%
Thailand: 36%
China: 54%

Jason Polak

Brazil: 100% on price + shipping. Beat that.

Rysbron

Tak? A ja mam Nikona Z6 i nigdzie nie znalazłem informacji że jest produkowany w Tajlandii. Jest natomiast tabliczka znamionowa na której jest numer seryjny i pisze ,,MADE IN JAPAN,,

Jerry

According to Thom Hogan, the Nikon expert, they moved production of Z6/7 to Thailand around late 2020.

www.zsystemuser.com/z-mou…meras.html

Spencer Cox

That’s right, it began in Japan and moved to Thailand. I’ve updated the chart to reflect that.

Abomb

Wished I’d bought the 800mm Z during this last sale now…

John D

I’m sure everyone is wondering about the price of just about everything in the US with the newly announced tariffs. If I’m not mistaken, the tariff on all imports from Thailand will be 36%, which is too much to simply be absorbed. Assuming these tariffs are not rolled back in the coming weeks, I expect every item in this list is about to get a lot more expensive.

Mauro70

If you allow me a joke – this is like adding a super VAT for these products on the US mkt. Seriously – I believe (I may be wrong) that there is no production in US – so the producers will never absorb the duties. They’re all in the same conditions (more or less) so there’s no pressure for them to act differently.

John D

I think it will take up to 6 months to see the effects of tariffs on pricing. Other than car companies shifting some production to existing US factories, no one is going to build a factory in the US to avoid tariffs that are unlikely to last through the midterm elections, much less the next administration. Companies will charge a little less, accept a little less in profit, offer more modest sales and just wait it out.

