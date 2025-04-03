Where Every Nikon Z Camera and Lens Is Made (April 2025)

Have you ever wondered about the origin of your cameras and lenses? Nikon has changed their manufacturing process quite a bit over the years. Although they do continue to make some of their equipment in Japan, most is now made in Thailand and China. Here’s the situation today!

By the way, I’m excited to report that Libor already has gotten his hands on a copy of the new Nikon Z5 II (pictured above) and has confirmed that it’s made in Thailand. So, the list below should be completely current as of April 2025: