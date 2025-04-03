Where Every Nikon Z Camera and Lens Is Made (April 2025)

Have you ever wondered about the origin of your cameras and lenses? Nikon has changed their manufacturing process quite a bit over the years. Although they do continue to make some of their equipment in Japan, most is now made in Thailand and China. Here’s the situation today!
By the way, I’m excited to report that Libor already has gotten his hands on a copy of the new Nikon Z5 II (pictured above) and has confirmed that it’s made in Thailand. So, the list below should be completely current as of April 2025:
|Equipment
|Manufactured In
|Price as of April 3, 2025
|Nikon Z30
|Thailand
|$710 ($610 with current sale)
|Nikon Zfc
|Thailand
|$960
|Nikon Z50
|Thailand
|Discontinued
|Nikon Z50 II
|Thailand
|$910
|Nikon Z5
|Thailand
|$1400
|Nikon Z5 II
|Thailand
|$1700
|Nikon Zf
|Thailand
|$2000
|Nikon Z6
|Initially Japan, then Thailand
|Discontinued
|Nikon Z6 II
|Thailand
|$1600
|Nikon Z6 III
|Thailand
|$2500
|Nikon Z7
|Initially Japan, then Thailand
|Discontinued
|Nikon Z7 II
|Thailand
|$2300 ($2000 with current sale)
|Nikon Z8
|Thailand
|$4000 ($3700 with current sale)
|Nikon Z9
|Thailand
|$5500
|Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR
|Thailand
|$360
|Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR
|Thailand
|$310
|Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR
|Thailand
|$640
|Z DX 24mm f/1.7
|China
|$280
|Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-5.6 VR
|Thailand
|$380
|Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S
|Thailand
|$2500
|Z 14-30mm f/4 S
|Thailand
|$1350
|Z 17-28mm f/2.8
|China
|$1200
|Z 20mm f/1.8 S
|China
|$1050
|Z 24mm f/1.8 S
|China
|$1000
|Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3
|China
|$400
|Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S
|Japan
|$2400
|Z 24-70mm f/4 S
|Thailand
|$1000
|Z 24-120mm f/4 S
|Thailand
|$1100
|Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR
|Thailand
|$900
|Z 26mm f/2.8
|Thailand
|$500
|Z 28mm f/2.8
|Thailand
|$270
|Z 28mm f/2.8 Special Edition
|Thailand
|$310
|Z 28-75mm f/2.8
|China
|$1200
|Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ
|Thailand
|$2600
|Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR
|China
|$1300
|Z 35mm f/1.2 S
|Thailand
|$2800
|Z 35mm f/1.4
|China
|$600
|Z 35mm f/1.8 S
|China
|$850
|Z 40mm f/2
|Thailand
|$300
|Z 40mm f/2 Special Edition
|Thailand
|$310
|Z 50mm f/1.2 S
|Thailand
|$2100
|Z 50mm f/1.4
|China
|$500
|Z 50mm f/1.8 S
|Thailand
|$630
|Z 50mm f/2.8 MC
|China
|$600
|Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct
|Japan
|$8000
|Z 70-180mm f/2.8
|China
|$1250
|Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S
|Thailand
|$2700
|Z 85mm f/1.2 S
|China
|$2800
|Z 85mm f/1.8 S
|China
|$800
|Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S
|Japan
|$2700
|Z 105mm f/2.8 VR S MC
|Thailand
|$1050
|Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena
|Thailand
|$2500
|Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR
|China
|$1900
|Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S
|Japan
|$14,000
|Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S
|China
|$3250
|Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S
|Japan
|$15,500
|Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S PF
|China
|$4800
|Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S PF
|China
|$6500
|Z 1.4x Teleconverter
|China
|$550
|Z 2.0x Teleconverter
|China
|$600
Seems like you’re missing the Zf, but it’s also made in Thailand, just like the rest of them
Added, thanks!
Now you just need to add a column with the tariffs applied to each of these countries… :/
Japan: 24%
Thailand: 36%
China: 54%
Brazil: 100% on price + shipping. Beat that.
Tak? A ja mam Nikona Z6 i nigdzie nie znalazłem informacji że jest produkowany w Tajlandii. Jest natomiast tabliczka znamionowa na której jest numer seryjny i pisze ,,MADE IN JAPAN,,
According to Thom Hogan, the Nikon expert, they moved production of Z6/7 to Thailand around late 2020.
www.zsystemuser.com/z-mou…meras.html
That’s right, it began in Japan and moved to Thailand. I’ve updated the chart to reflect that.
Wished I’d bought the 800mm Z during this last sale now…
I’m sure everyone is wondering about the price of just about everything in the US with the newly announced tariffs. If I’m not mistaken, the tariff on all imports from Thailand will be 36%, which is too much to simply be absorbed. Assuming these tariffs are not rolled back in the coming weeks, I expect every item in this list is about to get a lot more expensive.
If you allow me a joke – this is like adding a super VAT for these products on the US mkt. Seriously – I believe (I may be wrong) that there is no production in US – so the producers will never absorb the duties. They’re all in the same conditions (more or less) so there’s no pressure for them to act differently.
I think it will take up to 6 months to see the effects of tariffs on pricing. Other than car companies shifting some production to existing US factories, no one is going to build a factory in the US to avoid tariffs that are unlikely to last through the midterm elections, much less the next administration. Companies will charge a little less, accept a little less in profit, offer more modest sales and just wait it out.