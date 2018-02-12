Welcome to the First Photography Life Review Month!

Regular readers will know that we’ve published a lot of beginner content in the past few weeks, including several refreshes of our old articles. We’ve received emails ranging from “I hope you have a master plan, and this is just temporary” to “thank you for remembering us!” – and while our plan can look rough around the edges, we assure you that there is one, and we’ve been preparing for something big. The first step? Review month. We have a huge backlog of reviews for popular cameras, lenses, and software (i.e., Lightroom replacements) that we can’t wait to publish. We’ve decided to bundle them all together as part of a month-long extravaganza, including giveaways and a contest along the way. So, strap in and gear up for the First Annual Photography Life Review Month!
On the menu:
- New lens reviews: We’ve been testing several great (and less-than-great) lenses over the past months, and it’s time to release the results. Look for the Sigma 14mm f/1.8 Art, Sigma 24mm f/1.4 Art, Samyang 24mm f/1.4, Nikon 28mm f/1.4E, Tamron 70-200mm f/2.8 G2, Nikon 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 AF-P and some medium format lens reviews coming within the next days and weeks.
- Lightroom alternatives: If you’re not hooked by Adobe’s subscription model, where should you turn? The number of options can feel overwhelming. We’ll cut through the chaos and give you specific suggestions for the best possible Lightroom replacements.
- Camera reviews: The Nikon D7500, the Canon 5D Mark IV, Canon 5DS R and the Sony A9. Probably. Consider each of these reviews to have a good chance of existing before the end of February – and if we’re especially on a roll, you might see reviews and comparisons of some entry-level and lightweight kits as well.
- Useful accessories: When we’re not writing about the core gear (cameras, lenses, and software) we’ll also sprinkle in a handful of accessory reviews, including the little things we use day-to-day and highly recommend to make your life easier.
- Giveaways, and a contest: Stay tuned :)
While at it, we will also be updating some of the older reviews with the latest info, more image samples and standardized Imatest results in graphical format so that one can compare different lenses easily between reviews! So you will be seeing more reviews pushed to the front page of the website.
A big thank you to our readers on this one – especially to our advanced audience sticking with us through the recent string of Photography Basics articles! We guarantee that the payoff will be exciting, and we have many wonderful ideas planned for the coming months. If you have any suggestions or recommendations, we are always looking for feedback and comments that can help Photography Life be the best possible resource it can be.
Please keep doing what you are doing and going where you are going! I’m thrilled with the efforts of you and your team.
I recognize that mountain Nasim – Hallett Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. Long, strenuous hike crossing Flattop Mountain first and then on to the summit of this beauty. Nice to see it in winter!
Thank you for the informative articles! As a beginner in photography I look forward to each and every one of them.
I’m looking forward to your lightroom alternatives. I’ve tried Luminar with great results, but that’s the only one I’ve tried. Would love to see your review of other software that’s been put through a variety of tests!
Looking forward, especially, to the Sigma wide angle lenses to be reviewed by you. There is no better website to base my purchasing decision on.
Cheers
Vikram
Sir can you make guide on photography of eclipse and tell the necessary lens and setting for the camera
Hi Anindya
If it is solar eclipse, you have in mind
photographylife.com/lands…ar-eclipse
Helped me a lot to prepare for the eclipse August 2017. I’m from Denmark and was in Greenville SC, for the Eclipse.
Lunar eclipse was described a few days ago. ;-)
I am looking forward with interest your articles on Lightroom alternatives. I don’t like being forced into an ongoing subscription.
Hi Nasim, I am looking forward to all of the content you intend to publish in the coming weeks! (especially your photography-centric lens reviews, and LR alternatives) Very intruiged also by the contest!
PS: meanwhile I have greatly enjoyed watching the entire “Level 3: Landscape Photography” course, and I’ll be writing a review of it soon. A positive one, for sure ;-)
Super work, Photography Life team! Your site is one I turn to everyday to learn more insight into a hobby that brings real joy to life. I look forward to ready no more great material from you all.
I am a newby photographer. Just got done working in Alaska and got a great deal on a Nikon D3400. It came with the new 70-300mm zoom lens and just getting use to it. I got some great landscape shots so far mainly using manual settings and what a great place to start, Alaska! I am looking forward to helpful hints on this sight as time goes on.
Hi. I love the website. As a keen photography enthusiast from the UK, I love reading the different articles about different techniques etc. They’re explained in a simple, easy to understand way, which is what’s needed when you’re trying to learn. It’s definitely helped me learn so much about photography, and my camera!
Thanks Photography Life team.
Hi Nasim and Team, really looking foward to the new review section . From a personal view I think Your real world reviews are some of the very best out there.
Keep up up the great work ,and thank You so much for the work and effort put into the site.
Kind regards,Steve.
Hi Folks, I’d like to offer a suggestion. It would be very helpful to me to see photo captions listing specifications of hardware also include a generalized location or description. Of course detail would vary with the image. In some cases a location would not add anything and would be omitted. I find location or subject offers a certain context for an image. Showing a mountain peak is great, but telling me where it’s located or it’s name would add considerably to understanding what I was viewing.
Thanks for your wonderful work. I look first thing every morning to see if anything new appears here.
Thanks for updating the older reviews! I can only imagine how long and tedious that must be, but It is so frustrating to go to review sites only to see some reviews were done years ago and are difficult to make comparisons to newer equipment e.g. sharpness tests on a 10 mp camera vs the 36mp.
Can’t wait for new reviews honestly. If I may, I’d read in multiple past articles about two cameras in particular being tested, the Nikon D5 and the Pentax K1. I realise those may be a bit on the “old-ish” side (especially the Pentax and more so when compared to the A9) but will we see reviews for them as well?
Thanks for the hard work anyway, February sounds like it’ll be fun!
Great website guys, keep it up. I’m a beginner and really gained a lot of knowledge from the “beginner” articles. Love the layout/format of the website. Very clean and easy to navigate. Don’t have a bunch of photography websites bookmarked but yours is one.
Nasim,
What a creative and entertaining website you’ve created! Great articles, useful technical information.
I have a content related question for you: Why did you take the photograph of the mountain scene? I took similar photographs for years, but saw so many similar images I began to question why I was using my skills this way. I’ve moved more toward images that define a feeling or share a moment from my own experience. Example: while walking through a local oak forest at midday the fog in my brain lifted and I saw shafts of light filtering through the canopy of leaves, creating small temporary spotlights on flowers. I had spent a lifetime walking through local forests and never noticed this effect. So I’m wondering what you saw or learned when you photographed the beautiful mountain scene with clouds.
Hi Dan,
Thanks for your kind comment! I was the one who took that photo, so I’ll do my best to provide an answer.
The morning I took that photo was amazing, for several reasons. It had been too long since my last outing for landscape photography, and I was lucky to see this amazing mountain under exceptional conditions. The amount of fun I had that morning is hard to overstate — and I went up there with the sole goal of taking pictures and enjoying that feeling again.
It’s not my top photo from that morning. My favorite one is a vertical shot that I captured a bit earlier, another photo which very possibly qualifies as similar to images that already exist (you can see that image under Section 8 of this article: photographylife.com/camer…-beginners). In a sense, my photos from that morning were worth capturing because this was, somehow, the first time I had ever photographed a mountain scene during winter — my schedule has only allowed summer travel up until recently. So if you’re asking what I saw and learned, maybe the answer is nothing, except that I enjoyed taking the photo and being out at such a spectacular location.
I do agree with you that it’s similar to others that exist, and it doesn’t really say anything new. It’s not the sort of photo I would put in my strict portfolio. Still, I felt that it was a nice way to complement a new article, since it was an image we had not yet shown on Photography Life. But perhaps that’s really as deep as it goes.
Thank you for sharing your perspective as well :)
Sir,
The website is already brilliant. Surely it’s not possible to improve, but obviously you don’t stand still.
I have learned so much here. My wife and I hit “The Bbucket List” this year with a Safari to Tanzania and one of your contributers posted an article about preparing for such a trip, which was well written and extremely helpful.
Your article on recommended D7100 settings got me in the groove and coupled with a whole host of other posts has vastly improved my knowledge of photography and my equipment limitations. I even take better pictures now! Such a bonus.
Keep up the great work.
Thank you
Malcerie
Del máximo interés.
While I would not presume to call myself a member of your “advanced audience”, I certainly reckon myself beyond the basic beginner stage … all the same, it’s rare that I read a “beginner topic” without learning something new … and, in any case, it’s excellent to have photography concepts reinforced and confirmed.
As a result of your excellent coverage, (wide-ranging & authoritative) PhotographyLife.com is a must-read site.
I am grateful for the “beginner” articles you recently presented. It never hurts to review the basics. I’m neither a beginner nor an expert photographer, but your articles brought new and fresh perspective to familiar subjects. Thanks.
Thanks for continuing to make more versatile and user friendly your excellent website. I look forward to each newsletter and to reading the articles of interest – almost every one of them! It’s really nice to have a reliable, truthful, and practical photography website of the caliber you are producing. Keep up the great work!
Gracias por todo lo que hace, que es enorme y por ello sugiero que continúe como decida hacerlo, considerando en lo posible las criticas y/o comentarios planteados.
Any spoilers about the lens reviews? What do you guys think about the Tamron 70-200 G2? I’m looking forward to the content coming.
I see your plan to do a Lightroom alternative review
How about an “Adobe Bridge” alternative review?
as I’ve just unsubscribed to the adobe suite of products this would probably help me in finding replacements
And I’m not sure that I want to see my new camera reviewed – I might be disappointed! lol
and thanks for the updated content – I don’t mind the basic stuff – it reminds me not to get sloppy
I have learned so much from your web site and visit often. I respectfully suggest that a month of reviews may be too long. Perhaps have one day a week assigned to the purpose like a “Gear Friday.” Everyone loves getting the “latest on the newest,” but I have my camera and lenses and have no immediate plans to acquire more (GAS). So a month without your informative articles seems a long time, and by the time a month is up there will certainly be newer products to discuss.
Just my two cents and best regards,
Jake
Please keep up the good work.
And maybe some instructional articles as well, like using Capture One, example ; on layers
This is hands down my favorite review/news photography site. A lot of Petapixel articles these days are clickbait and poorly written, truly the opposite here. Thanks for all the hard work. This site has a family feeling to it, love what you guys are doing.
Look forward to your featured reviews. Especially Adobe products.
Hi Nasim.
When can we expect to see a full review of the Sigma 150-600mm Sport?