Welcome to the First Photography Life Review Month!

Regular readers will know that we’ve published a lot of beginner content in the past few weeks, including several refreshes of our old articles. We’ve received emails ranging from “I hope you have a master plan, and this is just temporary” to “thank you for remembering us!” – and while our plan can look rough around the edges, we assure you that there is one, and we’ve been preparing for something big. The first step? Review month. We have a huge backlog of reviews for popular cameras, lenses, and software (i.e., Lightroom replacements) that we can’t wait to publish. We’ve decided to bundle them all together as part of a month-long extravaganza, including giveaways and a contest along the way. So, strap in and gear up for the First Annual Photography Life Review Month!

On the menu:

New lens reviews: We’ve been testing several great (and less-than-great) lenses over the past months, and it’s time to release the results. Look for the Sigma 14mm f/1.8 Art, Sigma 24mm f/1.4 Art, Samyang 24mm f/1.4, Nikon 28mm f/1.4E, Tamron 70-200mm f/2.8 G2, Nikon 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 AF-P and some medium format lens reviews coming within the next days and weeks. Lightroom alternatives: If you’re not hooked by Adobe’s subscription model, where should you turn? The number of options can feel overwhelming. We’ll cut through the chaos and give you specific suggestions for the best possible Lightroom replacements. Camera reviews: The Nikon D7500, the Canon 5D Mark IV, Canon 5DS R and the Sony A9. Probably. Consider each of these reviews to have a good chance of existing before the end of February – and if we’re especially on a roll, you might see reviews and comparisons of some entry-level and lightweight kits as well. Useful accessories: When we’re not writing about the core gear (cameras, lenses, and software) we’ll also sprinkle in a handful of accessory reviews, including the little things we use day-to-day and highly recommend to make your life easier. Giveaways, and a contest: Stay tuned :)

While at it, we will also be updating some of the older reviews with the latest info, more image samples and standardized Imatest results in graphical format so that one can compare different lenses easily between reviews! So you will be seeing more reviews pushed to the front page of the website.

A big thank you to our readers on this one – especially to our advanced audience sticking with us through the recent string of Photography Basics articles! We guarantee that the payoff will be exciting, and we have many wonderful ideas planned for the coming months. If you have any suggestions or recommendations, we are always looking for feedback and comments that can help Photography Life be the best possible resource it can be.