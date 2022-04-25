Weekly Sales: DSLRs, FujiFilm Gear, Various Lenses

It’s early morning and I’m sitting in the shelter to photograph the love story of… but why to reveal it now? Can you tell from the attached photo at the end of this article what bird I’m targeting? But as it is with wildlife photography, most of the time you just sit and stare into space. To fill the time in the shelter fruitfully, I have prepared another set of interesting sales for the last week of April.

This 70-210mm lens covers the classic range of the most commonly used short telephoto focal lengths. With a constant f/4 aperture, it also promises an acceptable weight and price. It will be of use for portraits, pets, as well as landscapes where a little perspective compression is needed. It can work for wildlife photography, too, but usually only the really big and not-so-shy creatures. Going to Africa on safari? This could be your partner for photographing elephants and giraffes.

Fujifilm makes great cameras. Unlike the competition, which nowadays converges to the 24 x 36 mm format (i.e. full frame), Fujifilm is going its own way with aps-c and medium format. Unlike its competitors, Fujifilm also produces a fairly diverse range of high-end crop lenses to go with its crop bodies. If you’re a fan of retro design and appreciate slightly lighter overall gear compared to full frame, the Fujifilm X-T3 is worth considering.

Someone once asked me what fixed glass lens I would choose if I were only allowed to use one lens. My answer is clear. For shooting everything except animals, I would choose a fixed and fast 35mm – or the equivalent on aps-c, 23mm. It’s moderately wide angle, so it’s great for shooting landscapes with a natural-looking perspective. At the same time, fast lenses are versatile for handheld photography or shallow depth of field. The FUJIFILM XF 23mm f/1.4 R lens behaves just like such a nifty thirty-five (I know, fifty rhymes better) on a Fujifilm crop body.

That DSLRs are old hat? Well, let’s face it, their era is slowly coming to an end. But this heavyweight king of the Canon team still has plenty to offer. For nature and sports photography, it remains a top tool. Plus, you have to consider that the secondhand shops will slowly fill up with high-end EF mount lenses, and this could be your moment. Especially telephoto lenses with this bayonet still have a lot to deliver.

I’ve been shooting Nikon SLRs for the last 15 years! Until the day before yesterday, when I switched to the Z9 mirrorless camera. With a bit of nostalgia, I will therefore recommend the last of its kind with an APS-C format chip. If for whatever reason mirrorless cameras haven’t convinced you yet, this Nikon is a very good choice.

Already own a Nikon with an APS-C chip? Then you might be interested in this lens from Sigma. I’ve been waiting for something like this from Nikon for a long time and in vain. Robust construction, very decent optical quality and a constant f/1.8 aperture throughout the (admittedly not very large) range. A disadvantage is the lack of optical stabilization, but a clear advantage is the ability to shoot with shallow depth of field even on an APS-C format zoom.

The Z5 is a model that Nikon wants to push into the lower tiers of the price range. While it doesn’t have some of the bells and whistles of its more expensive Z6 and Z7 siblings, it’s certainly no slouch. If you don’t mind the lower continuous shooting speed (4.5 FPS) and a few compromises in video features, the Z5 will reward you with a great price/performance ratio. If size is a key parameter for you when choosing a camera, with the NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens, this kit sells for $1,596.95 (was $1,696.95). If, on the other hand, you’re looking for an adventure travel buddy and only want one lens for all your subjects, the Nikon Z5 with NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR for $2,096.95 (was $2,196.95) may be just what you need.

It’s spring, the season when not only people – but also the rest of nature – indulge in love. The love of plants is made through flowers, and the diligent armies of bees, butterflies, beetles and other small pollinators work as the love messengers of plants. To photograph them, maybe you’re looking for a quality macro lens at a reasonable price. The Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro offers 1:1 magnification and optical stabilization. The link to this lens above is for the Nikon F mount. If you are using a Canon camera with an EF mount, use this instead.

Do you still edit your photos on your old office monitor with a colour gamut that barely covers 80% of sRGB? Then maybe you deserve a better one. Don’t feel like investing in an expensive graphics monitor? Then Gygabite’s $310 monitor could be a very decent alternative. For an affordable price, it offers 140% sRGB, which is already a value that won’t make you edit your photos and videos half-blind. It’s also an IPS monitor, which is all but essential for photographic work.