Weekly Sales: CFexpress Card Deal; Sony, Canon, & Olympus lenses;

Happy Easter Sunday, everyone. It’s early in the morning and I’m sitting in my “field office” in the middle of the woods to see what interesting deals our partners at B&H Photo Video, Adorama, Amazon or elsewhere on the web have prepared. I wish I could share the soundscape with you, during which I prepare these Weekly Sales. I hope you find some of the deals this week as interesting as I do.

After a quarter of a year of waiting, my own Nikon Z9 finally arrived home on Monday! Hooray! However, in the backpack next to me is still my good old D500. Why? Because I don’t yet have the right cards to feed my new, data-hungry camera :)

If your camera has a CFexpress card slot, the SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO discounted by $110 is a really tempting offer. If you need a larger card, here’s the double-capacity option (SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO). Still not enough? Then there’s the SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO.

Yes, there are cards that can write a few hundred megabytes of data per second more, but none of them cost $140, $260 or $470 respectively. (Or if you know of any that do, it’s a surprise to me, and I hope you share with us in the comments below the article!)

Two weeks ago, I recommended the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM lens as an easily portable, economical and yet optically high-quality alternative to expensive telephoto lenses. Then, my recommendation was for Nikon F mount; today, it’s on sale in the Canon EF version. If you don’t want to let your wallet bleed too much, or put too much strain on your back on wilderness photography expeditions, this lens may be the one.

The peak of f/2.8 lenses, this time from the Sony stable. If you need a fast, optically superb zoom lens in the standard 24-70mm range, there’s probably no better option on the market than an original lens made by Sony. If you don’t insist that the camera and lens must be from the same manufacturer, then the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art lens will serve a similar purpose for $1,099.00.

You want it wider? No, that’s not a forgotten song by Leonard Cohen. It’s just a question – and at the same time, an answer for those for whom the standard 24-70mm range is not enough. If you’re a user of Sony cameras with the E mount, this Sigma may be a tempting choice, covering “landscape” focal lengths.

Just keep in mind that the downside with this large aperture and wide angle is the fact that you can’t screw in conventional filters (such as polarizing filters). If you need filters, the Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM lens may be the one you want, if you can turn a blind eye to its $2,198.00 price tag.

The Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports is an optically superior, more durable, but also more expensive and heavier alternative to the Contemporary version. Also worth mentioning is the excellent original FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS lens from Sony. However, you’ll have to pay an extra $600 for that one. So what about you, Sony photographers – what will you use on your photo hunts this year?

A week ago I recommended the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm f/4 IS PRO lens. If the 300mm fixed focal length of this lens is limiting for you or the price is high, you can get just as far with the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO and the Olympus MC-20 M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter mounted.

It’s spring time, it’s wedding time. If you’re a Canon user with an EF bayonet and are serious about portrait photography, a classic eighty-five shouldn’t be missed in your photo bag. You won’t get such creamy bokeh with a standard zoom.