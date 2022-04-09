Weekly Sales: Software Deals; Micro 4/3 Gear; 1 TB Card

Outside my window, snow turns to rain. Occasionally the sun breaks through the clouds, bathes the landscape in a bright light, then ten seconds later goes behind clouds so dark that you feel as if it will never rise again. Perfect weather to get outside and capture these spring weather mood swings. Lacking the right equipment to do so? Then you might like one of the deals we have prepared for you this week.
Topaz Labs DeNoise AI for $59.99 (was $79.99)
DeNoise AI from Topaz labs is one of the most respected de-noisers on the software market. If you’re worried that you have to pack up your camera and go home at dusk, don’t hang your head. The best photo de-noising programs will keep you in the game a good few dozen minutes longer. If you live under the belief that anything above ISO 3200 is unusable for serious work, give this program a try. The trial version costs nothing, and until April 15, the full software’s price is 25% less than usual.
Capture One Pro 22 for $179.00 (was $299.00)
The newest version of one of the best post-processing software options today is almost half off at B&H! The sale lasts until 11:59 EST today (April 11). If you’re thinking of switching from Lightroom’s subscription model to a standalone software, Capture One is the alternative we like the most.
Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary for Sony E for $799.00 (was $899.00)
Among the holy trinity of the f/2.8 lenses, the midrange 24-70mm and 28-70mm focal lengths are probably the most versatile. Sigma’s 28-70mm f/2.8 is a good bargain, especially with $100 off this week. While there is a more expensive sibling in the ART series – a 24-70mm f/2.8 – it will lighten your wallet by $300 more. Is that worth the extra 4mm at the shorter end? Well, the life of a photographer is full of dilemmas and compromises.
Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 for $1,697.99 (was $1,997.99)
Panasonic’s full-frame DC-S5 offers great performance in a relatively compact body. Is your interest evenly divided between still photography and video production? Then this camera may be a good choice for you, as it offers 10-bit 4:2:2 internal capture along with the regular stills modes. But if you are a wildlife photography enthusiast, keep in mind that this camera can only shoot 5 fps with continuous AF.
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III for $1,599.00 (was $1,799.00)
Especially among wildlife photographers, Olympus has a wide fan base, and it’s no wonder. Just pick up a full-frame DSLR with a 600mm f/4, and an Olympus OM-D E-M1 III with a 300mm f/4 (which is the same angle of view). The differences in weight and handholdability are immediately clear. Olympus also scores points for interesting, innovative features that you won’t find in its competitors. The OM-1 now sits on the Olympic throne, which is why you can buy the now dethroned ruler for $200 less.
Olympus OM-D E-M1X for $1,799.00 (was $2,999.00)
Olympus’ answer to the Nikon D5 and Canon EOS-1D X II pro models. Built-in vertical grip, fast shooting, superior in-body IS, and several unique features that will come in handy for wildlife or night sky photographers. With a massive $1200 discount, it’s a great choice for wildlife photographers of any budget.
Panasonic Lumix G9 for $997.99 (was $1,297.99)
Let’s continue with offerings from the Micro Four Thirds system. The Panasonic Lumix G9 is another one of the professional line of small-sensor cameras, and it has a nice $300 discount this week. If you can deal with a bit less flexibility on depth of field and high ISO performance, micro four thirds may be just for you.
Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F/4.0 IS Pro for $2,849.00 (was $2,999.00)
Now that I’ve mentioned the King of Lightweight Telephotos – the Olympus 300/4 lens – here it is at $150 off. No, it’s not a cheap lens, but if you compare its weight and price to its 600/4 competitors from the big brands, it’s actually a bargain. On Olympus bodies with a 2x crop factor, you’ll get great reach and high image quality with this lens, for less than 1.5 kilos / 3.25 pounds.
Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro for $799.00 (was $999.00)
Although wildlife photographers are more likely to use the aforementioned 300mm as their default focal length, other photographers will find themselves needing a wider range. That’s where this fast, high-quality zoom lens might come in handy, covering the most commonly used wide-to-medium range (like a 24-80mm on full frame).
Lexar 1TB PLAY UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card for $135.99 (was $249.99)
No, this isn’t a card you’d put in a serious camera. But those of you with a phone that allows you to expand the internal memory with micro SD cards might find it useful. Finally, I’ll be able to download all the off-line tourist maps and the voices of all the birds of Europe and South America to my phone.
Editor’s Note: Throughout the year, we’re going to publish weekly articles like this on Photography Life with the best new discounts on potentially useful photographic equipment. This way you don’t have to constantly keep an eye on every retailer’s website, and you still see the most relevant sales. If you see any good ones we missed, you can always let us know in the comments and we’ll post the link! Photography Life is part of some retailers’ affiliate programs, namely B&H, Adorama, and Amazon.
The Nikon Z6, a camera that is clearly and, in many views, substantially inferior to the Nikon Z6 II, is listed as being on sale when it is marked down to $1596.95 from its “normal” MSRP of $1996.95. Which happens to be $3.00 less than the MSRP for the Nikon Z6 II. And this markdown of the Z6 is listed as a “sale.” Of course, if you want a true bargain, you could purchase the refurbished Nikon Z6 complete with a 90 day warranty from Nikon for * * *. $1599.95. That’s just $3.00 MORE than the price for a brand new Z6. Nikon pricing: you won’t believe it until you read it!
Even if Z6 is already a great camera, especially since firmware version 3.40, I think you’re quite right about its price.
I had the chance to find a second hand brand new Z6 ( 2000 actuations with 6 month warranty from the reseller) at 1100 euros with taxes and there is still one available at this price and conditions where I found mine, while the official price for new is only 1630 euros in France since late 2021 (not much stock left though, by now).
So, indeed, it looks like those B&H prices are not really what “on sale” should mean. (especially considering we have a 20% VAT applied in France, and also that prices of Nikon gears are most of the time a bit higher in my country).
To my sense, at nowadays exchange rate, It should be at something like 1480$ to be considered “on sale”.
William, that’s some unusual pricing on Nikon’s end for the refurbished version!
But I’m wondering where you see that the MSRP of the Z6 II is only $1600? I removed the Z6 from this list for now just in case. Everywhere I look, though, a new Z6 II appears to be $1999. To me that makes the $1597 price for the Z6 a pretty good deal by comparison.
Oh, I was misunderstanding you. Yes, the Z6 “sale” for $1597 is more accurately called a “markdown.” In my opinion it’s still a good price for what you get, but it’s been at that markdown price for a while now, so I’m keeping it removed from the article.