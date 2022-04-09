Weekly Sales: Software Deals; Micro 4/3 Gear; 1 TB Card

Outside my window, snow turns to rain. Occasionally the sun breaks through the clouds, bathes the landscape in a bright light, then ten seconds later goes behind clouds so dark that you feel as if it will never rise again. Perfect weather to get outside and capture these spring weather mood swings. Lacking the right equipment to do so? Then you might like one of the deals we have prepared for you this week.

DeNoise AI from Topaz labs is one of the most respected de-noisers on the software market. If you’re worried that you have to pack up your camera and go home at dusk, don’t hang your head. The best photo de-noising programs will keep you in the game a good few dozen minutes longer. If you live under the belief that anything above ISO 3200 is unusable for serious work, give this program a try. The trial version costs nothing, and until April 15, the full software’s price is 25% less than usual.

The newest version of one of the best post-processing software options today is almost half off at B&H! The sale lasts until 11:59 EST today (April 11). If you’re thinking of switching from Lightroom’s subscription model to a standalone software, Capture One is the alternative we like the most.

Among the holy trinity of the f/2.8 lenses, the midrange 24-70mm and 28-70mm focal lengths are probably the most versatile. Sigma’s 28-70mm f/2.8 is a good bargain, especially with $100 off this week. While there is a more expensive sibling in the ART series – a 24-70mm f/2.8 – it will lighten your wallet by $300 more. Is that worth the extra 4mm at the shorter end? Well, the life of a photographer is full of dilemmas and compromises.

Panasonic’s full-frame DC-S5 offers great performance in a relatively compact body. Is your interest evenly divided between still photography and video production? Then this camera may be a good choice for you, as it offers 10-bit 4:2:2 internal capture along with the regular stills modes. But if you are a wildlife photography enthusiast, keep in mind that this camera can only shoot 5 fps with continuous AF.

Especially among wildlife photographers, Olympus has a wide fan base, and it’s no wonder. Just pick up a full-frame DSLR with a 600mm f/4, and an Olympus OM-D E-M1 III with a 300mm f/4 (which is the same angle of view). The differences in weight and handholdability are immediately clear. Olympus also scores points for interesting, innovative features that you won’t find in its competitors. The OM-1 now sits on the Olympic throne, which is why you can buy the now dethroned ruler for $200 less.

Olympus’ answer to the Nikon D5 and Canon EOS-1D X II pro models. Built-in vertical grip, fast shooting, superior in-body IS, and several unique features that will come in handy for wildlife or night sky photographers. With a massive $1200 discount, it’s a great choice for wildlife photographers of any budget.

Let’s continue with offerings from the Micro Four Thirds system. The Panasonic Lumix G9 is another one of the professional line of small-sensor cameras, and it has a nice $300 discount this week. If you can deal with a bit less flexibility on depth of field and high ISO performance, micro four thirds may be just for you.

Now that I’ve mentioned the King of Lightweight Telephotos – the Olympus 300/4 lens – here it is at $150 off. No, it’s not a cheap lens, but if you compare its weight and price to its 600/4 competitors from the big brands, it’s actually a bargain. On Olympus bodies with a 2x crop factor, you’ll get great reach and high image quality with this lens, for less than 1.5 kilos / 3.25 pounds.

Although wildlife photographers are more likely to use the aforementioned 300mm as their default focal length, other photographers will find themselves needing a wider range. That’s where this fast, high-quality zoom lens might come in handy, covering the most commonly used wide-to-medium range (like a 24-80mm on full frame).

No, this isn’t a card you’d put in a serious camera. But those of you with a phone that allows you to expand the internal memory with micro SD cards might find it useful. Finally, I’ll be able to download all the off-line tourist maps and the voices of all the birds of Europe and South America to my phone.

Editor’s Note: Throughout the year, we’re going to publish weekly articles like this on Photography Life with the best new discounts on potentially useful photographic equipment. This way you don’t have to constantly keep an eye on every retailer’s website, and you still see the most relevant sales. If you see any good ones we missed, you can always let us know in the comments and we’ll post the link! Photography Life is part of some retailers’ affiliate programs, namely B&H, Adorama, and Amazon.