Weekly News: Leica & Tokina Lenses, Face Recovery AI

The famous war photographer Robert Capa once said, “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you aren’t close enough.” I often find myself trying to squeeze more of the subject into an image, as with today’s photos of two kingfishers. I have also squeezed some important photography news into this quick article.

Recent Announcements

Tokina SZ 33mm f/1.2: Beautiful bokeh and natural angle of view packed in a 605-gram, fully-manual lens for APS-C Fujifilm and Sony users.

LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 for the micro four thirds format is no longer a rumor! It’s becoming a reality at $499.99

The Ricoh WG-80 adventure camera can be your new durable companion for moments of (dis)comfort

The Rumor Mill

New Sony to Nikon Z Adapter

After a year, Megadap is soon going to announce its second version of the autofocus adapter for Sony lenses on Nikon Z cameras. Compared to its predecessor ETZ11, the ETZ21 will offer a new chip, updated software architecture and improvements in design and compatibility. Via Nikon Rumors

New wide-angle lenses for Sony APS-C

After three long years waiting for a new lens, users of Sony’s APS-C cameras (like the A6600 or ZV-E10) are finally getting one – in fact, three. According to Sony Alpha Rumors, two fixed-focal length lenses (11mm f/1.8 and 15mm f/1.4) and one compact zoom lens (10-20mm f/4.0) should be announced soon. This announcement opens up the question: Will we finally see some news in the form of an APS-C camera soon? Via Sony Alpha Rumors

Photo Contest Corner

Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022

Topic: Portrait

Fees: £20.00 per each photo (up to 6 photographs per artist)

Prize: £15,000 for the winner

Deadline: May 31

Outdoor Photographer The American Landscape 2022

Topic: Landscape

Fees: $30 entry fee for 1 image or $40 entry fee for 2 images.

Prize: $2,000 cash prize for the winner plus other valuable prizes

Deadline: May 31

Siena Drone Photo Awards 2022

Topic: Aerial photography and video

Fees: Free

Prize: €500 worth of photography equipment & “Pangea Prize” crystal statuette

Deadline: June 15

Good Deals and New Sales

Memorial Day 2022 is coming up, and with it comes a lot of exciting discounts. It traditionally falls on the last Monday in May (May 30). For the next week or so, I recommend keeping an eye on the daily deals at major retailers such as B&H Photo, Adorama, Amazon and many others.

One of the best action cameras on the market, especially for video, is the GoPRO HERO 10 BLACK. With a 23MP sensor, it can record videos up to 5312 x 2988 resolution (and in slow motion mode, up to 240 FPS at 2704 x 1520 pixels). The camera records photos not only in JPG but also in RAW. It’s currently discounted $100 at B&H for $399.99.

A new update to Gigapixel AI is available. The current version 6.1 can enlarge your files up to 600% and has a face recovery AI feature. It’s on sale until June 3 for a discounted price of $79.99 ($20 off).

