Photography News: New Fuji Lenses, Nikon Sales & Rumors

Spring, not Summer, is generally considered the season of love. However, I have good news for you. The amount of love has not declined at all now that it’s June! On the contrary – in the breeding grounds of the European Bee-eater, Europe’s most colorful bird, there was love to spare. It’s just a pity that the most intimate moments happened out of reach of my lens. While I was waiting for something interesting to happen in my viewfinder, I compiled some more news from you from this past week in the world of photography.

Recent Announcements

Fujifilm X-H2s: Fujifilm is more than keeping pace with the other, bigger players in the market. After the recent introduction of the Canon R7 and R10, it looks like a new dawn for the APS-C format.

Fujifilm 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR: Photographers using the Fujifilm system will soon reach 200mm further than they could before. Combined with the new Fujifilm X-H2s, this will be a great combo for wildlife shooters.

A trio of Sony lenses for hybrid shooters: On the first day of June, Sony announced three new APS-C wide-angle lenses usable for both video and stills. There’s a PZ 10-20mm f/4, E 15mm f/1.4, and E 11mm f/1.8. The lenses are already available for pre-order.

SIGMA 16-28mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary: Rumors last week, reality today. According to the manufacturer, Leica and Sony users can look forward to edge-to-edge sharpness, inner zoom mechanism, a front filter thread (72mm) and low weight (450 g).

The Rumor Mill

Will Tamron surprise us with new lenses?

If the rumors turn out to be true, we can look forward to some interesting glass from Tamron. Besides the 35mm f/3.5 Di III OSD Pancake, 45mm f/1.4 Di III USD, and 90mm f/1.8 Di III USD, there are also speculations about a 150-400mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VC VXD lens. Its aperture at the wide end is definitely unusual. Let’s see if the rumors turn into reality. Via Sony Alpha Rumors

Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 Should Have a Teleconverter

There are rumors that after the amazing lenses NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S and NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, Nikon could soon (perhaps end of 2022) fill the gap between these focal lengths. Like its shorter brother, the Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 is expected to offer a built-in teleconverter (probably 1.4x). After our experience with the NIKKOR Z lenses so far, we can expect nothing less than excellent sharpness, focusing speed, and weight. However, the price probably won’t be low either. Via Nikon Rumors

VILTROX 13mm f/1.4 Campaign

Chinese lens manufacturer Viltrox has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a new ultra-wide-angle and ultra-fast autofocus lens for Nikon Z and Sony E mount. The f/1.4 aperture and angle of view (equivalent to 20mm on full-frame cameras) make it suitable for Vlogging, Landscape, Architecture, Street and Food photography as well as Astrophotography. The lens can be pre-ordered on Indiegogo. As always, treat crowdfunding campaigns carefully until the product starts shipping (hence why I put it here as under the Rumor Mill).

Photo Contest Corner

Nature Photographer of The Year 2022

Topic: Wildlife and Nature (10 categories)

Fees: €500 for each category winner and €3,000 for overall winner

Prize: From €29 (Young photographers between 10-17 years: Free)

Deadline: June 12

Close-up Photographer of the Year 2022

Topic: Animals, Insects, Butterflies & Dragonflies, Invertebrate Portrait, Underwater, Plants, Fungi, Intimate Landscape, Manmade, Micro and Young

Fees: £10 to £40 (£5 for the Young CUPOTY)

Prize: £2,500 for winner or SIGMA 105mm F2.8 DG DN Macro Art lens for The Young CUPOTY winner

Deadline: June 12

CEWE Photo Award 2023

Topic: You can enter up to 100 photos into categories: Landscapes, People, Nature, Architecture and Technology, Sports, Cooking and Food, Hobby and Leisure, Animals, Travel and Culture and Aerial Photography

Fees: Free

Prize: 1000 prizes totalling 250,000 Euro

Deadline: May 21, 2023

Good Deals and New Sales

Fujifilm’s new APS-C flagship camera, the X-H2S, is now available for pre-order at B&H. If your main focus is video, there is a good deal available. Combined with the MKX 18-55mm T2.9 or MKX50-135mm T2.9 cinema-focused zoom lenses, you can save $1000 in a discounted set (or save $2000 in a set with both lenses).

The Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR is a lens that works great on both DSLRs and the new Nikon Z cameras. For a long time, it was about as common on the shelves as unicorns in the woods of western Oregon, but today it’s available at B&H for $3,296.95, which is a $300 discount over the MSRP.

And now something from the other end of the focal length spectrum. The top-of-the-line NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S ultra-wide-angle zoom is currently discounted $200 to $1,296,95.

Other Pages of Interest