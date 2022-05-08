Weekly News: Nikon Sales, Canon Mirrorless Rumors & More

Happy Mother’s Day Sunday to our Photography Life readers! Starting this week, instead of a roundup of just the sales and deals in the photography world, I’ll share the biggest photography news with you as well. Interesting things are happening this week with Capture One, Nikon, Canon, and more.
Recent Announcements
- No more brand-specific versions of Capture One (free upgrades for many existing users of brand-specific versions)
- Delkin Black, some of the fastest CF Express cards yet (currently sold at B&H)
- TTArtisan’s $220 50mm f/0.95 (now for Fuji, Sony, Nikon, Canon, and Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras)
- A new 35mm ASA 100 film from a not-so-new company (Wolfen’s last film was released 50 years ago)
The Rumor Mill
Canon EOS 7D Mark II’s mirrorless successor has a name: the Canon R7. It’s said to feature a 32.5MP aps-c sensor, 20 FPS shooting, 4K video at 60p, and other (thus far secret) features. And so, another dream of wildlife and sports photographers will come true in what is rumored to be Q4 this year. Via Daily Camera News.
A Canon 20-40mm f/4 pancake zoom? It could happen. There are rumors of a full-frame zoom for Canon’s mirrorless system with an unusual focal length of 20-40mm (somewhat reminiscent of Canon’s 17-40mm f/4, except it’s said to be a smaller lens). Via Canon Camera News.
Leica may have leaked a new medium format camera (on purpose?). What seems to be a new Leica S medium format camera prototype is seen on a table with other prototyped cameras in an official Leica video. Via Leica Rumors.
Photo Contest Corner
MonoVisions Photography Awards
- Topic: Black and white photography
- Fees: $25 single image / $30 series
- Prize: $2000 for single image of the year, $3000 for series of the year
- Deadline: May 15
- Topic: Any genre of photography, with the goal to “express your creative concepts”
- Fees: None
- Prize: $10,000 for photography category winner
- Deadline: May 15
- Topic: Photography projects based on “new visions” and “contemporaneity”
- Fees: None
- Prize: €5000 top prize, publication on LensCulture for runner-ups
- Deadline: May 16
- Topic: 10-image portfolio of your art; not restricted to photography; cohesive vision or artistic project; modern art
- Fees: $40
- Prize: 2 grants of $3500, 4 grants of $1000
- Deadline: May 17
Good Deals and New Sales
Nikon has started its sales for the month of May. Almost all Nikon mirrorless cameras and lenses are on sale with substantial discounts. Our favorite f/2.8 zooms are on sale for $200-300 off the usual price, and even the pancake 28mm and 40mm primes get a $50 discount to make them $250. Deals at B&H.
The successful Kickstarter project for an “advanced” pinhole lens is ending soon. When the product officially launches, the prices will go up (and the cheapest version won’t be sold at all). The project closes on Thursday at 10 AM GMT, so now’s the time to order it if you were planning to do so. As always, know that all Kickstarter projects have a risk of not launching, or shipping late. Sold on Kickstarter.
Other Pages of Interest
- The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022, one of the most prestigious competitions of press photography, started its world tour a few weeks ago. The opening of the 65th edition was traditionally held in Amsterdam’s De Nieuwe Kerk, where the exhibition will run until 14 August 2022. Check out the full calendar and find your nearest location to see a selection of the best in press photographs for yourself.
- The newest edition of the Czech Nature Photo photography competition has its winners. The main prize goes to Vít Lukáš for his photograph of tadpoles. His photo shows in an unusual way an interesting and fleeting moment in the life of the Common Frog. Check out the pictures of other award-winning authors if you’re as interested as I am in seeing great nature photography!
Nothing free for perpetual license holders of Capture One version 21.