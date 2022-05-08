Weekly News: Nikon Sales, Canon Mirrorless Rumors & More

Happy Mother’s Day Sunday to our Photography Life readers! Starting this week, instead of a roundup of just the sales and deals in the photography world, I’ll share the biggest photography news with you as well. Interesting things are happening this week with Capture One, Nikon, Canon, and more.

Recent Announcements

The Rumor Mill

Canon EOS 7D Mark II’s mirrorless successor has a name: the Canon R7. It’s said to feature a 32.5MP aps-c sensor, 20 FPS shooting, 4K video at 60p, and other (thus far secret) features. And so, another dream of wildlife and sports photographers will come true in what is rumored to be Q4 this year. Via Daily Camera News.

A Canon 20-40mm f/4 pancake zoom? It could happen. There are rumors of a full-frame zoom for Canon’s mirrorless system with an unusual focal length of 20-40mm (somewhat reminiscent of Canon’s 17-40mm f/4, except it’s said to be a smaller lens). Via Canon Camera News.

Leica may have leaked a new medium format camera (on purpose?). What seems to be a new Leica S medium format camera prototype is seen on a table with other prototyped cameras in an official Leica video. Via Leica Rumors.

Photo Contest Corner

MonoVisions Photography Awards

Topic: Black and white photography

Fees: $25 single image / $30 series

Prize: $2000 for single image of the year, $3000 for series of the year

Deadline: May 15

ASUS ProArtists Awards

Topic: Any genre of photography, with the goal to “express your creative concepts”

Fees: None

Prize: $10,000 for photography category winner

Deadline: May 15

Cortona on the Move

Topic: Photography projects based on “new visions” and “contemporaneity”

Fees: None

Prize: €5000 top prize, publication on LensCulture for runner-ups

Deadline: May 16

The Hopper Prize

Topic: 10-image portfolio of your art; not restricted to photography; cohesive vision or artistic project; modern art

Fees: $40

Prize: 2 grants of $3500, 4 grants of $1000

Deadline: May 17

Good Deals and New Sales

Nikon has started its sales for the month of May. Almost all Nikon mirrorless cameras and lenses are on sale with substantial discounts. Our favorite f/2.8 zooms are on sale for $200-300 off the usual price, and even the pancake 28mm and 40mm primes get a $50 discount to make them $250. Deals at B&H.

The successful Kickstarter project for an “advanced” pinhole lens is ending soon. When the product officially launches, the prices will go up (and the cheapest version won’t be sold at all). The project closes on Thursday at 10 AM GMT, so now’s the time to order it if you were planning to do so. As always, know that all Kickstarter projects have a risk of not launching, or shipping late. Sold on Kickstarter.

