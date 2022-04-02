Weekly Sales: Newest Z Glass, Cheaper CFe, GorillaPod Deal

Spring is definitely here! If you don’t believe it, just open your windows in the morning and listen to the birds singing. At least on the latitude where I am writing this text, spring is already literally pulsating outside. If perhaps your photographic equipment has been idle over the winter, it’s definitely time to dust it off and check if you’re not missing anything for the upcoming photographic harvest.

Let’s take a look together at this week’s deals on the current photography market that might interest you.

Are you looking back with a bit of nostalgia at the passing days of DSLRs? Then you might be interested in B&H’s offer on the Nikon D850. You can now buy one of the best DSLRs in history at a discount that can help you fill up an empty memory card slot, for example. This great camera will serve you for many years to come, plus, there are lots of great lenses available for it on the secondhand shelves now at great prices.

The high resolution of today’s cameras, or video recording, calls for fast, high-capacity cards. These cards don’t exactly come cheap, so the $110 you can save sounds like an interesting deal to us. If your camera supports the CFexpress type, consider this discount.

Maybe your camera supports the more traditional SDXC card type after all? Although these cards don’t reach the speeds of the aforementioned (CFexpress type), their top-of-the-line models won’t hold you back even when shooting fast bursts when shooting wildlife or other action scenes.

Nikon’s collaboration with Tamron recently resulted in the introduction of a lens that no one expected. It’s a lens that has been available on Sony cameras for a while now, only it’s been given a new Nikon “coat,” and – this is the main thing – also a Nikon Z mount. So, if you’re aiming for a versatile lens with f/2.8 aperture throughout the range, you’re happy with a 28mm focal length at the wider end, and you don’t want to invest in the expensive Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, this Tam/kon could be a great choice for you.

Sometimes a telephoto lens with a fixed focal length of 600mm is too much of a lens, whether it’s too expensive, too heavy, or too specialized. In that case, zooms with a range of 500 and 600 mm, respectively, are excellent. The Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary is a more affordable (and also lighter) sibling of the Sport variant from the same manufacturer. Optically, this lens is very good, especially considering the current selling price. With the appropriate adapter, it can be the smart move for mirrorless users, too.

With this lens, you won’t be arching your neck like a hunting heron at the end of the day. It’s light as a feather, has great image quality, and makes a perfect pair with a Nikon Z5 body, for example. If your genre is street photography, reportage or shooting subjects where a relatively fast lens comes in handy, this lens may be for you.

Everything I’ve written about the Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 also applies to its wider 28mm sibling. Many street photographers consider the 28 mm focal length to be a staple, and unlike the 40 mm focal length, this lens can be recommended as a versatile lens for landscape photography as well. Combined with the Nikon Z5 body, you get the quality of an “adult” mirrorless camera and the weight of a compact.

The holiday and exotic trips season is approaching. High-resolution cameras can fill up cards really fast. Especially if you shoot sports, birds, or other subjects where you use high frame rates, you’ll need more cards. Alternatively, you can back up your images to a durable external drive. With a $170 discount, you get a lot of capacity at a good price.

Do you also like bird’s eye views of the landscape that much? True, sometimes it can be too much. On the other hand, what photographer doesn’t have an inner child who likes to play with model airplanes? Plus, this “toy” can produce really high quality photos and videos thanks to a micro four thirds sized sensor. Moreover, it can be folded up into an average photo bag and taken to the other side of the world.

You can attach these little portable tripods to a branch, rock, road sign and load them with 3 kilograms of weight. This makes them useful companions when shooting with longer shutter speeds as a travel photographer. While they won’t fully replace a real tripod, they weigh almost nothing in a backpack. Personally, I like to use them to mount flashes or microphones. I always take at least two with me on an expedition.

Editor’s Note: Throughout the year, we’re going to publish weekly articles like this on Photography Life with the best new discounts on potentially useful photographic equipment. This way you don’t have to constantly keep an eye on every retailer’s website, and you still see the most relevant sales. If you see any good ones we missed, you can always let us know in the comments and we’ll post the link!