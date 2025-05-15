Venus Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Macro Announced

Venus Laowa has just released the 15mm f/4.5 1:2 macro lens available for Nikon Z, Canon EF, Sony E, Nikon F, Canon RF, and L-mounts. Venus is well-known for making a variety of unique macro lenses, and this 15mm f/4.5 macro is another one. It has a maximum magnification of 1:2, which at 15mm will give a distinct look to your macro shots.

Here are the complete specifications for your information:

Focal Length: 15mm

Mount: Nikon Z, Canon EF, Sony E, Nikon F, Canon RF, L

Autofocus: No

Filter: 62mm

Aperture Range: f/4.5-32

Angle of View: 110.5º

Working Distance: 1.4″ (36mm) from front element

Optical Design: 16 Elements, 11 Groups

Aperture Blades: 5

Length: 47.7mm (1.9″)

Weight: 308g (10.9oz)

The new lens has five aperture blades and 16 elements in 11 groups. Two of those elements are aspherical elements, and it is supposed to be well-corrected for distortion, potentially making it usable for architecture and very wide-angle landscapes, not just macro photography.

Of course, the coolest aspect of this lens is its 15mm focal length, which creates a very different look than the typical 50-100mm macro lens. Extension tubes are often difficult to use on wide angle lenses, so this is realistically one of the few ways to achieve such a look. This new Laowa lens has a 36mm (1.4″) working distance from the front element at maximum magnification.

What’s the difference is between this lens and Laowa’s older 15mm f/4 macro for DSLRs? The most obvious is that the old lens went all the way to 1:1 magnification, while this lens reaches only 1:2 at the most. The older lens also had the unusual feature of adding shift capabilities if using the lens on an APS-C camera.

Although you do sacrifice 1:1 magnification with the new lens, you also get a weight savings (308g down from 410g) and a length savings as well (47.7mm down from 64.6mm). Also, the MSRP is $399 down from $499. Whether there has been an image quality improvement remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t surprise me.

Overall, I’d say that the newer lens might be more suitable for most, as long as you don’t plan on going past 1:2. For frogs, butterflies, and medium-sized flowers, that should be enough, but those who really crave the most magnification might still want to look at the older lens.

I have to admit, I’d love to try this lens and I might get myself a copy. I already have one of Venus’s 2X macro lenses and have been really impressed by its performance, and I expect this new lens to be quite nice as well.

If you’d like to get a copy, its expected availability date is May 22, and you can pre-order it for $399 with these links below at B&H Photo to support Photography Life!

The lens is also available for Sony E mount on Venus Laowa’s website but as of now, no B&H link is available.