Two Nikon Z Lenses Announced: 24-120mm f/4 and 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6

Alongside the years-in-the-making announcement of Nikon’s flagship Z9 mirrorless camera, the company also unveiled two lenses from the Z-series roadmap: a Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S and a Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S. The two lenses will start shipping in February 2022.

The most unexpected but welcome part of this announcement is that the 24-120mm f/4 does, in fact, max out at 120mm! The Nikon Z roadmap all this time has previewed a 24-105mm zoom instead. And while the difference between 105mm and 120mm isn’t night and day, the extra reach at the end of the zoom range is a meaningful improvement nevertheless. It also makes the lens more justifiable over the existing 24-70mm f/4 kit zoom for photographers who want more reach.

So, let me dive into both of these lenses in a bit more detail.

Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S

Specifications

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 24-120mm

Angle of View (DX): 61° to 13°20′

Angle of View (FX): 84° to 20°20′

Maximum Aperture: f/4

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 77mm

Lens Elements: 16

Lens Groups: 13

Special Elements: 3 aspherical, 3 ED glass (one element is both aspherical and ED)

ARNEO Coating: Yes

Nano Crystal Coating: Yes

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Two (one custom, one for manual focus)

Function Buttons: No

Focus Motor: Stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.35 meters (1.15 feet) at all focal lengths

Maximum Magnification: 0.39× (1:2.6)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 118 × 84 mm / 4.7 × 3.4 inches

Weight: 630 g / 1.39 lbs

MSRP: $1100 (check current price)

A few features stand out to me. First, the weight is impressively low at just 630 grams. For comparison, the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S is 500 grams, so the 24-120mm f/4 isn’t drastically heavier. This no doubt means it will be a popular choice for single-lens travel photography.

Second, the maximum magnification of 0.39× is surprisingly high. It’s easily enough for close-up photography, allowing you to fill the frame with anything that’s about 9 centimeters / 3.5 inches wide (assuming you’re using it on a full-frame camera). Dedicated macro photographers will still want a lens that can do 1:1 magnification, but this is pretty impressive for a standard zoom.

Lastly, I’m struck by how much of Nikon’s higher-end tech they chose to put into this lens. It has three aspherical and three extra-low dispersion glass elements, a fluorine coating on the front, an extra control ring, and Nikon’s nano crystal coating. The only feature it’s missing that may have been using is vibration reduction, although the in-body image stabilization on the Z cameras is so good that it’s not really needed.

All these features add up to a $1100 lens – somewhat expensive but not out of line compared to similar lenses from other manufacturers.

Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR

Specifications

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 100-400mm

Angle of View (DX): 16° to 4°

Angle of View (FX): 24°20′ to 6°10′

Maximum Aperture: f/4.5 at 100mm, f/5.6 at 400mm

Minimum Aperture: f/32 at 100mm, f/40 at 400mm

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 77mm

Lens Elements: 25

Lens Groups: 20

Special Elements: 6 ED glass, 2 Super ED glass

ARNEO Coating: Yes

Nano Crystal Coating: Yes

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Two (one custom, one for manual focus)

Function Buttons: Yes, Fn1 and Fn2

Focus Motor: Stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.75 meters (2.46 feet) at 100mm; 0.98 meters (3.22 feet) at 400mm

Maximum Magnification: 0.38× (1:2.6)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 222 × 98 mm / 8.8 × 3.9 inches

Weight: 1435 g / 3.16 lbs (with tripod collar); 1355 g / 3.00 lbs (without tripod collar)

MSRP: $2700 (check current price)

Nikon is throwing everything they have at the 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6, including one of their most complex lens designs ever (a whopping 25 elements in 20 groups)! The 100-400mm lens has vibration reduction, two control rings, two function buttons, and all of Nikon’s lens coatings. Like the 24-120mm f/4, it also has great close-up capabilities with a maximum magnification of 0.38×.

This lens is similar in many ways to the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S, which is one of the best lenses we’ve ever tested. If the 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S is in the same ballpark, it will be a truly impressive telephoto lens.

