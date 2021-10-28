Two Nikon Z Lenses Announced: 24-120mm f/4 and 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6

Alongside the years-in-the-making announcement of Nikon’s flagship Z9 mirrorless camera, the company also unveiled two lenses from the Z-series roadmap: a Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S and a Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S. The two lenses will start shipping in February 2022.
The most unexpected but welcome part of this announcement is that the 24-120mm f/4 does, in fact, max out at 120mm! The Nikon Z roadmap all this time has previewed a 24-105mm zoom instead. And while the difference between 105mm and 120mm isn’t night and day, the extra reach at the end of the zoom range is a meaningful improvement nevertheless. It also makes the lens more justifiable over the existing 24-70mm f/4 kit zoom for photographers who want more reach.
So, let me dive into both of these lenses in a bit more detail.
Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S
Specifications
- Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount
- Focal Length: 24-120mm
- Angle of View (DX): 61° to 13°20′
- Angle of View (FX): 84° to 20°20′
- Maximum Aperture: f/4
- Minimum Aperture: f/22
- Aperture Blades: 9, rounded
- Filter Size: 77mm
- Lens Elements: 16
- Lens Groups: 13
- Special Elements: 3 aspherical, 3 ED glass (one element is both aspherical and ED)
- ARNEO Coating: Yes
- Nano Crystal Coating: Yes
- Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes
- Electronic Diaphragm: Yes
- Vibration Reduction: No
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Control Rings: Two (one custom, one for manual focus)
- Function Buttons: No
- Focus Motor: Stepping motor
- Minimum Focus Distance: 0.35 meters (1.15 feet) at all focal lengths
- Maximum Magnification: 0.39× (1:2.6)
- Mount Material: Metal
- Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes
- Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 118 × 84 mm / 4.7 × 3.4 inches
- Weight: 630 g / 1.39 lbs
- MSRP: $1100 (check current price)
A few features stand out to me. First, the weight is impressively low at just 630 grams. For comparison, the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S is 500 grams, so the 24-120mm f/4 isn’t drastically heavier. This no doubt means it will be a popular choice for single-lens travel photography.
Second, the maximum magnification of 0.39× is surprisingly high. It’s easily enough for close-up photography, allowing you to fill the frame with anything that’s about 9 centimeters / 3.5 inches wide (assuming you’re using it on a full-frame camera). Dedicated macro photographers will still want a lens that can do 1:1 magnification, but this is pretty impressive for a standard zoom.
Lastly, I’m struck by how much of Nikon’s higher-end tech they chose to put into this lens. It has three aspherical and three extra-low dispersion glass elements, a fluorine coating on the front, an extra control ring, and Nikon’s nano crystal coating. The only feature it’s missing that may have been using is vibration reduction, although the in-body image stabilization on the Z cameras is so good that it’s not really needed.
All these features add up to a $1100 lens – somewhat expensive but not out of line compared to similar lenses from other manufacturers.
Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR
Specifications
- Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount
- Focal Length: 100-400mm
- Angle of View (DX): 16° to 4°
- Angle of View (FX): 24°20′ to 6°10′
- Maximum Aperture: f/4.5 at 100mm, f/5.6 at 400mm
- Minimum Aperture: f/32 at 100mm, f/40 at 400mm
- Aperture Blades: 9, rounded
- Filter Size: 77mm
- Lens Elements: 25
- Lens Groups: 20
- Special Elements: 6 ED glass, 2 Super ED glass
- ARNEO Coating: Yes
- Nano Crystal Coating: Yes
- Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes
- Electronic Diaphragm: Yes
- Vibration Reduction: Yes
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Control Rings: Two (one custom, one for manual focus)
- Function Buttons: Yes, Fn1 and Fn2
- Focus Motor: Stepping motor
- Minimum Focus Distance: 0.75 meters (2.46 feet) at 100mm; 0.98 meters (3.22 feet) at 400mm
- Maximum Magnification: 0.38× (1:2.6)
- Mount Material: Metal
- Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes
- Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 222 × 98 mm / 8.8 × 3.9 inches
- Weight: 1435 g / 3.16 lbs (with tripod collar); 1355 g / 3.00 lbs (without tripod collar)
- MSRP: $2700 (check current price)
Nikon is throwing everything they have at the 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6, including one of their most complex lens designs ever (a whopping 25 elements in 20 groups)! The 100-400mm lens has vibration reduction, two control rings, two function buttons, and all of Nikon’s lens coatings. Like the 24-120mm f/4, it also has great close-up capabilities with a maximum magnification of 0.38×.
This lens is similar in many ways to the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S, which is one of the best lenses we’ve ever tested. If the 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S is in the same ballpark, it will be a truly impressive telephoto lens.
I have the 70-200 f2.8 one which is fantastic. How would this lens + TC compare with the new 100-400?
I’m going to ask you to predict the future. What’s your best guess as to how the 24-120 will stand up to the 24-70 f/4 optically?
My best guess – very similar in quality throughout the shared zoom range. Slightly better at some focal lengths, slightly worse at others. And then beyond 70mm, gradually tapering off. It’ll be the least sharp, but still acceptable (sharper than the 24-200mm) at 120mm.
If that’s correct, you owe me a medal.
Thanks. Solid assessment. An internet medal is the least I could do.
Oh, and if you’re wrong could you please make it such that the lens is much better than predicted???
You got it!
My standard F mount lens was the last version of the 24-120 f4…. I used the hell out of that lens and it was really good. Only issue I see here is who is going to want my 24-70 f4 when I sell it to get this one?
The used market is flooded with copies of the 24-70mm f/4. But you’ll still get at least a few hundred dollars for it.
I’d rather have a 70-200 F4. 24-120 mm doesn’t offer enough reach over the 24-70 F4 for me. Seems strange they release this first when there’s already the 24-70 and a 24-200, and no lighter (F4) 70-200 for the Z mount. Guess all we can do is wait….
The Z 70-200mm f/4 is less than vaporware. Time to think of alternatives: the 24-200mm (that’s what I’m using), the 70-200mm despite the weight, or a lighter adapted lens.
Although I do think the 24-120mm f/4 should cover at least some photographers who felt that 70mm wasn’t enough, but didn’t need all the way to 200mm.