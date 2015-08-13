The Inevitable Death of Hard Drives: 16 TB SSD is Here

As much as I have been trying to avoid traditional spinning HDDs (hard disk drives), replacing them with SSDs (solid state drives) when possible in my computer builds, HDDs still have no equivalents in terms of storage capacity and low cost per TB. The largest consumer-grade SSDs that we have seen so far are limited to 2 TB and those drives don’t come cheap – $800 a pop for a lower-end model. Well, it looks like this is about to change, because Samsung has just announced the successful development of the world’s largest hard drive, at a whopping 16 TB of storage capacity in a small 2.5 inch form factor. This 16 TB SSD drive, which is code-named “PM1633a” at the moment, uses Samsung’s new 256 Gb NAND flash as the basis for the storage, which basically stacks transistors vertically and allows squeezing much more storage into limited space. And to showcase this technology and its potential, Samsung mentioned a reference design for a server with 48 of these SSD drives installed for a total capacity of 768 TB. Now that’s mind-boggling, because we are talking about a true game-changer in storage technology. What does this mean for us photographers?
Since we work with data every day, storing and accessing RAW files (which are only getting bigger) and now shooting 4K videos, such advancements in technology will open up a lot of opportunities. With faster computing power and storage speed, photographers and videographers will be able to process a lot more data. If you have ever worked on a 360 degree panorama, you know that it takes a lot of computing power and storage to create those stunning panoramas (check out our reader Aaron Priest’s stunning work here and on his website). And if you have ever seen 4K footage, you can imagine just how massive those files can get in no time! It would be extremely cost prohibitive to store all that data in current SSD drives we see today, which is why most professionals have been using big local and network storage arrays that consist of many large-capacity hard disk drives. The introduction of high-capacity SSD drives will drastically change our storage needs, since they are smaller, lighter, noise-free and much more reliable than any HDD out there. And with the 16 TB option already out, we are surely going to start seeing lower-capacity drives at very competitive prices soon. The death of hard disk drives might be coming much sooner than we previously thought!
If you don’t know much about SSD drives and how they differ from traditional hard disk drives, here is a short summary. Basically, hard disk drives (HDDs) work similarly as vinyl record players, with densely packed platters spinning at high speeds (up to 15 thousand rotations per minute) and a data-reading head physically moving throughout the platter surface to access your data. If you have ever wondered why regular hard drives are so noisy, well, that’s the reason – all that high-speed plate spinning and header constantly moving not only generate a lot of noise, but also a lot of heat. Because of this, hard disk drives are very prone to breaking down, especially when they are not handled properly (dropping, or letting hard drives overheat can lead to data corruption, bad sectors, etc).
In contrast, data in SSD drives is stored and accessed through semiconductor chips. There are no moving parts, no spinning plates or heads in place. Even in the most basic SSDs, data can be read and written at extremely fast speeds that outperform the fastest HDDs by a huge margin. Since nothing in SSDs moves, heat generation is minimal, so you have little concerns about heat generation in any form factor. There is a reason why flash memory took off so fast in the past decade – Apple replaced its HDD-based iPods with flash-based iPods and everything we see today from laptops and desktops to servers is moving over to flash memory and SSDs. Solid State Drives have huge advantages over HDDs and with total cost and maximum storage being the only two factors that still make HDDs appealing today, it is only a matter of time before HDDs become a thing of the past. And if you have been previously told that SSDs are less durable, or perhaps last less longer than HDDs, that’s a myth – even some of the worst SSDs out there can easily outlive you and your kin for several generations.
I cannot wait to see 16 TB SSDs hit the market soon. They will be surely expensive for a year or two, but once they become mainstream, there will be no reason to choose HDDs for storage needs anymore. I would love to get a hold of a fast, SSD-only array that could sit quietly on my desk and chunk through terabytes of data! Speaking of which, do you have any recommendations for an SSD-only storage array that is compact and fast? I found only a couple of solutions from OWC and Synology (DS414Slim), but they do not seem to be very robust.
Exciting times indeed.
A bit optimistic, but I never thought we would be where we are now either! Two SSD drives in my tower have certainly helped me with my Lightroom and PS needs. But I don’t mind having my fast spinning drives for data storage. Nothing seems to slow me down so far. But I do have a modest crop sensor camera and I do use .dng files that keep my storage needs at a minimum. Perhaps by the time I go to full frame, the big TB SSDs will be cheaper. Or I might wait until the TB SSDs are cheap and then buy the big camera. It is sort of the chicken and egg type thing!
Jay, looking at the continuously dropping prices of SSDs today, I think the change will come sooner than we think. 1 TB SSDs are running for less than $300 already and with this 16 TB hitting mainstream, just think about 2-8 TB SSD options for consumers!
As for DNG files, I will be writing an article on why I no longer recommend going with the DNG format – I personally switched back to plain RAW files for a number of reasons, which I will point out in the article.
I look forward to the day. My only concern would be the maximum io RW cycles, but I assume as SSD technology becomes more mainstream this will increase as well.
I have Synology cabinets, would be interesting to see the performance difference with SSD drives compared to my Reds….
Steven, I can’t remember the source, but someone tested the average lifespan of an SSD a few years back. They estimated it would be over 1000 years before an SSD dies, with over 700 TB of data written to it (I believe it was a 128 GB drive that was evaluated). It has been 3-4 years since that research and NAND has only improved. SSDs will easily outlive any HDDs, without a doubt, so there are no concerns for RW cycles.
Writing a Synology review right now, hope you like it!
Both SSDs and physical drives fail. Even modern ones. It’s a matter of statistics. I’ve even had a recent EVO disk from Samsung fail on me, so backups are essential. BUT. If a physical drive fails, it is more than likely that you will (paying through your nose perhaps) be able to recover some or all of the data on the disk. With an SSD that’s not happening. If an SSD fails that data is gone! Forever.
So true.
I recently bought an SSD which was dead on arrival.
Better than failure during use I suppose, but just goes to show…
Unfortunately projected lifespan test have no basis in reality. I’ve already experience two SSD failures (1 Oz, 1 Crucial) in less than 2 years time. I’m wise enough to use them for scratch disks only, all important data is stored on old school spinners. ;-) My friend’s system drive (also a Crucial) has also has failed in less than 2 years. Being an IT professional he also has his data backed up on spinners, so it’s mostly nuisance and inconvenience, but it’s also lost time, not to mention money. Time is the bigger loss however.
Yes, read your review. I love my Synology system, I have 3 a 412+ with 4x3T WD Reds RAID-5 a 212j with 2x4T WD Reds (RAID-1) and a 115j with a 6T WD Red.
I would like the larger 1513, but there are cost considerations and I am not short on space right now. I feel very secure in how my photos are managed and backed up regularly both on, and offsite.
With your, and your wife’s business centred on making sure you keep all your photos (call them negatives) it is critical. Now if we can convert you to being a Mac person :-)
Enjoy…
Re DNG Nasim – Being a D8xx user, I am really fond of lossy DNG. Tell you why: for non keepers/family pics, etc. I simply resize them to 12-16 megapixels and if properly exposed (more or less), noone can tell the difference between lossy DNG and the original. That way they will eat up 3-4 megabytes per image (ie. 1/8-1/10th of original size) There’s absolutely no need to store everything in full 36 mp, original raw.
Laci, your resizing methodology sounds like a good option for old photos, but for new ones that I need to keep at highest resolution, I no longer see benefits of converting to DNG. It only increases my workflow time (converting from RAW to DNG can be painful) and I lose all the metadata from the original RAW file, which limits the ability to work with RAW files if I ever switch my RAW processor.
Yes, I bought a 1TB SSD from OWC a while back as my main operating system (and LR catalogue) drive and it made a significant difference to operational speed. I still use 2 and 4 TB drives for storage however, as SSDs of that size are either not available or still too costly to make the switch worthwhile.
I don’t earn my living from photography so my present set up still serves my needs very well.
I’d rather spend my cash on trips to interesting places.
It’s the way to go though.
No don’t tell me that. For the last 3 years or so I have converted all raw files over to Dng. : (
Currently north of 5k a piece according to SlashGear. Probably 5~10 years still before we see this stuff going mainstream.
Martin, $5K is not a bad price for disrupting technology – companies will be buying this left and right to make high-end systems. I doubt it will be 5-10 years before it hits mainstream. I believe 2 TB+ options for consumers will be here soon within the next couple of years, especially if someone else comes up with a similar technology. The good news is, the price of smaller SSD drives will see a big decline!
I used to run a mainframe in the 1980ties. The HDs were so big I could hardly lift them. With a little luck I have bought my last spinning storage :-)
For pro photographers (and high resolution amateur shooters) I guess the best thing is that they will no longer need to know about NAS, swapping HDs in and out and other technical stuff. They might even be able to concentrate on shooting and customer relations.
So, dear Apple – would you be so kind and put one of these into your 2017 iMac? Thank you in advance.
/Xpanded
Xpanded, I ran a few datacenters myself, so I know what you mean! :)
As for the upcoming iMac, it would be wonderful if they added large storage options and found a way to get dissipate that heat. The case is a bit too compact on the Retina 5K.
I have a 2013 model (pre Retina), which I guess must have more space within, since heat does not seem to be a problem at all despite the hybrid SSD/drive-based HHD.
But the Retina screen surely looks wonderful.
Well, at least we can dream :-)
Nassim, you can go owc thunderbolt without any hesitation. I used a 3.5″ 4 bays with a mix of 3.5″‘and 2.5″ (using an adapter in the bay) works better than any complicated hw raid enclosure, and super silent even with spinning disk!
Really the best value on the market today, I just regret Apple didn’t implemented ZFS in the OS but Lightroom works well with several disks.
Bitonio, I am a PC user and getting thunderbolt on PC might not be ideal – I would prefer USB 3.0 instead. Will probably have to wait a bit till a solid solution shows up on the market!
Nasim, I have a couple of SSDs speeding up my operating system and caches, and I understand their advantages. But I’ve also read that SSDs that are not powered up will start losing data within months.
What happens if I take my camera on an extended voyage? Am I willing to risk coming home to corrupted files? No. And for that reason, I don’t think it’s wise to keep my photos on them.
This reminds me a lot of when everyone was advised to store their data on CD-Rs. Then we discovered that CD-Rs break down. I think a lot of people are going to be very unhappy they made the decision to move to all SSDs. Hard disk drives may be slower and mechanically less reliable, but they are a more stable medium. (Optical disks are even better, but we don’t have those anymore!)
“But I’ve also read that SSDs that are not powered up will start losing data within months.”
Could you give us the source of this information, please? Thank you!
Here’s one fairly recent article on the subject:
www.pcworld.com/artic…ility.html
Not as bad as I recalled, but still a possible concern in warmer environments.
Aaron
Aaron, that very old source document that you are referring to, where a Seagate engineer provided some SSD specs was very quickly misunderstood by the non-techies on the Internet, who claimed that data loss from SSDs could come as early as a week. This is NOT true. Seagate’s engineer talked about SSDs that already reached their end of life and even those were supposed to last for at least a year at some odd temperatures to cause permanent cell damage. SSD drives can retain data easily for over 10 years without any data loss. However, if your intent is to put photos in some kind of data storage and keep them somewhere forever without powering up, then you might need to find other means to store all that data. Even spinning hard drives are not guaranteed to power up after many years in storage.
There are no storage concerns with SSDs!
So what would be the recommended storage solution for archived photos (or other files) that WILL be set aside for long periods of time (easily 10+ years with no access)?
WEJ
The freezer – like we used to do with film?
Guys
In 10 years from now you will not be able to open/use ANY data unless you stored a 10 year old computer in your attic also. How would you access a 8″, 5.25″ or even a 3.5″ floppy disk data today. IDE drives are almost gone, SATA will be gone, even the new m.2 SSD interface will be gone. There will be a new interface in 10 years for sure. Update your storage as you update your systems. I run one SSD for my OS and have 10 HDD, 4- 6TB and 6 -4TB (running). I need 5.5TB to Back up ALL my data/Pics. (I also have tons of 1 and 2TB sitting on the shelves) So I can’t wait to get down to a few (super fast)storage units. Ill keep watching for cheaper/larger SSD.
PS If you really want to be crazy cautious. BU all you data on a HDD seal it well in a ESD bag and put it in the safe deposit box (OR OFF site) what happens in a Hurricane or someone just breaks into you house and steals you system. Just a thought.
Mark, there are many options to get data from IDE HDDs to newer computers. Here is just one:
www.newegg.com/Produ…-_-Product
Thanks c-bob
Sure you can still use IDE, that’s not the point. Stay current and you won’t have issues. I keep the latest/largest tec drives in my PC running, as I update them I use the older ones for BU. So my BU’s are never more that 1-3 years old
I lost a 2 week shooting trip in Europe due to Not backing up a hard drive, My wife gave me heck and Ill never let that happen again:), I probably go overboard now.
Thanks
See my comment below. I use M-Discs which are designed to last for hundreds of years; they’re offered in DVD and Blu-Ray (25 and 100GB) formats.
“(Optical disks are even better, but we don’t have those anymore!)” What do you mean? You can get a 100GB M-Disc BluRay disc that is designed to be readable for hundreds of years for $20. I don’t see the death of optical media anytime soon. M-Discs are available as 4.7GB DVD’s, 25GB Blu-Ray, and 100GB Blu-Ray. I don’t work for the company but I do use their products. :) www.m-disc.com
Are M-Disc still in business? Interesting, I didn’t know they moved to BluRay (though this is expected), and I had absolutely no idea about the 100GB version. Thanks for the info!
Nasim, I really appreciate you venturing into computers and hard drives as tools. Last time you wrote an article about the ideal tower PC for photographers. one thing that bothers me is that people often say that when we assemble computers ourselves, compatibility issues arise between the components and to avoid those you should buy computers assembled by brands. since I am pretty much a layman when it comes to hardware but I have had bad experiences buying computers assembles by computer shops and would like to try assembling my own computer, is it possible to avoid such compatility issues?
Mr Omer, I’ve been building my own computers for years and I can tell you that there are no compatibility issues whatsoever with any equipment you buy. By building your own rig you avoid crapware, old technology passed off as current, and features you don’t want or need. There is nothing like a custom built computer. It just so happens that a month before Nasim built his latest rig, my current motherboard cooked and I had to build a whole new system. It was identical down to the brand of memory as the one that he built even to the brand of tower case, except that instead of 16gb of RAM I used 32 gb of RAM, which btw, is an importand difference. My computer flies. The thing to know is that you need to spend the money on the best quality hardware and not compromise. For the right hardware you will undoubtedly need expert advice. You then will have a computer that will last you for years, probably longer than you want it to because you will want to build yourself a new rig with the newest cutting edge hardware before the old one goes. As for attempting to build it yourself, the first time is definitely scary. But go slow, follow your motherboard manual, be careful, and before you know it you will be loading your operating system onto your new computer. Good luck!
Thanks ElaineL. It was kind of disappointing when you read such a good article and decide to assemble a tower but your friends just discourage you and ask you to buy one assembled by companies like Dell etc. I am sure they assemble great PCs. But I would like the adventure of assembling my own. It’s cheap too. Absolutely cutting edge and just $1400 for the compact version
I watched as a friend test built a computer by assembling just the components (no case) and powering it up to confirm that it worked. Why? He was in Michigan and it was built for someone in Mexico. By leaving it unassembled it was able to be imported duty free, where it was installed into the case from the old computer it was replacing.
I have had a SSD in my desktop for well over two years now. Love the speed and the sound of silence.
“And if you have been previously told that SSDs are less durable, or perhaps last less longer than HDDs, that’s a myth – even some of the worst SSDs out there can easily outlive you and your kin for several generations”.
I respectfully disagree here. Not in the sense that SSDs are less durable, but the article implies that SSDs are going to solve the HDD reliability problem.
SSDs are different, but that doesn’t mean they’re magical. The change one potential liability (mechanical parts) into a different one (very complex firmware). While the reliability of any invididual flash cell might be good, the fact is that the firmware has the potential to enhance or ruin that significantly. Witness the recent Samsung issues where the 840 pro/850 pro report support for queued NCQ trim, but in reality this doesn’t work. Or the recent bug in the Linux kernel that meant trim on top of software raid 0 or 10 actually caused data loss (logical data loss, not that the flash cells lost the data).
So yes, I’m welcoming the move to more SSD usage. But that doesn’t mean one should stop doing proper diligence with backups, raid, etc. just because one individual SSD is more reliable than an individual HDD.
The problem I see with current SSD technology is the longevity and reliability. I do not see HDD being replaced by SSD drives until the technology can provide reliability on a long period of time. Currently, SSD drives are performant for a short period of time 2 to 3 years until then performance starts droping and then you need to replace the drive. As for the reliability, I wouldn’t store important data on a sole SSD drive and not even on mirrored SSD drives.
May I assume you are using your SSD in a Windows environment? There are several software “patches” for recent versions of Apples OS to fix these issues to prevent the performance drop you mention. In Yosemite, the Current Apple OS it is automatic for internal SSD drives, and an elected switch on option for SSD external drives in the Mac software. I’m sure people on the Windows side can write similar code to solve the same problem?
There are a lot of misconceptions here. With TRIM support on Windows and most SSDs for several years now, performance does not degrade over time. I’ve had SSDs in both RAID 0 (striped) and stand-alone in servers and workstations for several years without any performance degradation. Before TRIM support (Windows XP for example), some models would degrade in performance over time, but not generally that severely with high end models like Intel and Samsung were producing.
Apple started adding TRIM support for their own native SSDs about four years ago, but it wasn’t until the last OS X 10.10.4 update last month that they FINALLY added it for 3rd party or aftermarket drives, so it has been an issue with Mac OS for quite a while until a few weeks ago.
Lastly, many SSDs do not have a long-term stable shelf-life, without being powered up and refreshing the cells from time to time. A well-worn SSD that has already exceeded its endurance rating is more likely to have these issues than a new fresh SSD (which should be about 10 years for MLC NAND). If you leave your computer powered off for a year and come back you will likely be fine, but if you are going to set an SSD on the shelf for 15 years you are going to have some issues. The worst scenario is writing to the SSD at low temperature and then storing it in a high temperature environment, you might be losing data in as little as a week to a month in that unlikely scenario if it is a heavily used drive at the end of its endurance rating. Best to store them at a cooler temp than you wrote to them (which is the norm for most computer environments). But SSDs aren’t the correct medium for this type of shelf backup anyway, better to use tape like LTO.
So to recap, performance and reliability are second to none with SSDs, and without any worry for most reputable brands/models (looking at you Sandforce!). That doesn’t mean they never fail and you shouldn’t have multiple backups of course.
Hehe, thanks for the mention Nasim! 8 of these in my Synology would be very nice someday… when the price drops. :-D 8K timelapse and 360° video is indeed a space hog.
Sign me up, Buttercup. I just managed to squeeze my computer’s hd down to 8.35 gb … oops …. only noticed it when I tried to import some new RAW stuff from a recent shoot. Thankfully my newest 2tb external still has lots of room … but ooh my … with all the crazy Corel Painter and other editing fun I’ve been having, it won’t for long. Housecleaning time … yes, sign little me up (once its bugs have all been worked out, of course!!)
Lois Bryan
lois-bryan.artistwebsites.com
Great site Nasim – a go to for me. However, I’m not sure about the HDD, vinyl disc analogy. A vinyl record player involves physical contact between the analogue storage medium and the transducer. A conventional HDD is much closer to a CD – both involving a contactless medium which reads digital data off a spinning disc, albeit that one is magnetic and the other optical. Ironically, the SSD as a music storage medium was anticipated by the Soundstream company which envisioned a solid state music carrier before the advent of CD. Unfortunately, the technology at the time was not sufficiently advanced to allow its effective commercialisation.
I would not be so anxious to jump on the SSD Band wagon. I am a Participant and Community Moderator for Microsoft Answers support forum. I stay on the Mac support Section. There is already a Documented issue with Apple’s Hybrid Drive and Microsoft Office 365 subscription service. It seems that the Serial number on SSD’s change with each start and restart. [email protected] number on Hybrid drive is located in the SSD section. A Hybrid is supposed to be the best of both world’s. Put the system files, and the Application files on the SSD. The HD section is strictly for Document files.
What happens is after just a few weeks of use all the subscriptions run out. So far Microsoft and Apple haven’t come up with a Solution. If applications would key the installation to the Logic board serial number would be no issue. But for some reason its easier to read the HD serial number.
So if your go SSD Route you better make sure your software does not have any issues with SSD.
That sounds more like an Apple fusion drive issue than an SSD specifically, as in a logical layer issue within the OS. I’ve not seen my serial numbers ever changing on any of my SSDs. Along with photography, I am a network engineer, and I document all the serial numbers of components I put in the machines I build for warranty and support purposes. None of them have changed over the years.
Looks like this was fixed by a patch from Microsoft on May 27, 2014: support.microsoft.com/en-us/kb/2970766 As I surmised, it was Apple’s fusion drive.
I’ve been using SSD since 2006 (the earliest SLC drive I paid $600 for 32GB) and never looked back. I ran file servers 24/7 and all HDDs used to fail in two years, and one failed in 6 months. SSDs are just way more reliable. Use your common sense – in HDD, discs spin at 5000+rpm, with heads floating just micrometers away from the surface! Such a delicate mechanical devices simply CANNOT be reliable. Data recovery? They cost an arm and leg, and there is simply NO guarantee you can fully recover all the data.
Of course some ssd CONTROLLERS were notorious for failure – just avoid that brands, and use intel or samsung instead. Modern SSDs lasts decades even for small drives, and their lifetime scales linearly with size (1TB drives have ridiculously long life – see test results)
And face it, years ago we had to use WD velociraptors in RAID 0 for any serious builds – now they are long extinct. Storage drives will follow them soon. In less than 10 years, SSD prices dropped almost 30 times (again, I paid $600 for 32GB drive 9 years ago), and it will keep dropping.
In a couple of years, anything mechanical in a computer is going to seem so archaic. Mechanical disks are destined to go the way of the tube amplifier..
Poor analogy.
Tube amplifiers are alive and well in high end audio and their demise is as fictional as the demise of vinyl records and film photography for that matter.
Yes, they serve a small market but that market refuses to die, indeed it is starting to grow anew as the younger generation discover their merits.
However, I do agree that mechanical hard drives are on the way out for purely practical reasons, not artistic or aesthetic ones.
>> In a couple of years, anything mechanical in a computer is going to seem so archaic
Perhaps, but don’t forget, for high-quality backup – the kind you are confident will be possible to restore, in many cases tape is still the best solution :-)
Guys
Run Raid on your PS for your main data
Copy it to 2 or 3 Hard drives and store them external in ESD sealed bags (1 minimum off site)
EEPROM stores for 10-20 years. They will get the SSD to get better.
MRam is also moving forward but not for mass storage.
You will win the top lottery prize 2 times in 2 weeks before you lose any data. Do the math.
PS I design the computers for NASA human flight Rocket SLS. I can calculate.
I still can’t wait for the SSD to come down in price, Mechanical drives will only be in the Smithsonian.
I worked at Burroughs Computers 40 years ago and we started digital sampling and compression for audio,I got patents on that stuff that are expired now. We all knew of digital pictures and music back then, But did not have the storage!
Enjoy the new technology
Hi All,
Upgraded to SSDs recently and breathed life back into my old PC. My ‘disk’ workflow works really well for me and gives great storage integrity and the SSD speed increases have made the machine more than able to hand D8xx RAW files without killing all my day.
PC OS Drive – SSD for improved OS (Windows 10) performance
PC Application Drive – SSD for improved Adobe CC speeds (Lightroom etc…)
Latest Work Drive – SSD for best Read/Write during editing and general workflow
Local Storage – 3TB SATA to hold RAW files once completed with review/edit process
NAS Storage – 8TB Netgear Store for long term back up and storage (may change HDD in this to 3-4TB HDD from current 1.5TB)
Google Cloud for free unlimited backup of jpegs ‘just incase’
To be fair, with increasing fibre access to home/business and the activity of Google/Microsoft on cloud storage services I can see a time when local storage and NAS will be cast aside. It will come down to individual choice around data security and lightning storms I guess :-)
Cheers
Andy
Film photography is pretty much dead for any practical or professional use, and it should be dead. We won’t miss the nasty chemicals. Might be a few dudes left with a darkroom in their basements. But film is not coming back, no way. Kodak refused to go digital, and you see what happened there. Mama took the Kodachrome away.
I will be using ONLY SSD from here on out. No more spinning hard drives. They break, and then some recovery company tries to shake you down for thousands of dollars to get your files back. The way I see it, if you lose your files with an SSD, then so be it. SSD’s save so much time, you can make more money and not worry about losing a few files. Just back it up, like always. Speed, is everything. I need to get more efficient on the computer, so I can focus on shooting photos. Thinking on getting the new Retina Mac as I write this.
I don’t agree in as much as film is not dead. Its death has been much exaggerated. But I do agree it will remain a minority sport for a dedicated few who continue to love its unique qualities. We shouldn’t knock it – it’s just another means of self-expression like painting or sculpture. They are slow and messy too!
I did the same as you and went to SSD for my main drive with storage and back up on SATA – until SSDs get bigger and less costly.
Don’t get a Mac monitor. They are fabulous for viewing but not so good for photographic work.
Get a monitor with proper hardware calibration controls built for the job – only Eizo and NEC qualify here.
True there may be a select few still playing with film. Maybe a few Food magazine photogs even. But the death of film is not exagerrated. Digital is so far superior to film, in so many ways. Those unique qualities you speak of…maybe deeper shadows with film? It’s nuianse stuff. There’s really no reason for film to exist anymore except nostalgia factor. The process to get to a final photo with film is just too long and cumbersome. Film in my opinion is gonna be completely gone soon.
As to Mac monitors, for the way I shoot and work, the imac screen is just fine. I shoot editorially and commercially, and in no case do I need to calibrate monitors or fret over color balance. I like spending my time shooting, and delivering photos. Calibrations are completely a waste of time for me. If you are into wedding portraits and fashion, etc, then I can see why you want a system to get perfectly accurate color. Every photog has their own thing. For me the magic is in going out and capturing that shot. That’s the gold in my eyes. The computer and camera are simply tools I use to get to that gold, and I want those tools to work fast, and to stay out of my way. The better just work. That is why I switched from PCs to Macs many years ago – they were getting in my way, and they were doing it purposefully.
I worked in darkrooms for years at several newspapers and the chemicals were awful. Had to breathe them in, and handle them. Was fun in the sense that the process was magical and working together as a team in a newsroom was fun. But the digital darkroom is king now, as it should be.
Again, Betty, you don’t understand where I’m coming from. You have your thing. I have my thing. Yet you think your thing is superior.
It’s not.
You think color, and all the technical things are the point. I don’t. I operate differently, as a photog. I have MY THING. I do MY THING. Capisce paison?
While you may be so perfect in your color correction, you may not have my focus on photos. I know your type. You are technically perfect, yet you can’t click the shutter when it counts. Typical wedding photographer. Thinks she is king. But she never shot a news assignment in her life.
You want to start a war? Then fine. I’m up for it. Show me your lame portfolio and I’ll beat you with mine.
Bif
You do realize that Paul Simon’s Kodachrome had nothing to do with photographic film???
Commercially, I agree, film is a gonner but like vinyl records, film will retain and even recruit, a few enthusiasts for the foreseeable future..
Calibration is never a waste of time – least of all for a professional. I think you are just making excuses and hiding behind “Every photog has their own thing” because you either don’t understand the importance of colour management and can’t be bothered to learn or simply don’t care.
A colour managed workflow is crucial for consistent, accurate output for any photographer, professional or amateur. The monitor is just one link in that chain – albeit a very important one.
If the brightness, contrast and colour displayed on your monitor is not standardised in some way then it only has relevance for your personal viewing/use.
That’s fine as far as it goes, but without calibration and profiling what you send out to a client will almost certainly not look the same as what you see on your monitor and will almost certainly look worse. If they don’t care all well and good. If they do care they will conclude you are not very good at your job and will do the work needed to make your images look right. Either way it’s not very professional.
You say, “For me the magic is in going out and capturing that shot. That’s the gold in my eyes. The computer and camera are simply tools I use to get to that gold, and I want those tools to work fast, and to stay out of my way.”
Well, a properly set up tool whether it be photographic equipment, a fast car or a musical instrument, does ‘stay out of the way’ allowing its operator to work with maximum efficiency, speed and precision. That’s the whole point.
It’s the uncalibrated set up, the badly set up car and the out of tune instrument which ‘get in the way’ and produce unpredictable and substandard results.
Calibrate away. I guarantee you I will never calibrate a monitor as long as I live. It’s fine out of the box. You can spend your time calibrating monitors – then what? Then work for hours in photoshop to correct color? Not doing that either, and I AM a professional.
Color is relative. People see it differently and there’s a million variables. I get it close, and that’s good enough. There are many ways to operate as a professional. I’m gonna do it my way. You do it yours. And everyone is happy.
Feels GREAT not having to do that stuff. Very liberating. I don’t even have to floss!
bif
With respect, your ignorance is staggering – as is your revelling in it. As lustin pop points out you don’t even seem to know what colour management is let alone how it works. How professional is that.
Yes, as you say, colour is relative – but it can only be relative when referenced to a standard. You have no standard.
It is of utmost importance that image originators take good care when producing files, since bad or non-existent colour management at image origination or during initial edits often leads to misunderstandings between photographer, art director and/or retoucher about “real appearance” and, thus, disappointment ensues when the print or other output is completed.
Providing an unoptimised RGB file without an embedded profile is akin to tearing the cover and title pages off a book and then trying to work out what the book is!
Set up right, colour management should be an invisible helper. Like the computerised engine system of a modern car, if you’re aware it’s there and that it’s important enough to keep well maintained, that’s enough. As imaging evolves and printing improves, the quality of archives will be increasingly important and people like you will be left behind. Sadly, you don’t care, which says much about your ‘professionalism’. I suggest you discuss your working philosophy with some art directors, advertising agencies or high quality printing houses and prepare to be laughed out of the door.
There are many professional photographers out there – and there are snappers who take pictures for money. I suggest you fall into the latter category.
Oh, and I hope your photography is better than your breath.
Sorry, but in this case, you are simply wrong, and ignorant to boot. If you do not calibrate your monitor (and your printer if you have your own) there is no possible way you can know what colors you’ll get in the final print. In fact, if you use an external print service, you’ll certainly get back quite different prints. If you and your clients are happy with colors that quite random, good for you.
You don’t sound like a pro. You sound quite ignorant actually.
Anthon, Unfortunately, that has been my experience. I work to get the best color, contrast, white balance, etc. Then when I submit to a contest or review site or print the image, I am floored by how poor it looks. And, how different it looks from what I saw on my monitor.
I now have a means to calibrate. And, apparently, the calibration changes over time. But it only takes a few minutes to recalibrate. So why not do it?
Ah, a man taking the his first faltering steps on the colour management path to photographic Nirvana.
Yes, calibrate and profile your display – but do it in the room and lighting conditions in which you will be routinely working as it will affect the calibration.
I use quite a dim room with a blind.
The next step would be to calibrate your printer with the paper and inkset you will be using to make a custom profile.
However, printers are much more linear and consistent than they used to be and paper manufacturers’ profiles are pretty good nowadays too, so a custom profile will probably not be necessary until you gain experience or start using 3rd party papers.
When all the calibration is done right, you will get to the point where the print will be an exact match to what you see on the screen.
You will probably still need to soft proof and make a small correction to brightness before printing, but apart from that you should get very close to a match.
I have got to the point where I don’t even need to soft proof (although I still always do – just in case) and my first print is more often than not bang on.
If not, it’s because I decide I would prefer it be different – not because it doesn’t match the screen.
The same applies to images for web (or contest).
Ideally the calibration for this is slightly different as you are making an image for a brighter medium (computer screen) than for printer paper (quite dull by comparison). But again, if it looks good on your calibrated screen, it will look good on every other calibrated screen including the judges’.
Obviously a great many screens out there are not calibrated but pretty much all are set up to more or less correspond with the sRGB colour space so if your JPEGs are tagged sRGB they will look as good as they can.
Also, most browsers are getting much better at colour management with Firefox and Safari leading the way. If you check your images on one of these you will get a pretty good idea of how they will look to most people.
A good starting point (target brightness) for screen when printing would be around 80-100Cd; for web display about 120Cd.
Calibration does go off over time but not much compared to the old CRT (cathode ray tube – remember those?) screens which needed almost daily tweaking. An LED display is very stable by comparison. I adjust mine only about every 1000 hours or so.
Happy ( and predictable) imaging.
Hmmm, calibrating the monitor is not necessarily done so that later you edit the colours. I see monitor calibration as a mean to get consistent output, and not get big surprises later when printing…
Again, Betty, you don’t understand where I’m coming from. You have your thing. I have my thing. Yet you think your thing is superior.
It’s not.
You think color, and all the technical things are the point. I don’t. I operate differently, as a photog. I have MY THING. I do MY THING. Capisce paison?
While you may be so perfect in your color correction, you may not have my focus on photos. I know your type. You are technically perfect, yet you can’t click the shutter when it counts. Typical wedding photographer. Thinks she is king. But she never shot a news assignment in her life.
You want to start a war? Then fine. I’m up for it. Show me your lame portfolio and I’ll beat you with mine.
Because I can go on and on. See, my busineess isn’t based on some arbitrary technical thing I learned from a focus group, like you. I actually shot my ass off, and developed a client list, and went out on freezing nights, and captured weather shots for newspapers. I ground it out shooting enterprise. You know what enterprise is? You don’t. That’s because u r too busy going on and on about color calibration. Exactly the type of person I despise. You probably apply for awards constantly. Again, another type I despise. If we don’t adhere to your color correction standards, then, OH MY GOD we are BAD people.
Again, show me your portofolio, and then I’ll show you mine. And let the forum judge. You up for that?
Because I’m up for it now. Go for it. Show me your lame wedding photos. And then I’ll show you a photographers grind. I’ll show you how I busted my ass and at the same time, created an original portfolio. I color corrected it, too.
Try me.
In fact, I’ll just give it to you, This is an example of a well rounded photog. I’ve paid my dues. And I don’t need some focus group Betty telling me I’m not a pro if I don’t follow her EXACT color correction techniques.
markbialek.com/portfolio/
Cool, so, how do you ensure that the colors come out like that in print?
Go ahead, pick a category. I’ll give a schooling on it. And I’ll school this whole forum, for that matter, if they want schooling. Because I’m a PRO. And no Betty, with her betty color correction lecture is gonna change me.
But.. it is possible that Betty and I could become soulmates. Isn’t that curious? She’s stuck in her ways, and I am too, yet one day we might find it impossible to stay away from each other. Then on yet another day, we’ll hate each other. See how it works forum friends?
Here’s who I have shot for Betty;
photos.markbialek.com/Portf…hed-Print/
Have you done that with your color correction? Dougbt it.
OH! Maybe I should have color corrected that one cover I did. No. I did it the right way. They all loved how I shot it. They weren’t pixel peeping, and the client wasn’t crazy about exact color. I’ve never had ONE SINGLE CLIENT that worried about exact color.
Yet I’m a bad person in Ms Betty’s eyes, because all she knows is color.
Are u getting the clue yet Betty? Cuz I can keep going.
Wow. Anger management issues? Insecurity?
All Betty said was that color management serves a purpose, one that you didn’t seem to acknowledge in your first message, and you went on ranting and replying to yourself eight times.
Fine, we got it, you don’t like color management. Calling people who prefer to have a clear, reproducible color from start to finish “lame” doesn’t make you a better person, even if you were a PRO.
PS: I’ve never ever seen a real pro who talks like this about other people. In any field.
bif
That is a good point, Mark. We just both have our opinions and our way of working. There’s no right or wrong. But no need for me to go on and on about it.
I’m just lucky to be able to make a living at this. Can’t complain.
Everybody have a good day. Betty, I’m sorry for the comments. Time to move on! Have a good week.
I forgive you – but only if you promise to start taking colour management (not too) seriously.
You all enjoy yourselves talking about 16TB SSD’s :)
I own 4 -512GB SSDs and love them, have a ton of spinners also
I use them because of where I go and how my stuff gets tossed around a lot, In my travels I seldom get the luxury of hand carrying all my gear, small planes, jet boats, helicopters (Drakes pass in a small ship was a big test of equipment). I just do not want a spinner in my laptop. I do carry 2 external USB 2-TB spinners for BU. Gives me 3 copies, Told you I was eccentric :)
I’m off to catch my Helicopter and play with my new Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM Lens, have some FUN.
Will be used to shoot Snake river, Hells canyon and Northern lights in the next few weeks
Its the Equinox you know.
PS
September 27th A total eclipse of the harvest moon! begins 10:51PM Eastern time
Great to shoot, Ill use the Canon EF 400mm f2.8L II IS USM Lens for those pics. Great to see the moon turn RED.
Enjoy
Wow, I’m so impressed.
