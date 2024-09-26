Tamron Announces 90mm f/2.8 Macro for Nikon Z and Sony E

There are already plenty of outstanding macro lenses for both the Nikon Z mount and the Sony E mount. Well, Tamron has just announced a new contribution, the Tamron 90mm F/2.8 Di III MACRO VXD, Model F072. This is a nice upgrade to the older Tamron 90mm f/2.8 versions for DSLRs. With a price of $699 USD, this lens promises to be a more budget-friendly alternative to the native Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S and the Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS, both of which are about $300 more expensive.

What’s New?

The new Tamron 90mm f/2.8 macro has some upgrades compared to its predecessors. It is a new design for mirrorless with 15 elements in 12 groups. Tamron also promises that it is highly corrected with edge-to-edge sharpness, which is a typical feature of most macro lenses are they are very useful for flat-field work such as artistic reproduction.

Another exciting feature of this lens is its 12-blade rounded aperture. Both the native Nikon and Sony macro lenses only have 9 rounded blades. This new 12-blade design is supposed to provide even smoother, rounded bokeh. At macro distances, bokeh quality can be especially important, so this new aperture mechanism is quite interesting.

The lens also has a few other features that will be welcome such as a lens function button and weather sealing, making it a good option for outdoor macros in wet conditions. Here are the basic specifications of this lens:

Focal Length: 90mm

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Maximum Magnification: 1:1

Optical Design: 15 elements in 12 groups

Coverage: Full-frame

Minimum Focus Distance: 23.1cm

Length: 126.5mm

Weight: 630g

