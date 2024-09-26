Tamron Announces 90mm f/2.8 Macro for Nikon Z and Sony E

There are already plenty of outstanding macro lenses for both the Nikon Z mount and the Sony E mount. Well, Tamron has just announced a new contribution, the Tamron 90mm F/2.8 Di III MACRO VXD, Model F072. This is a nice upgrade to the older Tamron 90mm f/2.8 versions for DSLRs. With a price of $699 USD, this lens promises to be a more budget-friendly alternative to the native Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S and the Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS, both of which are about $300 more expensive.
What’s New?
The new Tamron 90mm f/2.8 macro has some upgrades compared to its predecessors. It is a new design for mirrorless with 15 elements in 12 groups. Tamron also promises that it is highly corrected with edge-to-edge sharpness, which is a typical feature of most macro lenses are they are very useful for flat-field work such as artistic reproduction.
Another exciting feature of this lens is its 12-blade rounded aperture. Both the native Nikon and Sony macro lenses only have 9 rounded blades. This new 12-blade design is supposed to provide even smoother, rounded bokeh. At macro distances, bokeh quality can be especially important, so this new aperture mechanism is quite interesting.
The lens also has a few other features that will be welcome such as a lens function button and weather sealing, making it a good option for outdoor macros in wet conditions. Here are the basic specifications of this lens:
- Focal Length: 90mm
- Maximum Aperture: f/2.8
- Minimum Aperture: f/16
- Maximum Magnification: 1:1
- Optical Design: 15 elements in 12 groups
- Coverage: Full-frame
- Minimum Focus Distance: 23.1cm
- Length: 126.5mm
- Weight: 630g
Preorder. If you’re interested in this lens, consider using these B&H preorder links, which helps support Photography Life at no extra cost to you:
Press Release
September 26, 2024, Commack, NY – TAMRON announces the launch of its new 90mm F/2.8 Di III MACRO VXD (Model F072), a mid-telephoto 1:1 macro lens, compatible with Sony E-mount and Nikon Z mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. Available on October 24, 2024 at $699 USD / $949 CAD.
Celebrating 45 years of TAMRON 90mm macro lenses: The next generation
In 1979, TAMRON introduced its first 90mm macro lens, the SP 90mm F/2.5 (Model 52B), revolutionizing the concept of macro lenses. Known for its stunning bokeh and superb image quality, this lens was initially used mainly for academic purposes, but it soon became popular for various types of photography, including outdoor field work and portraiture. Affectionately nicknamed “Tamukyu,” a portmanteau of two Japanese words, it garnered high praise from close-up aficionados, nature photographers and portrait enthusiasts alike.TAMRON continued to innovate in response to evolving photographic needs, releasing subsequent models such as the SP AF90mm F/2.8 Di MACRO 1:1 (Model 272E) and SP 90mm F/2.8 Di MACRO 1:1 VC USD (Model F004). In 2016, TAMRON launched the SP 90mm F/2.8 Di MACRO 1:1 VC USD (Model F017), an evolution of the Model F004. The digital-compatible coating technology, combined with its soft, natural bokeh and sharp rendering, continues to be favored by many photographers today.
Now, in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the first generation, TAMRON is releasing a highly anticipated mirrorless version of this iconic lens. This latest iteration combines the traditional, beloved brilliant performance with cutting-edge technology, continuing TAMRON’s macro lens legacy. We invite you to explore the new possibilities offered by TAMRON’s latest 90mm macro lens.
Product features
1. High optical performance and image reproduction: the legacy grows
TAMRON’s 90mm lenses have long been celebrated for their high resolution and beautiful bokeh. The new 90mm F2.8 MACRO lens, designed for mirrorless cameras, reinforces this legacy via a rigorous optical simulation process. This lens offers unparalleled resolution performance from the center to the edges, and delivers soft, blurred bokeh and a three-dimensional effect that highlights the subject. The optical construction features 15 elements in 12 groups, including four special glass LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements that effectively suppress the tendency of light ray divergence and provide excellent correction for both spherical and chromatic aberration. The BBAR-G2 (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Generation 2) Coating significantly minimizes ghosting and flare, ensuring that even in backlit conditions, the finest details of the subject are captured with clarity and precision. This exceptional optical performance enables photographers to explore unique photographic expressions in many photographic genres, including macro, portrait, tabletop, long-distance photography, and various other types. Additionally, you can also enjoy the outstanding macro performance of this lens and beautiful images with APS-C format cameras. The equivalent focal length is approximately 135mm while the minimum aperture remains F2.8.
2. Outstanding flat-field performance
TAMRON’s new 90mm F2.8 MACRO is highly corrected for superior flat-field resolution that will be best for subjects such as documents, currency, artwork and product packaging. This quality is especially important when shooting close-up images where depth of field is too shallow to neutralize the loss of sharpness that could otherwise occur at the extreme edges of a flat subject. Because it’s highly corrected, this lens provides edge to edge sharpness, uniform illumination across the frame and minimal distortion.
3. TAMRON’s first 12-blade circular aperture for stunning circular bokeh and starburst effects
The 90mm F2.8 MACRO introduces TAMRON’s first 12-blade circular aperture, setting a new standard for beautiful circular bokeh expression. Especially in the macro range, with a maximum magnification in between 1:1 to 1:4, this specialized diaphragm ensures that the bokeh remains perfectly circular when the aperture is wide open. The lens also suppresses vignetting in the four corners of the image. Composed entirely of spherical elements, the new 90mm F2.8 MACRO allows you to enjoy exquisite circular bokeh. In addition, the 12-blade design produces 12 rays for exquisite starburst effects when the aperture is stopped down, making it ideal for capturing dramatic images of scenes that include point-sources of light, such as birthday cake candles and evening cityscapes.
4. Compact size, just 5” (126.5mm)1 in length
The 90mm F2.8 MACRO is a medium telephoto macro lens with a maximum aperture of F2.82 and a length of 5” (126.5mm). With a maximum diameter of only 79.2mm, the lens fits comfortably in the palm of the hand and is easy to hold, making it compact enough to go out with this macro lens everywhere. It’s also light in weight at 22.2oz (630g), making it more pleasant to carry for long periods of time.
5. New hood design with sliding window for easy filter rotation
The 90mm F2.8 MACRO is supplied with a new structural lens hood that has a sliding window designed for easy filter operation. Filters such as PL, ND, and cross screen filters require rotation to adjust their effects, often requiring the removal of the hood. To solve this inconvenience, the new design allows photographers to easily rotate the filter through the sliding window. This enables seamless adjustment without disrupting the shooting flow, ensuring precise control over shooting conditions and maintaining the rhythm of normal camera operation.
6. Proprietary software tool TAMRON Lens UtilityTM for lens function customization and firmware updates
7. High-speed and high-precision AF with superb subject tracking performance
8. High convenience and operability
67mm filter size, same as most other TAMRON lenses for mirrorless cameras
Focus Set Button for assigning camera function and TAMRON Lens Utility function
Focus limiter switch for faster focusing during AF shooting and quick refocusing on subjects
Precise torque for accurate MF operation
Enhanced overall lens design for user-friendly operation
9. Protective features (Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating)
* Length is the distance from the front end of the lens to the lens mount face.
** The circular diaphragm stays almost perfectly circular up to two stops down from maximum aperture.
Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.
This product is developed, manufactured, and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.
This product is developed, manufactured, and sold under the license agreement with Nikon Corporation.
1. Length and weight are based on the Sony E-mount lenses.
2. For Nikon Z mount, the effective F number value will be displayed.
This further expands the Z macro offering, but it’s not earth-shattering. from 50 to 105 there is already a choice, but longer than 105 would be good, a 200 micro would be a dream…
200mm macro! Yes, please!
Yeah, 200mm and beyond is what is needed in macro territory!
Yeah, always good to have more options here but I’ve already got a couple 105mms.
A 200mm 1x (or 2x!) macro is the cure for what ails me.