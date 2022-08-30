Nikon Z Is Getting a 70-300mm Lens! (From Tamron)

Tamron has announced their first-ever lens for the Nikon Z system (not counting the Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8 that was… heavily inspired, let’s say, by Tamron’s version of the lens). It’s a 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3, the same as their existing Sony E lens, and it fills one of the most glaring holes in Nikon’s lens lineup.

I’ve been waiting for a lightweight telephoto option for Nikon Z cameras since the day the Z6 and Z7 were first announced. It seems like such an obvious lens: a lightweight mirrorless system should have lightweight wide-angle, mid-range, and telephoto lenses to complement it, plus some lightweight primes. Not everyone uses the Nikon Z system to save weight, but those who do have been missing a good telephoto option all this time.

One of the most popular stopgaps has been the Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3, which is surprisingly good for a superzoom, but still a superzoom. It’s the lens I use for my lightweight landscape photography needs, but it has issues with image quality on the long end, maximum aperture, and reach (300mm would be more useful for a lens like this). The other most popular option is to use Nikon’s F-mount 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E combined with the FTZ adapter. Until today’s announcement from Tamron, there wasn’t a similar native lens available for Nikon Z, aside from much heavier options like the 70-200mm f/2.8 or 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6.

So, how does the Tamron 70-300mm look? I’ll go through the important details here.

Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 for Nikon Z

Starting with the specifications, we see a pretty typical 70-300mm variable aperture zoom:

Full Name: Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Model A047)

Shipping: Fall 2022

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 70-300mm

Maximum Aperture: f/4.5 at 70mm, f/6.3 at 300mm

Minimum Aperture: f/22 at 70mm, f/32 at 300mm

Aperture Blades: 7, rounded

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 15

Lens Groups: 10

Special Elements: 1 low dispersion element

Coatings: Broad-band anti-reflection coating

Vibration Reduction: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Internal Zoom: No

AF Motor: RDX stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.8 meters (2.6 feet)

Maximum Magnification: 0.2× (1:5)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 77 × 150 mm / 3.0 × 5.9 inches

Weight: 581 g / 1.28 lbs

MSRP of Sony version: $550, often on sale for $500

One thing that stands out to me is the portability of the lens. The Nikon AF-P 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E, which is often praised for its small size and weight, is a heavier lens at 680 grams – not counting the extra 125 grams for the FTZ II adapter, without which you can’t use it on Nikon Z.

Although a pretty inexpensive lens, the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 still has good construction, with weather sealing and a metal lens mount. It’s built with Tamron’s newer design philosophy that is much better than the plasticky Tamron lenses of the past, and similar to the look and feel of an inexpensive name-brand lens.

I’ve never tested the Sony version of the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3, but my impressions from seeing sharpness tests online are that it is a solid performer, especially beyond 70mm. It should outperform the Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 through most of their shared focal length range, particularly at 100mm and beyond, where the 24-200mm is at its weakest. Compared to the Sony version of the lens, the Nikon version is a bit longer, heavier, and wider near the mount, which is necessary in order to fit the larger Nikon Z mount compared to the smaller Sony E mount. (See more here in Nasim’s article on lens mounts.)

If testing proves this to be the case, the Tamron kens will make an excellent complement for a three-lens zoom kit for Nikon Z users. The Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 and 24-70mm f/4 are already very good performers and fairly small, lightweight lenses. With the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 to round them out, the total kit (with something like a Nikon Z7 II) will weigh right at 5 pounds (2.27 kilos). For landscape and travel photographers, that combination of image quality, weight, and reach is going to be very hard to beat.

