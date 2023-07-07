Photography Life

Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Review and Comparisons Published

I’ve just published my full-length review of the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD, which is Tamron’s first official lens for the Nikon Z system! The lens is also available for Sony E mount. You may have already seen my comparison articles between this Tamron lens and some of Nikon’s alternatives over the past couple of days. In total, I’ve written five articles of coverage on the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 so far:

The reason for this extended coverage isn’t anything to do with the Tamron lens specifically. Rather, it’s part of my new approach to provide multi-article coverage of all lenses that I review at Photography Life! Alongside my usual detailed lens reviews, this will include RAW sample image galleries and head-to-head comparisons for every lens, plus additional articles for certain lenses.

Also, note that we are adding all new lens reviews to the Lens Database section of Photography Life. As a result, they will not appear on the Photography Life homepage, so I will write announcement posts like this one whenever a new lens review is complete. All lens reviews will still continue to appear under the Lens Reviews page as well.

NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 105mm, ISO 64, 1/160, f/8.0

