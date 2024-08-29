Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Announced for Nikon Z

Tamron recently announced that their 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 lens is going to be available for the Nikon Z system beginning September 19th! This $1300 lens could be a budget alternative for the Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S, and a brighter alternative to the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8.

At first glance, there are definitely some things to like about the Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3. The lens is meaningfully lighter than Nikon’s 100-400mm S (1180 grams versus 1435 grams) while going to 50mm on the wide end instead of 100mm. In theory, this wider focal length makes it a more versatile choice to pair with lenses like Nikon’s 14-30mm f/4 S. However, it is a little slower on the long end, with a maximum aperture of f/6.3 at 400mm. And one of the biggest benefits of Nikon’s 100-400mm is the excellent focus speed. We’ll have to wait and see how Tamron fares on that front.

Another thing to like about this new lens is that the Nikon Z version is the same price as the Sony E version! This is a nice new development, since Tamron’s previous Z-mount glass has been a little more expensive than the E-mount version of the same lens. I hope that this is just the first of many times that we will see this be the case! And for $1300, it really is a nice price. Nikon’s 100-400mm S is clearly a higher-end lens, so comparing them is a little unfair, but that lens retails for $2700. Certainly a lot of photographers on a budget, who may have had their eye on the Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6, will be interested in the new Tamron.

Finally, I’m encouraged by the extremely close focusing distance and high magnification of the Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3. With a minimum focusing distance of 24.9 cm (9.8 inches) and a maximum magnification of 0.5× (1:2), we are pretty close to macro photography territory. It’s one of the best magnifications you’ll find outside of dedicated macro lenses.

Here are the specifications of this lens:

Full Name: Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD

Mount Type: Nikon Z mount (and Sony E mount)

Focal Length: 50-400mm zoom (8x zoom)

Maximum Aperture: f/4.5 to f/6.3

Minimum Aperture: f/2 to f/32

Aperture Blades: 9 (rounded)

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 24

Lens Groups: 18

Special Elements: 2 XLD, 3 LD, 1 molded aspherical, and 1 hybrid aspherical

Image Stabilization: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Zoom, focus

Function Button: Yes

Switches: AF/MF and custom switch

Focus Motor:VXD linear focus

Minimum Focus Distance: 24.9 cm (9.8 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.5× (1:2)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 186 x 89 mm (7.3 x 3.5 inches)

Weight: 1180 g (2.60 lbs)

MSRP: $1299 (Pre-order here)

Personally, I’m encouraged to see more telephoto zoom options for Nikon in this range, given that Nikon has focused more on the supertelephoto side of things and especially primes. I’m looking forward to testing it both in the field and in the lab! The Sony version looks like it has good reviews although I haven’t personally tried it.

What do you think, are you planning to get this lens or have some reservations about it? Let me know in the comments below!