Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for Nikon Z Development Announcement

Tamron has just announced the development of their fascinating 35-150mm f/2-2.8 zoom for the Nikon Z system! Although the lens has been available for Sony since October 2021, it joins the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 as the second official Tamron lens with a Nikon Z mount. Here’s what we know.
Specifications and Availability
Today’s announcement is a development announcement only. There’s no word yet about the official announcement date, but Tamron has said the lens will be available “in the Fall 2023.”
Likewise, we don’t know the official price, or formal specs, of the lens just yet. For reference, the Sony E version of the lens costs $1900. However, it’s possible that the Nikon version will cost more than that – that was true of Tamron’s 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3, with the Sony E version costing $550 and the Nikon Z version costing $700.
Even though we don’t know the official specifications, I expect that almost all of them will be the same as the Sony E version. So, here are those specs for reference:
- Full Name: Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD
- Focal Length: 35-150mm (4.3x zoom)
- Maximum Aperture: f/2-2.8
- Minimum Aperture: f/16-22
- Lens Elements: 21
- Lens Element Groups: 15
- Filter Thread Size: 82mm
- Angle of View (FX): 63°25′ to 15°26′
- Maximum Magnification: 0.18x (1:5.6)
- Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.33 meters (1.1 feet)
- Vibration Reduction: No
- Aperture Blades: 9, rounded
- Fluorine Coating: Yes
- ED Glass Elements: 4
- Aspherical Elements: 3
- Focus Motor: VXD (Voice-coil extreme-torque drive linear focus motor)
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Internal Zooming: No
- Focus Limiting Switch: No
- Custom Function Switch: Yes
- Function Buttons: Yes (3, duplicate function)
- Zoom Lock Switch: Yes
- USB Port: Yes
- Dimensions (Length x Diameter): 158 x 89 mm (6.2 x 3.5 inches)
- Weight: 1165 g (2.57 lbs)
- MSRP: $1899 (Check current price)
The only specification changes we are likely to see for the Nikon Z system are weight, size, and price, which will all change to (hopefully) very small degrees.
Analysis
It was only last week that I wrote an article called What Lenses Should Nikon Make Next, Once the Roadmap Ends? – and I happened to mention this Tamron lens. “Since Tamron is playing footsie with the Z system already, maybe we’ll see a Nikon-brand version of this lens appear at some point. (Or, Tamron could simply add a Z mount and keep their branding, which would be fine too.)”
Looks like footsie progressed to a second date rather quickly.
Nikon has, to put it mildly, never made a lens like this. Nor has almost anyone. A 35-150mm f/2-2.8 zoom is a crazy focal length and aperture combination only made possible by modern lens designs – especially considering that it weighs 1165 grams / 2.57 pounds, which, though heavy, is a lot less than most 70-200mm f/2.8 zooms. (By comparison, the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S weighs 805 grams, and the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S weighs 1440 grams).
This lens is trying to be a lot of things at once, but mostly, the appeal is for event photographers. As long as you don’t mind losing 24mm on the wide end and 200mm on the long end, this lens is a replacement – and then some – for a dual-wielding photographer with a 24-70mm f/2.8 on one camera and a 70-200mm f/2.8 on another.
It’s also the first f/2 zoom lens for the Nikon Z system, albeit one that gradually grows to f/2.8 and fully switches at about 80mm. It would still be nice to see something akin to Canon’s 28-70mm f/2L for the Nikon Z system, even though it would be so specialized.
The Sony version of this lens is well-reviewed, but we haven’t tested it yet at Photography Life – all I can say is that if there are no unwanted surprises with the Nikon Z version of this lens, it will be a seriously compelling choice for some photographers. It can effectively replace two f/2.8 zooms in one lens, while covering the most-used focal lengths for many event, portrait, and studio photographers. I can’t wait to test it when it ships later this year!
Press Release
Tamron announces the development of 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058) for “Nikon Z mount system.” World’s first* mirrorless zoom lens with maximum wide-open aperture of F2
July 25, 2023, Saitama, Japan – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the development of the 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058), a fast-aperture telephoto zoom lens for Nikon Z mount cameras.
Product Overview
The 35-150mm F2-2.8 covers wide-angle through telephoto and is ideal for both travel and portrait photography. It is the first* zoom lens for Nikon Z mount cameras to have a maximum wide-open aperture of F2. With this focal range, you can enjoy shooting magnificent views and large buildings at 35mm and dynamic close-up shots at 150mm. With high-level performance under a wide variety of shooting conditions, this fast lens is ideal for trips aimed at creating photographic works. In addition, by incorporating the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism, the lens features a very high-speed and high-precision autofocus for a fast-aperture lens. It also incorporates a new design in the pursuit of enhanced operability and ergonomic convenience.
Incorporating the most frequently used focal lengths from wide-angle and standard to medium telephoto and telephoto all within this single lens enables seamless shooting without the need to swap lenses, which is beneficial especially when shooting portraits where a sense of rhythm is particularly important. This helps the user capture outstanding shots without missing the fleeting expressions of the model.
Product Features
- The world’s first F2-2.8 fast-aperture zoom lens
- Versatile zoom range provides seamless shooting from wide-angle 35mm to telephoto 150mm
- Outstanding optical performance throughout the zoom range
- Fast, quiet VXD linear motor mechanism for high-speed and high-precision autofocus
- Expanded versatility with excellent close-range shooting performance
- TAMRON Lens UtilityTM expands the possibilities of still photography and video shooting
- Moisture-Resistant Construction, Fluorine Coating, and Hood Locking Mechanism for greater convenience
Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.
This product is developed, manufactured and sold under the license agreement with Nikon Corporation.
Not a lens that would be useful for me, but excellent news for the Z-mount and all those who will make good use of this lens.
I use this lens extensivly on my D850,but,who am I to talk about its qualities and limits.
The lens that you’re talking about heavily inspired this one, but that’s an f/2.8-4 and this is an f/2-2.8, even wilder!
Too big and heavy for traveling.
The angles are too weak for the landscape.
The focal length is too long for portraits (my limit is 105mm).
Too much too much)
I wouldn’t say that the angles are too weak for landscape. Of course maybe UWA landscape, but many landscpaes look very good with an AOV of 50mm FF equivalent, and personally I find the 35-100mm FF equiv very nice and ideal (and many amazing landscapes out there are in this range).
It also seems like a very nice portrait lens, since you have the wider angles for group shots. I wouldn’t discount longer focal lengths either because those are very nice for full body shots.
I found tests of this lens for Sony. I was interested in the resolution in the corners. As a result, weak angles. From just weak to very weak.
Further. I found tests of version 2.8-4.0 and he has better angles in all tests! At the same time, the lens is shorter and lighter. But if you use an adapter, the difference decreases, but there is still. In addition, the lens will be more expensive.
Further. I have a Tamron 35 1.4. It has better angles at f/1.4 than 2.0-2.8 at 35 mm with f/8.
Even further is the Z 24-200 which is bought for travel and versatility. And in general, based on the results of measurements on different resources, it has the best resolution in the corners at the same apertures.
About the chromatic distortion of the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8, I will be silent, especially on 150 mm.
Thus, for traveling and shooting landscapes, the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 is the worst option.
Portraits. As I have already written, I most often use a range from 35 to 60 mm. I have/have had lenses with a focal length from 85 to 150 mm. As a result, they are sold or practically NOT used for portraits.
In principle, when shooting young and very thin, you can use 85 or even 105, but I’d rather wear 58 mm glass, which gives a beautiful creamy bokeh in the open without bulbs in the glare. But the most important thing. When I go to shoot portraits, I know who, where and in what conditions I will shoot and I clearly understand what kind of focal I need. Here the advantage of zoom is small.
For reporting, I’d rather take Z 24-120 4S. It is lighter and smaller.
As a result, we have too many controversial compromises. Glass that can do a lot, but everything is bad.
It’s too heavy to travel and doesn’t have the 24 mm you need.
It doesn’t have 24 or 28 for landscapes and the resolution in the corners is too low.
It does not have a creamy bokeh.
The only place where this glass will sparkle is shooting theatrical productions and other events where you cannot use a flash and at the same time you need to quickly change the focal length in a wide range.
The range and aperture range actually makes it great for anything:
www.klapper.cz/galle…g-35-150mm
And you just add UWA of your choice for travel/landscape/events etc.
Actually, I disagree with almost everything you said! Ahahah.
I think this lens might replace the 24-70 and the 70-200 without much of a thought, in all but a few situations (150mm is a bit too short for sports). Having a 35-150 is quite a great way to save money and weight (and also time, if you have to keep on switching lenses during an event). This is the zoom that was missing in Nikon’s line-up, one that not only is versatile enough but also don’t sacrifice image quality or aperture for it (while keeping the weight very much under control).
I’m most probably getting one.