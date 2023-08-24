Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for Nikon Z: $1999, Ships Next Month

Following last month’s development announcement of the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for the Nikon Z system, the lens was officially announced today for a price of $1999. Tamron says it will be available starting September 21st, and you can already pre-order it on B&H and Adorama.

Not much has changed from the development announcement that I posted last month, so give that a read if you haven’t already. Still, here are the updated specs for the Nikon Z version of the lens (only the size, weight, and price have changed):

Full Name: Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD

Focal Length: 35-150mm (4.3x zoom)

Maximum Aperture: f/2-2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/16-22

Lens Elements: 21

Lens Element Groups: 15

Filter Thread Size: 82mm

Angle of View (FX): 63°25′ to 15°26′

Maximum Magnification: 0.18x (1:5.7) at 35mm, 0.17x (1:5.9) at 150mm

Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.33 meters (1.1 feet) at 35mm, 0.85 meters (2.8 feet) at 150mm

Vibration Reduction: No

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Fluorine Coating: Yes

ED Glass Elements: 4

Aspherical Elements: 3

Focus Motor: VXD (Voice-coil extreme-torque drive linear focus motor)

Internal Focusing: Yes

Internal Zooming: No

Focus Limiting Switch: No

Custom Function Switch: Yes

Function Buttons: Yes (3, duplicate function)

Zoom Lock Switch: Yes

USB Port: Yes

Dimensions (Length x Diameter): 160 x 89 mm (6.3 x 3.5 inches)

Weight: 1165 g (2.57 lbs)

MSRP: $1999 (Check current price)

That’s a bit more expensive than the Sony E version of the lens, which sells for $1899. I talked about that possibility last month, but it’s still annoying to see, even though the price difference isn’t huge.

None of the other specs have changed except the dimensions (the Nikon version is a mere 2 millimeters / 0.1 inch longer) and weight (1190 grams this time, compared to 1165 grams).

Again, you can check out my earlier article on the development announcement for my full analysis, but in short, this is a very interesting lens for event photography that could potentially replace two f/2.8 zooms at once!

