Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 Announced for Nikon Z

Tamron has just announced that their popular 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 will be available for the Nikon Z system beginning in mid-April! This will present a very interesting dilemma for Nikon Z shooters, who already have a native 28-75mm f/2.8 lens – but one which was based on Tamron’s G1 version of the lens.

What’s New with G2?

Unlike the original Nikon 28-75mm f/2.8 lens, the new Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 will just be Tamron-branded, and it will retail for $1000 (about $200 less than the Nikon-branded G1 version, though the Nikon often goes on sale for $1000, too).

The price may seem surprising, considering that you can essentially get the newer version of the lens more cheaply than the old one. However, the Nikon branding implies better future compatibility and autofocus capabilities, at least in theory. Still, the Tamron G2 represents better value considering the improved optics.

Speaking of optics, what’s different between the G1 and G2 version of the lens? The two designs are completely different. The G2 has a more complex optical design: 17 elements in 15 groups, whereas the original version has 15 elements in 12 groups. And judging by the existing Sony E version of the lens, the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 is indeed an improvement over the G1 (and therefore the Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8) optically. You can check out Tamron’s theoretical MTF charts for this lens, which are quite strong:

On the outside, Tamron says has improved abrasion resistance and grip performance, so it should be at least as rugged as the Nikon G1 version. And, since this version will remain a Tamron-branded lens, updating it and customizing it can be done through Tamron’s proprietary Lens Utility software.

