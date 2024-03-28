Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 Announced for Nikon Z

Tamron has just announced that their popular 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 will be available for the Nikon Z system beginning in mid-April! This will present a very interesting dilemma for Nikon Z shooters, who already have a native 28-75mm f/2.8 lens – but one which was based on Tamron’s G1 version of the lens.
What’s New with G2?
Unlike the original Nikon 28-75mm f/2.8 lens, the new Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 will just be Tamron-branded, and it will retail for $1000 (about $200 less than the Nikon-branded G1 version, though the Nikon often goes on sale for $1000, too).
The price may seem surprising, considering that you can essentially get the newer version of the lens more cheaply than the old one. However, the Nikon branding implies better future compatibility and autofocus capabilities, at least in theory. Still, the Tamron G2 represents better value considering the improved optics.
Speaking of optics, what’s different between the G1 and G2 version of the lens? The two designs are completely different. The G2 has a more complex optical design: 17 elements in 15 groups, whereas the original version has 15 elements in 12 groups. And judging by the existing Sony E version of the lens, the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 is indeed an improvement over the G1 (and therefore the Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8) optically. You can check out Tamron’s theoretical MTF charts for this lens, which are quite strong:
On the outside, Tamron says has improved abrasion resistance and grip performance, so it should be at least as rugged as the Nikon G1 version. And, since this version will remain a Tamron-branded lens, updating it and customizing it can be done through Tamron’s proprietary Lens Utility software.
Press Release
Here is the full press-release:
March 28, 2024 – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shogo Sakuraba; Headquarters: Saitama City, Japan; “TAMRON”), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of the 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Model A063), a fast-aperture standard zoom lens for Nikon Z mount full-frame mirrorless cameras on April 18, 2024.
28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Model A063)
PRODUCT NAME 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Model A063) for Nikon Z mount
DATE OF LAUNCH April 18, 20241
28-75mm F2.8 G2 (Model A063)
Product Page
Product Overview
The 28-75mm F2.8 G2 is compact and easy to use yet has excellent optical performance and is compatible with the latest digital cameras with increasingly high pixel resolution. The AF drive uses a linear motor focus mechanism VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) that is fast, highly accurate and quiet. The lens also excels at close-up shooting, achieving an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.18m (7.1in) at the wide end and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.7. Additionally, the lens design takes operability into consideration by including a coating with excellent scratch resistance on the barrel of the lens and a rubber focusing ring for a comfortable, secure grip among other features.
TAMRON pioneered the category of compact fast-aperture standard zoom lenses for mirrorless models. Now the 28-75mm F2.8 G2 will be available for Nikon Z mount as the ideal everyday lens for Nikon full-frame mirrorless camera users.
Product Features
1. Best image quality in the standard zoom lens class
The new zoom leverages the latest design expertise and comprises an optical construction with 17 elements in 15 groups. Two optimally arranged LD (Low Dispersion) and GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) lens elements control optical aberrations to the highest degree. The lens provides high-resolution performance from edge-to-edge and corner-to-corner over the entire zoom range, even at wide open aperture. In addition, the soft, beautiful, round bokeh that can be achieved with a fast-aperture lens adds a distinctive dimension, especially to portraits. The overall compact size and high performance can be used advantageously with top-class, ultra-high-resolution mirrorless cameras.
2. Fast, quiet VXD linear motor for high-speed and high-precision autofocus
The AF drive system employs TAMRON’s VXD linear motor focus mechanism. The high-speed, high-precision AF is exceedingly responsive and provides dependable and accurate focusing performance from MOD to infinity, despite the fast F2.8 aperture. The lens delivers excellent focus tracking of moving objects, so you are always ready for fast action. Additionally, the focus motor is quiet, so it’s ideal for shooting both still images and video in situations that demand low noise.
3. Light weight and compact
The 28-75mm F2.8 G2 is a fast-aperture standard zoom lens with a remarkably compact and lightweight design, just 119.8mm (4.7in) long. The maximum diameter is 75.8mm and it weighs only 550g (19.4oz). Filter size is 67mm. With a size that’s easy to carry and a light weight that’s well-suited for handheld shooting for extended periods, the 28-75mm F2.8 G2 will surely become your favorite zoom for travel, street shooting, everyday carry, and spontaneous photo opportunities.
4. MOD of 0.18m (7.1in) at the wide end and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.7 for creative close-ups
The 28-75mm F2.8 G2 features an MOD of 0.18m (7.1in) at the wide end. The working distance shrinks to around 4.4cm (1.7in) when used at MOD. Because the maximum magnification ratio is 1:2.7, you can get close to your subject for wide macro photography, enabling powerful visual impact with the subject positioned large in the frame while keeping a wide view of the background.
5. TAMRON Lens Utility™ expands the possibilities of still photography and video shooting
The 28-75mm F2.8 G2 is compatible with the dedicated TAMRON Lens Utility software developed in-house by TAMRON that empowers users to easily update the lens to the latest firmware without going through the camera2, and includes functions to support focusing operations and other actions when shooting still images or video. By utilizing a wide range of functions3, users can expand the breadth of expression in still images and video. For example, A-B Focus allows users to limit focusing to two pre-selected focus points, shifting focus from one subject to the other with just a click of the Focus Set Button. Users can also choose between Linear and Non-Linear, which affects how the focus shifts during manual focusing.
6. Enhanced overall lens design for user-friendly operation
Every individual part of the lens has been carefully scrutinized, right down to the fine details, resulting in an enhanced design that optimizes both operability and ergonomics. The surface of the lens exterior is glossy black. Improved abrasion resistance makes the lens barrel harder to scratch and resists fingerprints. Additionally, the grip performance has been improved. The smoothly curved, elegant surface of the brand ring creates a dignified appearance with a design that signifies functional beauty and high quality.
7. Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating provide extra protection
Note:
1 The lens for Sony E-mount previously launched on October 28, 2021.
2 To connect your PC and lens, use the TAMRON Connection Cable (USB Type-A to Type-C/ Model CC-150, or USB Type-C to Type-C/ Model CC-350) sold separately.
To connect your smartphone and lens, use the TAMRON Connection Cable (USB Type-C to Type-C/ Model CC-350) sold separately.
Lens firmware updates are not supported with the Mobile version. Performing firmware updates requires the TAMRON Lens Utility for PC and a computer.
3 The ring function (Focus/Aperture) is not supported for Nikon Z mount.
I wonder if we will get a Nikon Z mount version of the 70-180mm f/2.8 G2?
“so I’m still glad I have the older Nikkor version.”
No you don’t. You have a Tamron 28-75mm G1 that had word “Tamron” replaced with word “Nikkor”.
Unlike the G1 Tamron, the Nikkor version uses a stepping motor for focus, and is compatible with the Nikon teleconverters. Small differences, to be sure, but more than semantic.
I don’t think the 28-75 is compatible with TCs. That’s the 70-180.
I own the Nikkor 28-75mm and I think I would be a little miffed if I had payed the full price, but since I got it at an excellent price during a black friday sale (700$, tax included), I’m actually fine. ;) Also, I don’t really like third-party lenses (for no rational reason, admittedly), so I’m still glad I have the older Nikkor version.
Besides the lens itself, the interesting part about this announcement is what it means for the future of the Tamron-Nikon cooperation. I guess we won’t see updated versions of the Nikon-branded f/2.8 zooms – eventually, the 70-180mm and 17-28mm lenses will be replaced with the Tamron-branded G2 versions. I wonder why the ended this kind of cooperation, and why they did it in the first place…
Why. No one will tell you for sure. But I see the following.
At the time of the release of cameras with the Z mount, Nikon had a limited market share even for the F mount. That is, for the F mount, third-party lens manufacturers still had a reason to release new products. But when the Z and the F-Z adapter came out, it was not profitable to drop new lenses and even converted ones from the bayonet E. There are few cameras, sales will definitely be small.
In such a studio, Nikon, in order to expand the lens fleet
and, accordingly, increase the attractiveness of cameras with a Z mount, most likely paid Tamron to convert to a Z mount from an E mount.
But in 2021, Nikon released the popular Z9, and in 2023 the even more popular Z8. Then Zf came out and the Z bayonet became interesting for third-party manufacturers. So Sigma launched its line of lenses for crop cameras.
But there is a moment of delay between decisions and the release of products due to legal and technical issues.
If I’m right. Then, within a few years, several more lenses from Sigma and Tamron will be released for the Z mount. Chinese manufacturers are already actively releasing new Autofocus lenses for the Z mount.
For clarity. I bought a Tamron 35 1.4 with an F mount for cameras with a Z mount.