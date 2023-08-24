Tamron 17-50mm f/4 Development Announcement for Sony E

Tamron’s has announced the development of a full-frame 17-50mm f/4 lens for Sony E mount. In the past, combining ultra-wide and normal focal lengths in a single full-frame lens has been quite a challenge. While Sony’s recent 20-70mm started to head in this direction, Tamron is taking things even further on the wide end. Here’s what we know from the development announcement.

Known Specifications and Availability

Full Name: Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD

Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD Focal Length: 17-50mm

17-50mm Maximum Aperture: f/4

f/4 Filter Size: 67mm

67mm Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.19 meters (7.5in) at the wide end, 0.3 meters (11.8in) at the tele end

0.19 meters (7.5in) at the wide end, 0.3 meters (11.8in) at the tele end Focus Motor: VXD (Voice-coil extreme-torque drive linear focus motor)

While the lens is expected to be available in Fall of 2023, this development announcement is light on details. What is known, however, makes this lens look like a very interesting option for walk-around photography and videography. The real selling point is that it can potentially replace an ultra-wide and a normal lens in your bag at the same time. Most other ultra-wide zooms max out anywhere from 24mm to 35mm, so reaching 50mm instead is an impressive achievement.

As a plus for video usage, the lens has internal focus and zoom mechanisms, meaning that its balance on gimbals won’t be thrown off. This is also useful in inclement weather, as it can cut down on dust or water issues, compared to external zoom designs. Weather sealing and a fluorine coating should also improve the lens’s durability.

Exact size specifications haven’t been provided yet, but by comparing the 67mm front filter ring with the provided picture, it’s clear that this lens is going to be relatively compact.

Analysis

This looks like a very versatile lens, and is certainly one I’d be interested in. I think the biggest competition is the Sony 16-35mm f/4. While the Sony does have a few video-centric features, like the Power Zoom capability, the new Tamron should prove to be a bit more useful for general photography. It retains a traditional zoom mechanism and adds “normal” focal length coverage by reaching 50mm.

It also competes with the Sony 20-70mm, another innovative lens that adds quite a bit of wide angle compared to the traditional 24-70mm zoom. Ultimately, I still could see all three of these lenses providing competition to one another. Each is at f/4, and at least the two Sony lenses have quite strong optical performance. Assuming that the Tamron is also a good performer, it will come down to price and your preferred focal lengths.

For now, the Tamron 17-50mm f/4 is only expected to be released for Sony E, but with Tamron recently adding Nikon Z compatibility to some of their Sony lenses, we could very well see a Nikon version of the lens one day. That would be welcome considering that Nikon doesn’t have an ultra-wide-to-normal zoom right now, with only the Z 14-30mm f/4 S coming close.

Either way, we’re looking forward to testing this lens at Photography Life! It’s great to see companies like Tamron experimenting with the classic midrange zoom, and if it performs well, the Tamron 17-50mm f/4 could easily earn a place in my bag.

