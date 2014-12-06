Surface Pro 3 Review Update: Lightroom Performance

In my original review of the Surface, I mentioned it suits my needs very well when it comes to portability and writing. The Type Cover keyboard is exceptionally comfortable and the whole package fits very neatly into the tablet compartment of my Think Tank Retrospective bag. However, I did not yet have the time to thoroughly test the Surface’s performance with Lightroom and Photoshop, the two most popular editing programs among photographers. Since so many of you asked, I decided not to wait for the next time I was shooting out in the city to process new photographs “in the field” (not the best weather for street photography), but to turn off my PC at home for a while and instead work on images I’ve taken during my trip to NYC on the Surface. In this article, I will talk you through my experience from importing the RAW files to the Surface in Lightroom, to exporting them, all (hopefully) on a single charge of battery. Let’s see if it will manage.
All The Important Details
Because this sort of testing is not something we usually do, there’s no specific procedure to follow other than the usual steps that I take when working with Lightroom. Perhaps for the better as it will accurately reflect the conditions under which I use my equipment. I will try to list all the important details so that you can judge for yourself whether the performance and battery life of the Surface is sufficient for your needs.
First of all, let me run you through the Surface parameters and settings:
- Microsoft Surface Pro 3 – Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Full battery, unplugged
- Screen brightness at around 50%
- “Balanced” power plan
- Connected to WiFi, Type Cover keyboard and Arc Touch Surface mouse
The test starts with the import of 358 Fujifilm X-E2 RAW files into a newly created and otherwise clean Lightroom 5.7 Catalog. Each RAW file weighs approximately 32 MB with a bit over 11.2 GB in total. As the images have already been copied to the SSD, import time will not include the time it takes to copy the files from an SD card and thus will show the performance of Lightroom in isolation. However, rendering full-sized previews upon import is something I always do, and it does take some time.
Keep in mind that a freshly installed copy of Lightroom with no custom develop presets and a clean Catalog is going to run a bit more swiftly than if it had tens of thousands of images slowing it down. It is also important for me to note that, whilst working with Lightroom, I will be writing this article simultaneously. Not a major task, running Chrome, but still has an effect on battery life and is worth mentioning.
Import to Export. Step-By-Step in Lightroom 5.7
1) Importing the RAW Files
As soon as the Surface is fully charged, I put away the charger and check if the screen brightness is at around 50%. Touching the back panel reveals that, from all the preparation (installing Lightroom update and the like), the tablet is already warm, but not nearly enough to start the fans. Good.
Launching Lightroom does not take more than five seconds. Not blindingly quick, but it’s pretty much the same on my PC, too. Next up – the Import and the usual routine of finding the location of the files and entering keywords to speed up searching within the Catalog should such a need ever arise. As Lightroom begins rendering thumbnails within the Import dialogue and I write these lines, fans come up and start whooshing the heat away from the i5 processor hiding in that slim magnesium shell. Not a good start, you’d think, but after less than a minute their speed reduces so much, I can hardly hear them. Not for long, mind. Hitting Import starts them up again as the load on processor increases significantly. I, meanwhile, start my timer.
40% is done in a smidge under two minutes, but that’s Import only, at least according to the progress bar in Lightroom. 70% is reached in 3:45. The back of the tablet is now very warm and fans are spinning at full speed. Even before the resource-heavy task is complete I understand my previous conclusions were quite accurate – MacBook Pro at a similar price ought to offer much better performance, at the cost of portability. This is not a full-fledged laptop. It had a compromise to make.
100% and the timer shows 5:25. Not too bad, actually – my PC would take far less time to Import the images, but I can’t fit it into my shoulder bag. As Lightroom starts to work on those huge full-size previews, though, fans are spinning even faster, something I thought would not happen. As eight minutes (in total) pass, the device is bordering on what some might call “almost hot”. Battery meter is reading 91% of charge left.
Eleven gigs of photographs. Is that too much to ask for, I wonder? Of course, rendering full-sized previews is not exactly a smart decision, especially once you consider that at the very least half of those images will be thrown out, resulting in quite a bit of time wasted. On the other hand, rendering 1:1 images speeds up the process of selection. Still, if I were being reasonable (and I should have been), I’d set up Lightroom to render previews at around 2048 px (long edge), close to Surface’s native resolution. That would help the selection process and allow me to view the images in full-screen mode without quality degradation, yet save precious time and resources during import. Need to remember to do this after the test!
With 88% of battery left and roughly 15% of previews rendered, the timer is at 14 minutes. I am starting to think the Surface won’t last long enough to allow me to both go through all the images and select a couple of dozen for immediate post-processing. After all, the battery is depleting almost as fast as Lightroom is rendering the previews. I am curious, though. Something tells me the preview rendering is among the most resource-heavy and demanding tasks for Lightroom and the hardware. With the RAW converter stating 20% done and battery meter clinging on to 86%, I decide there is no point in me just staring at the screen. Better go make myself a cup of tea.
As I come back, I notice the situation improved slightly. It is no longer one percent of progress for one percent of battery charge – as Lightroom finishes to render 192 images (54%), battery is at 71%. Obviously, the fact that the screened turned itself off after a while helped a lot. It’s still not what I’d call a good result, mind you. As Lightroom’s progress touches 55%, 40 minutes have passed. On the face of it, that is a lot. For such a compact computer? Hard to say, but I’d go as far as suggest it’s bordering on “not good enough”. As Lightroom reaches 60% (battery is at 68%), I decide a look at Microsoft’s website is needed. There, I find Redmond’s classification of all three processor options (quote):
- Intel i3 – A solid Surface Pro 3 that’s ideal for:
- Browsing the web
- Taking notes
- Light office work
- Reading
- Intel i5 – Premium performance that’s great for:
- Using the full power of Microsoft Office – Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
- Intensive multi-tasking
- Casual gaming
- Streaming video
- Intel i7 – The most powerful Surface ever built that’s perfect for:
- HD Video editing
- Professional grade applications
- Design and 3D modelling
Would I consider Lightroom a “professional grade application”? Certainly. And according to Microsoft, my version of the device is not quite enough to pull it off. As Lightroom is brushing 74% (battery is at 62% and timer is showing 51 minutes), I can’t help but agree with the general overview. On the other hand, I am unsure if any version is all that suitable for what I am doing now with those heavy RAW files. Most of the battery is drained by the fans as there is so much heat coming from the processor, and heat is an issue with any version of the tablet – it’s made to be slim, it stands to reason that heat removal infrastructure will suffer. And so will the battery performance.
So, 80% for Lightroom, 60% for battery and 55 minutes on the clock. I now realize my expectations were a little high, or perhaps I am a little spoiled by the performance of my PC (which, by the by, is very much average in its specification). Still, even with the fans doing their thing almost constantly, the battery is just about holding up. I am now fairly certain I will manage to both select, process and export the images I want (at this point it remains to be seen just how many will pass my review), as well as write this article. But this is not what I’d call a “walk in the park” for the Surface. It’s a real task. I definitely expected too much, and reality hits me hard. This is a tiny little thing, the Surface. And I am asking it to render over 350 full-sized previews for the same amount of 16 megapixel Fujifilm RAW files. Would I like it not to struggle? Of course. And the top of the range version would handle the task more briskly. Still, got to be realistic – this is not a full-sized laptop. Different sort of strengths in Surface’s favor, but also a few noticeable weaknesses.
As the timer hits one hour (55% battery, 90% percent Lightroom progress), I can already see what sort of conclusions I will have to draw here. But drawing them now would be unprofessional and I’d risk making myself look somewhat silly, so let’s give the Surface the benefit of the doubt as it finishes the last dozen of previews. The task is finished with the timer reaching 1:05 and the battery catching its breath at exactly half the capacity. Fans are already slowing down, the back of the device (surprisingly) never reached the “definitely hot” level. Hit the power button once and the Surface goes to sleep. I, in the mean time, need some more tea in me and a minute or two to think.
2) Sorting Through the Files, Post-Processing and Export
So the next step is to sort through all 358 images. There is a good chance I’ll end up removing half of them or so, and out of the remaining half only a few will need to be processed for the gallery. My selection process is quite simple and I plan to stick to it. As I start working, the timer is showing 1:12, battery life is at 45% – that cup of tea might have taken me a while, to be fair, and that resulted in a few percent of battery drained with no work done, but I am not going to give Surface an easy time. Not a very scientific approach, I admit, but only more accurate because of it.
A bit over 20 minutes later (the timer is at 1:35), I’ve 41% left and one fourth of the images sorted through. Twenty more minutes later, I was done. With the batter showing 35% and with almost two hours on the clock, I marked 43 images with the Pick flag. Another quick look through resulted in 33 images left – close enough to the number I was hoping for. All in, the Surface had lasted around two and a half hours up to this point and promised enough juice to let me finish the task at hand.
All the necessary corrections are quite basic, to be fair. The first step is selecting Fujifilm camera profile (Pro Neg. Std) from the Camera Calibration Tab – enable Auto Sync and all the images are immediately closer to the final result that I want. Further corrections involve some adjustments in the Basic Tab, along with Tone Curve and sharpness adjustments. At this point I suddenly think how just how unfortunate it is that there are no Fujinon lens profiles in Lightroom, but a quick glance at the battery meter (31%) reminds me I am not yet done. Back to work, as going through every single one of the images, one by one, takes a while. Another twenty minutes later, fans came on again – not a good sign as this will definitely have an impact on battery life.
It did – three hours all in all, the meter is showing 20%, but I’ve made good progress without even rushing it. With ten images left and fans whisper quiet, I already know the Surface managed it. But only just. Had the WiFi connection not been as stellar, for example, it would have been a lot closer. And the 12% that remained after I was completely done (images exported to SSD) is already very close in my book – just two percent before the very first warning message letting you know the battery is about to run flat. So very, very close. And now, after plugging in the charger (almost 3:30 of on-battery time) and allowing the Surface to breathe a little more easily, I can finally draw conclusions (something you might have done already).
Performance Overview
It is 01:03 AM now and truly quite a bit later than I thought I’d finish. The Surface managed to import the heavy and numerous RAW files quite briskly – the five-and-a-half minutes of waiting were in no way irritating and quite close to what I expected from such a computer. The 1:1 preview rendering, on the other hand, took an additional hour. An hour. That was quite a bit below my (perhaps ever so slightly high) expectations – I was hoping to see merely half as much on the clock. Alas, 358 full-sized previews for 32 megabyte RAW files and the i5 Surface don’t seem to mix all that well. Lesson learned.
Actually, that’s exactly it. Lesson learned. You see, after I was finished working with Lightroom, I went ahead to check just how much space the generated previews took up. And you know what? The Previews.lrdata folder weighed a total of 849 MB. Correct me if I am wrong, but that’s quite a lot. The task that took the most out of the Surface – in terms of performance and battery life – was just too much to ask for in the first place. As soon as I got to post-processing, Surface was as snappy as ever with absolutely no lag when using, say, the radial filter tool or switching between images. So the answer was to change the size of Standard previews to 2048 on the long edge and keep it that way. Rendering 1:1 previews for when the sorting is over just makes more sense – it will save you time, space on the hard drive and battery life.
When I wrote the original review, I said the Surface was a compromise, but a different one than products from Apple at similar price. I stand by those words even after this rather long test. If you need performance while working in the field – both in terms of speed and battery life – the MacBook Pro 13.3″ with Retina screen is the better bet. It will be swifter, most likely will not run as warm and potentially give better battery life (a risky thing to say since I’ve never actually tried a similar test on that computer before). It will do what you ask and take less time, too. I am pretty sure the i7 version of the Surface packs more punch, but at that price the MacBook is even more competent, too.
That said, the very impressive baby laptop from Apple is nowhere near as compact or lightweight as the Surface – it’s thicker, heavier and a bit larger. More than that, there is no way you can take that keyboard off and use it as a tablet without breaking it. Mostly because the keyboard is none-removable and the screen does not respond to touches, however gentle. So the MacBook is also a compromise, but a different sort. And that is a good thing. Why? Simple. It makes the choice easier (if it was ever hard given that the two computers have different operating systems, a big factor). You need performance, go with the MacBook. You need a tablet/laptop hybrid for lighter tasks and that occasional post-processing, Surface is well up to the task.
Am I disappointed? Not really. Redmond’s product delivered exactly what I was looking for when purchasing and did as good when it came to battery life as I could have expected. Granted, it did not surprise me too much with its performance overall, but nor did it shock me in a negative way. And in case you are wondering why I did not compare Microsoft’s tablet to Apple’s compact MacBook Air, the reason is simple. The Surface was built to beat the Air at just about everything. And it mostly does just that.
In the end, this is a reasonably fast computer so long as your expectations are reasonable. At the very least it makes the choice easy, not the opposite of that.
Comments
Thanks for the followup Roman. You’ve made me rethink my rethink!
Wow…rethinkception (in a good way)…
Hi Romanas, I own both the i7 Surface and a 13″ MacBook Pro i7 with 16GB RAM and the difference between the two is negligible, the Mac outpacing the Surface by a very narrow margin whilst importing RAWs but other than that near impossible to tell the difference. One area where the difference is obvious is in screen quality. I’m sure I’ll get replies to the contrary but IMO the Surface screen is miles ahead in colour reproduction and the amount of detail is also noticeable (at least to my eyes). Then there’s the pen which basically (for me) has rendered the MacBook obsolete as I can now process my images directly on the screen without having to carry a pen/tablet but applying brushes directly on the image is a totally different (in a great way) experience and that would more than justify any difference in performance between the two platforms.
Cheers,
I’m not surprised, in professional tests the Surface Pro 3 screen is rated highest among competition.
I know this post is a bit old but wondering if you still feel that way about the surface??? I own the Macbook pro i7quad for, I’m really interested in the surface for the same reasons you mentioned but can’t afford much performance loss.
Romanas, I am still looking for a portable solution to back-up my pics on an external HDD connected to a tablet. I was considering an 8 inch Android tablet though, I want to be able to use NFTS. I have read some good reviews on the ASUS T100, a 2 in 1 10″ solution running W8, which would allow me to at least back-up my pics. Also read that basic photoshop is possible with this T100.
For slightly more, I can still get a Surface Pro 2, i5, 128GB, 4 GB RAM, which is a 10 incher as well. For me, I would not need the super-duper performance, as I would use a Windows tablet mainly for it’s portability, to transfer RAW to my external HDD, as well do some basic edits when I get back to my hotel room, for when/if I want to.
But thank you for the nice review!
I believe the i7 would have brought you much better performance!
Why do you import all the files at the same time? wouldn’t be better to import only the files you are working with?, 10 at the same time
Hi Romanas
I have a Samsung Notebook Tablet with a similar specification to yours. I think it’s a 700T, but I’m not sure. The higher range
Surface Pros appear to be more powerful than any Samsung model.
One obvious use for such a machine is as a travelling unit to store images. If your trip is just for a day or two that’s one thing but if your trip is for 3 or 4 weeks or more you’ll end up with hundreds of gigs of images, far more than internal storage.
For that purpose, the main shortcoming of the Surface Pro 3 as I understand it, is that it only has one USB port. Mine has three, so I can import images from a card reader to an external hard drive at the same time as making a backup to another external hard drive.
Samsung doesn’t appear aware of the significance of this either, as I can’t find reference to a notebook tablet with 3 USB ports on their site though I definitely have one. 3 USB ports plus upper range Surface Pro specs is definitely what you’d want on such an animal.
Dear Romanas, I have a question that has been nagging at me for a while now. Please help me out or anyone else who can enlighten me on this one:
The D4S can shoot about 200 frames of JPEG Fine in about 18 seconds. And the bottleneck on that seems to be the buffer, not the processor. So essentially the Expeed 4 should be able to render your 358 16MP-images within a little over 30 seconds. Creating a JPEG Fine file is basically what LR does when creating full size previews isn’t it? And the Expeed doesn’t even need a fan!
So could anyone explain to me why a computer with an i5 – which should be a lot more powerful than an Expeed 4 – needs so much longer for that task? Are the demosaicing algorithms that much more complex (they shouldn’t be since usually the cameras still deliver better JPEGs than LR does)?
It should be much faster and effective if we always shot RAW + JPEG Fine and used the JPEG files for sorting the images and only switched to RAW for actual editing. Or am I completely missing something here?
Hardware optimisation. Ask the Expeed 4 to do any of the other 1000’s of tasks the i5 can do and I can assure you the wait will be glacial.
Jano, the image processing pipeline and ADC (analog to digital conversion) process are not simple. They are optimized for fast file generation. When a JPEG image is rendered, there is no conversion taking place like you see on a computer – JPEG images are rendered at the same time as RAW from the same bits of data, so their generation times are going to be vastly different when compared to the process of interpreting RAW files, reading header information, saving data, preserving EXIF, downsampling, appying curves, sharpening, etc. There is a lot that goes on with a captured image in your computer, while the process and the optimization in-camera is quite different. In addition, your computer has layers of data on it that are loaded before your image can be processed. There is operating system software, imaging software and many more associated overheards. Cameras don’t have all that – their operating environment is mostly tied to hardware directly and it is all super lightweight.
Nasim, thanks for your explanation. I still don’t really understand the difference and how the camera can render JPEGs straight from the analog signal of the sensor but maybe that’s just getting to technical. Correct me if I’m wrong but I can apply curves, sharpening, ADL, etc. to the JPEGs right on creation.
If I render a JPEG file in-camera from the saved RAW file this needs 2.7 seconds on my D7000. This still would only add up to about 16 minutes for Romanas’ 358 files. That’s a quarter of what Lightroom needed on a much more powerful processor (that should be a lot more powerful despite simultaneously running the OS). Is all that difference through hardware optimization? To be honest I can’t really believe that. Or is it actually that Adobe is just freaking lazy and doesn’t manage to write better algorithms for their software?
It would be very interesting to complete the same task with Capture NX-D and compare the results.
If my years-old D7000 can read RAW from SD, render a JPEG file and save it back to SD in 2.7 seconds (without cooling and battery-draining) and an up-to-date i5 can’t then there’s really something wrong in my opinion. And if that is all due to hardware optimization then it’s about time we get computers with dedicated image-processing silicon inside. My 2 cents.
It’s a late thread, I know, but just to chime in– yes, it is due to hardware optimization, and no, it doesn’t really matter whether something seems “right” or “wrong.” The architecture of processors is extremely complex, and so is the resulting “high-level” code that we expect to run on desktop architecture processors (that is, what you’d find in a laptop or desktop). Even at the desktop level, there are many examples of tasks where there are huge disparities between one class of processor and another when it comes to certain tasks (for example, if you look up how people crack passwords, GPUs enormously outpace even the most powerful CPUs because they are geared towards parallelization, which is a fundamental aspect of the problem they face).
Remember that at all times, a desktop processor has to not only run your operating system (what you see), but also two or three additional layers of abstracted code that you’re never going to encounter as a computer user. The image-processing algorithms could be exactly the same between a Core iX and Nikon’s EXPEED processors and the latter would still beat the tar out of the Core iX, because it’s implementing those algorithms as close to bare metal as possible.
Think of it like a bag of golf clubs. Yes, you could theoretically hit a ball with a putter very far by putting enormous force behind it, but it’s flat out not designed to do that. Desktop processors are more powerful, but that’s because they have to support a variety of very complex operations and consequently need the extra “power.”
I’m hoping that didn’t come off as condescending, but something you learn in a course on computer architecture is that WHAT you want to support makes a huge difference in how fast you can do something.
Well, actually, it sounds a little condescending, but I can live with it ;-)
Since you seem to understand a lot more about processor architecture than I do (not difficult actually) I’ll believe you. I still believe rendering could be a lot more effective if multiple cores were used effectively and the GPU was used (some apps might do that).
I’ll stand by my statement though that “there’s really something wrong in my opinion.” It’s not that I can’t accept the fact that a general-purpose CPU is slower than a hardware-optimized one. Rather I find it “wrong” that we waste so much time and energy on this by not having dedicated photo-editing-computers. There are many ways to do this, one would be to just add something like an Expeed via PCI-E.
Another (nice and cheap) solution would be to use the camera (which every photographer owns anyways) as something like a USB dongle for processing RAWs.
Bah, sorry. Not my intent.
You’re absolutely right, but Lightroom already can make use of multiple threads, and Adobe’s ditching 32-bit support in the next release in order to focus on harnessing the full ability of a 64-bit processor. But again, the problem remains a hard one to crack– you’re still trying to get something designed for multipurpose work to beat a single-purpose device. The example that came to mind first was that of a modern, fast zoom lens (say any manufacturer’s 70-200mm f/2.8), which requires a lot of glass elements and moving parts to even come close to the speed performance of a prime (say, a 200mm f/2 or 105mm f/2.8). The primes will generally “win” in terms of speed and reliability because they have less to do, and are engineered to do precisely that.
I see your point, but consider this problem: the benefit of an image processing chip is that it can be engineered at a hardware level to “solve” a specific problem, that being encoding/decoding the RAW output of a given camera’s chip. We know that cameras within a manufacturer often output RAWs in different ways (this is while Adobe must release profile updates before Lightroom can read the RAWs of brand-new cameras that use different sensors) even if they use the same file extension, and that there are many variants of the image processing chips used from one lineup to another. We also know that the processors in different brands of camera operate at different speeds and with different tech (for example, Canon uses a lot of dual DIGIC processors, whereas to my knowledge Nikon is a lot more reticent to do the same).
Worse, the algorithms that camera companies use to demosaic their RAWs are intensely proprietary, to the extent that even Adobe rarely gets full access (for example, D-Lighting in Nikon RAWs is not usable by Adobe). That means that it would be nightmarishly hard to design a general-purpose low-level imaging chipset that could match the performance of an in-camera chip that has all the advantages for it. GPUs are literally designed to do the work we’re both talking about, but they rely on standardized code aggressively pushed by nVIDIA/AMD in order to be useful.
Ironically, Adobe tried to solve this problem by proposing the DNG standard, but it’s not widely used. If it were, I could see the inclusion of a DNG-specific coprocessor as being a huge benefit for pro-photo applications, but I don’t know that there’s enough market demand to entice that. On the other hand, I do like the idea of Canon or Nikon specific cards to slot into my computer– though again, I see a demand problem.
The in-camera idea is an interesting one. I know some photographers use it in a fashion by shooting RAW+JPEG and importing side-by-side, so it’s not like the concept hasn’t been around. However, I don’t know that the USB interconnect between camera and computer would necessarily facilitate the kind of communication a camera+computer setup might require.
Cheers!
You are probably right that this would end up being more complicated than I imagine. But my thought is that there should be enough similarity for one processor to do it since else how could Adobe do that DNG thing?
I should elaborate on my idea with doing RAW processing in-camera:
It would need a PP software that is built to communicate with the camera. These are the steps:
– Before shooting I specify what size preview(s) I want embedded in the RAW file. Not a separate JPEG file, just an embedded preview. Usually I’d choose one size fitting my computer screen and one 1:1 preview. If I choose to I can load presets onto my camera to apply to the previews. Else they stay basically unprocessed.
– After shooting I connect the camera to the computer
– I then have two choices:
1st: I can load my images onto the computer (useful when using multiple cameras or cards)
2nd: I just leave the images on the card in the camera (especially useful with just one camera and card) which acts as a card reader (but needs to be fast).
– For culling the camera sends the embedded previews (screen resolution) to the computer screen. When I zoom in to check focus the camera quickly sends the 1:1 preview. If I imported the files the computer just uses those. I see the JPEG previews but a RAW histogram and clipping warnings from the RAW data.
– When processing the controls that I move on my computer send the information to the camera which then applies them to the RAW data and sends the image back to the computer where I see my changes in real time.
– On export the camera applies all my edits to the RAW files it reads from the card and sends the finished JPEGs to my computer.
The whole process would have some technical similarity to tethered shooting and will need a comparably fast connection.
Combine that with “fast load data” and “tiled data” from DNG and you should have a speed winner. Of course there are probably some obstacles to implementing all those things but isn’t that what engineers are paid for?
Hi Romanas,
Thank you for taking the time to continue with your review of the Surface Pro 3, with a real world product for us photographers to relate too.
Could you please explain how the Lightroom software is installed, is it via the internet? Is there any way that one can add software to the Surface other than the internet. I have Windows compatible software on disc, that I like using, for example my Photoshop CS3, how can one add these?
Thanks
Andy
HI Romanas, my question is about the way different manufacturers of pads, PC’s and laptops create colour reproduction on their devices. I have compared a photograph on my PC with the same photograph displayed on a laptop and Ipad…………..they all display different tones, the most obvious was the ipad where there was an overwhelming brown tone colouring my photo. What was disconcerting is that I had just finished editing a number of photos for a client, they looked great on my PC but awful displayed on her ipad. Is there some magic button I need to push, how can I ensure that the colour reproduction of my photos is similar no matter what device is being used?
I have the same model as reviewed here – its great! i run lightroom 5.7 on it as well as capture NX-D and photoshop elements. Works really well, zippy enough to handle my edits on the go and do everything else too! best purchase ive made in a while. For me, its this with a dedicated Desktop. Perfect Combo
I know battery life is an important attribute when reviewing a tablet, but the bulk of the review seemed to be centered on what kind of performance you could get out of this. Specifically performance “on battery”. It should be known that the level of performance to be had depends on the power settings. And if you have the tablet plugged in, you can dispense with the performance robbing CPU throttling that occurs with power saving settings.