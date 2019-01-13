Super Wolf Blood Moon Eclipse on January 21

If you are located in North or South America, you are in for a real treat to see a spectacular total lunar eclipse on the night of January 20th, 2019. This particular lunar eclipse is rather special, because it will take place with the moon being at its closest proximity to the Earth (Super), it will take place in January (Wolf) and we will see a reddish tint during the lunar eclipse as a result of light being refracted by the Earth’s atmosphere (Blood). Don’t miss the chance to photograph this unique event, because the next total lunar eclipse in our region will not take place until May of 2021.

Those of us from Colorado should get ready by around 7:30 PM – that’s when the lunar eclipse will start, reaching totality by around 9:40 PM. The totality will last over an hour, ending roughly at 10:43 PM for those in Denver. If you want to watch the whole thing, be prepared to stay up past midnight.

If you live in a different region, go to this link, type your city name and you will be able to see the exact times of the eclipse.

I am currently in Death Valley NP teaching a workshop and it looks like we will witness the start of the eclipse at around 6:36 PM, with totality starting at 8:41 PM and ending by 9:43 PM. The whole thing will be over by 11:48 PM. If you are going to be in the area and want to join us for this event, drop me a comment below!

If you are wondering about how you can photograph the Super Wolf Blood Moon Eclipse, please check out the links below for detailed information: