Sony RX0 II Announcement

Late last night, Sony announced the RX0 II, a new 15.3-megapixel action camera that looks very promising even for advanced photographers. With a 1-inch sensor and a fixed, rectilinear 8mm f/4 lens (24mm field of view equivalent) – and among the lightest ever weights for a camera of this sensor size – its potential extends well beyond the GoPro market. Specifically, I can see travel photographers who want a tiny backup camera (132 grams / 4.7 oz) picking the RX0 II.
RX0 II Specifications
Before going any further, let’s take a look at the RX0 II’s main specifications:
- Sensor Type: 1.0″-type Exmor RS CMOS
- Sensor Size: 0.52″ x 0.35″ (13.2 x 8.9 mm)
- Aspect Ratio: 3×2
- Number of Pixels: 15.3 million (effective)
- ISO Range: 125 to 12500 (extendable low ISO 80)
- Lens Focal Length: 7.9mm (24mm equivalent), fixed
- LCD Screen: 1.5 inches (3.8 cm), 180 degree tilt, 230,400 dots
- Lens Aperture: f/4
- Lens Design: 6 elements, 6 groups
- Aspherical Elements: All 6
- Close Focus: 8 inches (20 cm)
- Video Features: Up to 4K at 30 FPS or 1080p at 120 FPS
- Focus Modes: Single-shot, preset focus, manual focus
- Eye AF: Yes
- Waterproof: Yes, to 33 feet (10 meters)
- Shockproof: Yes, to 6.5 feet (2 meters)
- Size: 2.3 x 1.6 x 1.4 inches (59.0 x 40.5 x 35.0 mm)
- Weight: 4.7 oz (132 g) with battery and card
As you can see from the specifications above, the Sony RX0 II is far from a normal action camera. Rather than a fisheye lens and video-only specifications, we get a stills-friendly camera with a (comparatively) large sensor and a truly miniature form factor.
Whether or not it will be easy to use manual settings on this camera remains to be seen. Certainly, with such a tiny size and weight, compactness takes priority versus ergonomics as Sony’s goal – and for a lot of travel photographers, that’s going to be a good thing. I can see myself picking up one of these cameras as a last-ditch backup, or as a small and high-quality underwater camera (given its 10m waterproofness specification).
In terms of its primary goal – as an action camera – the RX0 II also does not disappoint. In addition to its waterproofing, it is also dust- and crush-proof, and it has up to 4K 30 FPS video (and 120 FPS video at 1080p).
Overall, it looks like Sony has a very interesting camera on its hands. The RX0 II arrives in April for a suggested retail price of $700. You can read more about the camera here.
Comments
Now that’s what we have been waiting for!
Who cares about a Alpha 7S III or Alpha 7000???
Thank you so much Sony! 👍
Haha Alfred, no doubt that we’ll see the more important cameras later in the year. It’s a bit of an off-time at the moment.
I’d buy it in a heartbeat, budget allowing. I used the GoPro Hero 7 Black for shooting at music rehearsals and in school classrooms, and it was an absolute beast, producing beautiful footage especially outdoors that required little grading. Also, the Hypersmooth stabilization was awesome. Sorry I sold it, but I needed a full-frame body…