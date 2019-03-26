Sony RX0 II Announcement

Late last night, Sony announced the RX0 II, a new 15.3-megapixel action camera that looks very promising even for advanced photographers. With a 1-inch sensor and a fixed, rectilinear 8mm f/4 lens (24mm field of view equivalent) – and among the lightest ever weights for a camera of this sensor size – its potential extends well beyond the GoPro market. Specifically, I can see travel photographers who want a tiny backup camera (132 grams / 4.7 oz) picking the RX0 II.

RX0 II Specifications

Before going any further, let’s take a look at the RX0 II’s main specifications:

Sensor Type: 1.0″-type Exmor RS CMOS

1.0″-type Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Size: 0.52″ x 0.35″ (13.2 x 8.9 mm)

0.52″ x 0.35″ (13.2 x 8.9 mm) Aspect Ratio: 3×2

3×2 Number of Pixels: 15.3 million (effective)

15.3 million (effective) ISO Range: 125 to 12500 (extendable low ISO 80)

125 to 12500 (extendable low ISO 80) Lens Focal Length: 7.9mm (24mm equivalent), fixed

7.9mm (24mm equivalent), fixed LCD Screen: 1.5 inches (3.8 cm), 180 degree tilt, 230,400 dots

1.5 inches (3.8 cm), 180 degree tilt, 230,400 dots Lens Aperture: f/4

f/4 Lens Design: 6 elements, 6 groups

6 elements, 6 groups Aspherical Elements: All 6

All 6 Close Focus: 8 inches (20 cm)

8 inches (20 cm) Video Features: Up to 4K at 30 FPS or 1080p at 120 FPS

Up to 4K at 30 FPS or 1080p at 120 FPS Focus Modes: Single-shot, preset focus, manual focus

Single-shot, preset focus, manual focus Eye AF: Yes

Yes Waterproof: Yes, to 33 feet (10 meters)

Yes, to 33 feet (10 meters) Shockproof: Yes, to 6.5 feet (2 meters)

Yes, to 6.5 feet (2 meters) Size: 2.3 x 1.6 x 1.4 inches (59.0 x 40.5 x 35.0 mm)

2.3 x 1.6 x 1.4 inches (59.0 x 40.5 x 35.0 mm) Weight: 4.7 oz (132 g) with battery and card

As you can see from the specifications above, the Sony RX0 II is far from a normal action camera. Rather than a fisheye lens and video-only specifications, we get a stills-friendly camera with a (comparatively) large sensor and a truly miniature form factor.

Whether or not it will be easy to use manual settings on this camera remains to be seen. Certainly, with such a tiny size and weight, compactness takes priority versus ergonomics as Sony’s goal – and for a lot of travel photographers, that’s going to be a good thing. I can see myself picking up one of these cameras as a last-ditch backup, or as a small and high-quality underwater camera (given its 10m waterproofness specification).

In terms of its primary goal – as an action camera – the RX0 II also does not disappoint. In addition to its waterproofing, it is also dust- and crush-proof, and it has up to 4K 30 FPS video (and 120 FPS video at 1080p).

Overall, it looks like Sony has a very interesting camera on its hands. The RX0 II arrives in April for a suggested retail price of $700. You can read more about the camera here.