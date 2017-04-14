Sony “Overtakes” Nikon in Full-Frame Sales

Another day, another headline-grabbing click-bait title we see surfacing all over the Internet on photography blogs and forums. Apparently, Sony overtook Nikon and came second in full-frame sales. And the source of all these titles is none other than Sony itself, who used data from a company called “NPD Group”, which researched the months of January and February to come up with the stats. The company was quick to issue a press release (you can see it below) and as expected, these news were picked up very quickly by many websites. Let’s take a look at these so called “news” and analyze the information in a little more detail.
We know that the mirrorless market is growing – it is a fact. However, boldly stating that Sony overtook Nikon for the #2 position in the full-frame market in the US based on the first two months of a year is just ridiculous. Not only because it is practically impossible to find the original data the research is based on and its research methodology, but also because data from the first two months of a year mean nothing in camera sales.
When was the last time you bought a camera in the first two months of a year? As a business owner and a professional photographer, my camera purchases are all made at the end of the year. Not just because of better camera deals and incentives, but also because of other reasons such as tax write-offs. Another period of the year when manufacturers offer various incentives is right after the tax season in April of each year and that one is targeted at the mass market, mostly non-professionals, who might be spending their tax refunds on cameras. Obviously, none of this is reflected in the published news.
In addition, Nikon has not announced any full-frame cameras for a while now and those who wanted to purchase full-frame cameras have already done so. Even if Sony was able to surpass Nikon in full-frame sales in those two months, there is no correlation of the data whatsoever to Nikon’s overall market share at the moment.
Don’t get me wrong, I am not writing this to defend Nikon in any way. We know that Nikon is suffering and it is losing its market share year after year. But the mirrorless market is far from being able to take over DSLR sales – it will take years for it to actually happen.
However, this does not mean that we should completely ignore this press release. As I have stated back in 2013 in my article “The potential impact of Sony’s full-frame mirrorless system on DSLRs“, I expected Sony to grow its market share and have an immediate impact on DSLR sales. As predicted, both Nikon and Canon have definitely lost a portion of their market shares to Sony’s full-frame cameras. Nikon knows this and as we have seen from previous statements from the company’s management, Nikon is planning to compete in the mirrorless market with more serious offers. Canon is already doing this with their M-series mirrorless cameras, but limited to APS-C only. I don’t know what Nikon has in the works, but it had better be at least an APS-C mirrorless system. To be honest though, I would rather see a full-frame DSLR/mirrorless hybrid first as stated in my DSLR vs Mirrorless article. In my opinion, it is a bit too late for Nikon to start a completely new mirrorless mount…
Below is the press release from Sony:
Press Release
Sony Overtakes #2 Position in U.S. Full-Frame Interchangeable Lens Camera Market
Record Sales from Sony Driving Growth in Overall Full-Frame Market
SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2017 – Sony Electronics – a worldwide leader in digital imaging and the world’s largest image sensor manufacturer, has announced today that their continued growth has vaulted them into the #2 overall position in the U.S. full-frame interchangeable lens camera market.1
Sony’s interchangeable lens cameras and lenses have seen record sales in 2017, in particular within the U.S. full-frame camera market, where they have experienced double-digit growth (+23%)2 compared to the same period last year. The popularity of key models including α7RII and α7SII has been paramount to this success.
Additionally, Sony’s rapid growth has helped to drive growth of the overall full-frame interchangeable lens camera market compared to the same period last year. Without Sony’s contributions, the full-frame market would be facing a slight decline.3
“Our commitment to the industry is stronger than ever,” said Neal Manowitz, VP of Digital Imaging at Sony North America. “We are always listening to our customers, combining their feedback with our intense passion for innovation to deliver products, services and support like no other.”
A variety of exclusive stories and exciting content shot Sony α products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, Sony’s community site built to educate, inspire and showcase all fans and customers of the Sony α brand.
1The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Detachable Lens Camera, Full Frame, Based on Dollars, Jan – Feb 2017.
2The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Detachable Lens Camera, Full Frame, Based on Dollars, Jan/Feb 2016 – Jan/Feb 2017
3The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Detachable Lens Camera, Full Frame, Based on Dollars, Jan/Feb 2016 – Jan/Feb 2017
SOURCE Sony Electronics
Comments
In the meantime I’m sticking with Nikon. A while back when I was looking at Sony cameras I couldn’t find Sony lenses that would give me what I already had in Nikon lenses. While I buy a new camera every three years or so I am still using lenses I bought 6 to 10 years ago. I can’t afford a completely new system so Nikon it is.
Allen, did you actually read the article?
Allen, while Sony is definitely improving the number of available native lenses for the FE mount each year, I personally would not invest in any Sony full-frame camera at the moment. Not until they improve battery life, fix menu problems, add a second card slot and start servicing professionals. At the moment, Sony’s service is horrible. As an NPS member, I have to also take into account the cost and turnaround of professional service.
Thanks Nasim sound advice
I’ve bought A7Rii and Zeiss 16-35mm in May 16 and been shooting since then for architectural and landscapes. As someone experienced also Nikon (d90), in my humble opinion Sony is not beyond D810 or 5dM4. My reasons; 1) I paid in Turkey the whole system for the price of only a Canikon body (with Euroasia warranty) 2) The portability and not taking peoples attention in rural areas are pros 3) İ walk with 2 batteries and never aim to shoot more than 600 frames in a day, so enough for my needs 4) The menu system is not scaring at all, under Fn button, on the lcd you will have more than what you need as settings 5 and last) no best system in the world
Seems to me that Sony’s A7 cameras look like DSLRs to most folks, so I doubt they’re more discrete, especially with a big Zeiss lens on front. Which “Canikon” body costs as much as an A7rii + Zeiss 16-35mm anywhere? Maybe the D5/1Dx? A quick look on Amazon.com.tr shows the D810 selling for less than the A7rii, and the D750 selling for half the price.
My apologies, i wanted to say “not behind” instead of “beyond”.
That right. Except that with a mirrorless foul frame body you don’t win something at weight and size. I need a mirrorless for second camera and have an Olympus EM5 which i can carry evry where in my ipad bag.
Nikon has to innovate and take care the quality.
“There are three kinds of lies. Lies, damn lies and statistics.”
(Disseminated by Mark Twain, quoting British PM Benjamin Disraeli)
Michael, that’s a great quote. I’m OK with statistics, but then people twist them all the time…
Apparently the attribution to Disraeli is also a lie.
“Lies, damned lies, and statistics” Thank you Nasim, a very interesting use of recent ‘data’ by Sony… I don’t think it paints them in a very good light!
Nasim,
If you had to start all over again, assuming that you are not invested in any system, which camera would you buy? When I read Ken rockwells website he is very clear while giving his advice to his readers. If you had to ignore the advice of camera is just a tool and state a particular camera, which would that be?
The best camera is the one in your hand. The point being, it is not the camera but what you are able to do with it. Your knowledge, of light, composition and subject is by far more important than brand. Many don’t understand that. I am not worried about Nikon. The D5 is and excellent camera, and the D500 is super as well. The 105 E 1.4 is like the lens to own for portraits.
What people buy most of is not necessarily the best or even better. It is a lame statistic. I see this all the time on Amazon. What sold the most was not the best.
Was this intended to be a response to Vardhans question or did you just want to use the cliché that “it’s not the camera it’s the person behind it”? He asked Nasim a specific question about Nasim’s choice of camera, and what he might do differently given certain factors, I don’t see how your preference in Nikon cameras/lenses or experiences on Amazon would be helpful in answering his question…
Vardhan, the Fuji XT-2 and a few Fujinon primes are very appealing for everyday use and that’s probably what I would use if I were to start over. For landscapes specifically though, the Nikon D810 cannot be beat for its price and capabilities. If Pentax had a lens line up like Nikon, I would go with the K1 instead of the D810.
Dear Nassim, thanks for this piece of sanity and common sense, it is too easy to be mislead by headlines with no dafa that would support them! I am a regular reader; I am assuming you put such thoughts into all of your reviews and comments and it shows! Keep up the great work you d, people!!!
Appreciate the feedback Marek!
It says Jan/Feb 2016 to Jan/Feb 2017, which is one year, not 2 months.
Stefan, please re-read the press release. It states that the data is from January and February of 2017, compared to the same months of 2016.
If market share drives your boat, you buy a Chevy. Otherwise, you can consider a Mercedes, BMW or Lexus. I’ve never driven a Chevy, so I’ll not be shooting a Sony.
Excellent point Jerry, but in this case, Sony does not have the market share – they are taking sales data from two months when people don’t buy cameras and trying to say that they are doing better than Nikon…
I have been on several photo shoots with other photographers, primarily wildlife, and have only seen one photographer with a Sony. In Yellowstone, we were photographing little American Dippers. Everyone with Nikon and Canon got several photographs, but the Sony could only focus on a rock and hope that the bird would come to it. Eventually, a dipper visited the rock and the Sony photographer got a very sharp photo, of the rock, quick little bird, but not in focus, LOL. The EVF is great but not for quick moving wildlife. Oh, his bison shots were great, but then again, most of what I like to photograph moves a lot faster.
Too much Nikon glass and cameras for me to change.
Well, I have read that the Sony A99 mk2 is rather good for taking action shots.
Garry, AF is definitely getting better with mirrorless. The Sony A6500 is impressive and the Fuji X-T2 can also do very well with tracking. However, neither Sony nor Fuji have any native super telephoto lenses for their cameras simply because they have not reached the level of DSLRs in terms of focus speed, subject tracking and focus / shutter response. I expect the gap to close rather quickly though…within the next couple of years we should see bigger lenses and more reliable focusing from mirrorless.
Nasim,
With all due respect, don’t you think you are talking about topic you might not know all facts. Do you have insight into overall sales for each company to boldly accuse someone of laying.
Do you have data to back up your comments. I bought new camera in Feb of this year for multiple reasons, my old one broke and I got a good deal….so, does it make me less pro than you?
I shoot Canon and Sony, and quite frankly don’t understand cons you have listed. Menu, really? Don’t know what is wrong with it, just because you are using Nikon doesn’t mean that other menues are bad. I shoot both, as I can use my first class Canon lenses on Sony as well. Photographers should do their job and leave market analysis to those who know how to do it. BTW, like it or not, mirrorless is future and already taking significant piece of market.
CS, where did Nasim accuse anyone of lying? I read the article and Nasim’s comments and I fully agree with his analysis. Taking data from two months purely based on dollar amount and saying that Sony has a bigger market share is utter BS in my books. This is a marketing move that is targeted to grab attention. It means nothing.
CS, when I say that most pros don’t buy cameras in the first two months of the year, I’m referring to the majority. Of course if one’s camera broke down they would be buying another one – myself included. But that alone cannot account for mass purchases can it?
Taking dollar figures from two of the slowest months of the year for new camera sales and deriving data from it only gives you a picture of those two months. Why wasn’t data compared to prior two months of November and December? That’s because those two months wouldn’t have looked good for Sony, as simple as that. If they did, this report would have contained more months.
Let’s also not forget that Sony was running another trade-in promotion on its cameras, which surely would have boosted sales compared to Nikon and Canon that did not offer many rebates at the beginning of the year. To me, this looks pretty suspicious.
As for Sony’s menu system, you probably haven’t been reading my camera reviews. I have been hammering Sony and Olympus for years on this. As a Canon shooter, you should know that Canon has a much better and more organized menu system in comparison. How bad is Sony’s menu system? Take anyone who shoots a Sony or an Olympus, then reset their camera to defaults and watch them struggle. I have dealt with this many times over the years in my workshops. If a Nikon or a Canon DSLR gets reset, I can be back up and running within a minute. The same goes for Fuji, Panasonic and Pentax, which also have intuitive menu systems.
This reply and this article are eloquent reasons why I read this site.
Hi Nasim,
Most of the pros that I know in Canada would plan their camera gear purchases at year end if possible as this makes sense from a purely economic perspective.
In Canada we are only allowed 10% depreciation on camera equipment purchases during the first ‘year’ of use, which for us means calendar year. After the first year the allowable depreciation goes up to 20% a year. So, by buying gear in November or December we can take a 10% write down on our equipment for that 30-60 days of use, then claim 20% in subsequent years.
Tom
CS, please resume your meds.
Jerry, no comment on your post – I think you said enought about yourself.
Many companies want to do everything to influence to the market and the consumers buying habits. I usually buy my camera gears during the period of March-April. Before the purchase, I watch YouTube videos about the brand I’m interested in and read what others have written about it; lots of blogs.
The common to all of these sources is that you can not get the whole truth about the brand. It seems that everyone put their own interests to the game. So finaly you have to decide what is realistic and what is excessive information. What is 100% truth an what information is only close to the truth.
I also write a blog about my camera experiences and have contacted all brands who are represented here in Finland, to borrow cameras for testing. Only Pentax, Panasonic and Sony (Sony SLT-A99 Mark II arriving nex week) have been interested in this kind of cooperation. Fujifilm cameras I had to order abroad (from Sweden) because the importer was not interested in Fujifilm (their main product is photo printing). Canon did not answer either and from Nikon I received the answer “we have no money left!”.
So it’s not that hard to understand these figures of sales and market shares ;)
Regards from Finland
Ps. Your articles have been the source of inspiration to start my own blog.
It came as surprise to me; I thought Sony was the first long ago! , or at least this what Sony fanboys lead me to think. Actually I dont think much about such stuff. For me Sony is not good because I bought their best VCR back in the 80s and it did not survive my kids abuse, and a fancy P&S twice as expensive as a Nikon P&S but had terrible image quality. No more Sony crap unless they compensate me for my last century’s purchases
Rashad, personally, I don’t mind Sony as a company. Every manufacturer has its pros and cons, Sony included. What I do mind, however, is news like the one above, where data is misrepresented to the public. To me, these are nothing more than PR stunts to get more attention from photographers.
Initially, I was not planning to write anything, but after I saw this news circulate all over the Internet, with some photography sites even changing the graph and copy-pasting Canon and Nikon into it, I just could not stop. It is one thing to copy-paste the press release (which even some of the most respected websites did), but totally different to alter it in order to make something look better than it is…
Nasim, I just wanted to thank you once more for your well-reasoned and balanced posts – a breath of fresh air in these click-bait times!
Greg, glad you’ve enjoyed the article. Thank you for your feedback.
Hi Nasim,
It really depends on how a person interprets CIPA statistics whether the mirrorless market can be considered ‘growing’. In terms of the actual number of units shipped it has actually declined slightly since 2012.
The unit shipments of both DSLRs and mirrorless cameras have been in decline since 2012 which is the first year that CIPA broke out mirrorless from DSLR in their interchangeable lens camera stats. DSLRs have fallen from about 16.2 million units in 2012 down to 8.44 million units in 2016. Mirrorless cameras have been much more stable over this period but unit shipments are still down from 3.9 million units in 2012 to 3.15 million units in 2016. So, while the absolute number of mirrorless cameras has declined over the past 5 years, the share of the interchangeable camera market held by mirrorless cameras has gone up from 19.6% in 2012 to 27.2% in 2016. The largest driver of global mirrorless saless is Asia. I wrote a year-end 2016 CIPA stats update on my blog that provides a few more details: tomstirrphotography.com/year-…ket-update
Tom
Tom, I think it is natural for mirrorless to continue its growth for a number of reasons. There is more innovation in that segment, and there are more frequent refreshes/updates of cameras, which obviously puts mirrorless more in the headlines. Also, considering that people have become much more technology-driven, it is natural for something more innovative to continue trending in a shrinking market.
That’s why it is important for Nikon and Canon to continue to innovate, rather than being stuck with their DSLRs. Both companies have probed mirrorless already and if they put a bit more effort into it, they can push innovation forward, rather than letting others take over in the future.
Hi Nasim,
I forgot to mention in my earlier post that the importance of the Americas in global interchangeable lens cameras sales has declined in importance significantly since 2003 when this market represented 42.4% of global shipments. Since 2011 the Americas has ranked as the third most important market with under 25% of volume. While Europe has seen some increase in its relative importance during this period with a high water mark of 38.8% in 2009 its relative importance in 2016 (26.3%) is about where it was back in 2003 (26.8%). The biggest change in global importance has been Asia. The relative importance of this market has grown from 9.3% in 2003 to an industry leading 35.6% in 2016. Early signs in 2017 point to further growth in Asia and decline in the Americas, but as your post astutely points out, using two months of statistics as ‘proof’ of anything is folly.
Tom
Tom, thank you for adding some notes on this – very important to add to the discussion. Your last post adds data to this analysis and points out that some markets are rising while others are declining. Definitely worth a read, so thank you for sharing!
Sony is trying very hard at advertising. Sales of cameras are dropping. Mirrorless drops lesser than DSLR.
So mirrorless is more robust than DSLRs.
However mirrorless accounts for only 27% of cameras. 73% sales are still DSLRs even after nearly 50% drop from 2012!!!!
So is mirrorless winning over DSLRs?
This is Nikon’s 100th anniversary year. Market is waiting to see what Nikon launches this year before committing to purchases. So Nikon sales may be down for the moment.
Mohan, mirrorless is going to continue to grow, that’s only natural given that it is where the technology is. However, the DSLR market is huge by comparison and it is going to take years for mirrorless to take over. Think of how many DSLRs and lenses (hundreds of millions) that have been sold before mirrorless – people own a lot of those!
And there is definitely anticipation on behalf of Nikon shooters as well. Given that cameras like D610, D750 and D810 are now 3+ years old, photographers wanting to buy a Nikon DSLR are patiently waiting for the upcoming announcements later this year and next year. This obviously translates to less demand of new cameras. That’s why companies try to keep their announcements secret – they do not want sales of their current cameras to decline while the public is waiting.
Didn’t Sony just have a special “trade-in’ event during this period which may have also skewed these results?
John, you are correct.
fake news
Nasim, you seem to me like you’re dreaded that Sony may surpass Nikon, so much actually that you cared to write a complete article and try to bust Sony’s press release. You are so unashamedly pro Nikon that you have become extremely tiring. All products from all brands have their pros and cons, and they are well known to camera people, but Sony’s camera world shows the biggest steps forward. Relax and enjoy your gear.
Konstantinos, why would I be dreaded that Sony may surpass Nikon? I would love to see it happen one day – maybe that will push Nikon to move stronger products forward. If it actually happened, I would definitely report on it as is, but this so called “press release” is just a bunch of BS derived from two months of meaningless data.
“Unashamedly pro Nikon”? Perhaps you should look up some of the articles myself and other team members have written that heavily criticize Nikon as a brand for its mistakes made in the past. Yes, I do shoot Nikon, but it is not my primary brand anymore. Nowadays, I shoot more Fuji than Nikon. So what? Does it automatically make me lean towards a particular brand? I have shot quite a bit of Sony cameras as well and reviewed a few of them – perhaps you should read some of those older reviews to find out what I think about them before accusing me of being a pro-Nikon?
Please set your emotions aside and re-read the above press release with a more objective approach. Then read some of the articles just posted by Thomas Stirr and perhaps other market analysis you can find. Then come back and let’s have a more civil discussion without any accusations.
Nasim, no good deed goes unpunished :)
LOL Jerry, tough crowd! I did not write this piece to defend Nikon – and I clearly put that in writing too! But it seems like some people think that I am “pro-Nikon”, just because I wrote something negative about a PR stunt of another company. Note that I am not being challenged on the actual news…they don’t want to debate any of that.
Nasim. I honestly think you acted as true fanboy, no offense. Do you thikn Nikon needs or welcomes individuals to defend them? I doubt their Management is dependent on individual photographers to fix the PR statement from their competitor. They would look very desperate as THE company.
I am not arguing that Sony’s statement is true or not, is BS or not, honestly don’t care – don’t have shares in Sony. If they published something incorrect, let them deal with the damage, at the end of the day, it will hurt them more. There is a reason why Lawyers exist.
Regarding your comment about lenses, menu….someone may argue that if something is not good for you and few other people, then it must be wrong. I personally don’t see the problem with Sony’s menu. Is it different than Canon, of course it is – same as Windows and MAC machines are different and still people using both. Some may argue that Windows is not good, while millions of others think differently – same with Camera menu. I learned it and no problem – it is mind set, people see something different and therefore is not good – really??
Lenses – don’t you guys read anything?? I am using my Canon lenses with Sony cameras, now purist will scream “adapters are garbage…..”, ok, respect your opinion, but don’t say it is not good – actually it is great. All my lenses are used on two systems, one of them (Sony) like it or not, is actually great. Paired with my C glass – winning combination. Plus, have you guys recently checked other manufactures? Sigma, Samyang……they acutally make mirrorless lenses.
Now some experts will start screaming how mirrorless is not close to DSLR – beg to differ, check Olympus, Pana, Sony, Canon – they are here and they are great tools for the trade.
CS, what makes you think I am defending Nikon? Did you actually read the article? If you did not, just start reading from “however, this does not mean that we should completely ignore this press release”. I wrote this article to call out Sony’s PR team that gave a bunch of useless data and made a very weak claim. If Nikon or anyone else did the same, I would have written a similar article.
And here we go again – you come back to the menu. I get it, you own a Sony and you love it. You don’t mind its menu system, that’s pretty clear. But if you were to ask me what I think of it, I already said it. If others do not agree with my opinion, that’s perfectly fine, but I have a right to MY opinion. And after using so many cameras for the past 10+ years, I can tell you that my opinion of the Sony A7-series cameras is that their menu system is very disorganized. I gave my reasons in my reviews and again, you have a right to agree or disagree with my opinion.
However, how is it that if I state my opinion on a certain camera’s menu system, that I automatically become a fanboy of another? How is that even related? I love the menu systems on Nikon, Canon, Fuji, Panasonic and Pentax cameras. I dislike menu systems on Olympus and Sony cameras. And I would not buy a Sony full-frame camera for the reasons stated in an earlier comment – poor menus, one memory card slot, poor battery life and poor professional service.
Just because my opinion does not match yours, you like something and I don’t, we don’t have to call each other a “fanboy”.
I have nothing against Sony. I like many of Sony’s cameras like the Sony A6500 and I care about the company. I even sent Sony requests and told the executives at Sony events to add the ability to shoot uncompressed RAW on Sony A7-series cameras. I am not going to take credit for it actually happening, but I believe I was part of the influence. If I disliked the company so much, why would I do any of this? I criticize any aspect of gear I do not like. And I believe it is a good thing, because it makes the company fix issues and potentially even create better products in the future.
Please, before you accuse anyone of being a fanboy or writing something to defend another company, get your proof and your facts lined up. The whole world does not have to agree with your purchase decision or your brand preference. I stated my opinion and it is based on my experience. You are welcome to disagree and I would only respect that. But I do not like being called a fanboy. I respect you and your opinion without calling you anything and I ask that you show some respect as well. The world will be a better place, trust me.
Thank you and have a wonderful rest of your weekend.
Nasim, please stop feeding the trolls.
You actually managed to twist everything – very good, I have to admit. You managed to use your statements and turn them in my direction. I never said I like their menu (I managed to use it efficiently, some people may not have that ability), never said I like them as a company, never defended neither Sony, Olympus nor Canon – to me, they make a tool for my trade, and as long as they meet MY needs, I will use them. As soon as other company has better product and it makes sense to adapt, I will do it.
In your comments you brought they menu, I didn’t. You called someone’s statement untrue, and like it or not, for such a statement some people would like to know how do you ensure that you have correct facts?
Happy shooting
CS, these are your comments:
“Don’t know what is wrong with it, just because you are using Nikon doesn’t mean that other menues are bad”.
“menu….someone may argue that if something is not good for you and few other people, then it must be wrong. I personally don’t see the problem with Sony’s menu”
You are clearly stating that you don’t see any problem with Sony’s menu. And here is what I said “You don’t mind its menu system, that’s pretty clear”. Did I say that you like the Sony menu? No, I did not. I exactly said “I get it, you own a Sony and you love it”. And I based this conclusion on the following comment from you:
“Lenses – don’t you guys read anything?? I am using my Canon lenses with Sony cameras…but don’t say it is not good – actually it is great”.
To me, “great” sounds like you are enjoying the Sony and like being able to use your Canon glass on it. It was not an accusation – if you like Sony, that’s perfectly fine with me. Nothing wrong with that. But please, do not put words into my mouth that never actually came out:
“I never said I like their menu” – I did not accuse you of that. “Never said I like them as a company” – I did not accuse you of that. “Never defended neither Sony, Olympus nor Canon” – I did not accuse you of that either.
I wrote a comment that was directed to someone else about what I thought about the menu system and you challenged me on it, I provided my replies. I NEVER called anyone’s statement untrue. I said that the data was misrepresented, because it was taken from two of the slowest months of a year.
Seriously, I think we have a very basic language problem here, because you do not seem to be understanding what I am saying. Let’s just end the conversation right here, because it is leading nowhere…
I’ve bought A7Rii and Zeiss 16-35mm in May 16 and been shooting since then for architectural and landscapes. I am fully satisfied. As someone experienced also Nikon (d90), in my humble opinion Sony is not behind D810 or 5dM4. My reasons; 1) I paid in Turkey the whole system for the price of only a Canikon body (with Euroasia warranty) 2) The portability and not taking peoples attention in rural areas are pros 3) İ walk with 2 batteries and never aim to shoot more than 600 frames in a day, so enough for my needs 4) The menu system is not scaring at all, under Fn button, on the lcd you will have more than what you need as settings. Focusing even manually is a piece of cake, 5 and last) no best system in the world
Hi Nasim,
Your insightful post on this “viral” piece of “news” hit hard especially in this day and age when a lot of people skim through headlines and captions, never bothering to sift through the data presented. I was surprised by the “news” since at this point in time, the Canon and Nikon catalog of lenses are peerless. Buying into a system especially when you make a living out of it is not restricted to acquiring the camera body but everything else that makes the image acquisition process possible. In time, Sony will get there in terms of lens offerings especially if Nikon (and Canon) will sit still and stagnate but I think it’s a bit too early in the game to know the outcome.
Oggie
Oggie, Sony already has quite a few excellent lenses, but you are right, the system is still far from being able to get where Canon and Nikon are today, especially when it comes to specialized lenses. In a few years, the difference will shrink even further, since the company is working hard on catching up. With the help of third party manufacturers like Zeiss, Sony can push many more lenses per year. Sigma and Tamron have not signed up for the FE mount yet, but I bet that’s also coming.
Swiched from Canon to Nikon some years ago. When I made the decision to switch Sony hade released the A7r and I considered swiching to Sony for a breaf moment. But one trip to the camera shop changed my mind. The big problem with Sony a7 series is the size, as a wildlife photograpere I use 300 f2,8 and bigger lenses and mostly hand held. The ergonomics of the a7 is not good for hevy and long lenses and you just can’t cheat physics, sensor size = bigger lenses! Even a 300 f4,0 PF would be a big lens on a A7. So camera body size is for me a small problem and I hope that Nikon in the future brings out a mirrorless body in the D800/810 size. Keeping the dslr lenses and removing the mirror gives some physical space for innovation!
Micke, Sony knows that size and other issues such as a single memory card slot are problems for many photographers. That’s why they will be releasing a more rugged, higher-end camera to address those particular needs.
On any given day in a given market segment, somebody is going to be the segment leader, somebody is going to be second place, and someone is going to be third. Canon and Nikon have been 1-2 in the ICL market for years, regardless of how it was measured, and Sony has at best been third. When Sony got into the still photography with the purchase of Minolta, they stated that their long term goal was to become a strong second in the industry, a position then held by Nikon. If Sony was able to find one segment (full frame) in one geographical region (U.S.) where for the first time they actually did achieve their long term goal, even for only two months, why shouldn’t they issue a press release – it’s kind of a milestone for them. And is it so hard to believe that Sony actually did outsell Nikon (in the U.S.) in a segment that Sony has been pouring development money into. Other companies have turned out good stuff in the last couple of years, but nobody has turned out as much good stuff across their product line as Sony. Nikon, on the other hand, has lagged behind in innovation, canceling or delaying product launches for the last several years. Rather than having your head catch on fire over this press release, you might be better to wonder if this is the handwriting on the wall – that unless Nikon gets it act straightened out the next press release will note how Sony has beat Nikon in sales for the latest 12 month period.
Don, when you have a chance, please re-read what I wrote thoroughly – noone’s head is catching on fire.
” If it actually happened, I would definitely report on it as is, but this so called “press release” is just a bunch of BS derived from two months of meaningless data.”
I actually did read what you wrote, including the article.
PS If I interpret your statement correctly, you don’t believe that Sony was actually #2 in full frame sales in Jan/Feb in the US
Don, please re-read that paragraph in it entirety. I was referring to a future event – if Sony truly surpassed Nikon in the future, I would report on it as is and I would have no problem with that.
The data presented for the two first months of this year is meaningless and as discussed in other comments, Sony has been running trade-in promotions during those two months, which would obviously help in pushing their sales.
If Sony becomes #2, I would actually applaud the company for its efforts. Maybe it will push the big two to get off their butts and take mirrorless seriously. But this particular press release to me is nothing but a PR stunt…
“Sony’s new A9 announced!”
Real ‘press release’ or “nothing but PR stunt”. ?
Don, you are just being a complete jerk at this point. What’s wrong with you?
Don,
Don’t like the underlying tone of your message, but will respond nevertheless.
Now that the A9 is out, I can speak about this. The concern for lack of joystick and lack of dual memory cards (along with a number of other concerns, including lossy raw) were communicated to top Sony management during an event in NY two years ago. The unofficial answer was “rest assured, we will incorporate such features into our future cameras”. If you take a look at my comments in this and other articles, you will see that I was expecting Sony to release a higher-end camera.
The A9 is the first iteration of a proper, more serious full frame camera from Sony. I’m glad to see the requested changes incorporated into it, especially the much needed joystick and dual memory cards – must have for a pro photographer.
I’m working on the announcement post right now and it should be published along with my commentary in the next hour or so…
“…, while Sony is definitely improving the number of available native lenses for the FE mount each year, I personally would not invest in any Sony full-frame camera at the moment. Not until they improve battery life, fix menu problems, add a second card slot and start servicing professionals. At the moment, Sony’s service is horrible. As an NPS member, I have to also take into account the cost and turnaround of professional service.”
The quote above is from four days ago. While a camera like the A9 is necessary to play against Nikon and Canon, it is not sufficient and I wouldn’t expect it to change anyone’s opinion overnight. I will be looking forward to your your thoughts as to how this might change the mid and longer term landscape in the ‘big boys’ league, however.
Don, and that’s exactly what Sony has done with the A9 – addressed most of the highlighted issues I pointed out, which is exciting to see. I would not invest in an A7, but the A9 is a whole different ballgame and something I have been personally waiting for. In regards to service, Sony really needs to abandon their third party service companies in the USA and start investing in making more than two locations to service their cameras. If they can do it, I know many pros will take Sony a lot more seriously.
As for the A9, this is the first iteration of a very serious camera aimed at the 1D X Mark II and D5. The Sony A9S and A9R will follow, addressing most of the issues of the A7 cameras. If they price out the A9R right, it will be a killer landscape camera that might wipe out the competition in the long run. I have been asking Sony to make bigger batteries in every review and meeting I had with the company representatives and executives. They could not commit before, since they wanted to keep the A7 landscape the same. Very happy to see that they listened and made the battery 2.2x larger in capacity. That’s exactly what the cameras needed. Being able to squeeze 1,000 or more images from a mirrorless camera is amazing – bad battery life is one of the main reasons why many photographers have been staying away from them.
Nasim, i am longing to hear you say that ” Finally, i purchased a Sony camera (maybe A9) along with great G master lenses and i admit that they made a fantastic job with far more than what i was expecting and offers more than what i was complaining in the old days. Sony became now my must-have system.” Does this sounds like a dream or might be true? Lets wait and see.
Sener, my announcement is taking me a while to put together due to my commentary, but you should see it shortly.
I have no brand loyalty and like many other pros, I shoot with what works best for my needs. I don’t see myself buying the Sony A9 at this time, because it is aimed for sports and wildlife photographers, but the Sony A9R is something I will be watching very closely. I am a huge fan of Zeiss FE and G-master glass, so if Sony makes an A9R with the same features as the A9, but a higher resolution sensor, I might switch one day.
Kudos to Sony engineers and executives for bringing out the A9, they have done a tremendous job.
Sener, here is the announcement post with my comments:
photographylife.com/news/…nouncement
Don, here is the announcement post with my comments:
photographylife.com/news/…nouncement
And no, I never said that I don’t believe the numbers. I said that the numbers look good for particular reasons and they don’t really mean much.
“Additionally, Sony’s rapid growth has helped to drive growth of the overall full-frame interchangeable lens camera market compared to the same period last year. Without Sony’s contributions, the full-frame market would be facing a slight decline.” A logical fallacy for me. We cannot rule out that without Sony people wouldn’t have bought other cameras which led to a small, but still positive growth of sales ($) of the market.
Agree, that looking at momentary local data is ridiculous, although Sony is certainly producing nice products.
Hi Nasim,
I’m a wedding photographer, now in my country Indonesia especially Jakarta, most of my friends (wedding photographers) have changed their system into sony A7r / A7s, especially for movie, sony A7s is the first choice if they have money to afford. I never see this thing before.