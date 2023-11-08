Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS Lens Announced

Sony is surely making waves today, perhaps the biggest one being with their new Sony a9 III camera with a global shutter. But great cameras need great lenses, and what better way to make the Sony a9 III shine than with a shiny new Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens! 300mm f/2.8 lenses have been very popular with DSLR photographers, but such a lens has been curiously lacking in the mirrorless realm—that is, until now.

Return of the 300mm f/2.8

The new Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens has everything you’d expect from a pro-grade 300mm f/2.8 including very fast dual XD linear motors and a great optical stabilization system. It’s also got 11-rounded aperture blades for beautiful bokeh and a very respectable 2m (6.6′) minimum focus distance, which is the same as the Canon EF 300mm f/2.8L IS II and slightly better than the 2.2m of Nikon AF-S 300mm f/2.8G ED VR II.

The new lens is also compatible with the 120FPS of the Sony a9 III, which will make this combination one of the top choices of sports photographers worldwide.

But the Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM has a little surprise up its sleeve: its weight. The Nikon 300mm f/2.8G is 2.9kg (6.38lbs), which makes it quite hard to handhold all day. Although the Canon is a bit better at 2.4kg (5.9lbs), it’s still not ideal. Personally, I’ve handheld 2.4kg lenses for long stretches of photography, and while it’s not impossible, it’s not exactly fun either.

Well, I must confess, I think Sony managed a miracle here because their new lens is 1.47kg (3.2lbs)! It’s truly hard to believe they managed to fit all that glass in such a small package, but they did. It’s pretty much the weight of my Nikon 500mm f/5.6, and I know I can handhold that lens all day. It’s actually 10g lighter than the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS! If this doesn’t revolutionize the way 300mm f/2.8 lenses are used, I don’t know what will.

The Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM should be available for shipping in February 2024 for an MSRP of $5998. Pre-orders open today, and you can use this B&H link to show your support for Photography Life if you plan to purchase this lens.

