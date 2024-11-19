Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM Announced

Along with the a1 II announced earlier today, Sony also released a new FE 28-70mm f/2 GM lens! Although there are already a few 28-70mm lenses for Sony E mount, such as the Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary, this will be the first with a very bright f/2 constant aperture. It follows in the footsteps of Canon who already has the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM, although it improves the concept in a few ways. Being a Sony GM lens, we can expect the highest quality from this new optic. What does this lens have to offer?
A Bright Event Lens
Obviously, the nicest aspect of this new lens is the bright f/2 aperture, which is almost exactly one stop brighter than f/2.8. Although the standard zoom f/2.8 lenses such as 24-70mm lenses have been the workhorses of event photographers, this f/2 lens lets in twice as much light. Here are the basic specs of this lens:
- Coverage: Full Frame
- Filter Size: 86mm
- Aperture Range: f/2 to f/22
- Mininum Focus Distance: 38cm (1.2″)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.23x
- Optics: 20 elements in 14 groups
- Blades: 11, rounded
- Stabilization: No
- Dimensions: 92.9 x 139.8mm (3.7 x 5.5″)
- Weight: 918g (2lbs)
The only downside is the weight at 918g (2lbs), which is 223g (8 ounces) heavier than Sony’s FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II. However, that weight is still impressive considering the Canon 24-70mm f/2 is a whopping 1430g (3.15lbs), which is as heavy as a typical 70-200mm f/2.8 lens! The Sony is also significantly shorter and more portable.
With Sony’s amazingly light 300mm f/2.8 lens, it’s clear that they are trailblazing when it comes to the physical size and weight of lens design. Yet we have seen very high performance from Sony lenses in our reviews so far, and have high hopes for the 28-70mm f/2 GM.
The new lens will also be versatile for a variety of shooting situations, and it’s got some very nice features such as Sony’s new Nano AR Coating II and eleven rounded aperture blades for beautiful bokeh, just like the FE 24-70mm f/2.8.
Inside, the lens has 4 quiet XD motors that should make focusing very quick. It’s compatible with continuous shooting up to 120 FPS, as is possible on the a9 III. Combine those features with the bright f/2 aperture, and this lens is likely to be very popular among event photographers.
Like many more recent lenses, the Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 has been optimized for video with minimal focus breathing. It also can work with Sony’s “Breathing Compensation” function available on some cameras to make focus breathing nonexistent when shooting video clips. Finally, the manual aperture ring can be de-clicked for smooth aperture transitions in video.
Overall, this is destined to be a great lens. Personally, I love lenses like this, as it shows that camera companies are going to new heights with these modern mirrorless designs – releasing lenses that simply never existed for DSLRs. Of course, features like this aren’t cheap at $2799.
Do you want this lens? If so, consider pre-ordering it using this B&H link to support Photography Life:
Pre-ordering starts November 20, 9am Eastern Time.
Press Release
Sony Electronics Announces Its First Constant F2 Aperture Zoom Lens: The Full-Frame 28-70mm F2 G Master™
The Unique Combination of a Versatile Focal Range, Large F2 Aperture, and Compact Form Factor
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 – Sony Electronics Inc. introduces the 28-70mm F2 G Master, the first1 Sony zoom lens with a constant F2 aperture and 77th lens in the Sony E-Mount lineup. This full-frame lens offers a versatile focal range from 28mm to 70mm while delivering prime-like2 bokeh with its constant F2 aperture. Despite its wide aperture and zoom range, the 28-70mm F2 G Master remains compact, lightweight, and well-balanced, making it ideal for both photography and video applications. This combination of zoom range, large aperture, and compact design makes this an innovative and versatile lens for portrait, sports, wedding, event, and video professionals.
“Our goal with the 28-70mm F2 G Master was to create a high-performing zoom lens that could be a strong single lens alternative to multiple primes,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “We prioritized a lightweight design during the engineering process as we knew that was a critical factor for real-life, practical use. And in a manner that only Sony can do, we were able to deliver a small, standard F2 zoom lens that does not sacrifice image quality. We’re proud to add this to our G Master series and believe it is one of the most innovative lenses ever offered to professionals.”
Sharp Imagery and Beautiful Bokeh
The 28-70mm F2 G Master produces extremely sharp corner-to-corner results throughout the entire zoom range, even while shooting wide open at F2. The high-resolution output is made possible by the three XA (extreme aspherical) elements and three aspherical elements built within the lens that minimize aberrations. The lens also features a floating focusing system that helps maintain internal stability. This focusing mechanism enables an impressive minimum focusing distance of up to 14.8 inches (0.38m) throughout the entire zoom range.
Staying true to the G Master lens lineage, the lens’ aperture up to F2 produces extraordinary bokeh, ideal for creating images that showcase a shallow depth of field. The 28-70mm F2 amplifies the G Master bokeh standards through a newly designed 11-blade circular aperture unit. Chromatic aberrations, which cause color fringing within photos, are effectively minimized with three Super ED (extra-low dispersion) elements and one ED element built within the lens. Additionally, Sony’s Nano AR Coating II reduces flare and internal reflections, ensuring clear images, even when strong light sources are present in the frame.
Compact, Lightweight Design Without Compromising Quality
The 28-70mm F2 G Master is one of the most advanced mirrorless camera lenses manufactured with a total 20 different lens elements arranged within 14 internal groups. Despite the advanced optical design, the lens remains compact at 3.6 x 5.5 inches (92.9 x 139.8mm) and lightweight at approximately 32.3 ounces (918g). The combination of imaging performance and a compact form factor offers an innovative solution that meets the demands of industry professionals.
Precise Autofocus Tracking with Instant Response
Reliable and responsive autofocus is delivered through the lens’ four XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors powered by advanced control algorithms. This smooth performance system provides accurate and quick focus tracking, often essential in many professional use cases like weddings and sports. This lens is fully compatible with Sony’s Alpha 9 III‘s high-speed continuous shooting capabilities of up to 120 frames per second3 with AF/AE (autofocus/autoexposure) tracking, even while zooming.
Designed for High-Performance Video Shooting
Along with its F2 aperture, the zoom range of the 28-70mm G Master provides a versatile video option that can cover standard field-of-view shots and tighter compositions up to 70mm. This lens minimizes focus breathing through its build and compatibility with the Breathing Compensation feature on various Alpha bodies4. Its high autofocus performance ensures reliable focus even when recording in high frame rates up to 4K 120p / FHD 240p5. Additionally, the XD linear motors and newly developed aperture unit operates silently, preventing any lens noise from being captured during filming.
The lens is ideal for gimbal use with a minimal zoom extension of approximately .68 inches. The compact form factor and short external zoom helps maintain gimbal balance, even at varying focal lengths.
Operability and Reliability for Versatile Control
Key control features include Linear Response MF for intuitive manual focusing, adjustable zoom ring torque, and an aperture ring with a click ON/OFF switch. The lens also offers two customizable focus hold buttons, an iris lock switch, and an AF/MF switch. The 28-70mm F2 G Master has an 86mm filter diameter and a convenient window on the lens hood for variable filter adjustments.
For durability, all buttons and switches are sealed with silicone gaskets, and critical areas are designed to resist dust and moisture6. This ensures reliability, even while using in challenging outdoor environments. Additionally, a fluorine coating on the front element repels contaminants for easy cleaning.
Pricing and Availability
The 28-70mm F2 G Master will be available in December 2024 for approximately $2,899.99 USD and $3,999.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.
No, I do not want this lens. :) But yes, I do applaud them for managing to deliver those specs at under 1 kg.
With the larger flange size of the Z format, I thought Nikon would make super fast zooms like this.