Sony Announces Three Professional “G Master” Lenses

Along with the A6300 mirrorless camera, Sony today also announced three professional-grade lenses for the full-frame FE mount, the Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM, Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM and Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS and two 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters. Because of the premium nature of these lenses, Sony gave these lenses a new “G Master” (GM) label; which is basically one step above the current “G Series” lenses. All these lenses are fully designed by Sony engineers, have advanced optical formulas, coating technologies and other advancements that are designed specifically for Sony’s A7-series full-frame cameras, and as a result, also have rather steep price tags. Since many DSLR shooters have been staying away from the Sony full-frame mirrorless line due to the absence of truly professional f/1.4 and f/2.8 lenses, Sony decided to address that gap with the GM-series lenses. Looks like this is the first step and more GM lenses will follow in the future. Let’s take a look at these lenses in more detail and see what they have to offer.
When Sony initially launched its A7-series cameras, it only offered slower f/1.8 and f/4 lenses to keep the marketing appeal of “smaller and lighter” mirrorless system. Overtime, the company realized that professional photographers wanted to shoot with equivalent gear if they were to change their camera systems, which Sony did not even offer. The new GM-series lenses were specifically designed to address those needs – now the Sony FE mount has both f/2.8 and f/4 versions of the most popular and most used zoom lenses among professionals, the 24-70mm and 70-200mm. Despite the superb Zeiss Batis 85mm f/1.8 offering, the new FE 85mm f/1.4 GM lens aims even higher to conquer the needs of portrait photographers who want to shoot those dreamy portraits at f/1.4. And with the super fast Sony A6300 AF system, there is a dire need to provide long focal length options for sports and wildlife photographers, which is why the company also decided to launch two teleconverters designed specifically for lenses like the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS.
Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM
Targeted specifically for portrait photographers, the new Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM looks like a phenomenal lens that might potentially outresolve and outperform most other 85mm f/1.4 lenses on the market. I know, it sounds like a bold claim, but if you take a look at what Sony has done with the design of the lens, you will realize that it is a step above of what we have previously seen from any other brand.
Why would I say this? There are several reasons why I believe this may be one of the best 85mm primes we have seen to date. First, Sony was brave enough to use an aspherical lens as part of the design. As you may already know, while aspherical lenses are great for addressing spherical aberration and thus increasing the overall resolving power of the lens, they are also a curse – they introduce those ugly, onion-shaped bokeh patterns to images. Because of this, Nikon completely excluded an aspherical element from its design on the Nikkor 85mm f/1.4G lens, which indeed resulted in very pleasing bokeh, at the expense of resolution. Sony claims that it found a solution to the problem – apparently, the new “extreme aspherical” lens elements are designed differently than traditional aspherical elements, with 0.01 micron surface precision. Take a look at the below illustration provided by Sony:
The first bokeh shape is the onion-shaped bokeh that I talked about earlier – that’s what typically happens on lenses that utilize such elements. The below shape shows what Sony was able to achieve with the “extreme aspherical” lens element, which makes the bokeh shape appear much smoother in comparison.
Thanks to this aspherical element, the resolution of the 85mm f/1.4 GM lens looks stunning. Just take a look at the below MTF chart and compare it to the one from Nikkor 85mm f/1.4G:
If you don’t know how to interpret the above graphs, take a look at my detailed guide on how to read MTF charts. Basically, the above graphs illustrate both lenses at their wide open aperture. The red line represents contrast, while the blue line represents resolution. As you can see from the MTF charts (which are computer-simulated, but still should be fairly close to reality), the Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM appears to have both better contrast and better resolution characteristics at f/1.4 when compared to the Nikkor 85mm f/1.4G. In addition, its resolution does not seem to be greatly impacted towards the corners, with only a slight drop, which is remarkable! The Nikkor is also excellent, but not anywhere close to what we see from the Sony.
So it is pretty clear that Sony was able to achieve some amazing results with this lens design. Sony has not yet provided good image samples that we could look at to assess the bokeh, but based on a couple of image samples, it appears to be very smooth and creamy. Here is one image sample that I could find:
Not a high resolution image, but still shows pretty smooth bokeh in the highlights. If it turns out to be as good as the Nikkor 85mm f/1.4G while providing much more resolution, it will be a hot lens for sure.
And by the way, part of the reason why bokeh on this lens is supposed to be outstanding (even at smaller apertures), is because Sony is using a diaphragm with 11 rounded blades! That’s pretty crazy – this is the first time I see a standard lens using 11 aperture blades (commonly, it is either 7 or 9 blades).
The only gripe is its price – at $1,800 (B&H Photo Video), it is not a cheap lens to buy!
Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM
Those who have been reading PL know how much I don’t like the original Sony/Zeiss 24-70mm f/4 OSS lens. When ranking Sony FE lenses in my best Sony FE lenses article, I put that one to the bottom of the list, because of how awful that lens looks when compared to other Sony FE lenses. I really don’t understand how Zeiss even let its name be slapped on that lens, because it certainly does not deserve it! By the way, if you are confused how Sony uses the Zeiss name, you should understand that Sony/Zeiss lenses are NOT designed by Zeiss engineers. Sony’s lens engineers (ex Minolta people) design lenses, then send the design proposals to Zeiss for evaluation. If Zeiss approves, Sony slaps on that Zeiss tag on the lens and sells it. Zeiss gets a share of the game / royalties, while Sony gets to use the Zeiss name, so it is a win-win for both companies. Always keep in mind that Sony/Zeiss designs have very little to do with the real Zeiss we know and trust. But please don’t confuse these lenses with the real Zeiss-brand lenses, like Zeiss Loxia, Batis, Otus, etc – those are real Zeiss lenses which are designed by Zeiss in Germany and manufactured by Cosina in Japan (Zeiss no longer makes mainstream lenses in Germany).
So anyway, back on to the Sony/Zeiss 24-70mm f/4: that was one bad lens! I have tried a number of different samples of that lens and every time I saw the same terrible and uneven performance. That lens is plagued with all kinds of optical problems, from nasty distortion and uneven sharpness across the frame, to really bad decentering issues – I found QA to be totally unacceptable. Without a solid 24-70mm lens, Sony was really shooting itself in the foot.
Now we have the brand new Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM and this one looks like a real beauty. At 886 grams this is almost as heavy as the Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8G lens and with its steep price of $2,200, it is fairly close to the new Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E VR. Ouch, that’s gotta hurt!
However, once you factor in all the advancements that Sony incorporated into this lens, you will realize why Sony wants to charge so much for it. First of all, this lens has a fairly complex optical design with 18 elements in 13 groups. That’s short of 2 elements when compared to the new Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E VR. Out of those 18 elements, 3 are aspherical (1 of which is “extreme aspherical” element I talked about above), one ED and one Super ED. Some of the lens elements are coated with Sony’s special “Nano AR Coating”, which is similar to Nikon’s Nano coating technology to reduce flare and ghosting. The front element is rather massive, resulting in superior overall performance and reduced vignetting, which also translate to a large 82mm filter thread. But the real beauty is in the MTF charts:
Now hop on over to the Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E VR page and compare the MTF at both 24mm and 70mm. The Sony looks a bit better at 24mm and much better at 70mm. While I absolutely love the performance of the new Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E VR (see my preview), this one appears to be better overall, which is hard to imagine. And its performance at f/8 looks pretty darn good too, especially at 70mm. It is a bit early to judge the performance of the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM just by looking at MTF charts, but I do have a concern with the meridional line dropping towards the corner at 24mm @ f/8, which is indicative of astigmatism. I wonder how that’s going to impact the overall sharpness at the corners – that’s something I’m definitely planning to test when I receive the lens.
Overall, it looks like a major step in the right direction for Sony. Yes, it is a beast and yes it is expensive, but for those who want the best out of the Sony A7R II sensor, this might be the lens to get for landscape and architecture photography needs…
Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS
Now let’s take a look at the new Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS. Personally, I really like the Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS lens – it is a very sharp and very capable lens, especially once stopped down to f/5.6 and smaller. So what does this lens offer that the f/4 version cannot deliver?
First of all, it is one stop brighter: f/2.8 vs f/4. That one stop gives more ability to separate subjects from the background and deliver that beautiful out of focus rendering – something pros always want to see in their pictures. Second, the design of the lens is totally different when compared to its f/4 brother. While the total number of lens elements only went up by 2, comprising of a total of 23 lens elements in 18 groups vs 21 elements in 15 groups on the f/4 version, we are now dealing with larger and higher quality glass elements. There are a total of 6 ED and Super ED glass elements, one extreme aspherical lens element and two regular aspherical lens elements – a total of 9 special elements.
All this results in pretty impressive-looking MTF charts:
Which again look great when compared to the Nikkor 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II counterpart, especially at 200mm. Nikon did not risk to use apsherical lens elements as part of its design in order to keep bokeh smooth, whereas Sony decided to use a total of 3 aspherical lens elements! That’s a pretty bold move, but Sony seems to be confident with its “extreme aspherical” element not impacting bokeh negatively. Just like the Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM, this one also utilizes an 11 rounded blade diaphragm, so those out of focus highlights should look really good even when stopped down. We will have to see…
Lastly, Sony equipped this lens with a very fast AF optimized for both stills and video shooting and provided other must-have features like lens-based image stabilization and weather sealing. Although the pricing of the lens has not yet been announced, I bet it won’t be cheap! If it is indeed a performance monster, and especially if the lens works very well with the 2x teleconverter, we might be looking at a $3K lens. I hope Sony finds a way to price the lens lower, since high price tag will definitely negatively impact those who want to switch systems.
Sony FE 1.4x and 2.0x Teleconverters
Aside from some very basic information, Sony has not provided much details about these two teleconverters. At this time, they only work with the above-mentioned Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens and hopefully Sony will be adding more longer lens options in the future. You can find some info, along with lens construction and other info in the appropriate pages of our lens database:
Both TCs utilize one aspherical lens as part of lens construction. Pricing has not been announced yet, but it will probably be in the $400-700 range for each.
Overall, these lenses are definitely a step in the right direction. Sony’s biggest weakness of the mirrorless system has been lenses and if Sony makes more attractive lenses like the ones above, it will surely eat more of the market share away from other competitors.
Meh
By using such big mama lens, the feel and balance is not there, so they might increase the size in upcoming iterations of their FF mirrorless bodies.
Their marketing speak sounds promising, but the proof is in the pudding Until commercial copies are reviewed and tested, it’s best to just read their claims with a pinch of salt.
I use a 70-200 Canon 2.8 with metabones adapter on my A7II and have shot for more than 2 hours at a time and balance has never been an issue. I cradle and support the lens with my left hand. When I had a 5D MKII with the same lens my arms would get tired after maybe 45 minutes. The fact the camera and the lens were “balanced” was meaningless. If they increase the size (and more importantly weight) of the A7 cameras I won’t buy them. I left full frame Canon bodies behind because they were too heavy.
well done, nasim! your comments are really to the point, i am very curious to see real measurements. i hate onion rings on asph lenses, maybe other manufacturers will be compelled to improve grinding…
It would be interesting to see a comparison with its 85/1.4 competitors, for portrait purposes. Remember, portraiture is not about absolute resolution, it’s about revealing rendering. I find the Nikkor 85/1.4 sometimes too bitingly sharp; I prefer the 58/1.4 for close up portraiture.
On the subject of distance to subject: what is the use of shooting wide open when you’re standing 20 feet away (as in the example)? I prefer my portraits close up, 3 or 4 feet, f2.8 or 4.0 with the 58. Very good results, real (as in: head fills frame) portraits.
If the Nikon 85/1.4 is too sharp for you then these new Sony’s are definitely not for you. For my purposes the 58/1.4 is completely unacceptable in terms of sharpness (or in this case, lack thereof). I can easily soften in photoshop to get the desired result but you can’t sharpen much without decreasing the quality. So I prefer to start with as much sharpness as possible.
The Nikon 58mm f1.4 is a ‘specialty’ lens designed for a particular kind of rendering and exceptional bokeh – particularly suited to portraiture. It is not optimised for corner to corner sharpness.
Leica and Zeiss lenses of old were also (and to some extent still are) known to render images differently (with lower contrast and different rendering) to Nikon and Canon’s higher contrast, more bitingly sharp ‘look’. This was a design philosophy, not an accident, still less a fault.
Softening (read degrading) an image in Photoshop ‘to get the desired result’ shows a lack of understanding of what is involved in achieving a perticular quality in an image.
Agreed. Lenses are drawing tools – you cannot replicate the effect of some lenses using post-processing, at least not easily. Leica and Zeiss lenses are the most color neutral, because they use special glass made in Germany, which is considered to be the most color neutral glass in the world (you can’t beat the many years of optical molding experience and excellence). Many lens designs are specifically aimed at achieving a certain look, be it by rendering bokeh certain way, reduced/uneven sharpness or having excessive vignetting qualities. Lens Baby, Petzval and many others are designed specifically for such use and the Nikkor 58mm f/1.4G is also such a lens. If one does not appreciate certain “characteristics” from these lenses, then they should not be using them…
“If one does not appreciate certain ‘characteristics’ from these lenses, then they should not be using them…”
Exactly!
I agree completely with that statement as well. I just want to point out that I wasn’t claiming that I soften in photoshop to imitate the way the 58mm would look. This is what was implied by saying I didn’t understand what gives a lens it’s particular quality. I was making 2 points. 1) that the 58mm doesn’t provide the level of sharpness wide open that I desire; and 2) that if I find the bokeh distracting I can usually photoshop the image to make it more pleasing.
Preston, it is understandable when someone like you wants to see more sharpness from a lens – you have specific needs and the type of features the 58mm f/1.4G lens provides are clearly not for you. However, I have seen many cases where the 58mm f/1.4G got called as a “bad” or “underperforming” lens, simply because the person does not understand the intention of it to begin with. Nikon has stated upfront when the lens was announced, that it was not made to be sharp – it was made to draw more aesthetically pleasing images for a specific “look and feel” – I wrote about that in detail in my Nikkor 58mm f/1.4G review.
Please don’t consider me part of the crowd that has issues with people liking the 58mm. Nor do I think it’s fans are uninformed or stupid. I have never said such. I simply explained why the 58mm does not work for me because it relates to Sony claiming that these new GM lenses have excellent resolution.
Translation: Michiel953 wrote a valid statement; preston’s criticisms of it were invalid.
“Michiel953 wrote a valid statement”
Of course he/she did. That was never in question.
“preston’s criticisms of it were invalid”
There is a big difference between criticizing a lens (which I did) and criticizing a person. I’m defending myself because some people here seem to consider it the same thing.
Preston: “If the Nikon 85/1.4 is too sharp for you then these new Sony’s are definitely not for you.”
How do you know that one or more of the Sony lenses is not suitable for the look that Michiel953 is trying to achieve? You don’t know and you cannot know because the evidence required to make your statement is not available.
As you’ve been told more than once, photoshop cannot make an ordinary lens look like a specialist lens.
When you are in a hole, it’s best to stop digging.
Wow. I don’t know why people think I’m digging a hole. Read what I’ve written. Please stop putting words in my mouth.
OP said that Nikon 85mm was too sharp and preferred a less sharp lens. I pointed out that by most reports this new Sony is sharper than the Nikon.
I’m done with this thread now since I’m being needlessly attacked at this point.
Perhaps you should say what you mean at the outset and not expect the recipient of your comments to fathom out what you may or may not have meant to say – otherwise people could be forgiven for thinking you are just back peddling.
“I was making 2 points. 1) that the 58mm doesn’t provide the level of sharpness wide open that I desire; and 2) that if I find the bokeh distracting I can usually photoshop the image to make it more pleasing.”
1. The 58mm f1.4 was never designed to be bitingly sharp. It was designed with an entirely different set of qualities in mind. It’s a mistake to criticise a lens for not having a characteristic it was never intended to have.
2. If it was possible to turn harsh, distracting bokeh into smooth, creamy bokeh in Photoshop, there would have been no point whatsoever in Nikon going to the trouble of designing and manufacturing this very expensive, specialist lens.
1) “It’s a mistake to criticize a lens for not having a characteristic it was never intended to have.”
That is a cop-out. You could use that to defend practically any negative characteristic in a lens. Is it not fair to criticize the Sigma Art lenses for jittery bokeh since they were designed for sharpness?
2) I can turn harsh, distracting bokeh into less harsh, less distracting bokeh. This is acceptable to me for the maybe 1 out of 100 shots I take where I find the bokeh distracting. For people that prioritize bokeh quality the 58mm is surely a great lens!
“Is it not fair to criticize the Sigma Art lenses for jittery bokeh since they were designed for sharpness?”
Fair or not is irrelevant; it just demonstrates that the person criticizing the lens does not understand optical physics.
Once again stooping to attacking me. Thanks – keep it classy.
The universe will not change its laws of physics to align with your opinions. It’s nothing personal: you can freely choose to either learn or to remain in denial — the universe doesn’t care, and neither do I.
Physics does not define that sharpness and bokeh are mutually exclusive! It is difficult to achieve and manufacture for sure, but the laws of physics are not preventing it. In fact Sony is claiming to have done so with this lens due to a more refined grinding process! Is Sony lying? Are they trying to change the laws of physics?
“Physics does not define that sharpness and bokeh are mutually exclusive!”
I’m done with you,
Goodbye.
Thank you.
I’m done with personally replying to “preston”, but far from done with each and every attempt to propagate disinformation via Nasim’s Photography Life website.
One of the many superb resources for understanding the laws of physics, that designers are constrained by, is Nikon’s series of articles: “NIKKOR – The Thousand and One Nights”. Zeiss is another superb resource.
The exquisite DC-Nikkors are, of course, very sensibly patented, however, Sony owns the rights to the superb Minolta STF 135mm f/2.8 [T4.5]. Just three examples of so many lenses that prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, the sheer depth of ignorance combined with belligerence that it takes to issue absurd statements such as:
“Physics does not define that sharpness and bokeh are mutually exclusive!”
No, it’s not a cop out.
The 58mm f1.4 was specifically designed to give a soft look and outstanding bokeh, so criticising it for not fulfilling something that was never part of its design brief is ridiculous.
The Sigma and other similar lenses are designed for maximum sharpness and overall optical performance, so criticising any aspect of their declared design criteria is valid.
However, the Sigma is not a macro lens (for instance) so criticising its edge performance at 1:1 or its flatness of field would be equally ridiculous.
Pete A
Amen to that.
You can lead a horse to water, but a pencil has to be lead.
Unfortunately we seem to have a blunt pencil.
A blunt pencil? No, that would imply that it was initially sharp before it started writing.
Wow, how arrogant of you, Betty and Pete. Reading the discussion it is pretty clear what Preston meant. And he always made it clear, at least to my impression, that it doesn’t work for him, others instead can have different opinions, of course. You are very fast in attacking personally, e.g. “Softening (read degrading) an image in Photoshop ‘to get the desired result’ shows a lack of understanding of what is involved in achieving a perticular quality in an image.”. Neither you nor others know the absolute truth, so don’t make it sound like this. Many things here are just personal preference and reflect your opinion of what should be doen or not. I am one, too, who doesn’t want a 58/1.4 due to the softness wide open. I don’t care whether it was designed with a different purpose in mind. That is NO criticism of the lens per se. That is no attack against people having bought a 58/1.4. Ti is too strong a compromise for me and consequently not a lens for me (and it is quite expensive for what it is). Fine, if it works for you or others. And Preston is right: if you defend certain characteristics of a lens because of being deliberately chosen when designing it, disallowing criticism as a consequence of this particular feature, this makes criticising aspects of other lenses difficult.
You say because Sigma was designed for sharpness, for example, only this criteria is valid being criticised, not field flatness. But all that is much too simplistic. Sharpness at what fstop, center or border, or sharpness on average of the FOV, sharpness at what MTF contrast level, for close up performance, far distance, the average, …. So criticising Bokeh is not allowed because it wasn’t designed for this,…? In my opinion no lens should regarded only singling out one aspect. A lens is more for me.
HF
No, not arrogant at all.
You seem to be missing the point.
I am not claiming to be the arbiter of the absolute truth, although there are some absolute truths being missed in this discussion.
The original criticism of this lens was made with an obvious lack of understanding of its properties, its raison d’etre and of what factors comprise its unique properties – which range far beyond mere sharpness and bokeh.
Of course any lens can be criticised from the standpoint of whether it fulfills its design criteria or not, but to criticise a lens for not doing something it was never designed to do is plain stupid. And even the criticism that the 58mm is not sharp is erroneous. It is very sharp – please look at its MTF figures and compare it with other 50mm lenses and read my comments elsewhere on this thread regarding its other design characteristics.
Most lenses are designed to maximise resolution/contrast and minimise various aberrations. Nowadays bokeh has become a big deal so a pleasing rendition of that is also deemed desirable.Thus the majority of what might be called ‘general purpose lenses’ can reasonably criticised for falling short in one or other of these respects.
There are however some very special/specialist lenses (such as the 58mm and DC Nikkors) which are designed to render in an entirely different way, so to criticise them for not acting like their general purpose cousins is to miss the point entirely. It’s like criticising an orange for not being a banana.Yes they are both fruits but not in any way comparable.
Of course, if a particular lens is unsuitable, that’s a personal choice but let’s not conflate unsuitability with failure in design.
e.g. “Softening (read degrading) an image in Photoshop ‘to get the desired result’ shows a lack of understanding of what is involved in achieving a perticular quality in an image.” is not a personal attack, it is a statement of fact.
“You say because Sigma was designed for sharpness, for example, only this criteria is valid being criticised, not field flatness.”
No, I did not say that.
I said it would be unreasonable to criticise the Sigma for not having the characteristics of a macro lens. That too, would be ridiculous and again, akin to comparing an orange to a banana.
“In my opinion no lens should be regarded only singling out one aspect”
Exactly right – which is why the sharpness of the 58mm should not be singled out – it is, as you say, much more than that.
Thank you HF. I was starting to think I was going crazy with how zealous Betty and Pete A were in denouncing my opinions. They hang on “you clearly don’t understand. . . ” and refuse to accept that I understand but don’t value the same characteristics in a lens that they do. And the fair/unfair discussion has to do with the purpose of the criticism. They are saying it is stupid to criticize a lens for not doing something it wasn’t designed to do. If the purpose of looking into it was to determine if a lens was successful in fulfilling the lens designers objective, then sure, it isn’t fair to criticize certain elements. But there is a big difference between that method of looking at a lens and what a consumer would want to know about the lens. This is more what interests me and puts everything on the table in terms of fair criticism. When you are in the market for a lens you may compare 2 lenses that aren’t designed for the same purpose and are going to have a different list of pros and cons. For example, if I can only afford 1 short telephoto prime lens I may look at both the 105/2.8 macro and the 105/2 DC. They are both specialty lenses designed for completely different purposes! But I still need to clarify that the macro is much better at shooting close up and achieving high magnification while the DC can produce a shallower depth of field for portraits and most likely a more pleasing bokeh (assuming the DC feature is utilized to good effect). “But the 105/2 DC wasn’t designed to shoot at 1:1 magnification!” So what? It’s still getting a ‘con’ for that on my list since I’m comparing it with a lens that does! Obviously this is an extreme example to make a point. But it applies to the comparing of any lens.
It’s not just the “bokeh quality”, it’s (also, and even more importantly) the way the unsharp -> sharp -> unsharp transition unfolds.
Yes of course – it’s a very different lens in range of respects. I didn’t want to start a technical discussion on this particular lens (as there are others with equally different characteristics) so bokeh and rendering were just a shorthand way of covering the principle.
Michiel953, I fully understood your original comment and Nasim’s comment because bokeh is not what most people think it means — the rendition of distant out of focus details. It means exactly what you are trying to describe: “Bokeh occurs for parts of the scene that lie outside the depth of field.” — Wikipedia.
preston
Perhaps the crux of this argument is a failure to understand the difference between a criticism and a comparison.
They are not the same thing or even equivalent.
So let’s not conflate unsuitability for a given purpose with failure in design.
It might sound like semantic hair splitting but in science the words used are important to proper understanding.
If a particular lens is unsuitable for a given purpose it’s fair to dismiss it – that’s a personal choice, but to criticise it for not being what you would like it to be, is unreasonable.
Using your example, the 105mm f2 DC and the 105mm f2.8 micro are both short telephotos.
However, they are designed to different sets of criteria.
So to criticise the 105mm f2 DC on the grounds of being unable to to focus down to 1:1 at 1 foot would be plain silly.
Likewise to criticise the 105mm f2.8 micro on the grounds of having poorer bokeh than its DC cousin would be equally silly.
However, to dismiss the 105mm micro in favour of the 105mm DC when looking for the ultimate portrait lens would be perfectly reasonable.
Similarly, to criticise the Nikkor 58mm f1.2, as many do, on grounds of a lack of sharpness is unreasonable (as it is in fact very sharp) but to dismiss it as a choice because of the way it renders an image would be reasonable.
I don’t think we are a thousand miles apart in this discussion, so perhaps this might draw the line under it?
Zeiss lenses are made my Cosina in Japan not Germany.
Hi Preston.
It seems my initial comment and your initial reply sparked off an interesting discussion which, inevitably, turned slightly nasty in the end.
Two remarks.
1 Anyone that says the 58/1.4G is not or cannot be sharp (by any standards, amongs which yours) has either not tried the lens or hasn’t looked closely at the results, big prints included. It is sharp (less so at full bore, obviously) but the way it renders contrast and colours tends to lead people to miss that. I should know. I was the first (in Amsterdam) to have one and had to go through three or four different samples to pick the one that required the least AF fine tuning. I did plenty of pixel peeping (then).
2 It is sharp, but the other characteristics make for a different way of rendering, that I find priceless for the type of portraiture (close up, 1 m distance, f2.8 or f4.0) that I do. Here’s a link to an example that demonstrates my point: foto.nrc.nl/Pictu…te#picture . It’s sharp.
I don’t think the Sigma Art or the upcoming Sony can give me that look, and neither can the Nikkor 85/1.4G They were not designed to.
Hi Michiel953,
I tried to have a discussion but some others were more interested in calling me names and insulting me. Very frustrating. So thank you for your reasoned response.
Your stated use of the 58mm seems to be ideal for how it was designed, which is why you are happy with the results and have beautiful shots. Your close up shots at f/2.8-4 look great! I tend to move a further from my subject and need to use as large an aperture as I can to get some separation with the background. It is almost always an environmental portrait rather than a studio shot. The only problem I had with the 58mm is the wide open sharpness. I know the lens wasn’t designed for that purpose but regardless it is still the reason I am waiting for a lens that better matches my shooting style.
Thanks Preston for your response! Have you tried the 50 Makro-Planar? I was very enamoured with it, but sold it eventually for the 58. Alternatively, the 100 Makro-Planar?
Cheers
Michiel
No, I haven’t tried any of the Zeiss lenses mainly because of the lack of autofocus. I sometimes shoot sports and do dog photography and the autofocus with subject tracking gives me a much better hit rate than focusing manually. I don’t do a lot of the macro type work that those are designed for. I have heard really good things about them though.
I own the Nikon 85/1.8 and really like the quality considering the low price. I’ve rented the Nikon 135/2 DC but had a similar impression of that as the 58mm. Brilliant at around f/4 but too much CA and softness at max aperture. I’m really hoping Sigma does either a 105/2 or 135/2 next in their Art lineup!
Sorry, couldn’t resist….the Nikkor 105mm f2 DC (you have referred to it twice as 135 DC but I assume that was just an intended slip) is one sharpest lenses Nikon have ever made with the bonus of ultra low distortion, lateral chromatic aberration and vignetting.
“Brilliant at around f/4 but too much CA and softness at max aperture.”
“In this case that is of course at the expense of sharpness.”
Spherical aberration can be dialled in or out to control its very beautiful boheh but it has to be done correctly – the defocus mark must be set to the aperture in use and the lens must be refocussed each time the defocus control ring is altered – if the defocus control is not set to the aperture in use it will not work as intended and resolution will suffer – as you describe –
That lack of understanding is what leads people to conlude it’s not sharp.
The unfortunate ‘defocus control’ name is widely misunderstood. This is not a soft focus lens – only the unfocussed parts of the image are made softer. With DC dialed out, this lens is is razor sharp. With DC dialed in correctly, the core image is also sharp but the background softness and bokeh can be beautifully controlled.
So again, it’s all about understanding the purpose of the tool and understanding how to use it.
preston
In the interests of fairness, nobody called you names and nobody attacked you personally.
You made some erroneous and misleading assertions which were challenged – as they should be, because many new to photography come to this site to learn, not to be misinformed by contributors who express strongly held, but scientifically inaccurate, beliefs.
I did however, make a joke based on a saying credited to Stan Laurel which I thought quite funny.
But maybe that’s just me.
If it offended you, I apologise.
If you saw some of the insults that have been directed at me in the past, you would understand what offensive name calling looks like!
However, a thick skin is something of a prerequisite for participation in forum discussions.
Regretfully, my own skin has, despite the regular and liberal application of expensive cosmetic products, become thicker than I would wish over the years – something which I blame in no small part on Photography Life.
C’est la vie.
“I’m offended” is most definitely not a reasonable premise for either an inductive or a deductive logically-sound discourse. It is simply a statement that shouts: How dare you challenge my beliefs [that I’m unable to back with evidence]!
Ok, replace “I’m offended” with “insulting people” and the rest of your statement works equally well. And calling someone stupid (which was done below) is certainly meant to be offensive.
“A blunt pencil? No, that would imply that it was initially sharp before it started writing.”
That being said, this started with a discussion about lens properties, so I will continue with that point.
“The exquisite DC-Nikkors are, of course, very sensibly patented, however, Sony owns the rights to the superb Minolta STF 135mm f/2.8 [T4.5]. Just three examples of so many lenses that prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, the sheer depth of ignorance combined with belligerence that it takes to issue absurd statements such as:
“Physics does not define that sharpness and bokeh are mutually exclusive!”
I am being serious here. I have no problem admitting when I am wrong and learning new things. But you haven’t proven anything, much less beyond a shadow of a doubt. I don’t think my statement was absurd or ignorant. It says in the 135 DC story that Nikon engineers found that leaving the spherical aberration undercorrected produces a pleasing out-of-focus background. In this case that is of course at the expense of sharpness. But is having undercorrected spherical aberration a requirement to have pleasing bokeh? I’m not sure, but it doesn’t seem so based on some other lenses. Many photographers consider the Zeiss 135/2 APO to have excellent sharpness wide open as well as beautiful bokeh. Here is a quote from the fstoppers review – “135mm at f/2.0 generates obscenely smooth and beautiful bokeh while maintaining a clean and defined line of crisp sharpness.” Can you please address this? Does the 135 not have good bokeh to you?
I am not going to answer on Pete A’s behalf other than to say you really need to retire into a quiet corner and have a chat with yourself. Nobody called you stupid. Two people made a joke at your expense. Get over it.
As for the rest, apart from your continuing to argue in non sequiturs, there is more to the way a lens draws or renders than sharpness and bokeh.
Nasim tried to explain some aspects of this to you but you continue to hang onto sharpness and bokeh like a dog with a bone as if there were nothing more to it than that. There is.
The 58mm was designed to have a very smooth ‘look’, have excellent bokeh, minimize sagittal flare and coma (for night photography), have limited vignetting, and be evenly sharp across the field of view with exceptionally smooth transitions from in focus to out of focus areas. Optically, it has excellent resolution (it’s better than the 50mm f/1.4 G) but it also has some very peculiar field curvature characteristics which, when combined with the other properties, makes it somewhat unique. It’s an odd ball with a character which is difficult to define. Some photographers love it and others hate it but it really has no peers with which it can be realistically compared.
Fortunately, I managed to refrain from writing what I was actually thinking.
If what you were thinking has to do with my statement that sharpness (the degree to which the lens resolves the IN FOCUS areas) and bokeh (the degree to which the OUT OF FOCUS areas are pleasing and not distracting) are not mutually exclusive then I’d be happy to hear it. Because you have said is absurd and shows my sheer depth of ignorance while I referenced a lens (and there are others) in which the reviews state that it has achieved high resolution and beautiful bokeh. I’m starting to think we just have too different a view of what good bokeh is since it is admittedly subjective.
ripoff of the century that 58 1.4G. horrible performance. cheap plastic, cheap hood, slow AF, ripoff price.
those sony’s look amazing. crazy prices though. dying sigma will bring an 85 ART. them or the rumored tamron with VC. that will be a feat.
photographylife.com/revie…58mm-f1-4g
Your mileage may vary.
It inevitably will… ?
Michiel, I am often very tempted to write comments that fully support and encourage those who don’t begin to understand the basics of optical physics; instead of putting my time and effort into refuting their promulgation of myths, and other forms of abject nonsense.
Nikon and a few other vendors will, hopefully, continue to supply specialist lenses to the few of us who do fully appreciate them and utilise them for their designed artistic purposes. Thank you very much for sharing your image taken with the Nikkor 85/1.4G, the wonderful rendition reminds me of the Noct-NIKKOR 58mm f/1.2.
I remove all technical metadata from my images before delivering them to my clients, for the same reasons that artists do not reveal the details of their paints, brushes, and techniques. The tools that we use aren’t our intellectual property, but it is the creative way in which we choose and use our tools that makes our personal work worthy of both praise and criticism.
Thank you for the kind words Pete! That 58 really is a special piece of glass; I couldn’t do without it. I really should update my Flickr page (Michiel953 as well); sadly neglected.
Nice analysis, thanks. Any plans to review the Loxia 21mm?
John, yes sir, definitely have the plans – just need to finish the reviews I have right now.
Thats great!
Lenses are big, in fact 85mm is bigger than Canon f1.2 L II and 24-70 is bigger than Canon 24-70mm f2.8 L II. 70-200mm is probably 1cm shorter than Canon.
So where is the “mirrorless = small” promise? Only bodies?
That is not the only benefit of mirrorless. And it is still a benefit if you mount one of the smaller lenses (35/2.8, 55/1.8, etc.). Nice to have options!
Not the only benefit, that’s true, but small size and light weight were the major selling propositions.
Now Sony, like all the others, have come face to face with the laws of optics and what do they find?
Manufacturing fast lenses of superlative quality carries a hefty penalty in terms of size, weight and price.
And you can mount a slower, lighter lens variant on a Nikon or Canon body too, especially if you opt for something like a Df.
I am not against mirrorless cameras, but all the arguing about size and weight was ridiculous from the beginning.
If you want to use fast primes, long telephotos and high quality zooms, mirrorless or not, you had better reconcile yourself to lugging a big lump of kit around.
For the record, nobody was expecting them to break the laws of physics. Just like users of m4/3 or other crop sensor formats shouldn’t expect the same absolute image quality as a full frame.
Personally I was hoping that they would expand the lineup of f/2.8 primes. The 35/2.8 is a gem and it is tiny. For my landscape and architecture needs (35mm and wider) I’m almost never shooting at apertures larger than f/5.6 anyway. I get the need for speed with telephoto lenses but for wide angle it isn’t as much of an issue.
My dream hiking kit would be a 20/2.8, the 35/2.8 and the 55/1.8 with a A7rii.
“For the record, nobody was expecting them to break the laws of physics.”
For the record, I didn’t say they were, – just that the latest crop of fast mirrorless lenses makes a nonsense of the previous hype accompanying the introduction of mirrorless cameras.
The anecdote that you, as a landscape photographer, are happy with smaller, slower lenses is neither here nor there.
Who cares about the hype? Hype doesn’t make pictures. I’m talking about reality. And the reality is that my example of an A7 with the 35/2.8 is 35% lighter than a D610 with 35/1.8. Part of that is that the mirrorless body is lighter and part is that the Nikon lens is faster. Yes, if you use other lenses the setups may weigh the same. That doesn’t make my example any less valid. I understand that using f/2.8 primes won’t work for every photographer. That also doesn’t make my example any less valid.
“Yes, if you use other lenses the setups may weigh the same. That doesn’t make my example any less valid.’
Sorry, but it does exactly that.
“I understand that using f/2.8 primes won’t work for every photographer. That also doesn’t make my example any less valid.’
Sorry, but it does exactly that.
Sorry, I really can’t cope with people who argue in non sequiturs.
if you following photography world closely you are already know from one of the Sony interviews that compact form factor is not their limit anymore, there are demands and request for hight quality and fast lenses for limited segment of photographers and here they are deliver. The point of mirrorless is versatility, if you want compact for travelling you can, if you want to bring new life to old glasses you have more advantages, if you want highest quality and performing lenses for pro works now you have option for it. Why so sour?
there are also many rumours about big pro sport mirrorless camera “a9”, which is make sense for big lenses like this.
My point exactly.
The whole size/weight argument was a nonsense from the start.
For a walkabout, casual, notebook camera (and even a few professional applications), a small mirrorless camera makes a lot of sense, but when you get into more serious professional use, fast/long lenses dictate a step up in size to the point where the differences between the two types become negligible.
In the medium term, I feel that the gaps between the two will be bridged to the point where it will become a matter of personal preference, but I suspect in the long term mirrorless will rule the roost.
Although I still find myself an ‘MTF & spec peeper’, I’ve come to appreciate how good an image from even a sub 1K camera & lens can do—spec’s not with standing! The skill and finesse of a photographer trumps most equipment & MTF curves. That being said, I’d much rather see lens & digital image technology enhance resolution & contrast with the concomitant goal of reduced weight. Especially for mirrorless, lens size & weight are contradictory. I’d much rather see Nikon hold the course in size and weight of their D750 (or even D810) and excel in technology that reduces lens size & weight. If an iPhone and it’s miniature camera can produce exemplary images, imagine if similar advancements could be extended for FX lens!
I have been looking at a Sony System to reduce weight while hiking. However, Sony’s prices are ridiculous, $2100 for the new 24-0 f/2.8 lens? To buy the Sony A7ii is $1700 and one lens, the 24-70 and you are up to $3800. The frustrating part is that at these prices you would hope to be able to be assured of a high level of quality control but all these companies are asking thousands of dollars for cameras and lenses that develop issues within months of release. The problem lies with us the buyers because we just accept this low level of performance at inflated prices.
That is what a brand name professional quality 24-70/2.8 costs these days. Both Canon and Nikon versions are $1,800 or more as well. I would recommend micro 4/3 or Fuji system for a good balance between size/weight, image quality, and cost. I use my Nikon FX system for paying jobs and micro 4/3 as a carry everywhere camera (including multi-day treks and hikes). This has resulted in the vast majority of my social media posts coming from my E-P5 (since it has built-in wifi to easily transfer to phone) rather than the Nikon.
canon was $2300 and Nikon was $2400 when it’s first launched.
Very nice but they shot themselves in the foot! Most pros are with Nikon and Canon, when your clients are happy with the results from those systems why change. New upcoming photographers will not have that cash lying around(unless they have rich parents). The weight of such lenses on small bodies will not be easy to manage without a battery grip.
I think there is a typo here “which indeed resulted in very pleasing bokeh, at the expensive of resolution”. Should read “…at the expense of resolution”
Thanks Girish, I missed that part when proof-reading the article! Fixed!
Thanks for the interesting article. I hope you will be able to provide a comparison of the Sony 70-200 f/4 and f/2.8 at some point. I have the f/4 which has been producing some nice images and would like to know whether the improvements in the f/2.8 warrant the cost and increased weight. For many years I have used the Canon 70-200 f/2.8 with a 5DIII; the smaller size and weight of the Sony a7RII with the f/4 is really nice.