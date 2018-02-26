Sony Announces the a7 III: Fully Featured at $2000

Sony just announced the newest camera in their a7 series: the a7 III. It has a 24.2 megapixel backside-illuminated sensor, a 693-point autofocus system, and the longest battery life of any Sony full-frame mirrorless camera. The rest of the specifications, which we will cover below, are equally impressive – especially considering the launch price of just $1998.
First things first: The a7 III inherits a lot of DNA from its older siblings, the A9 and the A7r III. It has a nearly identical button layout, including the useful autofocus joystick and dual adjustment wheels. It also uses the same high-capacity battery of those two cameras, resulting in 610 photos per charge (710 if you use the rear LCD instead of the viewfinder).
Upon first glance, the a7 III’s sensor might seem similar to that of its predecessor, the a7 II. The new one has 24.2 megapixels, while the old has 24.3 – essentially identical. But the a7 III’s sensor adds backside illumination and mimics the one found in the a9, which should improve the new camera’s noise performance significantly, potentially by about a stop (although this certainly will require tests to determine the exact improvement).
On top of that, the new “III” has several updates over its predecessor. For one, it has dual card slots. That’s not a big deal for most photographers until the day it becomes a really big deal. The a7 III also has 4K video, a 10 fps maximum frame rate, and a buffer of up to 89 compressed RAW images. (The a7 II, by comparison, has 1080p video, 5fps, and a 28 RAW image buffer).
In short, the a7 III is like a miniature a9 for $2500 less. The biggest difference between the two cameras is that the a9 has a 20-fps maximum frame rate (and a buffer of 241 RAW photos), while the a7 III maxes out at 10 fps. But since the a7 III is less than half the price, perhaps you can buy two and just fire them simultaneously :)
In fact, there are very few major differences between the a9 and the a7 III, although we are still waiting for some additional information on the a7 III to come out. Here are the other differences we know of so far that might matter to certain users:
- The a9 has a higher resolution electronic viewfinder (3.7-million dot vs 2.4-million dot) and LCD (1.4-million dot vs 0.9-million dot).
- The a7 III has more contrast-detect autofocus points (425 vs just 25 in the a9).
- The a7 III adds USB 3.0 and USB Type-C ports.
- The a7 III has better battery life – 610 photos via the viewfinder or 710 via the rear LCD, compared to 480 shots (viewfinder) and 650 shots (rear LCD) for the a9.
Overall, it looks like Sony is taking Steve Jobs’s classic marketing advice – “If you don’t cannibalize yourself, someone else will.” The a7 III looks like a seriously capable a9 junior, for a much, much lower price. Unless you seriously need 20 frames per second, this seems like the camera you should get – at least on paper. It certainly will take testing before we know for sure how the a7 III’s sensor and autofocus system perform, and if they’re up to the same standards as their excellent flagship camera.
- Pre-orders for the Sony a7 III begin at 11:00 AM Eastern time on Wednesday, February 28. You can be notified when pre-orders go live via this B&H link.
Here is Sony’s press release:
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2018 – Sony Electronics, a worldwide leader in digital imaging and the world’s largest image sensor manufacturer, has today introduced yet another impressive addition to their full-frame mirrorless camera lineup, the α7 III (model ILCE-7M3).
Sony’s unmatched innovation within the image sensor space is at the forefront of the new α7 III, as it features a brand new 24.2MPi back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with increased sensitivity, outstanding resolution and an impressive 15 stopsii of dynamic range at low sensitivities. By combining this sensor with a variety of impressive features including extreme AF coverage of 93%, fast shooting at up to 10 fpsiii with either mechanical shutter or silent shootingiv, diverse 4Kvi video capabilities and more, Sony has created a new tool that gives all types of creators – from enthusiast to professional – the ability to capture content in new and different ways than they ever have before.
“We are continually pushing to deliver more for our customers – more versatility, more functionality and most importantly, more innovation,” said Neal Manowitz, Vice President of Digital Imaging for Sony Electronics. “With the new α7 III, we’ve taken many of our newest and most advanced imaging technologies from the acclaimed α9 and α7R III models and paired them with an all-new 24.2 MP back-illuminated sensor to deliver the ultimate full-frame camera for enthusiasts, hobbyists and professionals alike. It’s a camera that punches far above its weight class in every capacity. Combined with our impressive selection of 26 native full-frame E-mount lenses, it provides a level of performance that is simply unmatched in the industry.”
Spectacular Full-frame Image Quality
The newly developed 24.2MPi back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor is paired with a front-end LSI that effectively doubles the readout speed of the image sensor, as well as an updated BIONZ X™ processing-engine that boosts processing speed by approximately 1.8 times compared to the α7 II. These powerful components work together to allow the camera to shoot at faster speeds while also enabling its impressive ISO range of 100 – 51200 (expandable to ISO 50 – 204800 for still images) and an overall 1.5 stopix improvement in image quality. The camera also features a massive 15-stopii dynamic range at low sensitivity settings, ensuring outstanding overall performance at all settings and in all shooting conditions, with significant advancements in accurate color reproductions of skin tones and the vibrant colors of nature.
This new full-frame model can also output 14 bit RAW format[ix] even in silent and continuous shooting modes, and is equipped with a 5-axis optical image stabilization system that results in a 5.0 stepv shutter speed advantage.
Significant Advances in AF Speed and Performance
The innovative new α7 III full-frame mirrorless camera features a level of AF performance that has been largely improved over the α7 II, including the addition of 4D FOCUS™ capabilities. The new camera has 425 contrast AF points that work with a 693-point focal-plane phase-detection AF system inherited from the acclaimed α9 model. This innovative AF system covers approximately 93% of the frame, ensuring reliable focusing and tracking for even the most difficult to capture subjects.
AF response and tracking has also been greatly improved in the new camera, with almost 2xii the focusing speed in low-light condition and 2xii the tracking speed compared to the previous model as a result of the faster image sensor readout. This allows complex and unpredictable motion to be captured with far greater precision and accuracy.
The acclaimed Eye AF feature is also available in the new camera, even in AF-C mode, which is extremely useful for situations where the subject is turning around, looking down or otherwise obstructed. It also works when the α7 III is being used with Sony’s A-mount lenses with an optional LA-EA3 adaptor[x]. Additional improvements in focusing flexibility include the addition of a multi-selector or ‘joystick’ for moving focusing points quickly, the addition of touch focusing capability, AF availability in Focus Magnifier mode, an ‘AF On’ button and much more.
Speed to Capture Every Decisive Moment
The new α7 III is equipped with an updated image processing system that allows it to shoot full resolution images at up to 10 fpsiii with continuous, accurate AF/AE tracking for up to 177 Standard JPEG images, 89 compressed RAW images or 40 uncompressed RAW images[xi]. This high speed mode is available with either a mechanical shutter or a completely silent shootingiv, adding to the immense flexibility of the camera. The camera can also shoot continuously at up to 8 fpsiii in live view mode with minimal lag in the viewfinder or LCD screen.
For added convenience, while large groups of burst images are being written to the memory card, many of the cameras key functions are operable, including access to the ‘Fn’ (Function) and ‘Menu’ buttons, image playback and several other menus and parameters including image rating and other functions that facilitate on-location image sorting.
Additionally, if there is fluorescent or artificial lighting present in a shooting environment, users can activate the Anti-flicker[xii] function to allow the α7 III to automatically detect frequency of the lighting and time the shutter to minimize its effect on images being captured. This minimizes any exposure or color anomalies that can sometimes occur at the top and bottom of images shot at high shutter speeds.
High Quality 4K Video
The new α7 III is an outstanding video camera as well, offering 4Kvi (3840×2160 pixels) video recording across the full width of the full-frame image sensor. In video mode, the camera uses full pixel readout without pixel binning to collect about 2.4x[xiii] the amount of data required for 4K movies, and then oversamples it to produce high quality 4K footage with exceptional detail and depth.
An HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma)[xiv] picture profile is available on the α7 III as well, which supports an Instant HDR workflow, allowing HDR (HLG) compatible TV’s to playback beautiful, true-to-life 4K HDR imagery. Further, both S-Log2 and S-Log3 are available for increased color grading flexibility, as well as Zebra functionality, Gamma Display assist and proxy recording. The camera can also record Full HD at 120 fps at up to 100 Mbpsvi, allowing footage to be reviewed and eventually edited into 4x or 5x slow motion video files in Full HD resolution with AF tracking.
Upgraded Build, Design and Customization
Sony’s newest full-frame camera is equipped with a variety of enhanced capabilities that were first implemented in the α9 and then again in the α7R III. These include dual media slots, with support in one slot for UHS-II type SD memory cards. Users have a variety of options for storing their content in each of the cards, including separate JPEG / RAW recording, separate still image / movie recording, relay recording and more. Battery life has been greatly extended as well – with a CIPA measurement of up to 710 shots per chargeviii, it offers the world’s longestvii battery life of any Mirrorless camera, as the new camera utilizes Sony’s Z series battery NP-FZ100 that have approximately 2.2 times the capacity of the W series battery NP-FW50 utilized in the α7 II.
The new camera features “My Menu” functionality which allows up to 30 menu items to be registered for instant recall when needed. Users can also apply star ratings to their still images through the camera controls for easier image playback and review, and edit the first three characters of all still image files. Additionally, there is a total of 81 functions that are assignable to 11 custom buttons, and the camera is both dust and moisture resistant.[xv]
The α7 III features high-resolution, high-contrast, fast-start XGA OLED Tru-Finder™ with approximately 2.3 million dots for extremely accurate, true-to-life detail reproduction. “Standard” or “High” display quality settings are also available for both the viewfinder and monitor as well. It also is capable of seamlessly transferring files to a smartphone, tablet, computer or FTP server via Wi-Fi®, while also offering a SuperSpeed USB (USB 3.1 Gen 1) USB Type-C™ Terminal for increased flexibility in power supply and faster image transfer speed during tethered shooting.
The α7 III model also comes with Sony’s new software suite “Imaging Edge”, which extends the creative capabilities of the entire shooting process – from pre-processing to post-processing. “Imaging Edge” provides three PC applications called ‘Remote’, ‘Viewer’ and ‘Edit’, available for free download, which support live-view PC remote shooting and RAW development. In the latest Version 1.1, several improvements have been implemented including about 10%[xvi] faster data transfer speed for remote shooting from PC (PC tether shooting) and about 65%[xvii] improvement in the response speed for RAW image editing. For more information, please visit Imaging Edge support page. www.sony.net/disoft/d/.
The camera is also compatible with a wide variety of Sony E-mount accessories including the BC-QZ1 Battery Chargerxviii, VG-C3EM Vertical Grip.
Pricing and Availability
The Sony α7 III Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Camera will ship this April for about $2000 US for the body and $2200 in a kit with the FE 28‑70 mm F3.5‑5.6 kit lens. In Canada, it will be sold for $2600 CA for the body and $2800 in a kit with the FE 28‑70 mm F3.5‑5.6 lens. The camera and kits will be sold at a variety of Sony authorized dealers throughout North America.
This is a great value for money and at least on paper has a lot more to offer than Nikon D750 or Canon 6D Mark II. It will be interesting to see how it actually performs against these two well tested and popular cameras.
This looks awesome from price point to features. I am really looking hard to get my first FF and I have been following the likes of the Pentax K-1ii for its value and now this A7iii ticks almost all the boxes except for the articulating screen.
The a7 III does have an articulating screen, but the tilt screen on the K-1 ii goes to more angles, since it has dual hinges.
No mention of whether the sensor has an anti-aliasing filter.
Anyone have any idea?
Dave
Don’t forget that all modern Sony cameras have a “smart” hotshoe which lets you use their excellent XLR Accessory for audio.
Something I’m concerned with is software, specifically if Sony has finally put in an option for 14-bit lossless compression rather than the inferior compression of the first generation or the uncompressed huge files of the second.
All in all though, this looks to be great value for money, no doubt about it. If you’re looking for a mirrorless camera I guess the choice is quite a bit harder now.
Hopefully we’ll get a review in the coming months. I didn’t think anything could interest me more than the Fuji X-H1 but this…this is very close.
No, still no lossless compressed option.
The a7iii uses a conventional shutter while the a9 uses an electronic shutter with very fast read out time + offers a viewfinder with higher resolution and without any blackout – which can make quite a difference…
“One possible difference is that the a7 III may not have a headphone or microphone input” – Sony’s website lists both “mic terminal” and “headphone terminal” as included (“Yes (3.5 mm Stereo minijack)”).
Source: www.sony.com.au/elect…ifications
Thank you, Wilson, I’ll update the article! It makes sense that it would have it – just that the B&H specification page didn’t list it under ports, while the specs page for the a7 II and the a9 both included it.
Number of AF points is one thing but AF performance may not be as good as A9 (yet to be seen). We have seen this before in other brands.
I’d like to buy a FF mirrorless camera for about 8-9’000 USD and have been waiting for Nikon for 2 years. Meanwhile Sony have developed a mature FF mirrorless system with a lots of lenses. By this time there are 3rd party lenses on the market as well.
I guess the conclusions can draw anyone.
It does have mic and phone jacks
youtu.be/vVs2p6TeCNw
Thanks, Stefan! I’m glad this turned out to be the case – it would have been a strange omission. I updated the article accordingly.
Backside illumination has almost no effect on noise or total light gathered on a 35mm sensor. So you might want to edit that out :)
Interesting – I’m not an expert on the details of sensor design, but I always thought that was the purpose of backside illumination, even on full-frame. I’ve been looking it up, and it definitely does seem that it has less of an effect when pixels are larger, so thanks for adding this! Still, the Sony a9 (with BSI) has a significant noise improvement over the a7 II – almost a stop – despite both being 24 megapixels. The a7 III has a sensor design much more similar to that of the a9, so I suspect that there also will be a noticeable improvement compared to the a7 II – maybe 2/3 to 1 stop.
No mention of pixel-shift feature anywhere that I can see in the official Sony material. Not much of a loss given how poorly it is implemented in the A7Rm3. Also as already pointed out, no lossless compressed. I’ll be curious to see if the combination of uncompressed raw + silent shooting disables all bracket shooting modes, as is the case for the A7Rm3. I’m waiting to see what Nikon comes up with.