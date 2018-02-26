Sony Announces the a7 III: Fully Featured at $2000

Sony just announced the newest camera in their a7 series: the a7 III. It has a 24.2 megapixel backside-illuminated sensor, a 693-point autofocus system, and the longest battery life of any Sony full-frame mirrorless camera. The rest of the specifications, which we will cover below, are equally impressive – especially considering the launch price of just $1998.

First things first: The a7 III inherits a lot of DNA from its older siblings, the A9 and the A7r III. It has a nearly identical button layout, including the useful autofocus joystick and dual adjustment wheels. It also uses the same high-capacity battery of those two cameras, resulting in 610 photos per charge (710 if you use the rear LCD instead of the viewfinder).

Upon first glance, the a7 III’s sensor might seem similar to that of its predecessor, the a7 II. The new one has 24.2 megapixels, while the old has 24.3 – essentially identical. But the a7 III’s sensor adds backside illumination and mimics the one found in the a9, which should improve the new camera’s noise performance significantly, potentially by about a stop (although this certainly will require tests to determine the exact improvement).

On top of that, the new “III” has several updates over its predecessor. For one, it has dual card slots. That’s not a big deal for most photographers until the day it becomes a really big deal. The a7 III also has 4K video, a 10 fps maximum frame rate, and a buffer of up to 89 compressed RAW images. (The a7 II, by comparison, has 1080p video, 5fps, and a 28 RAW image buffer).

In short, the a7 III is like a miniature a9 for $2500 less. The biggest difference between the two cameras is that the a9 has a 20-fps maximum frame rate (and a buffer of 241 RAW photos), while the a7 III maxes out at 10 fps. But since the a7 III is less than half the price, perhaps you can buy two and just fire them simultaneously :)

In fact, there are very few major differences between the a9 and the a7 III, although we are still waiting for some additional information on the a7 III to come out. Here are the other differences we know of so far that might matter to certain users:

The a9 has a higher resolution electronic viewfinder (3.7-million dot vs 2.4-million dot) and LCD (1.4-million dot vs 0.9-million dot).

The a7 III has more contrast-detect autofocus points (425 vs just 25 in the a9).

The a7 III adds USB 3.0 and USB Type-C ports.

The a7 III has better battery life – 610 photos via the viewfinder or 710 via the rear LCD, compared to 480 shots (viewfinder) and 650 shots (rear LCD) for the a9.

Overall, it looks like Sony is taking Steve Jobs’s classic marketing advice – “If you don’t cannibalize yourself, someone else will.” The a7 III looks like a seriously capable a9 junior, for a much, much lower price. Unless you seriously need 20 frames per second, this seems like the camera you should get – at least on paper. It certainly will take testing before we know for sure how the a7 III’s sensor and autofocus system perform, and if they’re up to the same standards as their excellent flagship camera.

Pre-orders for the Sony a7 III begin at 11:00 AM Eastern time on Wednesday, February 28. You can be notified when pre-orders go live via this B&H link.

