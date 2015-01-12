Sony A7 II First Impressions

Although I am planning to fully review the Sony A7 II, I decided to share some quick thoughts on this new mirrorless camera which I have been shooting with for the past few weeks and share a photo of the Bay Bridge that I captured at night. I am currently in San Francisco, testing the Sony A7 II with a few Sony / Zeiss lenses, along with the Canon 7D Mark II, which I am also planning to review when I get back (I know, I have been a bit late on that one).
When I initially tested the Sony A7 and A7R cameras last year, I was not particularly impressed with either one. Not because I was not satisfied with the image quality from those cameras, but because of inherent issues with their design, ergonomics, build, shutter vibration issues, limited lens selection, poor battery life and a few other issues. I did not get to spend a lot of time with them either, so I never covered any of the Sony A7 series in detail. Since then, a lot has changed – Sony introduced a couple of more lenses like the Sony/Zeiss 16-35mm f/4 and Zeiss also released their Loxia series lenses designed for A7 series cameras, making the system more attractive for potential buyers. In addition, there is now a big selection of different adapters for the Sony A7 series cameras, allowing pretty much any lens on the market to be used on these mirrorless cameras (with some adapters providing AF capabilities). Sony also announced the Sony A7s with a really impressive 12.2 MP sensor for low-light photography / videography that has an impressive ISO range of 100-102,400 (native ISO) and ability to capture 4K videos.
I have been observing all these events with great interest, but did not have any plans to take another serious look at the Sony system until the A7 II was announced. That’s when I immediately reacted to the announcement and requested a review unit along with a few Sony/Zeiss native lenses. The primary reason for this was in-body image stabilization. At first, I was a bit confused about this news, as I already knew that some of the lenses already had image stabilization built-in, like the kit 28-70mm OSS, 24-70mm f/4 OSS and 70-200mm f/4 OSS. Usually, manufacturers will either use in-body stabilization or lens stabilization, but not both. In the case of Sony, even though in-body stabilization at first seemed like an afterthought, the idea of using stabilization both in the camera and in lenses is something that I have been thinking about for a while now. Why not? If the system is designed to be smart by auto-sensing stabilization and disabling one of the two, or perhaps using them together for even better results, then it could be a superb solution overall. The problem with stabilization in lenses, is that manufacturers often only include it in longer lenses and exclude short focal length prime and zoom lenses completely. With image stabilization being really effective for any focal length, that has been a big limitation of Nikon, Canon, Panasonic and other brands that decided to go with lens stabilization exclusively. It is true that lens stabilization is very effective in general (because it can be fine-tuned for each lens), but then in-body stabilization is better than nothing at all! Imagine if Nikon implemented in-body stabilization and you could shoot with your favorite 85mm f/1.4 with camera stabilization, then switch to your 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II and add lens stabilization with even more effectiveness. Now that would be sweet! And that’s exactly what Sony has done…
In my view, the 5-axis in-body stabilization in the Sony A7 II is a huge improvement and a much-needed feature. Although it does not seem to be as effective as the in-body stabilization of Olympus OM-D E-M1 camera, it is a full-frame sensor being compared to the much smaller Micro Four Thirds sensor to be fair – there is not a lot of room in that A7 II body to move the sensor around in comparison. Still, in the few weeks that I have been using the camera, I found stabilization to work really well. And with the recent firmware update, the stabilization has gotten even better and more reliable.
Ergonomics of the Sony A7 II have also gotten much better, although some things are still quite annoying and backwards. The new grip makes the A7 feel like a real camera in your hands, which is great. But the button placement and their layout is something I am still having a hard time getting used to. Although you can program pretty much every button to behave the way you want it, there are some simple things that should be done by default, such as the ability to move a focus point by just pressing the rotary dial on the rear of the camera. By default, there is no quick way to change your focus point! I ended up modifying the three buttons (left, right and bottom) to trigger focus point change, but even after the change (Custom Key Settings->Left, Right, Down Button->Focus Settings), I still first have to press one of the buttons and only then I can start moving it. The Up Button is permanently set to DISP, so there is no way to assign that one to Focus Settings, making this even less than a working solution. Setting a focus point should be dead simple!
Another complaint is battery life. Although I turn off the camera frequently to preserve battery life and have all the extra things like image playback turned off, the battery just does not last for more than a few hours of continuous shooting. In comparison, I could be shooting with my Nikon DSLR for a few days and still have plenty of juice left. Not sure if Sony can work on optimizing battery life, but plan on getting a few of those batteries, especially when working in the cold!
Menu system is still a huge mess. I don’t know who designed the menu system on the Sony A7 series cameras, but they should be replaced with someone who knows a thing or two about proper GUI navigation. Stuff is just everywhere, all over the place. By now, I have probably navigated through the full menu system at least 20 times to find a particular menu setting. Stuff is just not easy to find there with main icons, sub-menus and often random locations for certain settings. Why can’t Sony group things together in a more logical way and allow scrolling down like Nikon? That would make so much more sense and make the menu more user-friendly and intuitive…
Other than the above, the camera seems to be solid. Image quality is stunning, with the 24 MP sensor giving a great balance of noise vs resolution. Great colors and superb dynamic range, just like on other cameras with Sony sensors.
Shutter noise is still pretty loud, but sounds a bit more dampened than on the A7 – definitely quieter than the shutter on the A7r. I love the Electronic Front Curtain Shutter mode and have been using it since receiving the camera. You won’t hear the shutter until the end of the exposure, which means that the shutter will never cause additional vibrations (the biggest problem that the A7r has). That’s a huge plus for a mirrorless camera and this mode should be enabled by default! Focus peaking, live histogram and other mirrorless perks, like the ability to review images in the viewfinder are very nice to have.
Overall, the Sony A7 II seems like a big step in the right direction. A few bugs to iron out to make it a really solid choice, but even in its current state, this little camera is clearly showing what the camera future is going to look like…The big question is, will Nikon and Canon respond anytime soon?
Here is a photo I wanted to share from the Sony A7 II of the Bay Bridge that I captured last night:
P.S. Anyone local interested in a photo walk in San Francisco area? Planning to be here for another week, so if you want to meet up, post a comment below.
Comments
I’d certainly be very interested in doing a photo walk, if it’s on the weekend you can count me in.
Xavier, let’s meet tonight for night photography: photographylife.com/night…co-tonight
Hi Nasim,
excited on your review of the sony a7ii….with your made first experiences so far, is the A7II overall better than the D750 ? Which one would you choose ?
What are your thoughts on the missing option for fully uncompressed 14 bit raw files ?
Sony seems to use 11+7 bit files as Diglloyd, Ming Thein and others noticed….so it seems you gonna have problems with artefacts in shadow areas and files esp. when printing (is wanted)….
So do you think its already time to dumpf/switch from a Canikon DSLR setup to Sony A Series?
Are you personally already thinking of going this way too as a pro despite still small lack of af lenses, flash(es)/system, compressed raw files and af system lowlight/tracking?
Thanks for answering and your feedback!
Take care!
Sieno
Sieno, I apologize for a late response on this. I am working heavily on reviewing the camera this week and hope you will find the answers to your questions in the review. Please stay tuned :)
The bridge photo i just wonderful.
I have always been using Nikon and have got the D810 which is a great camera. For travel, the D810 can be a little to big though, so recently I bought the A7 as prices has come down and I even got a nice cashback from Sony. I got it with the kit lens and a cheap Fotga adapter for Nikon and I have been extremely happy about it. I’m really surprised at how many thing Sony got right, including great build quality and so many nice features.
I have had no problems with it at all, even though the menu system was quite overwhelming in the beginning. Now I mainly shoot with auto ISO set to max. 6400 and mostly shoot in manual mode where I select both shutter and aperture using for instance a Voigtländer 40 mm f/2 for Nikon, which is also quite compact.
All in all I was very surprised about how nice this little FF camera is, even though IQ is not up there with the best Nikons. All in all, I would not be ready to pay a lot extra for the A7II just to get in camera stabilization, a little better ergonomics and also more weight.
Dear Nasim,
As a Nikon photographer i’m curious about the practical usefulness of nikon-glass on the A7 series. I think i’ll wait till A7sII comes out for indoor/theatre photography, if it is any better at ISO3200/6400 than D800/810. So my question is if you ca say/test some nikon glass on the A7. The 85 1.8 for instance.
I started to use my Nikon glass on A7ii with Fotodiox Pro adapter. 28mm f2.8, 50mm f1.8, 105mm f2.8, 24-70mm f2.8… No AF, only manual. If the lens has Aperture ring, you can use it. If not, or if you choose to lock this ring, use the one on the Fotodiox adapter (though very primitive). Camera’s metering seems ok. No problem with the image quality.
If I weren’t in the Netherlands, I’d sure love a photo walk:-)
Nice photo and write up. I am interested in the photo walk. Please let me know about the date,time and location. I prefer after 7:30pm on weekdays and Sunday afternoon. Thx.
Haiho, how about tonight? photographylife.com/night…co-tonight
Nasim: I will be in SF – on my way to Cambodia and Vietnam – on 1/18. Any chance of a photo walk on that day? I have been waiting for a review of the A7 II, so thanks for this!
I would love to join a photo walk in SF! Please send info. Thanks! I work as well so anytime on the weekend would be great.
Cherie, we are meeting tonight for nightscapes: photographylife.com/night…co-tonight
Nasim,
Is it true that on the A7ii you can’t use the rear LCD for shooting & photo review in the same manner as a DSLR? That is, leave the rear LCD off and use the EVF for shooting, then press the playback button when you want to review a shot on the LCD? Alternately, can you use the rear LCD to show only technical information while using the EVF to see what the lens sees?
You can use photo review more or less the same as the typical DSLR. There’s an auto setting that’ll jump between the EVF and LCD, so when you pull your eye away from the EVF after you shoot, the LCD will show the review (for 2 seconds or whatever you have it set to). Or you could have auto-review off, in which case you’d hit the review button just like you’re used to.
The live view with the LCD is normal.
The default between the LCD and EVF is somewhat like what you describe in your last question. It’s probably customizable so there’s only lots of tech stuff in the LCD and only the shot in the EVF, but I dunno — as pointed out the menu system needs to be more intuitive.
I have and love the A7s and A7II. Ergonomically, my biggest complaint is that auto EVF/LCD feature you mention. I desperately want to do as the previous poster suggested — turn off the LCD in favor of the EVF but have the ability to review an exposure on the LCD by pressing play. Also, and this is a big “also,” the electronic sensor near the eyepiece that turns the EVF off and LCD on when the camera is not held up to the eye is way too sensitive and frequently turns the LCD off when tilting it for, say, a low shot, if the camera is held too close to a dark shirt or jacket. This is absolutely maddening! I yearn for a firmware update that allows permanently turning off the automatic “feature” and permits more non-automatic flexibility in controlling the EVF and LCD.
Ah, ok, understood and agreed! That all makes sense. It’d also be nice if there were a way to control the sensitivity of the sensor that switches between the LCD and EVF.
Awesome photo. How close was the in-camera raw file to that without cleaning up editing? Great work regardless.
Great photo and thanks for the summary. Def interested in a photowalk this weekend. Available on the 17th or 18th.
Michael, how about night photography tonight? photographylife.com/night…co-tonight
Love to Photowalk with you – terrific review – thanks!
Greg, we are meeting tonight: photographylife.com/night…co-tonight
Nasim
You are such a nice fellow and a great help for all photographers. Appreciate your willingness to help us!. I am really tired of carrying the big DSLRs and like to switch to a mirrorless either Sony A7 or Fuji XT-1 (or later) and your reviews are very helpful… Looking forward to the full review of A7. I just hope Nikon or Sony put the Fuji sensor in their cameras!!
Nasim, great shot of under the bridge. I was above the bridge for the fireworks show on New Years but now I wish I had made the trek down there to see that view as well. I’m interested in a photo walk too.
Dan, we are meeting tonight: photographylife.com/night…co-tonight
I would be interested in a photo walk or meeting up. Maybe something on the weekend if you are still here?
Aron, we are meeting tonight: photographylife.com/night…co-tonight
Not being able to use the focus point simply is my biggest frustration with Sony cameras. That is the single most turn off for me. Thanks for the review. Fuji and Olympus have done a great job in that regard in the mirrorless market.
I think its very easy to use the focus point. Just select “Flexible Spot M” in the “Focus Area” menu. To move the focus point before shooting, press the center button of the wheel first and then press the left, top, right or bottom of the wheel to move the focus point.
Thank you for your input, do I read this correctly that it essentially addresses the focal point issue Nasim mentioned above? I don’t have access to the camera and no other online hands-on reviews makes mention of it that I have found. I was very disappointed when I came across what Nasim highlighted above as a real breaker for me. Can Nasim comment?
Wow – I will have to check this out. This is great to know. Thank you for the info!!!
Fantastic photo from the Bay Bridge.
Would be interested in a photo walk, especially for night photography.
We are meeting tonight: photographylife.com/night…co-tonight
Yea , im interested. This is my email. [email protected]
Please see this post, we are meeting tonight: photographylife.com/night…co-tonight
Hi Nasim, boy wish I was in CA now, so could go shooting with your group! The photo of San Fran bridge did you apply any sharping on post process? Reason I ask is that read some reviews on the FE 24-70mm and the are not good but your photo is extremely sharp. Then again it’s at f/8, most lenses sweet spot.
Thanks, enjoy your trip
Peter
Nasim I’ve been shooting with A7II since December and I like it a lot. It is a first camera in A7 series with very good af. In fact I can track my child running at me full speed with zero issues with 55FE lens at 1.8 and have shot after shot after shot in focus. While A6000 is still better, I sold off my Fuji set with XT1 because AF on A7II is clearly better (based on my testing)
What a beautiful shot of the bridge.
I have both the A7R and A7S. I found you preview pretty “honest”, i.e.: good pros/cons.
I would be very interested in a comparison between the Sony A7II and the Nikon Df for use with manual AIS Nikon glass. D4 sensor vs Image stabilisation and focus peaking.