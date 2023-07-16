Sony a6700 Comparisons Added to Photography Life’s Database

We’ve just updated our Comparisons Database with the Sony a6700, so you can now compare it head-to-head against some popular alternatives. In particular, the following comparison articles are now complete:

These articles are a very small part of a major project that Jason and I have been working on behind the scenes at Photography Life – we’re publishing full specifications comparisons between any two cameras you can think of. Alongside the six detailed articles linked above, you can also see the Sony a6700’s specifications side-to-side against many other cameras, including the following:

Even if there is no obvious reason to compare the a6700 against some of these cameras, now the info is at your disposal if you need it. And of course, it’s not just the Sony a6700. If you want to compare, for example, the Canon EOS R against the Nikon Z6 II or the Sony a7R III against the Nikon Z8, we’ve published comparisons for those as well… along with thousands of others.

I’m swiftly adding other cameras to our Comparisons Database, too, with Canon and Fuji APS-C next on my list. It takes a long time to add each camera, because I’m triple-checking the accuracy of every specification (including details that aren’t always found on official spec lists). The point is to be more accurate and comprehensive than any of the generic camera comparison sites you may have seen before.

One of my longstanding goals with Photography Life is to provide useful answers to any question you could have about photography or camera equipment. This is another step in that direction. From now on, whenever you Google “Camera A vs Camera B,” take a moment to look for Photography Life in the results – you’ll probably see us there!