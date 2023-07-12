Sony a6700 Announcement

Sony just announced their newest APS-C camera with the Sony a6700 – an update to the a6600 from August 2019. The a6700 sits at the top of Sony’s APS-C lineup and is launching for $1400, body only. How much has changed in four years? Here’s what we know.

Specifications

Sensor size: 23.3 × 15.5 mm (APS-C)

Resolution, effective: 26 megapixels

In-body image stabilization: Yes, 5 stops

Autofocus points: 759

Frame rate: 11 FPS (electronic and mechanical shutter)

Buffer (Raw): 59 frames at 11 FPS

LCD type: Fully articulating touchscreen

LCD resolution: 1.04 million dots (3.0″ diagonal)

Viewfinder specs: 2.36 million dots, 0.70x magnification

Max video specs: 4K at 120 FPS (cropped); 4K oversampled from 6K at 60 FPS (uncropped)

Video compression: 10-Bit with 4:2:2 chroma sampling

Battery life, LCD: 570 photos

Battery life, EVF: 550 photos

Memory cards: 1× SD, UHS-II compatible

Weight w/ battery and card: 493 g (1.09 lbs)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 122 × 69 × 75 mm (4.8 × 2.7 × 3.0 in.)

Price: $1398 (body only), $1498 (with 16-50mm kit), $1798 (with 18-135mm kit)

Analysis

Most of Sony’s improvements to the a6700 come in two areas: autofocus and video features. On paper, the a6700 currently ranks among Sony’s most advanced cameras for autofocus capabilities, borrowing the Bionz XR processor and AI processing unit of the high-end Sony a7R V.

As for videography, the a6700 sports 4K 120p video (albeit with an added crop), minimal rolling shutter, and 10-bit S-log capabilities. It promises excellent video quality up to 60p, with full-width 4K video oversampled from 6K.

In terms of handling features, the Sony a6700 adds a deeper hand grip, an additional control dial on the front of the camera, and more buttons compared to the previous a6600 – all fitting for a higher-end camera. The fully articulating rear LCD is an unexpected but welcome addition, too.

However, it’s not all good news. The Sony a6700 has some of the same drawbacks as the previous a6600, which were already questionable choices four years ago – such as a single card slot, a low-resolution LCD, and a relatively basic IBIS system. There is also no joystick on the a6700, and the buffer capacity is middling, which undercuts some of the camera’s value for sports and wildlife photography. These factors leave the a6700 looking weaker in some areas than other APS-C cameras, such as the Canon EOS R7 and a variety of Fuji X bodies.

Ultimately, the value of the Sony a6700 will come down to your situation. If you’re planning to get an APS-C camera as a cheaper option for sports and wildlife photography, you’ll need to weigh the a6700’s autofocus improvements against its missing joystick and single card slot. But if you’re considering it as a hybrid stills/video camera, it’s hard to deny the camera’s versatility.

Conclusion and Pre-Order

While I think that $1400 is slightly overpriced for a camera with these features in 2023, I give Sony props for following up on their goal to add the Bionz XR processor and AI autofocus algorithms throughout their camera lineup. That combination is close to the best autofocus performance we’ve seen in mirrorless cameras today, and it’s a welcome sight in an APS-C camera like the a6700. Combined with the a6700’s new video features, it makes for a competent update over the a6600 despite some lingering missing features.

If you need an APS-C camera with great video features and rapid-fire autofocus performance, the truth is that you have a variety of options today, including the Canon EOS R7, Fuji X-H2, Fuji X-H2S, and Fuji X-S20. Now you can add the Sony a6700 to that list. It doesn’t bring any groundbreaking features to the table, but it iterates over the a6600 in some useful ways – and perhaps most importantly, it shows that Sony is still working on their a6X00 series despite a four year gap since the last releases.

The Sony a6700 will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow morning, Thursday July 13 at 10AM Eastern. You can pre-order it here from B&H:

Ordering anything through our links to B&H is the easiest way to support our work at Photography Life without costing you anything extra!

Press Release