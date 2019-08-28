Sony A6100 and A6600 Announcements

Today Sony announced two APS-C cameras – the high-end A6600 and the stripped down version of the A6400 in the form of the A6100.

Sony A6600

Sony A6600 Flagship APS-C Mirrorless Camera

The Sony A6600 comes with an updated 24.2 MP Exmor CMOS sensor, featuring native ISO range of 100-32000, expandable to ISO 102400. Combined with the fast BIONZ X processor, it is capable of continuous shooting rate of 11 FPS (with AF and AE) and UHD 4K Video Recording.

Internal 4K video can be recorded at up to 30 FPS with full pixel read-out using the entire sensor width. Full HD recording is possible at up to 120 FPS, allowing recording of slow-motion video at 4x and 5x speeds. For those using external recorders, the Sony A6600 will be able to output 10-bit (4:2:2) uncompressed 4K video through its HDMI port. The camera comes with 3.5mm integrated headphone and microphone ports as well.

The autofocus system of the A6600 takes advantage of Sony’s latest AF advancements we have previously seen on other Alpha-series cameras, with Real-time Eye AF that can be used for detecting the eyes of both humans and animals. The new 4D FOCUS system incorporates 425 on-chip phase-detection points along with 425 contrast-detection areas that cover nearly the entire sensor area.

Similar to the Sony A6500, the A6600 comes with a 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system that is capable of compensating for five different types of camera shake when hand-holding for both stills and video.

As Sony’s flagship APS-C mirrorless camera, the A6600 has a weather-sealed magnesium alloy body and comes with a 2.36 million-dot OLED EVF that is capable of 120 fps mode for smoother viewing. Its 3.0″ inch high-resolution 921.6K-dot LCD touchscreen can be tilted 180° upward or 74° downward, making it suitable for vlogging.

Lastly, the A6600 now uses a much more powerful, 2280 mAh Z-type battery that can yield up to 810 shots, which is impressive for such a small camera. The A6600 will retail for $1400 MSRP and will be available in November of 2019.

Below is a video overview of the Sony A6600:

Sony A6100

Sony A6100 is a budget-friendly mirrorless camera

The Sony A6100 is very similar to the previously-announced A6400. It features a 24 MP APS-C sensor, 425-point hybrid autofocus system with Real-time Tracking, 11 FPS burst shooting and 3″ LCD touchscreen. It is also capable of shooting 4K video, although not nearly at the same level as the A6600.

The a6100 will be released in October of 2019 for $750 for body-only version and $850 when bundled with the 16-50mm power zoom lens.

Here is a video overview of the Sony A6100 features:

Official announcement of the two cameras from Sony: