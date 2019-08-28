Sony A6100 and A6600 Announcements

Today Sony announced two APS-C cameras – the high-end A6600 and the stripped down version of the A6400 in the form of the A6100.
Sony A6600
The Sony A6600 comes with an updated 24.2 MP Exmor CMOS sensor, featuring native ISO range of 100-32000, expandable to ISO 102400. Combined with the fast BIONZ X processor, it is capable of continuous shooting rate of 11 FPS (with AF and AE) and UHD 4K Video Recording.
Internal 4K video can be recorded at up to 30 FPS with full pixel read-out using the entire sensor width. Full HD recording is possible at up to 120 FPS, allowing recording of slow-motion video at 4x and 5x speeds. For those using external recorders, the Sony A6600 will be able to output 10-bit (4:2:2) uncompressed 4K video through its HDMI port. The camera comes with 3.5mm integrated headphone and microphone ports as well.
The autofocus system of the A6600 takes advantage of Sony’s latest AF advancements we have previously seen on other Alpha-series cameras, with Real-time Eye AF that can be used for detecting the eyes of both humans and animals. The new 4D FOCUS system incorporates 425 on-chip phase-detection points along with 425 contrast-detection areas that cover nearly the entire sensor area.
Similar to the Sony A6500, the A6600 comes with a 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system that is capable of compensating for five different types of camera shake when hand-holding for both stills and video.
As Sony’s flagship APS-C mirrorless camera, the A6600 has a weather-sealed magnesium alloy body and comes with a 2.36 million-dot OLED EVF that is capable of 120 fps mode for smoother viewing. Its 3.0″ inch high-resolution 921.6K-dot LCD touchscreen can be tilted 180° upward or 74° downward, making it suitable for vlogging.
Lastly, the A6600 now uses a much more powerful, 2280 mAh Z-type battery that can yield up to 810 shots, which is impressive for such a small camera. The A6600 will retail for $1400 MSRP and will be available in November of 2019.
Below is a video overview of the Sony A6600:
Sony A6100
The Sony A6100 is very similar to the previously-announced A6400. It features a 24 MP APS-C sensor, 425-point hybrid autofocus system with Real-time Tracking, 11 FPS burst shooting and 3″ LCD touchscreen. It is also capable of shooting 4K video, although not nearly at the same level as the A6600.
The a6100 will be released in October of 2019 for $750 for body-only version and $850 when bundled with the 16-50mm power zoom lens.
Here is a video overview of the Sony A6100 features:
Official announcement of the two cameras from Sony:
San Diego, August 28, 2019 – Sony Electronics today announced two new additions to its α (Alpha) series of mirrorless cameras with the launch of the Alpha 6600 (model ILCE-6600) and Alpha 6100 (model ILCE-6100). These new models bring many of Sony’s most advanced imaging technologies into compact, lightweight APS-C bodies.
The new, extremely versatile Alpha 6600 camera has been designed to address the needs of the most demanding photographers and videographers, while the new Alpha 6100 is targeted at users who are looking to produce high-quality photos and videos with an interchangeable lens camera.
In addition to the new bodies, the Sony APS-C range has been further strengthened by the launch of two new lenses: E 16-55mm F2.8 G and E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS. Sony’s “One Mount” solution for both APS-C and Full-frame cameras provides creators an extreme amount of versatility for all of their photography and video needs.
“These new APS-C cameras provide excellent image quality in a compact package, with the ability to take full advantage of Sony’s growing lineup of 54 different E-mount lenses,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions at Sony Electronics. “We are proud to bring so many of our innovations into our APS-C lineup and to provide creators with several new tools to realize their vision.”
The new Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 include a 24.2MP Exmor™ CMOS image sensor, the latest BIONZ X™ image processor, and a front-end LSI implemented in Sony’s full-frame cameras. This powerful trio combine to deliver all-around enhancements in image quality and performance across all areas of photo and video capture.
The Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 offer a lightning-fast autofocus acquisition time of 0.02 seconds. With 425 focal-plane phase-detection autofocus (AF) points covering approximately 84 percent of the image area and 425 contrast-detection AF points, the high density and wide coverage of the AF system ensure reliable AF, even in the most challenging light conditions. Both new models benefit from Sony’s ‘Real-time Tracking’ which utilizes Sony’s latest algorithm with Artificial Intelligence-based object recognition to ensure that subjects can be captured with excellent accuracy, even via the touch panel on the rear screen. In addition, the new models offer ‘Real-time Eye AF’, the latest version of Sony’s acclaimed Eye AF technology. Real-time Eye AF employs AI-based object recognition to detect and process eye data in real time, resulting in improved accuracy, speed and tracking performance of Eye AF for both humans and animals, and it allows the photographer to concentrate exclusively on composition. The Alpha 6600 also offers Real Time Eye AF in video. When activated, the eye of a subject is automatically tracked with high precision and reliability, allowing the shooter to focus on the content itself as opposed to what is in focus or not.
Additionally, both cameras can shoot high-quality 4K video, and include a microphone jack and flip screen that allows for easy framing and shooting of vlog-style content. The Alpha 6600 also features a headphone jack to monitor audio.
An Eye for Detail
Based upon feedback from users of existing Sony APS-C camera users, Sony has added features to the Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 to fine tune the user experience. These include:
- Improved color reproduction; algorithms inherited from full-frame models deliver natural color reproduction, particularly in skin tones
- Hi-resolution internal 4K movie recording with full-pixel readout without pixel binning in Super 35mm format with easy smartphone transfers via the Imaging Edge™ Mobile application
- Interval shooting for stunning time-lapse videos
- 180-degree tiltable, 3.0-type 921k-dot (approx.) LCD touch screen
- Integrated Microphone input for clear and crisp audio on video recordings
Alpha 6600
Across an ISO range of 100-32000 (expandable to ISO 50 – 102400), the new Alpha 6600 offers superb low-noise performance and delivers extremely high-quality images, even in low-light conditions. By applying noise reduction and sharpness processing optimally in each area, Area-specific Noise Reduction and Detail Reproduction Technology greatly reduce noise while preserving high resolution. This contributes to fine reproduction of subject textures and shadow details.
The Alpha 6600 features many of the technology breakthroughs that are attracting praise on Sony’s high-end full-frame cameras. These include:
- Sony’s innovative 5-axis in-body image stabilization system that results in a 5.0-step shutter speed advantage
- Implementation of the industry-leading long battery life with Sony Z Battery for the first time on an APS-C camera, enabling extended power performance; approx. 720 still images using viewfinder, approx. 810 images using LCD monitor
- A tough magnesium alloy design that is dust and moisture resistant
- Real-time Eye AF for movie shooting; when activated, the eye of a subject is automatically tracked with high precision and reliability, allowing the shooter to focus on the content itself as opposed to what is in focus or not in focus. Touch Tracking functionality will also automatically initiate Eye AF when a human subject is selected
- Integrated headphone jack which allows the user to connect high-quality headphones for accurate monitoring of recorded sound
4K Recording
The Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 boasts internal 4K movie recording in Super 35mm format with full pixel readout without pixel binning, to enable them to capture approximately 2.4x the amount of information required for 4K movies. This oversampling results in stunning footage, delivered in the XAVC S™ format with unparalleled resolution. The Alpha 6600 also equips an HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) picture profile that supports an instant HDR workflow. Recorded movies played back on an HDR (HLG) compatible TV will appear true-to-life, with no blocked shadows or blown highlights, and without the need for color grading. For users who want to color grade their footage in post-production, S-Log3 and S-Log2 Gamma profiles are provided.
Pricing and Availability
The new Alpha 6600 will be available in November and will be sold at a variety of Sony authorized dealers throughout North America at below prices:
Camera body – $1,400 US / $1,900 CA
Camera kit with Sony 18-135mm Lens – $1,800 US / $2,400 CA
In addition, the Alpha 6100 will be available in October and will be sold at a variety of Sony authorized dealers throughout North America at below prices:
- Camera body – $750 US / $1,000 CA
- Camera kit with Sony 16-50mm Lens – $850 US / $1,100 CA
- Camera kit with Sony 16-50mm Lens and 55-210mm Lens – $1,100 US / $1,550 CA
