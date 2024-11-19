Sony a1 II Announced: The Evolution of a Beast

When it comes to top-of-the-line flagships, the Sony a1 of January 2021 was hard to beat with its 50MP sensor and amazing autofocus. Now, Sony has announced the Sony a1 II, the next step in the camera’s evolution. The Sony a1 II improves upon its predecessor with and borrows some technology from the Sony a9 III. What has Sony done to improve the a1 II? Read on to find out!

Significant Improvements

Let’s see how the Sony a1 II compares to some other cameras:

Camera Feature Canon EOS R1 Nikon Z8 Nikon Z9 Sony a1 Sony a1 II Announced July 2024 May 2023 October 2021 January 2021 November 2024 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Mirrorless Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type Stacked CMOS Stacked CMOS Stacked CMOS Stacked CMOS CMOS Image Processor DIGIC X + Accelerator EXPEED 7 EXPEED 7 BIONZ XR BIONZ XR with AI Resolution 24.0 MP 45.7 MP 45.4 MP 50.1 MP 50.1 MP Pixel Dimensions 6000×4000 8256×5504 8256×5504 8640×5760 8640×5760 Sensor Width 36.0 mm 35.9 mm 35.9 mm 35.9 mm 35.9 mm Sensor Pixel Size 6.00 µ 4.35 µ 4.35 µ 4.16 µ 4.17 µ Low Pass Filter Yes No No No No IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Base ISO 100 ISO 64 ISO 64 ISO 100 ISO 100 ISO Max Native ISO 102,400 ISO 25,600 ISO 25,600 ISO 32,000 ISO 32,000 ISO Extended ISOs 50-409,600 ISO 32-102,400 ISO 32-102,400 ISO 50-102,400 ISO 50-102,400 ISO High-Resolution Sensor Shift No Yes No Yes Yes Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Yes No Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode Yes Yes (JPEG only) Yes (JPEG only) No Yes Fastest Shutter Speed 1/64,000 second 1/32,000 second 1/32,000 second 1/32,000 second 1/32,000 second Longest Shutter Speed 30 seconds 900 seconds 900 seconds 30 seconds 30 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 12 FPS No mechanical shutter No mechanical shutter 10 FPS 10 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 40 FPS 20 FPS 20 FPS 30 FPS 30 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting None 20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS) 20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS) Compressed raw at 30 FPS (uncompressed and lossless compressed raw at 20 FPS) Buffer Size (Raw) Over 1000 frames (40 FPS) Over 1000 frames (20 FPS) Over 1000 frames (20 FPS) 155 frames (30 FPS), 238 frames (20 FPS) 240 Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Autofocus Points 1053 493 493 759 759 Photographer’s-Eye-Sensing AF Yes N/A N/A N/A N/A Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100) -6 EV -7.5 EV -7 EV -4 EV -4 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/320 second 1/200 second 1/200 second 1/400 second 1/400 second Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 12 bits 12 bits 12 bits 10 bits 10 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 12 bits 12 bits 12 bits 12 bits 16 bits Raw Video Yes Yes Yes Yes, externally Yes 8K Maximum Framerate N/A 60 FPS 60 FPS 30 FPS 30 FPS 6K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS N/A N/A N/A N/A 4K Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS 120 FPS 120 FPS 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 240 FPS 120 FPS 120 FPS 240 FPS 120 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor No No No No No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:2 4:2:2 4:2:2 4:2:2 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit No limit 90 min 125 min 780 min No limit Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 2 2 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II) CFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II) Slot 2 Type CFExpress Type B SD (UHS-II) CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II) CFExpress Type A, or SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in 3.2 in 3.0 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2100000 dots 2100000 dots 2100000 dots 1440000 dots 2100000 dots Articulating LCD Fully Articulating Dual Axis Dual Axis Single Axis Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF EVF EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.9 x 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.9 x 0.9 x Viewfinder Resolution 9440000 dots 3690000 dots 3690000 dots 9440000 dots 9440000 dots Viewfinder Coverage 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Voice Memo Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Headphone Jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Microphone Jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No No No No GPS Yes No Yes No No Bluetooth Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Two Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Type C 3.2 Gen 1 Type C 3.2 Gen 1 Battery Type LP-E19 EN-EL15c EN-EL18d NP-FZ100 NP-FZ100 Battery Life (Viewfinder) 5001 frames 330 frames 700 frames 430 frames 420 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 1180 frames 340 frames 740 frames 530 frames 520 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) 1330 frames 370 frames 770 frames N/A N/A Weather Sealed Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 1115 g 910 g 1340 g 737 g 658 g Dimensions (LxHxD) 158 x 150 x 107 mm (6.2 x 5.9 x 4.2″)2 144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)3 149 x 150 x 106 mm (5.9 x 5.9 x 4.2″)4 129 x 97 x 81 mm (5.1 x 3.9 x 3.3″) 136.1 x 96.9 x 82.9 mm (5.4 x 3.8 x 3.3″) MSRP $6300 $4000 $5500 $6498 $6498 1Canon only supplied the EOS R1 battery life figures in eco mode, where it is rated for 700 images via the EVF and 1330 in live view. To match the standards of other cameras in this chart, an estimate of 500 shots and 1180 shots are shown here (based on typical LP-E19 battery performance in regular vs eco mode). 2The Canon EOS R1’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 20mm were added to the EOS R3’s depth measurement in this table. 3The Nikon Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 5mm were added to the Z8’s depth measurement in this table. 4The Nikon Z9’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the Z9’s depth measurement in this table.

The Sony a1 is already a great camera and in many ways unique among flagships today. It has more resolution than Nikon and Canon flagships while being smaller and lighter, too. The autofocus performance of all these cameras is excellent, and the original a1 was no exception. Of course, that incredible performance comes at a cost: the Sony a1 is not cheap with an initial MSRP of $6498.

The Sony a1 II, however, is a new beast. Remember the 5.5 stop IBIS of the a1? The a1 II has bumped up to 8.5 stops. That’s a three stop improvement, so those ISO 1600 shots will be looking more like ISO 400, at least on paper and with no movement in the frame. And pre-capture RAW? Yes, the a1 II has that over the old a1, and it can capture 30 frames before the shutter press, in RAW.

But the biggest improvement in the a1 II is perhaps the autofocus, which is impressive because the original a1 is already exceptionally good. The Sony a1 II has a new dedicated AI machine-learning processor that adds additional subject recognition modes to the camera, and improves upon existing modes with significant improvements in the eye recognition for both people and animals. According to Sony.eu, “Recognition of birds is improved by 50%.” Part of its autofocus improvements due to the way it can now analyze specific human poses to more quickly find eyes.

The Sony a1 II also adds auto subject recognition mode, where you can select a variety of subjects, such as “bird” and “people” at the same time – though why someone would want to photograph people if there are birds around is beyond me :)

The autofocus improvements also carry over to the video mode. That should be very helpful for using continuous autofocus in video, which is very demanding on accurate focus to record scenes decently when subjects are moving.

Overall, the camera looks like a solid upgrade, but with its stacked sensor, it still does not match the Sony a9 III in terms of speed. The Sony a1 II, like the original version, can shoot 30 FPS whereas the a9 III has 120 FPS with full autofocus. Indeed, the global shutter of the a9 III means that the a1 II is still second fastest, although that’s probably quite a fair trade given that the a1 II gives you 50MP over the 24MP of the a9 III. And for most photographers, the capabilities of the a1 II will be more than they ever need.

Until Nikon adds RAW pre-capture to the Z9 series, or Canon adds 45+ megapixels to their EOS R1 series, the Sony a1 II has a strong claim to being the most advanced flagship camera today. Of course, being the king has its price: $6498. Although it’s the same MSRP as the original, it is still quite a lot of money to spend to get to the top.

If you'd like to purchase the Sony a1 II, you can support Photography Life at no extra cost to you by preordering using this B&H link:

Preorders open November 20th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Sony says the camera will ship in mid December.

