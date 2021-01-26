Sony Alpha 1 – The Flagship Beast is Here!

Today is a big day in the photography world because Sony announced its flagship mirrorless camera, the Sony Alpha 1. The “one to rule them all”, the Alpha 1 is an absolute monster of a camera that is designed to compete with the likes of the Nikon D6 and Canon 1D X Mark III. Sporting a 50.1 MP full-frame Exmor RS BSI CMOS sensor, dual BIONZ XR processors that are capable of handling 8K videos, 30 FPS blackout-free continuous shooting speed with full-time autofocus, a 759-point hybrid autofocus system, and advanced subject tracking capabilities (including bird autofocus), the Sony A1 is the new generation of mirrorless cameras that pushes the entire industry forward.
The Sony A1 is a clear example of what we can anticipate from mirrorless technology in the future. In so many ways, it is a giant leap forward that pushes the boundaries of technology. Being able to shoot 30 frames per second continuously in full 50 MP resolution is something we have never experienced before – in some ways, this is a game-changer for certain types of photography.
While Sony can’t claim the crown of being the first 8K video camera (the Canon EOS R5 took that one last year), it still has very impressive video specs. In addition to 8K 30p shooting, the camera can manage 4K 120p 10-bit video recording internally, as well as 16-bit RAW output via HDMI, which puts it in line with some of the best video cameras on the market.
What’s incredible, is that Sony was able to squeeze all this tech into such a small camera body. The A1 is similar in its size to the Sony A9 II, which makes it significantly smaller and lighter than the Nikon and Canon flagships.
Another exciting feature we’ve never seen before is the new 9.44 million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) with a 240 FPS refresh rate, which offers the best viewfinder experience among all mirrorless cameras. And with the dual processors, the Sony A1 should be able to handle anything you throw at it without blackouts or delays.
Photographers who heavily use flash will be surprised to find out that the Sony A1 offers flash sync speeds up to 1/400th of a second using the mechanical shutter and up to 1/200th of a second using an electronic shutter. This is all possible thanks to the new shutter design of the A1.
Similar to its predecessors, the A1 sports a 3.0″ tilting LCD screen, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity (2×2 MIMO support), wireless remote control, and file transfer capabilities. Storage-wise, the A1 has dual memory card slots, both of which support high-speed CFexpress Type A or SD UHS-II memory cards.
Lastly, the new A1 also shows us the new ergonomic design of the future alpha-series cameras. The top of the camera has been redesigned with a brand new dial that allows to quickly toggle between different shooting and autofocus modes – a much-needed feature for an action camera.
If you are wondering about the cost of the A1, being a flagship camera with so many groundbreaking features, it is priced accordingly. The Sony A1 will retail for $6500 when it is released in March 2021.
Obviously, there is a lot to like about this camera, and this is perhaps one of the most exciting camera releases of this decade – it is a clear demonstration of the possibilities of the mirrorless system. What’s most exciting for me personally, is that this move will push all other camera companies to innovate. Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Fujifilm, and others will be pressured to up their game with their upcoming camera releases…
Sony basically looked at Canon and thought “uh…cute”.
Specs wise, I don’t think there’s any doubt that this is the best FF camera to have ever been produced. It’s not even close to anything else, especially seeing that some things (9mln-dot EVF, stacked sensor), only other Sony MLs have and no other camera manufacturer is even close to replicating. The fact that Sony were able to put a 50 mpx stacked sensor in a camera (seeing as the previous sensor was less than half the size) is really impressive. This, more so than any camera before, seems really the complete package. No matter if you want to take landscape photos, do action/wildlife or hell, throw in 8k video, you can do literally all of it especially given how many native lenses Sony have added by now. This is very clearly a significant statement from Sony and as a Nikon user (and a dslr one, at that) I’m glad to see it, especially because it really seemed like Sony was resting on the laurels for a while.
Is it really expensive? For certain. We’re going into “mini”medium frame camera territory here…but considering how complete of a mirrorless it is, hell, if you know you want it (I don’t think many people at all *need* something like this) and you have the money, I wouldn’t really think twice.
Nicely done Sony, exciting times ahead for all photographers. Good light.
Tomáš, excellent comment and I fully agree. This is great news for the whole photography community, and something that will challenge Nikon, Canon, Fuji, Panasonic and Leica for years to come.
Many camera manufacturers dismissed Sony when it went with its full-frame mirrorless mount. Now all of them are phasing away from DSLRs, wanting to get in the game, except they lost a lot of time and momentum.
Nikon is going to have to work really hard on its next-generation mirrorless. I am confident that Nikon engineers can deliver, but it will require a lot of resources and I hope Nikon can survive by then. By the time we see something remarkable from any other manufacturer, Sony will probably already be pushing its A1 Mark II…
Nasim, I am curious as I see comments like these about Nikon’s prospects from time to time. Is there reason to be concerned that Nikon won’t survive the coming decade amid all the changes in technology and user/consumer habits?
Jacob, I don’t think we need to worry, at least not yet. Nikon is in a tough situation financially, but with proper re-organization and channelling of its resources, it should be able to come up with a good strategy that will work out in the long run. Nikon is a bit late in the game, but as Canon has demonstrated with the R5 / R6, it is possible to bounce back and show some real innovation. Let’s hope it happens sooner than later, because Nikon needs it.
Times are tough for everyone, not just for Nikon. I am sure a high-end camera is in the works, and more amazing Z glass is on its way, including some super telephotos. I have been a happy Nikon shooter for over a decade, and I am not planning to switch…
No feature in this Sony was unexpected. Its EVF is intriguing, however, as I’ve read recently Nikon is leading supplier of EVFs in Japan.
A BIG question is low light performance, as this is aimed at shooting action ie fast shutter speeds. So high ISOs are unavoidable. IQ at ISO6400 and especially higher?!?
This is a solid kick in Nikon’s posterior, they need. I’m quietly confident, Nikon will have a D3 types leap forward, This will depart from more-of-the-same/catch-up style Z models. Conservative as it is, Nikon has a habit of releasing innovative products that raise the ceiling. The Z8 might well be this product.
In a recent interview earlier this month (with Japan’s Toyo Keizai), Hirotaka Ikegami (Nikon Managing Executive Officer) stated:
“The game is just about to begin. We have also prepared the technology and expanded the lineup. I don’t want to admit that I’m late, but I’ve finally got all the bullets, and I’ll continue to expand. I am confident that I will rewind…..”
Great to see Sony pushing the boundaries. Let’s hope other companies will follow.
I’m curious as to why a camera with this much capability is packaged within the same form factor as all of other Sony’s full frame bodies. It’s very impressive, though I can’t help but think about how much a 1DX or D5 (in addition to their integrated vertical grips) are commended for their ruggedness and durability–perhaps Something Sony could have focused on a bit more with such a high end piece of equipment. Maybe that’s just me…
The funny thing is that when I saw the camera specs I was really impressed, but then all of the pro sports photographers I know were all saying these features are basically useless to them. Sure, it can shoot at 30 fps, which sounds great for sports, but all that means to them is they have twice as many photos they have to sort through to pull out the same one or two photos they would have got with their current 14 fps. They joked that 30 fps is shooting video, not stills. They also joked that 8K is useless for video because there are no methods to even watch 8K in any practical sense. These are all working pros that rely on this equipment for their livelihoods. So it was interesting to see that how this camera’s specs light up the eyes of tech geeks, but for the working pros it doesn’t impress them.
They also complained that the rolling shutter of mirrorless cameras is a big problem for them. Fixing that is far more important to them than being able to shoot 30 fps or 8K video.
All the tech geeks are wetting their pants. My question is, do these people do any photography, I see them everywhere nowadays.
I nearly like it.
It is a beast of tech. I do not know how they can deal with the amount of data at 30fps, and the sensor heat. I am really worry how Nikon can keep up with such monster spec, or even the EVF of 9 mil dots and 240fps fresh rate, while Nikon Z7ii release recently at 3.7 mil dots @ 60fps. Congrat Sony but really concern about how Nikon can resist if they keep the traditional way.
Congratulations to Sony for a technical tour de force that pushes the boundaries, but Canon and Nikon users need not worry in my opinion. The A1 is a flagship camera at $6500, a price point and segment Canon and Nikon have yet to reach. I think both will at some point. But, the Nikon Z7ii is more camera than many of us actually need, and is a fantastic camera and tool. I have the D850 and Z6 and don’t feel that either limit me in anyway. Thom Hogan’s article on ‘meaningful improvement’ offers useful perspective: bythom.com/newsv…ement.html
Very impressive specs from Sony, and pushes the industry forward. The resolution, frame rate and video specs are way more than I need. The current mid-level FF mirrorless offerings from all the camera makers are already more than most of us need. The features on the Sony A1 that I would be interested in though is the improved EVF and refresh rate. I’m intrigued to see how that along with the black out free shooting makes a difference to the shooting experience. I wonder how it would compare with the OVF shooting experience of a top level dSLR.
Sony has the best sensors and a few years headstart on mirrorless cameras.
Also it is a company built around electronics, where as Nikon is more a traditional camera and optics maker. Canon is both. I cannot see Nikon make a better mirrorless soon. Their Z-optics are very good, but Sony understood that it was their weak spot and made very fine optics as well. I am sure some large telelenses will follow soon.
I don’t know about the deal Nikon has with Sony about sensors, but it is obvious they will get them with a delay as we see now with the Z7 II – an excellent 46MP sensor but already 5 years on the market.
Also there are so many third party lenses available for Sony and almost nothing for Nikon…
I have very nice lenses on my nikon DSLR so i am fine, but if i would start from scratch i think Sony would me my choice.