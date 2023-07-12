Sony 70-200mm f/4 Macro G OSS II Announced

Sony has just updated their popular 70-200mm f/4 G OSS with a new version that adds better close-focusing capabilities, faster autofocus, and more. With a 1:2 magnification throughout the entire zoom range – and support for Sony’s teleconverters – you can turn this lens into a 1:1 magnification 140-400mm zoom by simply using Sony’s 2x TC! Here’s what we know about the lens so far.

Specifications

Full Name: Sony FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II

Sony FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II Focal Length: 70-200mm (2.86x zoom)

70-200mm (2.86x zoom) Maximum Aperture: f/4

f/4 Minimum Aperture: f/22

f/22 Lens Elements: 19

19 Lens Element Groups: 13

13 Filter Thread Size: 72mm

72mm Angle of View: 34° to 12° 30′

34° to 12° 30′ Maximum Magnification: 0.5x (1:2) at all focal lengths

0.5x (1:2) at all focal lengths Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.26 meters (0.86 feet) at 70mm; 0.42 meters (1.38 feet) at 200mm

0.26 meters (0.86 feet) at 70mm; 0.42 meters (1.38 feet) at 200mm Image Stabilization: Yes

Yes Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

9, rounded Fluorine Coating: Yes

Yes ED Glass Elements: 3

3 Super ED Glass Elements: 1

1 Aspherical Elements: 2 (one aspherical, one advanced aspherical)

2 (one aspherical, one advanced aspherical) Focus Motor:

Internal Focusing: Yes

Yes Internal Zooming: No

No Teleconverter Compatibility: Yes (with both 1.4x and 2.0x TCs)

Yes (with both 1.4x and 2.0x TCs) Focus Limiting Switch: Yes

Yes Function Buttons: Yes

Yes Dimensions (Length x Diameter):

Weight: 794 g (1.75 lbs)

794 g (1.75 lbs) MSRP: $1698

Improvements over the Previous Version

Almost ten years have passed since Sony’s original 70-200mm f/4 G OSS was announced, and unsurprisingly, Sony has made a lot of improvements. (They’re also launching the new lens for a slightly higher price of $1700, compared to the $1500 MSRP of the previous generation.)

The headline change is that the new lens reaches 1:2 magnification (0.5x) throughout the full zoom range. By comparison, the previous version had a dismal maximum magnification of 1:7.7 (0.13x). There are also improvements in the lens’s weight and portability, with the new version weighing 5% less and measuring 149mm when collapsed, compared to 175mm (5.9 inches versus 6.9 inches).

Beyond that, Sony refers to several improvements in autofocus and image stabilization compared to the previous version. To quote from their press release:

“Tracking performance for moving objects has improved approximately twice as much compared to the previous model”

Autofocus speed has been increased “by up to 20% during still image shooting “

“Focus tracking performance during zooming has also been greatly improved”

“A new MODE3 setting of SteadyShot has been added that optimizes the camera shake correction algorithm”

The only downside I see compared to the previous Sony 70-200mm f/4 G OSS is that the previous version was internally-zooming, while this new lens has an external zoom. In general, externally-zooming lenses are more prone to issues when shooting in sandy, dusty, or rainy conditions. However, the 70-200mm f/4 II has extensive weather sealing that should mitigate this issue in most environments.

Overall, Sony has made a number of improvements with the 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II, and that’s not even talking about optical quality. My expectation is that the new lens has better optics considering how much time has passed since then, but that’s something we’ll need to wait and test for ourselves.

Compared to the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8

Even though the new Sony 70-200mm f/4 II is a clear improvement over the previous version, does it compare favorably against the third-party Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8? After all, the two lenses weigh almost exactly the same (the Tamron is just 15 grams / half an ounce heavier), and the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 also reaches 1:2 magnification for close-up photography. Considering the Tamron’s good reputation and lower price ($1200, and often on sale for less), a lot of photographers will be giving it a close look.

That said, despite the apparent similarities, the Sony lens comes out ahead in some important ways – especially in the realm of close-focus photography. For one thing, the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 only reaches 1:2 magnification at 70mm, and it drops to a rather pedestrian 1:4.6 magnification at 180mm. The new Sony 70-200mm f/4 II stays at 1:2 throughout the full zoom range. On top of that, there are no teleconverters which currently work with Tamron’s 70-180mm f/2.8, while the Sony lens is compatible with Sony’s TCs. This means you can easily turn the 70-200mm f/4 II into a true 140-400mm f/8, which has 1:1 macro capabilities throughout the entire zoom range!

As for the questions of image quality and focus performance, that’s something I look forward to testing. My gut says that since the Tamron is already a well-performing lens, you should probably pick the Tamron if you need f/2.8 and the Sony if you need maximum close-focus capabilities. But if you’re still on the fence, perhaps Sony has put some optical magic in the 70-200mm f/4 II that makes it worth the extra money over the Tamron. We’ll see!

Pre-Order

The Sony 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II will be available for pre-orders starting tomorrow morning, Thursday July 13 at 10AM Eastern. You can pre-order it here from B&H:

