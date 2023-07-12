Sony 70-200mm f/4 Macro G OSS II Announced

Sony has just updated their popular 70-200mm f/4 G OSS with a new version that adds better close-focusing capabilities, faster autofocus, and more. With a 1:2 magnification throughout the entire zoom range – and support for Sony’s teleconverters – you can turn this lens into a 1:1 magnification 140-400mm zoom by simply using Sony’s 2x TC! Here’s what we know about the lens so far.
Specifications
- Full Name:Sony FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II
- Focal Length: 70-200mm (2.86x zoom)
- Maximum Aperture: f/4
- Minimum Aperture: f/22
- Lens Elements: 19
- Lens Element Groups: 13
- Filter Thread Size: 72mm
- Angle of View: 34° to 12° 30′
- Maximum Magnification: 0.5x (1:2) at all focal lengths
- Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.26 meters (0.86 feet) at 70mm; 0.42 meters (1.38 feet) at 200mm
- Image Stabilization: Yes
- Aperture Blades: 9, rounded
- Fluorine Coating: Yes
- ED Glass Elements: 3
- Super ED Glass Elements: 1
- Aspherical Elements: 2 (one aspherical, one advanced aspherical)
- Focus Motor:
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Internal Zooming: No
- Teleconverter Compatibility: Yes (with both 1.4x and 2.0x TCs)
- Focus Limiting Switch: Yes
- Function Buttons: Yes
- Dimensions (Length x Diameter):
- Weight: 794 g (1.75 lbs)
- MSRP: $1698
Improvements over the Previous Version
Almost ten years have passed since Sony’s original 70-200mm f/4 G OSS was announced, and unsurprisingly, Sony has made a lot of improvements. (They’re also launching the new lens for a slightly higher price of $1700, compared to the $1500 MSRP of the previous generation.)
The headline change is that the new lens reaches 1:2 magnification (0.5x) throughout the full zoom range. By comparison, the previous version had a dismal maximum magnification of 1:7.7 (0.13x). There are also improvements in the lens’s weight and portability, with the new version weighing 5% less and measuring 149mm when collapsed, compared to 175mm (5.9 inches versus 6.9 inches).
Beyond that, Sony refers to several improvements in autofocus and image stabilization compared to the previous version. To quote from their press release:
- “Tracking performance for moving objects has improved approximately twice as much compared to the previous model”
- Autofocus speed has been increased “by up to 20% during still image shooting“
- “Focus tracking performance during zooming has also been greatly improved”
- “A new MODE3 setting of SteadyShot has been added that optimizes the camera shake correction algorithm”
The only downside I see compared to the previous Sony 70-200mm f/4 G OSS is that the previous version was internally-zooming, while this new lens has an external zoom. In general, externally-zooming lenses are more prone to issues when shooting in sandy, dusty, or rainy conditions. However, the 70-200mm f/4 II has extensive weather sealing that should mitigate this issue in most environments.
Overall, Sony has made a number of improvements with the 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II, and that’s not even talking about optical quality. My expectation is that the new lens has better optics considering how much time has passed since then, but that’s something we’ll need to wait and test for ourselves.
Compared to the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8
Even though the new Sony 70-200mm f/4 II is a clear improvement over the previous version, does it compare favorably against the third-party Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8? After all, the two lenses weigh almost exactly the same (the Tamron is just 15 grams / half an ounce heavier), and the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 also reaches 1:2 magnification for close-up photography. Considering the Tamron’s good reputation and lower price ($1200, and often on sale for less), a lot of photographers will be giving it a close look.
That said, despite the apparent similarities, the Sony lens comes out ahead in some important ways – especially in the realm of close-focus photography. For one thing, the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 only reaches 1:2 magnification at 70mm, and it drops to a rather pedestrian 1:4.6 magnification at 180mm. The new Sony 70-200mm f/4 II stays at 1:2 throughout the full zoom range. On top of that, there are no teleconverters which currently work with Tamron’s 70-180mm f/2.8, while the Sony lens is compatible with Sony’s TCs. This means you can easily turn the 70-200mm f/4 II into a true 140-400mm f/8, which has 1:1 macro capabilities throughout the entire zoom range!
As for the questions of image quality and focus performance, that’s something I look forward to testing. My gut says that since the Tamron is already a well-performing lens, you should probably pick the Tamron if you need f/2.8 and the Sony if you need maximum close-focus capabilities. But if you’re still on the fence, perhaps Sony has put some optical magic in the 70-200mm f/4 II that makes it worth the extra money over the Tamron. We’ll see!
Pre-Order
The Sony 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II will be available for pre-orders starting tomorrow morning, Thursday July 13 at 10AM Eastern. You can pre-order it here from B&H:
Press Release
Sony Electronics Expands the Range of Shooting Expressions with the High Imaging Power and AF Performance of the FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II Lens™
“FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II” telephoto zoom lens with compact and lightweight design;
World’s firsti half-macro shooting with a maximum magnification of 0.5x throughout the zoom range
SAN DIEGO, CA – July 12, 2023. Today, Sony Electronics introduces the telephoto zoom lens “FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II” (product name SEL70200G2) that covers focal lengths from 70 mm to 200 mm with a F4 maximum aperture, compatible with 35 mm full-frame α™ (Alpha™) E-mount series and any camera with an E-mount.
The FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II is a compact, lightweight telephoto zoom lens that can be used in a wide range of situations. Not only does the FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II contain high imaging power, high-speed and high-performance AF that are unique to G lenses, this is the world’s firsti zoom lens to offer half macro capability throughout the zoom range, with a maximum magnification of 0.5xii throughout. In addition, with a teleconverter (sold separatelyiii), super-telephoto shooting up to 400 mm and life-size 1:1 macro shooting throughout the entire zoom range is possibleiv.
“We are excited to introduce the versatile 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II to our already incredible lineup of lenses. For both photographers and videographers, the new lens provides the ultimate lens in a compact, lightweight form that is a qualified telephoto coupled with macro capability throughout the focal range and a maximum aperture of F4 for any shot demanding shallow depth of field and creamy bokeh,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.
This launch marks Sony’s 50th full-frame E-mount lensv. Since the first lens Sony has remained committed to supporting the creative activities of photographers and videographers by bringing together the latest technologies and expanding the E-mount lineup that covers both full-frame and APS-C size formats.
Compact, lightweight and compatible with a teleconverter
With a total length of 149 mm and a weight of approximately 1.7 lb (excluding the tripod mount), the FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II is a zoom lens that can be used for a wide range of purposes, including sports scenes, landscapes, wildlife, and even macro photography.
Shooting from 70 mm to 200 mm, the lens also enables the world’s firsti half-macro shootingii, with a maximum magnification of 0.5x throughout the zoom range. The advanced aspherical lenses contribute to uniformly excellent corner-to-corner resolution and contrast. In addition, ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass suppresses chromatic aberration.
It also supports a high-performance teleconvertervi (sold separatelyiii). With a super-telephoto of up to 400 mm (equivalent to 600 mm when using with an APS-C camera)iv, it can capture distant subjects in a larger size, along with beautiful bokeh. When the SEL20TC is attached, it is possible to take macro shots at up to 1:1 over the entire zoom range.
Fast autofocus and excellent video recording performance
Sony’s unique XD (extreme dynamic) linear motor increases the autofocus speed by up to 20% during still image shootingvii. Tracking performance for moving objects has improved approximately twice as much compared to the previous modelvii, so it continues to track the target subject with high accuracy. Focus tracking performance during zooming has also been greatly improvedviii. When paired with the flagship α1 body, it is possible to shoot high-speed bursts at up to 30 frames per second.
In addition, a new MODE3ix setting of SteadyShot has been added that optimizes the camera shake correction algorithm, emphasizing framing stability when shooting moving subjects. By combining it with a compatible camera body, the user can more effectively compensate for camera shake and shoot stable movies.
Intuitive operability and high reliability for most conditions
The FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II provides intuitive and secure operability that supports photographers and videographers. In addition to a focus range limiter and a full-time DMF switch that instantly switches from AF to MF (manual focus), the detachable tripod mount included in the box provides a sense of stability during super-telephoto and macro shooting.
In addition, the front lens element features a fluorine coating, which makes it easy to remove fingerprints, dust, oil, and other contaminants from the lens surface. The dust and moisture resistant design provides extra reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditionsx and expands the freedom of shooting.
Pricing and Availability
The new FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II will be available for pre-order starting July 13, 2023, for MSRP $1,699.99 USD and $2,299.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers.
A product video on the new FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/5WXIeLFQ_o4
For detailed product information about FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/all-e-mount/p/sel70200g2
Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II and Sony’s other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α – Alpha brand.
Wow! Even 1:2 is such a useful magnification. What a versatile lens!
About that MSRP-remark… given the raging inflation (especially these last years), I suppose going from $1500 to $1700 for a MSRP in appr. 10 years, could actually be considered a price drop.
There are already tests on one resource. I compared their measurements of Nikon Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR and new items. I chose close focal lengths.
Nikon 105 mm: f/6.3 – angle 3300, center 4150.
f/8 – angle 3950, center 4150.
Sony 100 mm: f/5.6 – angle 3450, center 3750.
f/8 – angle 2900, center 3550.
Nikon 200 mm: f/6.3 – angle 3200, center 4100.
f/8 – angle 3250, center 4100.
Sony 200 mm: f/5.6 – angle 3050, center 3350.
f/8 – angle 2900, center 3050.
Result. This is a failure for Sony in my use case in the ranges from 100 to 200 mm.
Isn’t that the old Sony lens?
The publication is entitled Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II Lens Review and it contains photos of new items)