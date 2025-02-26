Sony Announces an Ultra-Wide and a Supertelephoto

Announcement season continues in full swing, with Sony announcing two new lenses today: a 16mm f/1.8 G and a 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G. The first is a less expensive (and potentially more practical) alternative to the Sony 14mm f/1.8 GM. Meanwhile, the second is Sony’s longest lens yet!

Sony FE 16mm f/1.8 G

Maybe Sony was feeling the pressure from the surprisingly good Viltrox 16mm f/1.8 AF. Or maybe they just wanted to make a less expensive alternative to the 14mm f/1.8 GM that could take filters. Either way, the new FE 16mm f/1.8 G looks very exciting to me! It weighs just 304 grams (0.67 pounds), costs $800, and has a 67mm front filter thread. Now it’s just a question of performance.

The good news is that Sony’s other two ultra-wide primes – the 14mm f/1.8 GM and the 20mm f/1.8 G – are two of the best lenses that I’ve ever tested. They both earned a nearly-perfect 4.9/5 star score in our reviews and impressed me in almost every way (you can read our 14mm f/1.8 and 20mm f/1.8 reviews respectively). If the new FE 16mm f/1.8 G lives up to the same standard, I think it will be an immediate hit.

Here’s a list of the specifications for the new 16mm f/1.8 lens:

Full Name: Sony FE 16mm f/1.8 G

Mount Type: Sony E Mount

Focal Length: 16mm prime

Angle of View (Full Frame): 107°

Maximum Aperture: f/1.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 11

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 15

Lens Groups: 12

Special Elements: 2 aspherical, 3 ED glass, 1 Super ED glass

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Image Stabilization: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Focus and aperture rings

Function Button: Yes

Switches: AF/MF, click on/off, iris lock

Focus Motor: Dual XD Linear Motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 15 cm (5.9 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.25× (1:4)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 75×74 mm (3.0×2.9 inches)

Weight: 304 g (0.67 lbs)

MSRP: $798 (pre-order here)

Pre-orders begin tomorrow, February 27 at 9am Eastern time. Sony says that the lens will begin shipping in April.

Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G

Maybe even bigger news than the 16mm f/1.8 is Sony’s announcement of the FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8. This supertelephoto zoom is the first Sony FE lens to reach 800mm natively, and it even takes teleconverters, allowing up to an 800-1600mm lens! Granted, the maximum aperture at that point is f/13-16, so it’s not very practical for most situations – but if you need it, you have it.

Speaking of maximum aperture, f/8 certainly looks like the main limitation of this lens. Although it shouldn’t give modern autofocus systems much trouble, it certainly will contribute to the challenge of getting enough light at 800mm. Given the shutter speeds you’ll probably use at such a long focal length, combined with the f/8 maximum aperture, you should expect to be at some pretty high ISOs when using this lens.

Although the FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 has a white-barrel construction and extensive handling features, it is priced pretty reasonably at $2900. I look forward to testing its performance – especially compared to the $2000 Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3, which seems like the most natural alternative to this lens.

Here’s a list of the full specifications for the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G:

Full Name: Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS

Mount Type: Sony E Mount

Focal Length: 400-800mm zoom (2x zoom)

Angle of View (Full Frame): 4°10′ to 2°

Maximum Aperture: f/6.3-8

Minimum Aperture: f/36-45

Aperture Blades: 11

Filter Size: 105mm

Lens Elements: 27

Lens Groups: 19

Special Elements: 6 ED glass

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Image Stabilization: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Internal Zooming: Yes

Control Rings: Zoom and focus rings

Function Button: Yes (duplicated in three spots)

Switches: AF/MF, full-time DMF, focus limiter, image stabilization, OSS mode on/off, iris lock

Focus Motor: Dual Linear Motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 1.7 meters at 400mm, 3.5 meters at 800mm (5.6 and 11.5 feet)

Maximum Magnification: 0.23× (1:4.3)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 34.6×12.0 cm (13.6×4.7 inches)

Weight: 2470 g (5.45 lbs)

MSRP: $2898 (pre-order here)

Like with the 16mm f/1.8, pre-orders for the 400-800mm lens open tomorrow morning at 9am Eastern time. However, this lens ships a little sooner than the other, with Sony saying it’s going to be available in March.

16mm f/1.8 Press Release

Sony Electronics Launches the Ultra-Wide 16mm F1.8 G Full-Frame Prime Lens 02/26/2025 Compact and Lightweight Design Meets Exceptional Optical Performance SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2025 — Sony Electronics introduces the 16mm F1.8 G (SEL16F18G), a full-frame E-Mount lens that combines an ultra-wide 16mm focal length with a compact, lightweight build. Delivering high-resolution image quality, smooth bokeh, precise autofocus, and a bright F1.8 aperture, this lens is ideal in a variety of photo and video scenarios including landscapes, architecture, astrophotography, and more. “At Sony, we are committed to providing creators of all levels with a diverse range of lens options to meet their artistic and technical needs,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “The 16mm F1.8 G is now the widest prime lens in our G lens lineup and pairs seamlessly with all our latest full-frame Alpha series cameras, as well as the FX3 and FX30 cinema cameras. With 79 E-Mount lenses now available, we are continuing our mission to ensure photographers, filmmakers, and creators have a breadth of high-performing lens options to bring their visions to life.” Ultra-Wide Performance with Stunning Bokeh The 16mm F1.8 G is engineered for breathtaking, dynamic perspectives with an ultra-wide 16mm focal length. Its advanced optical construction includes two AA (Advanced Aspherical) elements to ensure razor-sharp resolution across all apertures. A combination of one Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass element and three ED elements effectively suppresses chromatic aberration, delivering edge-to-edge clarity. Additionally, Sony’s optimized coating minimizes flare and ghosting, resulting in stunning image quality even in challenging lighting conditions. With a bright F1.8 maximum aperture and an 11-blade circular diaphragm, the 16mm F1.8 G produces beautiful, creamy bokeh that enhances subject separation. Its impressive close-up performance allows for a minimum focus distance of just 0.5 ft (0.15 m) with autofocus and a maximum magnification of 0.25x. When using manual focus, these values improve up to 0.43 ft (0.13 m) and 0.30x, enabling unique wide-angle compositions with extraordinary depth. Powerful Performance in a Compact Form Through advanced optical engineering, including Sony’s high-precision AA lens elements, the 16mm F1.8 G maintains ultra-wide capabilities in an impressively compact and portable form factor. Measuring just 3 x 3 in (73.8 x 75 mm) and weighing approximately 10.8 oz (304 g), it offers exceptional mobility without compromising image quality. Designed for professionals on the go, this lens excels in capturing expansive landscapes and intricate architectural compositions with precision and clarity. Fast and Accurate Autofocus Equipped with two XD (Extreme Dynamic) linear motors, the 16mm F1.8 G delivers rapid, precise autofocus with remarkable tracking performance. A newly developed control algorithm enhances responsiveness while reducing delay and vibration, ensuring smooth, near-silent operation. This makes it an exceptional choice for both stills and video, especially when capturing fast-moving subjects. Optimized for Stable Video Designed with videographers in mind, the 16mm F1.8 G minimizes focus breathing for seamless focus transitions. It fully supports the breathing compensation function[i] available in compatible Sony Alpha camera bodies and pairs effortlessly with in-body Active Mode[ii] image stabilization to ensure steady footage, even while shooting handheld or on the move. The lens also features a standard 67mm front filter thread, making it easy to integrate with a wide range of filter accessories. The compact design is ideal for gimbal use. Intuitive Controls and Reliable Build The 16mm F1.8 G offers comprehensive manual controls, including a responsive focus ring, customizable focus hold button, focus mode switch, aperture ring, and iris lock switch. The aperture ring allows for tactile exposure adjustments, while the click ON/OFF switch enhances flexibility for both photography and video applications. Built to ensure durability and reliability in challenging environments, the 16mm F1.8 G features a dust- and moisture-resistant design[iii] and a fluorine-coated front element. Pricing and Availability The 16mm F1.8 G will be available in April 2025 for approximately $799.99 USD and $1099.99 CAD. It will be sold directly through Sony and at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America. A product video on the new 16mm F1.8 G can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/04fkjfK1tbQ For detailed product information about the 16mm F1.8 G please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/full-frame-e-mount/p/sel16f18g Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new 16mm F1.8 G and Sony’s other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators. About Sony Electronics Inc. Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information. i Camera compatibility info at: https://www.sony.net/dics/breathing/

Not available when shooting stills. Angle of view and image quality may change slightly when this function is [ON]. Effective compensation may not be achieved in all situations.

ii Compatible models only

iii Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof

400-800mm f/6.3-8 Press Release