Sony Announces an Ultra-Wide and a Supertelephoto

Announcement season continues in full swing, with Sony announcing two new lenses today: a 16mm f/1.8 G and a 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G. The first is a less expensive (and potentially more practical) alternative to the Sony 14mm f/1.8 GM. Meanwhile, the second is Sony’s longest lens yet!
Sony FE 16mm f/1.8 G
Maybe Sony was feeling the pressure from the surprisingly good Viltrox 16mm f/1.8 AF. Or maybe they just wanted to make a less expensive alternative to the 14mm f/1.8 GM that could take filters. Either way, the new FE 16mm f/1.8 G looks very exciting to me! It weighs just 304 grams (0.67 pounds), costs $800, and has a 67mm front filter thread. Now it’s just a question of performance.
The good news is that Sony’s other two ultra-wide primes – the 14mm f/1.8 GM and the 20mm f/1.8 G – are two of the best lenses that I’ve ever tested. They both earned a nearly-perfect 4.9/5 star score in our reviews and impressed me in almost every way (you can read our 14mm f/1.8 and 20mm f/1.8 reviews respectively). If the new FE 16mm f/1.8 G lives up to the same standard, I think it will be an immediate hit.
Here’s a list of the specifications for the new 16mm f/1.8 lens:
- Full Name: Sony FE 16mm f/1.8 G
- Mount Type: Sony E Mount
- Focal Length: 16mm prime
- Angle of View (Full Frame): 107°
- Maximum Aperture: f/1.8
- Minimum Aperture: f/22
- Aperture Blades: 11
- Filter Size: 67mm
- Lens Elements: 15
- Lens Groups: 12
- Special Elements: 2 aspherical, 3 ED glass, 1 Super ED glass
- Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes
- Image Stabilization: No
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Control Rings: Focus and aperture rings
- Function Button: Yes
- Switches: AF/MF, click on/off, iris lock
- Focus Motor: Dual XD Linear Motor
- Minimum Focus Distance: 15 cm (5.9 inches)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.25× (1:4)
- Mount Material: Metal
- Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes
- Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 75×74 mm (3.0×2.9 inches)
- Weight: 304 g (0.67 lbs)
- MSRP: $798 (pre-order here)
Pre-orders begin tomorrow, February 27 at 9am Eastern time. Sony says that the lens will begin shipping in April.
Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G
Maybe even bigger news than the 16mm f/1.8 is Sony’s announcement of the FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8. This supertelephoto zoom is the first Sony FE lens to reach 800mm natively, and it even takes teleconverters, allowing up to an 800-1600mm lens! Granted, the maximum aperture at that point is f/13-16, so it’s not very practical for most situations – but if you need it, you have it.
Speaking of maximum aperture, f/8 certainly looks like the main limitation of this lens. Although it shouldn’t give modern autofocus systems much trouble, it certainly will contribute to the challenge of getting enough light at 800mm. Given the shutter speeds you’ll probably use at such a long focal length, combined with the f/8 maximum aperture, you should expect to be at some pretty high ISOs when using this lens.
Although the FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 has a white-barrel construction and extensive handling features, it is priced pretty reasonably at $2900. I look forward to testing its performance – especially compared to the $2000 Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3, which seems like the most natural alternative to this lens.
Here’s a list of the full specifications for the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G:
- Full Name: Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS
- Mount Type: Sony E Mount
- Focal Length: 400-800mm zoom (2x zoom)
- Angle of View (Full Frame): 4°10′ to 2°
- Maximum Aperture: f/6.3-8
- Minimum Aperture: f/36-45
- Aperture Blades: 11
- Filter Size: 105mm
- Lens Elements: 27
- Lens Groups: 19
- Special Elements: 6 ED glass
- Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes
- Image Stabilization: Yes
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Internal Zooming: Yes
- Control Rings: Zoom and focus rings
- Function Button: Yes (duplicated in three spots)
- Switches: AF/MF, full-time DMF, focus limiter, image stabilization, OSS mode on/off, iris lock
- Focus Motor: Dual Linear Motor
- Minimum Focus Distance: 1.7 meters at 400mm, 3.5 meters at 800mm (5.6 and 11.5 feet)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.23× (1:4.3)
- Mount Material: Metal
- Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes
- Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 34.6×12.0 cm (13.6×4.7 inches)
- Weight: 2470 g (5.45 lbs)
- MSRP: $2898 (pre-order here)
Like with the 16mm f/1.8, pre-orders for the 400-800mm lens open tomorrow morning at 9am Eastern time. However, this lens ships a little sooner than the other, with Sony saying it’s going to be available in March.
16mm f/1.8 Press Release
Sony Electronics Launches the Ultra-Wide 16mm F1.8 G Full-Frame Prime Lens
02/26/2025
Compact and Lightweight Design Meets Exceptional Optical Performance
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2025 — Sony Electronics introduces the 16mm F1.8 G (SEL16F18G), a full-frame E-Mount lens that combines an ultra-wide 16mm focal length with a compact, lightweight build. Delivering high-resolution image quality, smooth bokeh, precise autofocus, and a bright F1.8 aperture, this lens is ideal in a variety of photo and video scenarios including landscapes, architecture, astrophotography, and more.
“At Sony, we are committed to providing creators of all levels with a diverse range of lens options to meet their artistic and technical needs,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “The 16mm F1.8 G is now the widest prime lens in our G lens lineup and pairs seamlessly with all our latest full-frame Alpha series cameras, as well as the FX3 and FX30 cinema cameras. With 79 E-Mount lenses now available, we are continuing our mission to ensure photographers, filmmakers, and creators have a breadth of high-performing lens options to bring their visions to life.”
Ultra-Wide Performance with Stunning Bokeh
The 16mm F1.8 G is engineered for breathtaking, dynamic perspectives with an ultra-wide 16mm focal length. Its advanced optical construction includes two AA (Advanced Aspherical) elements to ensure razor-sharp resolution across all apertures. A combination of one Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass element and three ED elements effectively suppresses chromatic aberration, delivering edge-to-edge clarity. Additionally, Sony’s optimized coating minimizes flare and ghosting, resulting in stunning image quality even in challenging lighting conditions.
With a bright F1.8 maximum aperture and an 11-blade circular diaphragm, the 16mm F1.8 G produces beautiful, creamy bokeh that enhances subject separation. Its impressive close-up performance allows for a minimum focus distance of just 0.5 ft (0.15 m) with autofocus and a maximum magnification of 0.25x. When using manual focus, these values improve up to 0.43 ft (0.13 m) and 0.30x, enabling unique wide-angle compositions with extraordinary depth.
Powerful Performance in a Compact Form
Through advanced optical engineering, including Sony’s high-precision AA lens elements, the 16mm F1.8 G maintains ultra-wide capabilities in an impressively compact and portable form factor. Measuring just 3 x 3 in (73.8 x 75 mm) and weighing approximately 10.8 oz (304 g), it offers exceptional mobility without compromising image quality. Designed for professionals on the go, this lens excels in capturing expansive landscapes and intricate architectural compositions with precision and clarity.
Fast and Accurate Autofocus
Equipped with two XD (Extreme Dynamic) linear motors, the 16mm F1.8 G delivers rapid, precise autofocus with remarkable tracking performance. A newly developed control algorithm enhances responsiveness while reducing delay and vibration, ensuring smooth, near-silent operation. This makes it an exceptional choice for both stills and video, especially when capturing fast-moving subjects.
Optimized for Stable Video
Designed with videographers in mind, the 16mm F1.8 G minimizes focus breathing for seamless focus transitions. It fully supports the breathing compensation function[i] available in compatible Sony Alpha camera bodies and pairs effortlessly with in-body Active Mode[ii] image stabilization to ensure steady footage, even while shooting handheld or on the move. The lens also features a standard 67mm front filter thread, making it easy to integrate with a wide range of filter accessories. The compact design is ideal for gimbal use.
Intuitive Controls and Reliable Build
The 16mm F1.8 G offers comprehensive manual controls, including a responsive focus ring, customizable focus hold button, focus mode switch, aperture ring, and iris lock switch. The aperture ring allows for tactile exposure adjustments, while the click ON/OFF switch enhances flexibility for both photography and video applications. Built to ensure durability and reliability in challenging environments, the 16mm F1.8 G features a dust- and moisture-resistant design[iii] and a fluorine-coated front element.
Pricing and Availability
The 16mm F1.8 G will be available in April 2025 for approximately $799.99 USD and $1099.99 CAD. It will be sold directly through Sony and at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.
A product video on the new 16mm F1.8 G can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/04fkjfK1tbQ
For detailed product information about the 16mm F1.8 G please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/full-frame-e-mount/p/sel16f18g
Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new 16mm F1.8 G and Sony’s other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.
About Sony Electronics Inc.
Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.
i Camera compatibility info at: https://www.sony.net/dics/breathing/
Not available when shooting stills. Angle of view and image quality may change slightly when this function is [ON]. Effective compensation may not be achieved in all situations.
ii Compatible models only
iii Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof
400-800mm f/6.3-8 Press Release
Sony Electronics Unveils Specialty 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS Super Telephoto Zoom G Lens: The Furthest Reaching Sony Lens To Date
02/26/2025
Full-Frame E-Mount Lens Designed for Birding, Wildlife, and Sports Professionals
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2025 — Sony Electronics introduces the 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS (SEL400800G), its longest-range full-frame E-Mount lens to datei, setting a new benchmark in focal length reach for the Sony mirrorless system. The Sony E-Mount lens lineup previously peaked at 600mm, but the 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS extends the focal length to an incredible 800mm for specialty shooting. The additional reach is especially beneficial for birding, wildlife, aerial, and sports photographers seeking long-range lens capabilities.
The 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is designed to provide exceptional image quality and lens control across the entire ultra telephoto zoom range. Its internal zoom mechanism ensures stable handling, while its advanced optical design delivers creamy bokeh and sharp, detailed images. With a fast and accurate autofocus system combined with a durable, versatile build, this lens is a powerful tool ideal for both photographers and videographers documenting far away subjects.
“At Sony, we are dedicated to equipping photographers and videographers with the tools they need to push creative boundaries. The 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is a testament to this commitment, delivering unparalleled reach and reliability as a super telephoto within the G Series lens line-up,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “By continually expanding our lens offerings, we ensure that Sony mirrorless users have the specialized gear to capture stunning imagery in even the most challenging environments.”
Extended Reach, Bokeh, and Autofocus
As the newest addition to our G lens lineup, the 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is designed for exceptional performance and consistency, even while extended to the furthest focal length. It is the first Alpha lens to offer a super-telephoto range of 400mm to 800mm, delivering unparalleled reach for the Sony Alpha full-frame system. For applications such as birding photography, the 400mm to 800mm zoom range allows photographers to locate subjects at the wide 400mm end before zooming in up to 800mm for tight, detailed shots. For those who need even more reach, the 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is compatible with the 1.4x and 2x teleconvertersii, extending its range up to a staggering 1600mm.
An internal zoom mechanism maintains a balanced length and weight distribution while adjusting focal lengths—enhancing stability and handling. A smooth, responsive zoom ring allows for precise adjustments, while a carefully designed structure helps prevent accidental focal length shifts. In addition, this lens’ zoom ring features a short rotation throw which enables quick zoom adjustments essential for tracking fast-moving subjects in birding, wildlife, and sports photography.
The 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is designed for exceptional optical performance, featuring an 11-blade circular aperture that produces beautifully smooth, creamy backgrounds with stunning bokeh when shooting at a narrow depth of field. Six ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements effectively minimize chromatic aberration, while advanced coatings suppress flare and ghosting, ensuring crisp, high-contrast images even in backlit conditions.
For fast, precise focusing, the lens is equipped with two precision linear motors, enabling seamless tracking that keeps up with the Alpha 9 III’s 120 fpsiii maximum burst speed and up to 240 fps in videoiv. Its quiet operation, focus range switch, and suppressed focus breathing allow for enhanced control and make this lens an excellent choice for both photo and video use.
Enhanced Stability, Control, and Durability
The 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS delivers solid support for both handheld and tripod-mounted shooting. Its built-in Optical SteadyShot™ (OSS) image stabilization minimizes shake-induced blur, and when paired with an Alpha camera body featuring in-body stabilization, stability is further enhanced. Durable construction, optimized balance, and a non-removable foot maximize reliability and performance. For tripod use, the tripod mount foot allows quick rotation between horizontal and vertical orientations, offering versatility for various shooting scenarios.
Designed for high-level control and reliability, the lens features three customizable focus hold buttons positioned at 90° increments for easy access in any orientation. Full-time Direct Manual Focus (DMF) automatically engages manual focus when the focus ring is adjusted, allowing for seamless fine-tuning. The redesigned lens hood includes a lock button and filter opening, ensuring effortless operation in any environment.
Additionally, the dust- and moisture-resistantv design enhances durability, while a fluorine-coated front element repels contaminants for easier cleaning.
Pricing and Availability
The 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS will be available in March 2025 for approximately $2,899.99 USD and $4,099.99 CAD. It will be sold directly through Sony and at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.
A product video on the new 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/P7om9s8E6Fk
For detailed product information about the 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/full-frame-e-mount/p/sel400800g
Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS and Sony’s other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.
About Sony Electronics Inc.
_________________________________
i As of the February 2025 product announcement
ii Sony FE 1.4x Teleconverter SEL14TC Lens and 2x Teleconverter SEL20TC Lens
iii Sony test conditions. Maximum continuous shooting speed may be lower in some conditions. Continuous shooting speed may vary in the AF-C focus mode.
iv Functional compatibility may vary depending on the camera used.
v Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof
Spencer, could you recommend me a Z mount replacement for FTZ + AFP 70-300 . I shoot landscapes mostly and need a decent telephoto with good image quality , superzooms actually don’t cut out for me . 70-200 focal length is essential for me , I am not able to break bank for 70-200/2.8 or 100-400.
Yes, absolutely. The most natural replacement would be the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 for Nikon Z. Another great choice would be the Nikon Z 70-180mm f/2.8. Both of these lenses are very good for landscape photography.
Anything else would be a superzoom – either the Nikon Z 28-400mm, Nikon Z 24-200mm, or Tamron 50-400mm. I know you said no superzooms, but they’re not bad lenses, especially at landscape apertures from f/8-16.
We’ve reviewed all of the lenses I mentioned in this comment, so take a look at our tests if you want to see their sharpness numbers before you buy one.