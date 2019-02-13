Six Canon RF Lenses Under Development

Alongside the headline-stealing EOS RP announcement, Canon also released details on six upcoming RF mirrorless lenses: a 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS, 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS, 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS, 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS, and two 85mm f/1.2 primes (one normal, one “Defocus Smoothing” version optimized for bokeh). These are great additions to Canon’s growing RF lens lineup, especially for photographers interested in pro-level glass. The lenses will be released throughout 2019, but Canon hasn’t announced specific dates yet.



15-35mm f/2.8 L IS

Although most of the discussion online has centered around the 85mm f/1.2 DS and the 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS, I find the 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS to be equally interesting. Not only does it cover a very useful range of focal lengths for a wide-angle lens, but it also has image stabilization and takes regular 82mm screw-in filters! Image stabilization is underrated for tripod-based work in windy conditions, where it can be invaluable.

One of the closest lenses on the market to this one is the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC, which does have stabilization, but only goes to 30mm and doesn’t take standard filters. Canon’s own EF-mount 16-35mm f/2.8 is also a relatively similar lens, and it does take filters, but it doesn’t have image stabilization and only goes to 16mm! So, there isn’t actually a lens on the market today which covers such a range of focal lengths with standard filters and IS.

24-70mm f/2.8 L IS

It was a matter of time before Canon released a 24-70mm f/2.8 for their mirrorless system. Their current 28-70mm f/2, though no doubt an impressive lens, is massive in both size and price. Not many photographers need an f/2 zoom, so this more reasonable f/2.8 version is a welcome sight.

70-200mm f/2.8 L IS

This lens, the 70-200mm f/2.8L IS, attracted quite a bit of interest when revealed, since it is astonishingly compact – the smallest 70-200mm f/2.8 full-frame lens we have ever seen. Although weight specifications have not yet been released – for all we know, it could be extremely dense – it is very exciting to see how small and portable this lens really is. Hopefully Nikon and other camera companies will take notice when designing their own mirrorless 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses.

24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS

This lens seems tailor-made for the recently announced Canon EOS RP, covering a wide range of focal lengths in a compact package. It’s a lens that could complete most of a photographer’s kit in one swoop, especially if coupled with something like the 35mm f/1.8 for photos that require a wider aperture. As a superzoom, it is unlikely to match primes or more standard zooms in image quality, but its 10x ratio is not outrageous. (We have seen much more than that before, such as the 22.2x 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Tamron lens for crop sensor cameras.) We’re excited to test this lens at Photography Life to see how it performs. If its quality is reasonable on the RP’s 26 megapixel sensor, I suspect the 24-240mm f/4-6.3 will soon be one of Canon’s most popular RF lenses.

85mm f/1.2 L and DS Version

Lastly, Canon announced development of two 85mm f/1.2 lenses, one of which has a special “DS” (defocus smoothing) option for higher quality bokeh. Prices and samples have yet to be released for either lens, but it is interesting nonetheless to see Canon split the lenses up like this. At the end of the day, the better one for your needs might come down to a difference in sharpness versus background blur quality.

Press Release