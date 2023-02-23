Sigma Joins the Nikon Z System with Three DX Lenses

Sigma just announced that three of their existing APS-C lenses – the 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4, and 56mm f/1.4 – are launching for the Nikon Z system later this year! I’ve been a fan of Sigma lenses for years, and it’s exciting to see them finally add some Z mount options.

All three of these lenses seem like useful additions to the Z system, which is sorely lacking in native DX lenses at the moment, especially primes. (There are none so far, although there’s a 24mm DX lens on the roadmap.) Although none of the three lenses have image stabilization, the f/1.4 maximum aperture makes them good choices for low-light situations and shooting with a shallow depth of field.

The exact prices have not been formally announced, but it’s easy to estimate them, because the lenses are already available for four other lens mounts (M4/3, L mount, Sony E, Fuji X, and Canon EF-M). In particular, the 16mm f/1.4 is $449. Meanwhile, the 30mm f/1.4 is $339, and the 56mm f/1.4 is $479. Full specifications for each lens are listed in the press release that I’ve copied below.

To me, the most interesting part about this announcement isn’t necessarily the lenses themselves, although I do think they’ll be useful. Instead, it’s one of the footnotes in the press release: “This product is developed, manufactured and sold under the license agreement with Nikon Corporation.” Now that Sigma is confirmed to be working with Nikon’s license agreement – like Tamron already was – we should start to see third-party autofocus options snowball for the Z system.

What lenses we’ll see next, if any, are anyone’s guess. But Sigma already has a great line of mirrorless lenses that are waiting to be fitted with a Z mount. For reference, here’s a list of Sigma’s existing mirrorless lenses for the Sony E mount:

14mm f/1.8 Art

14-24mm f/2.8 Art

16mm f/1.4 Contemporary (Crop sensor)

16-28mm f/2.8 Contemporary

18-50mm f/2.8 Contemporary (Crop sensor)

20mm f/1.4 Art

20mm f/2 Contemporary

24mm f/1.4 Art

24mm f/2 Contemporary

24mm f/3.5 Contemporary

24-70mm f/2.8 Art

28mm f/1.4 Art

28-70mm f/2.8 Contemporary

30mm f/1.4 Contemporary (Crop sensor)

35mm f/2 Contemporary

35mm f/1.2 Art

35mm f/1.4 Art

40mm f/1.4 Art

45mm f/2.8 Contemporary

50mm f/1.4 Art

56mm f/1.4 Contemporary (Crop sensor)

60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 OS Sport

65mm f/2 Contemporary

70mm f/2.8 MACRO Art

85mm f/1.4 Art

90mm f/2.8 Contemporary

100-400mm f/5-6.3 OS Contemporary

105mm f/1.4 Art

105mm f/2.8 MACRO Art

135mm f/1.8 Art

150-600mm f/5-6.3 OS Sport

Not a bad lineup! I’m sure that most Nikon Z users will see a few lenses above that pique their interest. Anything in this list could conceivably be ported to the Z system by simply adding the Z mount.

That said, there’s some question whether Nikon would allow Sigma to sell a lens that’s too similar to an existing Nikon Z lens under the terms of their license agreement. But beyond that, there’s some question about what counts as “too similar!” For instance, would the Sigma 20mm f/1.4 Art step on the toes of the Nikon Z 20mm f/1.8 S, or would Nikon let it slide because of the different maximum apertures? It’s all speculation at this point.

Regardless, I’m hoping that we see more Sigma lenses for the Z system soon. Nikon has mostly fleshed out the Nikon Z lens essentials at this point, but there are still plenty of gaps for niche lenses. Some strategic Sigma lenses from the list above would certainly help with that. What are you hoping to see the most?

Here’s the full press release from Sigma: