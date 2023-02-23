Sigma Joins the Nikon Z System with Three DX Lenses

Sigma just announced that three of their existing APS-C lenses – the 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4, and 56mm f/1.4 – are launching for the Nikon Z system later this year! I’ve been a fan of Sigma lenses for years, and it’s exciting to see them finally add some Z mount options.
All three of these lenses seem like useful additions to the Z system, which is sorely lacking in native DX lenses at the moment, especially primes. (There are none so far, although there’s a 24mm DX lens on the roadmap.) Although none of the three lenses have image stabilization, the f/1.4 maximum aperture makes them good choices for low-light situations and shooting with a shallow depth of field.
The exact prices have not been formally announced, but it’s easy to estimate them, because the lenses are already available for four other lens mounts (M4/3, L mount, Sony E, Fuji X, and Canon EF-M). In particular, the 16mm f/1.4 is $449. Meanwhile, the 30mm f/1.4 is $339, and the 56mm f/1.4 is $479. Full specifications for each lens are listed in the press release that I’ve copied below.
To me, the most interesting part about this announcement isn’t necessarily the lenses themselves, although I do think they’ll be useful. Instead, it’s one of the footnotes in the press release: “This product is developed, manufactured and sold under the license agreement with Nikon Corporation.” Now that Sigma is confirmed to be working with Nikon’s license agreement – like Tamron already was – we should start to see third-party autofocus options snowball for the Z system.
What lenses we’ll see next, if any, are anyone’s guess. But Sigma already has a great line of mirrorless lenses that are waiting to be fitted with a Z mount. For reference, here’s a list of Sigma’s existing mirrorless lenses for the Sony E mount:
- 14mm f/1.8 Art
- 14-24mm f/2.8 Art
- 16mm f/1.4 Contemporary (Crop sensor)
- 16-28mm f/2.8 Contemporary
- 18-50mm f/2.8 Contemporary (Crop sensor)
- 20mm f/1.4 Art
- 20mm f/2 Contemporary
- 24mm f/1.4 Art
- 24mm f/2 Contemporary
- 24mm f/3.5 Contemporary
- 24-70mm f/2.8 Art
- 28mm f/1.4 Art
- 28-70mm f/2.8 Contemporary
- 30mm f/1.4 Contemporary (Crop sensor)
- 35mm f/2 Contemporary
- 35mm f/1.2 Art
- 35mm f/1.4 Art
- 40mm f/1.4 Art
- 45mm f/2.8 Contemporary
- 50mm f/1.4 Art
- 56mm f/1.4 Contemporary (Crop sensor)
- 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 OS Sport
- 65mm f/2 Contemporary
- 70mm f/2.8 MACRO Art
- 85mm f/1.4 Art
- 90mm f/2.8 Contemporary
- 100-400mm f/5-6.3 OS Contemporary
- 105mm f/1.4 Art
- 105mm f/2.8 MACRO Art
- 135mm f/1.8 Art
- 150-600mm f/5-6.3 OS Sport
Not a bad lineup! I’m sure that most Nikon Z users will see a few lenses above that pique their interest. Anything in this list could conceivably be ported to the Z system by simply adding the Z mount.
That said, there’s some question whether Nikon would allow Sigma to sell a lens that’s too similar to an existing Nikon Z lens under the terms of their license agreement. But beyond that, there’s some question about what counts as “too similar!” For instance, would the Sigma 20mm f/1.4 Art step on the toes of the Nikon Z 20mm f/1.8 S, or would Nikon let it slide because of the different maximum apertures? It’s all speculation at this point.
Regardless, I’m hoping that we see more Sigma lenses for the Z system soon. Nikon has mostly fleshed out the Nikon Z lens essentials at this point, but there are still plenty of gaps for niche lenses. Some strategic Sigma lenses from the list above would certainly help with that. What are you hoping to see the most?
Here’s the full press release from Sigma:
SIGMA launches interchangeable lenses for Nikon Z Mount system
SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of interchangeable lenses for Nikon Z Mount system. This addition allows users to enjoy high performance, and high quality SIGMA lenses in native mount on their Z Mount system. Three F1.4 prime lenses (16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary), which are currently available in five mounts (Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount, FUJIFILM X Mount, Micro Four Thirds mount and L-Mount) will be simultaneously released in Z Mount.
For detailed product information, please refer to the following link.
- SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary
Petal Type Lens Hood (LH716-01) supplied
Product information：https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c017_16_14/
- SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary
Lens Hood (LH586-01) supplied
Product information：https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c016_30_14/
- SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary
Lens Hood (LH582-01) supplied
Product information：https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c018_56_14/
Main specifications and features
Control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for Z Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration correction*. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.
* Available on supported cameras only.
Specifications
- 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary
- Lens Construction：16 elements in 13 groups｜Angle of View：83.2°｜Number of Diaphragm Blades：9 (Rounded diaphragm)｜Minimum Aperture：F16
Minimum Focusing Distance：25cm｜Maximum Magnification Ratio：1：9.9｜Filter size：φ67mm
Dimensions (Diameter × Length)：φ72.2mm × 94.3mm｜Weight：420g｜Compatible hood：LH716-01
- 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary
- Lens Construction：9 elements in 7 groups｜Angle of View：50.7°｜Number of Diaphragm Blades：9 (Rounded diaphragm)｜Minimum Aperture：F16
Minimum Focusing Distance：30cm｜Maximum Magnification Ratio：1：7｜Filter size：φ52mm
Dimensions (Diameter × Length)：φ70.0mm × 75.3mm｜Weight：285g｜Compatible hood：LH586-01
- 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary
- Lens Construction：10 elements in 6 groups｜Angle of View：28.5°｜Number of Diaphragm Blades：9 (Rounded diaphragm)｜Minimum Aperture：F16
Minimum Focusing Distance：50cm｜Maximum Magnification Ratio：1：7.4｜Filter size：φ55mm
Dimensions (Diameter × Length)：φ70.0mm × 61.5mm｜Weight：295g｜Compatible hood：LH582-01
*The appearance and specifications of the products are subject to change.
*This product is developed, manufactured and sold under the license agreement with Nikon Corporation.
Contact
For further information and availability, please contact your local authorized SIGMA Service Station listed in the link below:
https://www.sigma-global.com/en/world-network/
My first Sigma lens was the still stellar 50mm f/1.4 ART lens. I was very glad they made it for Nikon was underperforming with their 50mm lineup and did not find it necessary to make a stellar 50mm lens that would cost more than 400€. Their latest then was the AFS 50mm f/1.4 that came together with the Nikon d3x that i bought; It was the first 35mm camera with 24MP for some years.
How could they bring out that beautiful and expensive camera together with that mediocre lens?
I guess now they are afraid Sigma lenses will be too popular again for a good reason, so protect themselves in a bad way. Sony has a better take on that.
Glad to see Sigma lenses coming to Z mount.
Hopefully the 18-35 f/1.8 APS-C lens will migrate from F mount to Z mount as well. Expect it would have better balance than the F mount lens on a Z 50 and hopefully quieter autofocus.
At first I was pleasantly surprised about this announcement and in particular the 16mm. But it seems that this lens is already several years old, I lost interest. I guess that the Viltrox 13 mm is a better lens.
I do like the fact that Sigma will start to produce Z mount lenses though. And so should Nikon; having other manufactures producing lenses only makes the platform much more attractive.
Depending on price, the 56/f1.4 and 105/2.8 look useful (although I’d prefer a 150mm+ macro). Sadly lacking is a nice, neat 10-20 variable aperture, a Z-mount equivalent of the 16-80 f-mount and a quality 70-300.
These, plus a long telephoto, make a good dx kit.
Oh. Then Nikon needs to make a decent Z mount 32mp dx camera.
Anyone holding their breath?
I wonder how the inexpensive Sigma 100-400mm would measure up to Nikon’s 0wn 100-400mm, which is only slightly faster… Would you advise this Sigma with a E to Z adapter?
The Sigma I series dull frame lenses (DG DN Contemporary) might fly with Nikon. Many are unusual focal lengths (45, 65, 90mm) and slower apertures than Nikon’s Z primes (F/2 to f/2.8) so they are more akin to Nikon’s old small D primes. I have successfully used them on my Zs via a Megadap adapter, but a native version would be most welcome.
I have a Z50 and that 30mm sounds like a good option for shooting my family. The kit zooms are really not very good when shooting in the house. It is certainly lighter and cheaper than the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8.
I’ve got a Z 6 and a Zfc. I can see Nikon letting Sigma do only crop for the time being since that’s where they’re weakest on the lens front.
I’m fairly good to go in the full frame front, but I used to have the Sigma 30/1.4 on a Canon EOS M6 and will probably buy that lens again for my Zfc. I would also love the Tamron 17-70/2.8 for my Zfc.