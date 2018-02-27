Sigma Announces Two New Art Lenses

The CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show starts Thursday, which means it is announcement time across the photography world. Next on the list of new products is Sigma, and they’re debuting some very interesting gear – chief among them, two new lenses for Canon, Nikon, and now Sony mounts (more on that in another article). Introducing the Sigma 70mm f/2.8 Macro Art and the Sigma 105mm f/1.4 Art! The macro lens is Sigma’s first Art macro lens, going up to 1:1 (life-size) magnification. Sigma touts the 105mm f/1.4 as simply “The Bokeh Master.” Prices have not yet been announced.

The 70mm f/2.8 Macro

The 70mm f/2.8 is Sigma’s first Art macro lens, and it isn’t quite what you would expect. Rather than today’s common internal-focus design of macro lenses, the Sigma extends out significantly when at its closest focusing distance. And, as a 70mm lens, it won’t have a massive working distance to begin with; about 3 inches (7 cm) or so is common for lenses around this focal length, although it will depend upon the physical size of the lens when extended.

On top of that, Sigma says that the lens will “prioritize optical performance” rather than following the trend of “maximizing autofocus speed.” That is an interesting statement, given that macro lenses in general are quite sharp, especially at close focusing distances. Is this a way for Sigma to gloss over slow focus issues, or is the 70mm f/2.8 truly going to be a sharpness beast? I am hoping for the latter :)

The 105mm f/1.4

First things first about the 105mm f/1.4 – this thing is huge! It has a 105mm filter size, and it weighs 1.6 kilos (3.6 pounds). That’s heavier than Nikon’s own 105mm f/1.4 by about a pound and a half (roughly 600 grams). For that weight, I hope Sigma has something pretty impressive up their sleeves – and, based on the performance of their Art lenses like the 35mm f/1.4 and 24-35mm f/2, they certainly are up to the task.

Also, it’s worth mentioning that Sigma spends a lot of time talking about the bokeh performance on the 105mm f/1.4 – a major requirement for the target audience of the lens. Considering that some of Sigma’s Art lenses in the past have had “good but not great” bokeh as a tradeoff for their sharpness capabilities, it will be very interesting to see if Sigma can pull off both in one lens.

No prices have been announced for either of Sigma’s new lenses. To get a rough sense of where the prices might fall, the excellent Nikon 105mm f/1.4 retails for $2200. The Nikon 60mm f/2.8 macro sells for $600, and Canon’s 60mm f/2.8 sells for $400. This is not to say that the Sigma lenses will fall at these exact prices – in particular, the Sigma 105mm f/1.4 probably will cost less than the Nikon version – but that’s the competition Sigma is up against.

Specifications and Press Release

Here are the specifications for the two new lenses:

Sigma 70mm f/2.8 Macro

13 elements in 10 groups

Rear mount sealing

9 rounded aperture blades

Minimum aperture: f/22

Minimum focusing distance: 25.8 centimeters (10.2 inches)

Maximum magnification: 1:1 (life-size)

Filter size: 49mm

70.8 mm diameter x 105.8 mm length (2.8 inches x 4.2 inches)

Weight: 515 grams (1.14 pounds)

Sigma 105mm f/1.4

Removable, Arca-Swiss compatible tripod plate

17 lens elements in 12 groups

9 rounded aperture blades

Rear mount sealing

Minimum aperture: f/16

Minimum focusing distance: 100 centimeters (9.4 inches)

Maximum magnification: 1:8.3 (0.12x)

Filter size: 105mm

115.9 mm diameter x 131.5 mm length (4.6 inches x 5.2 inches)

Weight: 1645 grams (3.625 pounds)

And here are Sigma’s press releases:

Sigma 70mm f/2.8 DG Macro Art Stunning resolution and clarity for a breathtaking visual experience—a razor-sharp macro lens joins the Art line In recent years, macro lenses in the standard range have tended to employ inner focusing with the goal of maximizing autofocus speed. In contrast, the new SIGMA 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO | Art lens is designed to prioritize optical performance, fulfilling the demanding image quality requirements that define the Art line. In the standard to mid-telephoto range, it delivers stunning resolution and incredible clarity that greatly exceed expectations for a macro lens. The coreless DC motor further enhances image quality, while an optimized algorithm helps offer extremely smooth autofocus performance for a weightier, high-performance lens. Photography enthusiasts will recall a certain legendary, razor-sharp macro lens—the SIGMA MACRO 70mm F2.8 EX DG—and be glad to learn it is available in a new form, updated with outstanding Art line quality. Key features 1. Design prioritizing optical performance In order to realize top-level performance at every shooting distance, the lens features an extending, floating, two-group focus mechanism. This configuration minimizes aberration to produce optimal results at any focus distance. To minimize axial chromatic aberration, the optical system incorporates two FLD glass elements, two SLD glass elements, and one element with a high rate of anomalous partial dispersion and a high index of refraction. In addition, two aspherical lens elements help increase resolution at close shooting distances. This optical system makes possible a razor-sharp in-focus area contrasted with a bokeh area free of color streaking. 2. Focus-by-wire system for comfortable and precise focusing The focus-by-wire system eliminates the direct mechanical connection between the focus ring and the focus drive system. Controlled by SIGMA’s latest algorithm, a newly developed coreless DC motor adjusts focus with optimal speed and low noise. Full-time manual focus is available even during autofocus, allowing the photographer to make minute focus adjustments simply by turning the focus ring. In addition, the focus ring’s large angle of rotation helps the photographer achieve the extremely precise focusing required for effective macro photography. 3. Compatible with full-frame Sony E-mount cameras The version of this lens compatible with Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras contains the same optical system as for SLRs. SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11 is not required, as the lens performs the same functions as the converter, including in-camera image stabilization and in-camera lens aberration correction. In addition, the lens is compatible with Sony’s Continuous AF, which is not addressed by MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11. SIGMA plans to offer over time Sony E-mount versions of every full-frameprime lens currently available in the Art line, from 14mm to 135mm. Note: This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation. 4. Compatible with Canon Lens Aberration Correction The Canon mount lens is compatible with the Canon Lens Aberration Correction function.* Matching the optical characteristics of the lens, this function performs in-camera corrections of peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations, distortion, and more, further enhancing image quality. *Function not available on all Canon cameras. Further, available corrections may vary by Canon camera model. 5. Compatible with ELECTRONIC FLASH MACRO EM-140 DG (adapter required) Exclusively for SIGMA 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO | Art, the 65mm MACRO FLASH ADAPTER makes the lens compatible with ELECTRONIC FLASH MACRO EM-140 DG (both accessories sold separately). Thanks to the 72mm filter thread, a 72mm MACRO FLASH ADAPTER can also be added so as to accommodate 72mm macro flash products and accessories, including macro flashes other than EM-140 DG as well as ring lights. 6. Compatible with SIGMA TELE CONVERTERS The lens is compatible with SIGMA TELE CONVERTERS (sold separately) designed for the company’s new lens lines. SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-1401 allows the lens to be used as a 98mm F4 mid-telephoto macro with autofocus functionality,* while SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-2001 allows the lens to be used as a 140mm F5.6 mid-telephoto macro with manual focus. *Autofocus available at 0.5m to infinity. *Not available for Sony E-mount lens Other features Mount with dust- and splash-proof design* (*SIGMA mount lens does not include sealing, since sealing is present on compatible SIGMA cameras.)

Rounded diaphragm

Fast AF with full-time manual override* (* The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type.)

Compatible with SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11* (*SIGMA and Canon mount lenses)

Available SIGMA USB DOCK makes customization and flexible adjustment possible* (*Not available for Sony E-mount lens)

Available Mount Conversion Service

Brass bayonet mount

Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

“Made in Japan” with outstanding craftsmanship Lens Construction: 13 elements in 10 groups | Angle of view (35mm): 34.3° | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Minimum aperture: F22 | Minimum focusing distance: 25.8cm/10.2in. | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:1 | Filter size: ø 49mm| Dimensions (diameter x length): ø70.8mm x 105.8mm/2.8in. x 4.2in. | Weight: 515g/18.2oz.