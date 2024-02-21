Sigma Announces E- and L-Mount 15mm f/1.4 Fisheye and 500mm f/5.6

Sigma has just announced two new very exciting lenses, a supertelephoto 500mm f/5.6 and an ultra-wide-angle 15mm f/1.4 diagonal fisheye. These two lenses will be available for L-mount and Sony E-mount. Let’s take a closer look at these lenses.

Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Diagonal Fisheye

The Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DG DN Art is a premium, weather-sealed, fisheye lens with a very wide 180 degree field of view. According to Sigma, it is made with high sharpness in mind, with a complex 21-element, 15-group optical design. It’s also quite fast for a fisheye with an aperture of f/1.4.

The Sigma 15mm f/1.4 Art Fisheye also has a high-response linear actuator motor to move all that glass, and an 11-blade, rounded diaphragm.

For astrophotography, two unusual features stand out. The lens has a manual-focus lock switch that will prevent accidental focus adjustments in the cold depths of the night (and we all know how easy that is). There’s also a slot for an optional lens heater accessory, which prevents condensation on the lens element during long time-lapses at night.

On top of that, the lens has a rear filter holder to allow filters despite the bulbous front element, and the tripod collar is Arca-Swiss compatible. The MSRP of this premium fisheye lens is $1,999.

Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports Lens

As you might have guessed, the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports lens really caught my attention, because I shoot with the Nikon 500mm f/5.6 PF lens. I’m a great fan of lightweight and sharp supertelephotos for wildlife photography, and this one looks very promising.

If Sigma’s past effort with the Sigma 500mm f/4 Sport is any indication, I’m expecting this lens to be similar in sharpness to the Nikon 500mm f/5.6 PF lens. Moreover, Sigma has said that they have used “multiple large-diameter, exclusive low-dispersion glass elements that are challenging to process” to minimize the size of this lens. As a result, they did not need to resort to Fresnel lens elements as used in Nikon’s 500mm f/5.6 lens.

The results speak for themselves: The lens weighs 1.37 kg (3.02 pounds) and is 23.5 cm (9.2 inches) long. That is ever so slightly lighter and smaller than the Nikon 500mm f/5.6 PF lens, which weighs 1.46 kg (3.22 pounds) and measures 23.7 cm (9.3 inches) long.

Getting all this in a package without PF lens elements is very promising. Although I personally have rarely encountered situations where the PF element interferes with bokeh or adds more flare to the image, it is still an occasional issue with the Nikon 500mm f/5.6 PF. To see Sigma release such a lightweight 500mm f/5.6 without a Fresnel element is rather exciting!

One thing to note is that the minimum focus distance of the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 is a little on the long side, with a 3.2 meter (10.5 feet) minimum focusing distance. By comparison, the Nikon 500mm f/5.6 PF has a 3.0 meter (9.8 feet) minimum focusing distance, and some other telephotos are even less. This can be an issue if your subject is especially small and close, like a hummingbird at a feeder or a dragonfly on a reed.

That said, for most wildlife photography, it’s not going to be an issue. Sony and L-mount wildlife photographers will likely be overjoyed with this lens, as this is the first compact 500mm lens for those systems, and it is certainly much lighter and more comfortable than the Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 lens – and very likely to be sharper, too.

The price is quite good as well: it’s $2999, which is a little cheaper than the Nikon 500mm f/5.6 PF lens, at $3536. Not bad, considering you’re getting a lens with almost the same size and weight without the phase fresnel element. Nice one, Sigma!

They are estimated to ship March 15.

Press Release