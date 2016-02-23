Sigma 50-100mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art Announcement

One of the most exciting news from today is Sigma’s announcement of the 50-100mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art lens designed for APS-C sensor cameras like the Nikon D500. That’s another f/1.8 constant aperture zoom lens from Sigma with a groundbreaking design! With an equivalent field of view of 75-150mm, this lens will surely be a popular choice among sports and portrait photographers, especially when working in low-light situations. Thanks to the complex optical design that incorporates 21 elements in 15 groups, the Sigma 50-100mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art is optimized to yield excellent sharpness at its widest aperture throughout its zoom range. And with its MSRP of $1,099, this looks like a killer offering for cropped sensor cameras. The only downside is its weight – at 1,490 g (3.28 lb), the lens is almost as heavy as the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II! But what did you expect from a constant aperture f/1.8 telephoto zoom lens?
I am surprised by how fast and how well Sigma is growing its lens line. The company seems to be putting enough emphasis on cropped sensor lenses, something neither Nikon nor Canon have been doing, which is sad. With both companies continuing to market and sell their APS-C cameras, one wonders why so little emphasis is put on developing a strong line of lenses that are developed specifically for such cameras. Take a look at Nikon’s line of DX lenses – it looks pathetic. Aside from four primes, Nikon’s DX line consists of all zoom lenses, many of which are slow superzooms. And Canon is even worse!
Anyway, this new 50-100mm f/1.8 Art looks amazing. With so many of the latest optical technologies present in this lens (four low dispersion elements, high-refractive index element, super multi-layer coating, Hyper Sonic AF Motor, rounded 9-blade polycarbonate diaphragm, etc), it is clearly not a consumer-grade product. The only serious downside is lack of image stabilization. I am not sure if there is a technical reason why Sigma could not incorporate it into the lens, but shooting at such long focal lengths on a cropped sensor body is going to be a bit difficult, especially towards the longer end of the zoom range.
Let’s take a look at its MTF chart:
Not bad at all at f/1.8! It looks like the lens is optimized for sharpness towards the longer end of the zoom range – the graph on the right side (100mm) shows higher level of performance than the one on the left (50mm). Based on the fact that the lens does not have any aspherical elements, and the above sagittal and meridional lines are fairly close, we can expect bokeh to look pretty smooth too.
To find out more about the lens, check out the Sigma 50-100mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art page of our lens database.
Overall, this looks like a very solid lens for cropped sensor cameras! Can’t wait to test it out later this year on the Nikon D500.
Official Press Release
Here is the official press release from Sigma:
KANAGAWA, JAPAN – February 23, 2016 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessories manufacturer, today announced the addition of two high-performance APS-C format lenses to the Sigma Global Vision product line: Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art Lens and the Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens.
“Sigma’s aim is to provide high-performance lens options that lead with innovation and break new boundaries for every photographic scenario our customers can dream up,” states Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. “These new lenses build on Global Vision’s great IQ technology and reflect this goal, delivering immense value, quality and performance that the Sigma brand is known for.”
Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art
Building on the groundbreaking Sigma Global Vision 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art Lens, the new Sigma 50-100 F1.8 (75-150mm on 35mm format) mid-range zoom lens embodies the same engineering prowess to deliver outstanding prime lens-like results. Factoring in the APS-C image circle of 1.5x, the 50-100mm F1.8 covers three popular short tele prime focal lengths: 85mm, 105mm and 135mm. Like the 18-35mm F1.8, the new 50-100mm F1.8 maintains a constant F1.8 aperture yielding exceptional brightness and resolution throughout the zoom, while simultaneously maintaining focus as the lens is zoomed, a feature videographers will greatly appreciate.
Sigma Art Line Image Technology Innovation
- Features three FLD (F Low Dispersion) glass elements, one SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass element, and one high-refractive index, high-dispersion glass element to minimize aberrations.
- Redesigned and enhanced, the new Hyper Sonic Motor is 30% slimmer and provides fast and accurate AF.
- Highly durable polycarbonate diaphragm made with fluorine; blades feature carbon feather film offering exceptionally smooth operation even during continuous shooting.
Outstanding Zoom Lens Maneuverability
- Inner focusing and zoom design offer versatile shooting options
- Tripod socket for stable, comfortable operation
- Features 21 elements / 15 groups, Minimum Aperture: F1.6, 82mm filter thread, Minimum Focus Distance: 37.4in, Dimensions: 3.7×6.7, Weight: 52.6oz
The new Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 Art will be available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts. For more information, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com/50-100mm-f1-8-dc-hsm-art
Wonderful lens it will for sure. But when weight & price almost reaches equivalent 70-200/2.8 range(3rd party), I am not certain, how popular this lens will be. (I assume people opt for APSC for these benefits of reduced size/weight & price)
When using APC with 70-200 it is equivalent to 105-300, sometimes a bit too long for portraits. This lens acts like a 75-150, a great portrait range. The f/1.8 gives it an edge in low light.
Mind you, f/1.8 on the 150mm range might proof to be too shallow. You better be really far…Also, I agree, not having a VR is a real shame. If already targeting low light shooters, having a VR especially on the long range, is essential (especially for old people like me :-)).
I think that with lenses like that the D500 will prove to be a better choice than D750 or D810 for wedding and event photographers. I can’t wait to see someone testing the D500.
Not to mention price difference…like half…
Dear Nasim, in your Canon crop sensor lens database, at least the 24 mm 2.8 STM ist missing. Thank you and the rest of the team for this awesome website and the high quality content available here. Cheers
It will be stellar for indoor sports. Otherwise I think there are better alternatives. Considering the high iso performance of modern DSLRs 1.8 is not as exciting as it used to be
ISO is just one variable. There’s also bokeh, which is more important for portraits.
There are many portrait primes and zooms with excellent bokeh and many of them are also stabilized. Anyway, I think if bokeh is your thing you should start considering switching to full frame. IMHO
I still see this as a very specialized lens
That weight and no VR? Not interested.
Agreed. With all the technology that Sigma put into this lens, no VR is a sore miss.
Also, it looks like Sigma is in desperate need to develop some kind of low weight glass. All of their recent lenses have been exceedingly heavy.
Not everyone needs VR. If you are shooting moving subjects the limiting factor for slow shutter speeds is their motion and not the hand-shake.
Obviously.
But you can’t say that you’ll NEVER find yourself in a situation where you’ll need VR (low light, for example).
This is also a portrait lens, not just sports.
I’m predominantly a sports shooter and I can tell you that VR is a must for me.
Bottom line is: having VR doesn’t hurt. If you don’t need it, turn it off. If you do, then the lack of VR is a sore miss.
It already weighs almost 1.5kg, Adding VR would be a bad idea in my opinion, just more weight and more things to go wrong.
Good technique is a better idea than relying on electronics for VR in a lot of cases. With modern DSLRs high ISO performance getting so much better I think VR below 100mm is fairly pointless.
Over 100mm it’s still a great thing to have in certain circumstances, but in the case of this lens I think it’s much better without it.
I agree and with bodies with IBIS being introduced, it doesn’t make much sense adding more weight to it.
I think the long end will be tough for many without VR, including me. I have refuned technique, but due to age I am not as strong / solid as I used to be. My results tell me my hands are a little less steady.
I may actually purchase this lens and see how I do with it. I am 100% sure it will be optically superb and I expect it to be a nice pairing with a D500. If i can keep it steady enough, I would consider using it as a replacement for the 70-200 2.8. We’ll see how it goes.
I did have the 18-35 in my hands but the zoom range is so short!
I am afraid the 50-100 range is the same, I think a 85 1.4 would be a better choice imo
I am waiting for the Nikon 200mm f1.8 or f2 with VR and a PF element
Or the 135 f2 DC upgrade… any rumors yet??
;-)
I find certain comments really hilarious. Here we have a company, Sigma which is supporting the most widely used camera format, aps-c, with stellar quality glass patching the deficiencies and doing the job of who should do it in the first place, Nikon and Canon. At the same time they are also keeping thè big ones honest in their pricing by showing what can be done and at what price. Still, people complain. No IS, too short, too long. Well, go and get the Nikon 16-80 dx with that quality and that price point, you deserve it.
The Nikon 16-80 DX is much lighter and has VR.
You don’t know for a fact that the Sigma will be better optically. So, for now, on paper, the Nikon is the winner.
ALL art lenses, till now, have outperformed all comparable lenses with EASE. this will be no different. please, by all means, get that 16-80…thats real value there. a very professional lens for sure. with that crap build, super slow af and a 2.8-4 vs the sigma 1.8 anodized metal body… haha
@ 5) John
“I did have the 18-35 in my hands but ***THE ZOOM RANGE IS SO SHORT**!
I am afraid the 50-100 range is the same, I think a 85 1.4 would be a better choice imo
the 50-100 is a 2x focal range as the 18-35. but sure, go with the 85 cause that lens has a great range! hilarious statement
Agree
But I do know for a fact. I love Nikon, but all Sigma Art lenses kill all Nikon equivalents optically.
Seems like Nikon is looking beyond MTF for their newer lenses
www.dslrbodies.com/newsv…pdate.html
I beg to disagree. I would pick aperture over VR any day.
Marco,
I appreciate what Sigma has done (purchased 4 of their new lenses including 3 Art lenses.) but that doesn’t mean they deserve no criticism. Sorry, but lack of VR is a serious omission in a lens this long.
With IBIS technology is becoming the standard, the need for lens stabilization will dwindle.
The demand, rather.
Yeah but Nikon does not have IBIS so…
Exactly…
Sigma is helping make DX an equivalent alternative to FX. With all that DX to FX conversion it would be equivalent to 75-150mm f/2.5. That is close to FX 70-200 f/2.8. Of course it would be better to have a 50-135 f/2 for a much close resemblance.
Using an f/1.8 50-100 mm lens on a 1.5 crop factor sensor is isomorphically equivalent to using an f/2.7 75-150 mm lens on an FX sensor — same angle of view at the same entrance pupil diameter.
Thanks for the detailed preview Nasim!
This is very appropriate coming an the heels of the D500. This and the 18-35mm 1.8 could be the new pro standard (Holy Duality) for DX.
I think the biggest downside is the missing VR. In order for this to replace the 70-200 2.8 as a sports lens in both aperture/focal range for DX it needs stabilization.
An interesting fast medium zoom lens, but as others have already noted no VR. Also this lens is heavy and huge with 82mm front filter threads that most likely would render the built in flash on many Nikon DX cameras useless. At 1.1k US dollars I might be able to do better, or at least as good for less using other alternatives……..
Honestly, I find this announcement very frustrating. Here’s why. Unlike the 18-35, lack of optical stabilization at the longer focal length is a serious issue. If this lens had stabilization, I would be willing to pay hundreds more and replace my 70-200 2.8. Bummer.
I would have preferred that Sigma continue with the 50-150 OS (perhaps make some small changes, make it compatible with the Sigma Dock) and re-brand it as an Art lens. Oh well.
Similarly, they should have sped up the 50-150 OS to F2 and called it a Sports lens.
This lens is 1.5 kilograms. 50mm f1.8G and 85mm f1.8G are smaller, and probably optically equal or better. The only convenience this Sigma provides is that you don’t need to change lenses. But then 1.5 kilos and big size are big issues. 18-35mm and 24-35mm are more manageable and make more sense I think.
Yes, but they do not have the 150mm range, right? You are not comparing the same things. The 75-150 is perfect for portraits.
Motti, there are many who use 200 to 400 mm lenses on FX format to obtain ‘perfect portraits’ :-)
First of all, 50-100mm is of course NOT perfect for portraits. In the best case it is too short or not wide enough. Worth case, it is both. Portraits starting with groups and environment up to headshots.
Personally I can’t see any advantage taking such a heavy lens like this without VR compared to 50mm 1,8G and 85mm. And I bet there will be sample variation and focus issues like before. This comes with a price of $1100 for DX only lens? That’s nothing else than ridiculous.
Tamron is much more a rival to Nikon and Canon than Sigma is. But as long Sigmas marketing department is doing such a good job the mass will be happy… until they ask their local dealer which lenses made most trouble.
I have 4 Sigma Art lenses and they all perform spectacularly with no issues whatsoever.
The 18-35 f/1.8 DX is an extraordinary piece of engineering which genuinely outperforms any primes I have in the same range.
I am not sure I will buy the 50-150 but I will certainly try it. I have been moving away from DX but when the D500 arrives I might reconsider it. Should that happen I expect I will get the 50-100 and feel pretty confident it will match the high expectations I have for it.
75 to 150mm is where most of my portraits are taken so I can’t imagine why you think it’s less than ideal for portraits.
I would like know how this people who say that being a non VR/OS lens is a big fault, dealed untill 3 or 4 years ago with almost every lens having no VR/OS…
Tell me more about your technique!
PS(you just started making good photos this last years? :O That was de VR that made you good photographers? :O
