Sigma 24mm f/1.4 Art Lens Announcement

The announcement of the new 24mm f/1.4 Art lens by Sigma comes as no surprise. It is a very obvious, and a very delightful move by the lens manufacturer, and is certainly a fitting addition to the renewed lens lineup. Featuring a wide-angle focal length of 24mm and a very wide aperture of f/1.4, this lens sits comfortably next to such highly-regarded siblings as the 35mm f/1.4 and 50mm f/1.4 Art lenses. It will also directly compete against such brand lenses as the Nikkor 24mm f/1.4G and the Canon 24mm f/1.4L II, both of which are renowned for their optical performance as well as build quality. Quite the competition, then, but if previous Sigma Art lenses are anything to go by, the new tool should be remarkable.

Overview and Key Specifications

It certainly looks the part, doesn’t it? If ever third-party lenses were considered cheap in pretty much all senses of the word, the new 24mm f/1.4 Art seems anything but. This is a properly premium-looking lens with simple, understated design, one that would not look out of place next to the expensive brand alternatives. Thankfully, optical performance of recent Sigma lenses back-up the professional look with ease.

The lens consists of 15 elements positioned in 11 groups (against 12 elements in 10 groups of the already complex Nikkor). There are FLD and SLD elements to help counter aberrations, as well as aspherical elements (read our “Sigma Lens Abbreviations” article to learn what FLD and SLD means). Sigma also promises well-controlled vignetting and distortion, but such claims are expected. We are really curious to see how this lens performs to draw definite conclusions.

Take a look at the short list of key specifications that are know thus far:

Designed for 35mm cameras, available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts

Focal length of 24mm

Maximum aperture of f/1.4

15 elements in 11 groups with aspherical, FLD and SLD elements

Minimum focus distance of 0.25m (9.8″), maximum magnification of 1:5.3

Price: $849

I should also mention that, along with the new lens, Sigma has also announced a new camera. Called the dp0 Quattro, it’s as weirdly-styled as some of the latest Foveon sensor cameras by the Manufacturer. It features a 4.9 megapixel Foveon APS-C sensor (which, given all the layers of the sensor, works out as a 19.6 megapixel unit), but more importantly comes with a fixed wide-angle lens with the focal length of 14mm (21mm full-frame equivalent) and maximum aperture of f/4. There is no information about pricing and availability of this camera yet.

Official Press Release

Here is the official press release by Sigma: