Sigma 24mm f/1.4 Art Lens Announcement

The announcement of the new 24mm f/1.4 Art lens by Sigma comes as no surprise. It is a very obvious, and a very delightful move by the lens manufacturer, and is certainly a fitting addition to the renewed lens lineup. Featuring a wide-angle focal length of 24mm and a very wide aperture of f/1.4, this lens sits comfortably next to such highly-regarded siblings as the 35mm f/1.4 and 50mm f/1.4 Art lenses. It will also directly compete against such brand lenses as the Nikkor 24mm f/1.4G and the Canon 24mm f/1.4L II, both of which are renowned for their optical performance as well as build quality. Quite the competition, then, but if previous Sigma Art lenses are anything to go by, the new tool should be remarkable.
Overview and Key Specifications
It certainly looks the part, doesn’t it? If ever third-party lenses were considered cheap in pretty much all senses of the word, the new 24mm f/1.4 Art seems anything but. This is a properly premium-looking lens with simple, understated design, one that would not look out of place next to the expensive brand alternatives. Thankfully, optical performance of recent Sigma lenses back-up the professional look with ease.
The lens consists of 15 elements positioned in 11 groups (against 12 elements in 10 groups of the already complex Nikkor). There are FLD and SLD elements to help counter aberrations, as well as aspherical elements (read our “Sigma Lens Abbreviations” article to learn what FLD and SLD means). Sigma also promises well-controlled vignetting and distortion, but such claims are expected. We are really curious to see how this lens performs to draw definite conclusions.
Take a look at the short list of key specifications that are know thus far:
- Designed for 35mm cameras, available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts
- Focal length of 24mm
- Maximum aperture of f/1.4
- 15 elements in 11 groups with aspherical, FLD and SLD elements
- Minimum focus distance of 0.25m (9.8″), maximum magnification of 1:5.3
- Price: $849
I should also mention that, along with the new lens, Sigma has also announced a new camera. Called the dp0 Quattro, it’s as weirdly-styled as some of the latest Foveon sensor cameras by the Manufacturer. It features a 4.9 megapixel Foveon APS-C sensor (which, given all the layers of the sensor, works out as a 19.6 megapixel unit), but more importantly comes with a fixed wide-angle lens with the focal length of 14mm (21mm full-frame equivalent) and maximum aperture of f/4. There is no information about pricing and availability of this camera yet.
Official Press Release
Here is the official press release by Sigma:
Sigma Corporation of America Introduces New 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art Lens at CP+ Imaging Show
Latest Global Vision Art lens offers highest-quality optical performance in its class
YOKOHAMA, Japan — February 10, 2015 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading researcher, developer, manufacturer and service provider of some of the world’s most impressive lines of lenses, cameras and flashes, today announced the new Sigma 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art lens, the ninth Global Vision lens to join the company’s iconic Art line-up. The announcement comes at the start of the CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show 2015, which begins on Feb. 12 in Yokohama, Japan.
The much anticipated 24mm F1.4 Art wide angle lens is designed for full-frame DSLRs, and when used on digital cameras with an APS-C size image sensor, it effectively becomes a 38mm. The lens is ideal for capturing a variety of photography subjects, including cityscapes, mountain ranges, astrophotography and weddings and is great for videography work as well. The 24mm also excels at indoor photography in low illumination thanks to the combination of exceptional focal plane sharpness, and gorgeous bokeh rendered by nine rounded aperture blades. The lens achieves a maximum magnification of 1:5.3 with a minimum focusing distance of 9.8 inches. The 24mm incorporates both “F” Low Dispersion (FLD) glass and Special Low Dispersion (SLD) glass in a design of 15 elements in 11 groups to minimize chromatic aberration of magnification especially in the edge of the image field. Moreover, the optimized power layout includes aspherical elements that are positioned in the rear of the lens for improved wide open performance. This helps to ensure minimal distortion through the correction of axial chromatic aberration and sagittal coma flare. The new lens element design also delivers excellent peripheral brightness.
“The Sigma Art lenses are recognized by photographers for world-class performance, and the new 24mm F1.4 DG HSM will be a significant contribution to our selection of fast aperture prime lenses which is quickly becoming a strong force in the industry” said Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. “Sigma is redefining the expectations of fast-aperture full-frame prime lens performance, especially wide-open, and the results the 24mm F1.4 will deliver will be up to the exacting standards set by the 35mm F1.4 DG HSM and 50mm F1.4 DG HSM .”
Other updates to this lens include a new full-time manual focusing mechanism that switches to manual focusing, simply by rotating the focus ring, even when AF is being used, first introduced on the 50mm Art. This allows the photographer to make focus adjustments quickly and easily. As with all new lenses under the Global Vision categories, every 24mm will be tested using Sigma’s own MTF measuring system, “A1,” in the company’s factory in Japan.
Other lenses in the Art line include 35mm F1.4 DG HSM, 30mm F1.4 DC HSM, 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM, 24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM, 50mm F1.4 DG HSM, 19mm F2.8 DN, 30mm F2.8 DN and 60mm F2.8 DN.
The 24mm F1.4 is compatible with Sigma’s USB dock, allowing photographers to update the lens’ firmware and change focus parameters as well as manual focus over-ride using Sigma’s Optimization Pro software. It is also compatible with Sigma’s Mount Conversion Service. The lens will be available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts, and availability will be announced at a later date.
Comments
Sigma is a company that has made some of the most wonderful lenses of late, as well as some of the most miserable of cameras. What they are thinking with their camera line is beyond me.
Let’s hope this 24mm lives up to the Art designation, as well as keeping in the $1000 price range of it’s brethren.
This lens is now listed for pre-order on B&H Photo. Price: $849.00. So you got your wish, below $1,000.
Sigma may not be cashing in on cameras right now, but I would give them credit for innovative approach. I very much like the fact that they are not stuck with bayer interpolation and reconstructed images, but they develop their foveon sensor to provide us with real images (similar to film) of relatively higher resolution…
I wouldn’t say Foveon or film create “real” images compared to standard sensors. That’s quite a bizarre comment to make. For my tastes, the localized contrast boundaries and crushed shadows I’ve seen in Foveon images are not attractive to me, but they may be for others.
But ultimately it’s the camera designs I’m referring to here.
You are right, the effects of Foveon sensor may not be great now but it is because this technology is not as developed as that of sensors doing bayer interpolation. However, Foveon (similarly to film) does provide real images because it records all three components of visible light (red, green, and blue) into each pixel – so the final color of a pixel is naturally recorded blend of RGB. Majority of DSLRs out there (including Nikon and Canon) filter out 2/3 of information (bayer filters), i.e. each pixel revives only 1/3 of information (R or G or B), while it needs all three visible light spectrum parts to give you a final color. And because this 2/3 infromation is missing, the final RGB blend of each pixel is actually interpolated based on neightbouring pixels – thus you look at reconstructed rather then real image (not that it matters that much because cameras do this interpolation pretty well, but Foveon has much more potential in obtaining better color resolution images).
OK, time for a reality check. The only “real” thing involved in the making of an image is the original subject. That’s it. The buck stops there. The rest is AN ILLUSION.
If you take a picture of your girlfriend with a film camera, your girlfriend is the only real thing involved. When you look at an image of your girlfriend on film, you’re not looking at your girlfriend, you’re looking at tiny silver particles suspended in a gelatin (in the case of black and white film) or dyes suspended in a gelatin (in the case of color). That’s reality, that’s real, that’s what you’re looking at, NOT your girlfriend.
The same goes for when you’re looking at a printed magazine, or inkjet output. You’re looking at colored dots on a piece of paper, NOT what you THINK you’re looking at. Colored dots on a piece of paper, THAT’S real.
Needless to say, the same applies to images created in a digital camera, regardless of whether it’s Sigma, Fuji, Nikon or other camera. You’re looking at illuminated dots on a screen, NOT your girlfriend. Illuminated dots on a screen, THAT’S real.
The fact that they go about it in somewhat different ways to create those dots makes absolutely NO difference, except for the fact that one may record more or less information of what your originally recorded (i.e., your girlfriend). In that case I would argue that modern Bayer designs, and specifically Sony’s, give far better image image quality than you can get from Foveon, Fuji, and yes, even film.
Many will argue that last statement in some fashion, but that will simply be based on a personal taste or because they may be religious zealots of one medium or another. But rest assured that there is NOTHING “real” at all about recording with film or Foveon.
So you need to get over this concept that shooting with film or Foveon somehow makes a “real” image. It is a completely rhetorical comment.
I think you got a little bit over-dramatic about this. You could actually go even further with this and say that even your girlfriend is not ‘real’ because perception of light is subjective and totally up to processing of each one’s mind. But getting back to ‘reality’, a traditional film photograph is simply a light capture (yes silver ions and dyes capture it), but what film captures is not just part of the visible spectrum (lets simplify and say not just red, green or blue) but almost whole visible spectrum. Foveon aims in doing similar, while bayer filter based sensors only capture 1/3 of the light coming from the subject (I guess 1/3 of light that bounces of your girlfriend would not satisfy you, likely your eyes naturally cover whole visible spectrum). Like I said, another 2/3 information has to be mathematically added to each pixel rather than further captured by each pixel.I personally do not favor film or foveon over standard digital but understand advantages of each.
Not true. Color film captures three distinct parts of the spectrum which are indeed red, green, and blue. Foveon does the same thing. All color sensors capture 1/3 of the light coming from the source. It doesn’t matter if they’re stacked vertically or arrayed side-by-side. The song remains the same. There is no difference in the way color film, Foveon, and Bayer arrays create a color image. None whatsoever.
You are confused. Let’s just stay with digital for a moment, all digital sensors are black and white, they cannot differentiate colors, which is why you put color filters in front of them or you stack photodiodes on top of each other. When you use bayer filter each pixel records either R, or G, or B, not all three, just one color, and thus interpolation is needed afterwards two get another two colors in each pixel! Three-layer Foveon sensor records all three colors in each pixel (each of the three stacked photodiodes receive indeed 1/3 of the incoming light) but once data/light is recorded the pixel has full information and there is no need for interpolation and hence Foveon is capable of producing full resolution color image or ‘true’ image.
That’s inconsequential. There’s nothing “true” about the Foveon process. It’s a sales pitch. You’re still filtering each layer to receive red, blue, or green data, regardless of how you’re processing the data. You still have three layers each processing red, green or blue data.
There’s no advatage whatsoever to that process at this point in time. Actually, at this point in time, the best color rendition, resolution and detail, and dynamic range are to be found in Sony sensors.
Color film, incidentally has filters on each layer to receive only red, green or blue data.
There’s nothing “true” about this.
It seems like you grasp the process but fail to accept the advantage of it for color resolution. Think about individual pixel information here not about sensor architecture or that Sony sensors are indeed overall better at the moment (which I agree with). It goes that each Foveon pixel eventually ends up with full RGB information that is then blended in a final color, while each Sony pixel gets only 1/3 of information and has to artificially add the rest by using neighboring pixels. Deep inside you must see a difference and understand which one is providing you with factual color resolution, even though you try to refuse it…
There’s nothing “artificial” about how Sony does what it does, or “natural” about how Foveon does what it does. It’s all math. Forveon may need different algorithms than Sony, it doesn’t matter. That all the Foveon sensors receive all colors doesn’t matter one iota. The end product is all that counts.
When Foveon first came out, there was indeed better color rendition from it’s process. But that day is over. The processes and technology involve in the use of the Sony sensors and processing algorithms (Nikon’s in particular) now yield overall better color, dynamic range, and resolution.
That may be superseded in time, either by Canon, Fuji, Samsung, Aptina, or even Sigma. That too in essentially inconsequential. But there is nothing “real” or “natural” about the Foveon process. It’s merely a process that technologically differs from the Bayer process used in most present-day sensors.
I think the problem may be that you do not realize what the interpolation is and you constantly put it in one big bag of camera computational processing taking place in any camera…I will try one last time, interpolation is a process of creating new data within portion of available data and so it is an artificial process of creating data, even though it may approximate how real data would look like very well. Sony sensor has to do it because it does capture partial data, while Foveon captures all data and so it does not need to make up (interpolate) new data. If you plot image based just on recorded data it is an ‘real’ image, but if you plot image based on interpolated data, the image is no longer ‘real’. Regardless, I too think Sony sensors in Nikon cameras are best performers today.
I’ve been in graphic arts and prepress for almost 40 years, both analog and digital. I know interpolation quote well. All data is interpolated from source data. Like I said, it’s all math. It’s all synthesized. Both sensors create “artificial” images, as per your interpretation of things. They just go about it different ways. Foveon would have an advantage if they increased their pixel density to match modern sensors. That “equivalent” resolution schtick is a loads of crap on Foveon/Sigma’s part.
It’s unfortunate their process seems stifled by some technological barrier that won’t allow them to “keep up with the Joneses”. If they were able to raise the pixel density and increase dynamic range, they would have a killer sensor.
There is no color interpolation in Foveon, there are algorithms for interpretation and mixing of recorded RGB data…
That’s still data interpolation my friend. ;-) Just a different form of it. Let’s hope Sigma can at least create an APS-C sensor, even with the present pixel density. That would go a long way to bring Sigma cameras up to speed, unless of course they continue to overprice their cameras. A FF sensor with the present density would be pretty awesome, but they still need to address the dynamic range issues. Sigma needs a DSLR worthy of their new fabulous line of lenses.
Yes, it is expensive to make Foveon, let’s hope they develop this technology more and lower prices for us…But, again, Foveon does not need to interpolate color because it simply records full RGB information, let’s not mistake it for other camera processing. Cheers.
…or even simpler, image obtained from recorded data can be called ‘real’ or ‘true’ while image obtained from interpolation of only partially recorded data is a reconstructed image in fact.
A question for those who shoot at 24mm – what kind of pictures to you take at f/1.4 ? and how often do you need that fast aperture?
Hi Jed, that is a great question, I have NO idea of the answer. Being a bit of a ‘traditional’ photographer the usual use of wide angle lenses for me, involves making the most of the two (for mostly landscape and architecture) qualities a wide angle bring to the table. (apart from actually BEING wide angle, of course).
Firstly, this is the ability to shoot at slower shutter speeds, handheld, as the magnification / effect of camera movement, and camera shake (same thing really) is minimised. Using the old school formula (full frame basis on the numbers, use the crop factor if you’re a DX shooter) you are safe to use 1/30 sec handheld with a 35mm wideangle. You are pretty safe using this new 24mm at 1/20th sec without incurring the wrath of the camera shake gods.
Secondly, the fact you CAN shoot at much lower shutter speeds, handheld, means you can now close that aperture down to f16…f19 if needs be, to get that incredible depth of field from right in front of the camera, to infinity, and have it all in sharp detail.
Of course, the old rule that a lens performs at its most sharp, and abberation free at around f8, and that performance falls off if you go beyond this, is still true, on a quality lens like this one, one would expect the performance to hold up better, or, not fall off so much, as you close the aperture to higher numbers for that depth of field.
Having said that, I don’t see the need for an f1.4, f1.8, or even an f2 as an f2.8 seems a perfect choice for all of the above. There is also the issue of cost, but there always is. On any day of the week, an f1.4 is going to COST, when compared to it’s f2.8 brother, so we come back to your question, Jed, and a good one it is.
The only advantage I can see is you’ll get a brighter viewfinder for composing, but as to shooting at f1.4, it seems to go against the perceived wisdom of landscape and architectural shooting. A wide angle shot has a ‘look’ about it, most of us know what I mean by that, the exaggerated perspective between foreground and background, the intensity and shape of clouds against a blue sky, all that kind of familiar ‘look’, which, if shot at f1.4 would render a lot of that classic ‘look’ out of focus, due to a narrower depth of field at f1.4.
So I wonder who uses wide lenses at wide apertures like this, and on what kinds of subject.
Great question Jed, wish I could answer it :)
Thanks for your reply. I shoot Milky Way at wide open, but I use 14mm most of the time, as 24mm is simply not enough. Other than nighttime images, I could not think of a good reason to own not cheap fast prime.
As a wedding photographer i shoot my Nikon 24mm never beyond 1.8. It is perfect for dark receptions and for portraits as well. i love the 3D-look that these lenses a able to create. This is a storytelling lens ;)
Hi Tobias, good to hear that. Have not tried wedding photography, and I always believed 24-70 or 14-24 was perfect wide lens for that purposes. I belive it requires a lot of effort to work with prime lens, but in return you get faster aperture indeed.
Concert photography. I would shoot this thing at 1.4 all night.
The AF will be faster/more accurate, the viewfinder brighter. Maybe not an issue for your fixed infinity focus for milky way, but not many people will want to hand back a fast lens for a slow.
f./8 (autofocusross) that’s 30 years ago! Peak resolution performance for primes, all but telephoto, has been around f./4 for years. Even falling off in resolution by f./8, or so i had thought. Why else are we paying astronomical sums for lenses?
Andrew, not certain of your meaning of the f stop. You are typing f./8 and f/.4 – do you mean f 1.8 and f 1.4 or are you talking about f 4 and f 8 ?
The difference between f 1.4 and f 1.8 in light gathering terms, is relatively very small. So is the difference in zone of sharpness, or, as I think of it, depth of field.
The astronomical price of an f 1.4 lens (relative to an f 1.8 one) is a combination of more than one factor.
Cost of production – to get a slightly bigger aperture requires more glass elements inside the lens, plus, those elements have to be of a larger diameter, and of high quality ed or other technically designed glass, in order to control diffraction, abberation and sharpness.
Numbers sold – to do a production run, the unit cost of each lens falls as the quantity produced increases, in general terms. Thus, as far fewer of the f 1.4 variants are sold, the quantities are smaller, and the unit cost is higher. This is linked to cost of production, but is market driven by actual sales of the product.
Product differentiation – To sell the f 1.4 lens, vs a f 1.8 equivalent, marketing has to distinguish it from the ‘ordinary’ f 1.8 by setting a price premium, which is often not related to the relative difference in production costs of the two products. As an example, the F 1.8 might cost 100 dollars to produce, the f 1.4 150 dollars.
The selling prices might be 200 dollars for the f 1.8, which should make the f 1.4, on the same ‘markup’ sell for 300 dollars. In fact, the f 1.4 will be found in the 450 dollar area – or even higher – at street prices. This is deliberate marketing strategy, aimed to attract keen amateur and the pro photographers to buy the f 1.4.
I have, for my sins, worked in marketing for quite a few years, so I know how manufacturers ‘think’ when launching a new product :)
I have no axe to grind, in fact I bought my first camera with the f 1.4 lens – a Canon – only to find six months later a test of the same camera, with the f 1.4 and the f 1.8 lenses tested against each other – only to find the f 1.8 was actually better (in the range f4 – f 5.6 – f8) than the f 1.4 was.
Regarding what Tobias says, for use in wedding shots in dim interiors, I buy that completely. As a landscape photographer, I was finding the need for a f 1.4 wide angle a bit of a mystery, but I can see in the situation Tobias mentions, this would be a good thing – as long as the subject is carefully focussed… the ever so shallow depth of field that comes with an f 1.4 does make that a very important thing to watch, and with weddings, you can’t go back and re-shoot, like I can with landscapes, more or less (the light is never identical but you know what I mean).
Hope this adds positively to the discussion.
Autofocusross,
My bad, should have left out the dot/point. Sorry ambiguous statement; no meant f/8 – f/4.
My thoughts were… the rule of thumb long ago was f/8 for best lens performance in terms of resolution, hyperfocal use etc, but now resolution peaks wider open at f/4 typically, ignoring depth of field and telephoto.
However the main point is that the f/stop only shuts down at instant of capture, Yes sorry again as we all know that, but while the camera is focussing it’ll work considerably better with more light/faster lens irrespective of what you’ve set the exposure at. Hence the value of these large aperture lenses. It is rarely to actually USE them opened up to f/1.4 except in extreme conditions, but the beauty of them is well you can….
Thanks for correcting me, and also your take on the (interesting) marketing strategy.
Hi Andrew, thanks for clearing that up, and I totally agree with you that lenses give of their best when used around f 5.6 or f 8 (normally, anyway).
This is why I was a bit surprised at the enthusiasm Sigma are putting into the f 1.4 lenses they have been launching of late, including this new 24mm one. I have a prime 35mm Nikkor f 1.8 and it gives me a nice bright viewfinder, but I can honestly say (and I do mean honestly!) that when I switch to my 18-140mm f 4 – F 5.6 zoom, I do NOT notice any viewfinder dimming issues, when compared to the f 1.8 (honestly, I don’t).
I can see the demand for f 1.4 lenses of > 50mm, because as you go further towards the telephoto end of the spectrum, the wider aperture will give you a lovely out of focus background, when compared to a lens forced to shoot at its maximum f 5.6.
Tobias had the main issue covered though, which was, when shooting social shots (or anything else come to that) in a dim interior, the light gathering power of an f 1.4 will come into its own.
That said, my main point remains correct, with regards to landscape shooting, which was, in trying to get a nice deep depth of field in the shot, foreground and background both in focus, with a wide angle lens, you do want to be up around f 8 – f 16 pretty much all the time.
The marketing strategy is a given, glad you found it interesting. Nikon, at the end of the day, are just a producer with factories, who want to get you to spend money – just like kraft foods, dell computers, michelin tyres (is that tires in the USA?) and any other product or service you can think of.
The marketing esscence is to get as much money as you can, from your buyer, for your product
I want this lens!
Shooting a 24mm full-frame lens at f1.4 with subjects in the near to medium range will show identifiable contextual background that isn’t sharp. Thus, the subject will “pop” more. Vignetting will be fairly high at larger apertures, but in combination with the shallower depth of field, can be used to draw the eye to the subject, especially if toward the center of the frame. Or, the vignetting can be corrected in post-processing. At further distances to infinity, f1.4 still gives a fair amount of depth of field, so will be useful in allowing for more hand-held shots or where a higher shutter speed and/or lower ISO is desired.
Next, I want a ~100mm ~f2.0 lens with OS, close-focusing to 1:4 and very low Longitudinal CA.
24 1.4 is perfect for wide field astrophotography ie starscapes ,Aurora etc . Wider the better and faster the better ,at the moment I am preferring my samyang 24mm1.4 over the 14-24 because of its light gathering abilities .
Hi Rob and thanks for replying. I use 14mm for Milky Way. Even it is not wide enough to me. Yes, you get more light gathering but sacrifice field of view. You can compensate aperture with ISO, but for field of view you will have to take panoramas.
I wish there was any 14mm with larger aperture than f/2.8 but I can imagine the price for that would be unaafordable.
I have to admit that I’m not up to date but can we expect a new Art lens for portraits (85mm, 105mm, etc.) any time soon?
I do not know about Sigma Art 85mm, but there is one unappreciated portrait lens out there that can give you great results and save lots of money. That is Samyang 85mm f1.4, great performer at f1.4 to f2.8, but you need to manual focus, I simply love it.
I still cannot get over the fact that Nikon can make a firmware change and poof, now you have manual focus lenses (or worse). I do not want a future paper weight, or wait time for Sigma to reverse engineer the firmware again. These art lenses may be fantastic, but I cannot bring myself to buy one. With the way Nikon is going financially, I would not put them past making a change again, like the 3rd party batteries not working in the DXX00 lines…
It is not as simple as that. Doing so could be costly for Nikon. As it is, Nikon is struggling, especially in the pro market. Canon has a much stronger foothold in the market (11 billion vs. 4 billions in sales for Nikon) and I suspect much of it is due to Canon flexibility with third side parties (lenses, flashes, triggers etc). If Nikon start snubbing lens makers I believe it will translate into even less sales for them.
And with the rise of Sony as a pro system Nikon has to be even more open to lens and accessories makers. Unfortunately, they are not. Case in point, I am a Nikon shooter and I just purchased Godox flashes and triggers, although they work nicely, the triggers are not TTL, however, they will do TTL for Canon. The TTL flash (V860) is not so accurate on a Nikon camera but apparently is very accurate for Canon. In short, Nikon is not as open with its system to other companies and that becomes frustrating.
Same point I am making, Nikon goes it alone on lenses & accessories
(good or bad for biz). Sigma is reverse engineering Nikon’s mount and
we have seen several instances of firmware incompatibly with different
Sigma lenses. Users have to make a choice, update the firmware and get
features/bug fixes or roll the dice on compatibility. For me, this is not a bridge I will cross.
You have a point but what I am saying is that Nikon has not been messing around with blocking third party lenses for a while and I think they learned their lesson. I use to have a Tamron lens for a long while and it was working fine the whole time. (Sold it when upgrading to full frame)
Search the DPR DX forum and in the last year several Sigma lenses and 3rd party batteries did not work on DXX00 bodies after Nikon firmware changes. Think the batteries ended up useless, too.
I did not know of these case. I guess it is worse than I thought. As I said, I did have a Tamron lens and it worked fine for the whole time I owned it.
Tamron and Nikon have had some joint lens patents, so Tamron could have more inside info. Meanwhile Sigma lost the VR lawsuit with Nikon last spring, so Sigma cannot exactly be in Nikon’s good graces.
I use these lenses on a D7100 everyday since I purchased the 18-35 1.8. I then got the 35mm Art (since sold for lack of use) and the 50mm Art. Never a problem and simply better than the Nikon equivalents. Nikon doesn’t even make an equivalent to the 18-35. Note that I never purchased a Sigma (or Tamron) before. Now I wouldn’t purchase Nikon lenses in this range. Why would I purchase an inferior lens?
I don’t intend to purchase this lens because I use the more versatile 18-35, but if I needed it, it is what I would get. For me the days of purchasing just Nikon lenses is long gone. I will normally purchase the best available lens in the range I need regardless of price. Right now, in short primes that means Sigma. What a change in just a couple of years!
Great news!
85 1.4, 135 1.8, 100/105 1.8 and an even wider than 24 1.4 lens will follow maybe a 16,18 or 20 1.4 Art and the 24-70 F2 OS as well….
Sigma rocks/rulez!
I am extremely curious as to how a lens which is theoretically harder to make than a 50mm or 35mm lens, can be priced as such. Something is amiss here.
I love the art lenses, I am just disappointed with 24mm, I own a 35mm 1.4 ART witch is superb, 24 seems too close to me, I wish something below 20mm or something more like 85 or beyond.
Looking good.. :)