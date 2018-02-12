Sigma-14-24mm-f-2.8-announced

Early today, Sigma officially announced a new 14-24mm f/2.8 lens, the most recent in a string of wide-angle Art lenses from the company. While there has been no price released at this point, it is reasonable to hope that this lens will offer the high-quality performance that Sigma’s Art lineup is known for, yet still retain a lower price than something like the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8. Keep reading for more details about the new lens, including some of our initial thoughts and expectations.

The first thing that will stand out to many photographers is that this is not a small lens — much like Sigma’s other recent wide-angle options. It’s the same size as the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8, and it weighs 1/3 pound more. There was a time when the Nikon 14-24mm was considered extremely large and heavy for a wide-angle lens, although today it has been surpassed by several others (such as the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 and the Sigma 12-24mm f/4).

The high weight of the Sigma lens is a result of the complex optical formula, with 17 elements in 11 groups (and 3 aspherical elements). Six of those elements are FLD or SLD glass, which are Sigma’s elements for improving chromatic aberration. The official name of the lens is the “Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art.” (You can read here about some of Sigma’s lens abbreviations.) Here are the new lens’s specifications and features:

Lens construction: 17 elements in 11 groups

Special elements: 3 aspherical elements, 3 SLF-coated elements, and 3 FLD-coated elements

Diaphragm: 9 aperture blades, rounded, electromagnetic control (akin to Nikon’s E lenses)

Distortion: “Near zero” (less than 1% claimed)

Minimum focus: 0.24 meters, or 9.5 inches

Maximum magnification: 0.18x (1:5.4)

Aperture range: f/2.8 to f/22

Compatible mounts: Nikon, Canon, and Sigma (as well as Sony, with Sigma’s MC-11 converter)

Weight: 1150 grams (2.5 lbs)

Size: 5.3 inch (length) × 3.8 inches (diameter)

Weather sealing: Yes, splash proof construction and additional sealing at the mount

Interestingly, Sigma also announced a new Front Conversion Service for this lens, which simply removes the built-in petal hood and replaces it with a smaller, rounded hood that won’t be as useful for flare prevention. They claim that this option “allows the lens to be used in various virtual reality (VR) scenarios without the risk of interfering with other lenses in the virtual reality rig, or undesired shadows in the content.”

Are these actually common issues when shooting VR content? A cursory Google search didn’t turn up anything, so I’m not sure what is going on. For photography — the non-virtual-reality kind — there aren’t many reasons I can imagine for wanting to replace the hood. Perhaps if you often shoot with your camera’s built-in flash (or a low profile on-camera flash), removing the hood will minimize shadows at the bottom of the frame, although that’s quite a rare scenario for people who buy this type of lens.

Or, maybe, the smaller lens hood will make it easier to attach a filter kit. A fascinating possibility is that Sigma (which does sell filters already) is planning to release a smaller filter holder system that would work with the hood removed, while being far smaller than something like the FotodioX or Lee systems that are necessary for other ultra-wide lenses. That’s pure speculation, but if this lens does eventually allow for almost-normal size filters because of the hood removal option, count me a fan. Even if that doesn’t happen — and it probably won’t — it isn’t harmful that Sigma is offering the hood removal service. It’s just unexpected.

No pricing has been announced yet for the 14-24mm f/2.8 (or for the hood-removal service), but you can look at some of Sigma’s other recent lenses to have a good idea of where it might fall. The new 14-24mm shares a lot of DNA with Sigma’s other recent wide-angle lenses, the 14mm f/1.8 and the 12-24mm f/4. Take a look:

Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 Sigma 12-24mm f/4 Sigma 14mm f/1.8 Weight 1150 grams (2.5 lbs) 1150 grams (2.5 lbs) 1170 grams (2.6 lbs) Element Count 17 elements, 11 groups 16 elements, 11 groups 16 elements, 11 groups Price Not yet announced $1599 $1599

Sigma clearly found a wide-angle design that they like, and as you can see from our recent 14mm f/1.8 review, the image quality has been very impressive so far. If the new 14-24mm f/2.8 approaches the performance of the 14mm f/1.8 — no small feat, considering it is a zoom lens — it will rank as one of the highest-quality wide angle zooms available today. We’re already gearing up to test this lens when it arrives on market, so stay tuned.

Here is Sigma’s press release: