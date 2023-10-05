Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN Announced: Ultra-Light f/2.8 Zoom for APS-C

Sigma has announced an interesting new lens: a 10-18mm f/2.8 that covers APS-C and is available for Sony E mount, Fujifilm X mount, and L-Mount. This highly compact lens is a very interesting option for APS-C photographers and videographers, so make sure to check out the full announcement below.
Specifications
- Full Name: 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary
- Focal Length: 10-18mm zoom
- Angle of View: 109.7°-76.5° (APS-C)
- Maximum Aperture: f/2.8
- Minimum Aperture: f/22
- Lens Elements: 13
- Lens Element Groups: 10
- Filter Thread Size: 67mm
- Maximum Magnification: 0.25x (1:4)
- Minimum Focusing Distance: 11.6cm
- Image Stabilization: No
- Aperture Blades: 7
- Focus Motor: Stepping Motors
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Rings: Focus and zoom
- Dimensions (Length x Diameter): 72.2mm × 64.0mm
- Weight: 255 g
- MSRP: $599
- Release Date: October 26, 2023
Official Photos
Analysis
This is a very nice option for APS-C photographers and videographers. Compared to other options in this range, like the Sony 10-18mm f/4 or Sony 10-20mm f/4, this lens doesn’t weigh much more and captures an additional full stop of light. While not all ultra-wide photographers care about a bright maximum aperture, it makes the Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 a more viable choice for Milky Way photography, videography, or other handheld low-light work.
For travel, having the full-frame equivalent of a 15-27mm is really practical. This lens also dovetails very nicely with Sigma’s existing 18-50mm f/2.8, making for a two-lens kit that can cover 15mm to 75mm equivalents at a bright maximum aperture for under 600g. If Sigma was planning this combo, however, I’d have loved to see these lenses share a filter ring size. Grabbing a 67 to 55 adapter isn’t the worst thing, but would have just been nice to avoid in the first place (and may have helped the vignetting issue on the 18-50mm).
Overall, this lens looks like a great option for APS-C photographers and a good choice for APS-C video, assuming that its performance is as expected. We look forward to testing it at Photography Life.
Product Video
Press Release
This is the world’s smallest and lightest F2.8 zoom lens designed for APS-C format mirrorless systems at just 2.8 x 2.4 inches (72.2 x 62mm) and 9.2 ounces (260g)*. The lens covers a 15-36mm (35mm equivalent) focal range, with a fast F2.8 constant aperture. Paired with the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, this duo of lenses covers a 15-75mm (35mm equivalent) range with the same bright F2.8 maximum aperture at a combined weight of under 19.5 ounces (550g).
* As an AF F2.8 zoom lens for mirrorless cameras with an APS-C sensor. As of October 2023 by SIGMA. Figures are for L-Mount. Additional specifications included in the full press release below.
The SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary uses an aspherical concave lens with a large polarization ratio and high refractive index in the first group, reducing the number of elements in the first group and shortening the overall length. Additionally, a new push-on petal type hood has been developed. Thanks to the new structure with a spring and lever, which is not utilized by any other manufacturer, the hood has been made both thinner and smaller, which also contributes to the overall compactness of the lens.
The optical design of the lens delivers a short 4.6 inch (11.6cm) minimum focusing distance and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4 at the wide end, allowing for close-up photography with pleasing background separation. The optical design also minimizes focus breathing, and the stepping motor delivers swift, quiet autofocus during both still and video use.
Thanks to its high optical quality and compact size, the SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens is an excellent choice for travelers, adventure photographers, vloggers, content creators, and family photographers who want great image quality when paired with today’s leading lightweight crop-sensor cameras on the three supported mirrorless platforms.
I used to own a Sigma 10-20mm for APS-C. It was a very versatile lens. The maximum magnification of 1:4 looks great also.