Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN Announced: Ultra-Light f/2.8 Zoom for APS-C

Sigma has announced an interesting new lens: a 10-18mm f/2.8 that covers APS-C and is available for Sony E mount, Fujifilm X mount, and L-Mount. This highly compact lens is a very interesting option for APS-C photographers and videographers, so make sure to check out the full announcement below.

Specifications

Full Name: 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary

10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary Focal Length: 10-18mm zoom

10-18mm zoom Angle of View: 109.7°-76.5° (APS-C)

109.7°-76.5° (APS-C) Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

f/2.8 Minimum Aperture: f/22

f/22 Lens Elements: 13

13 Lens Element Groups: 10

10 Filter Thread Size: 67mm

67mm Maximum Magnification: 0.25x (1:4)

0.25x (1:4) Minimum Focusing Distance: 11.6cm

11.6cm Image Stabilization: No

No Aperture Blades: 7

7 Focus Motor: Stepping Motors

Stepping Motors Internal Focusing: Yes

Yes Rings: Focus and zoom

Focus and zoom Dimensions (Length x Diameter): 72.2mm × 64.0mm

72.2mm × 64.0mm Weight: 255 g

255 g MSRP: $599

$599 Release Date: October 26, 2023

Official Photos

Analysis

This is a very nice option for APS-C photographers and videographers. Compared to other options in this range, like the Sony 10-18mm f/4 or Sony 10-20mm f/4, this lens doesn’t weigh much more and captures an additional full stop of light. While not all ultra-wide photographers care about a bright maximum aperture, it makes the Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 a more viable choice for Milky Way photography, videography, or other handheld low-light work.

For travel, having the full-frame equivalent of a 15-27mm is really practical. This lens also dovetails very nicely with Sigma’s existing 18-50mm f/2.8, making for a two-lens kit that can cover 15mm to 75mm equivalents at a bright maximum aperture for under 600g. If Sigma was planning this combo, however, I’d have loved to see these lenses share a filter ring size. Grabbing a 67 to 55 adapter isn’t the worst thing, but would have just been nice to avoid in the first place (and may have helped the vignetting issue on the 18-50mm).

Overall, this lens looks like a great option for APS-C photographers and a good choice for APS-C video, assuming that its performance is as expected. We look forward to testing it at Photography Life.

Product Video

Press Release