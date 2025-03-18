New Online Workshop Announced! Secrets of Professional Wildlife Photographers

Today, I am very excited to announce Photography Life’s newest Online Workshop: “Secrets of Professional Wildlife Photographers – By Libor Vaicenbacher.” This 2 hour 48 minute video series brings you into the field with three extraordinary wildlife photographers to share their most valuable techniques.

Vladimír Čech Jr. is world-renowned for his camera trap photography. He has captured some of the world’s only photos of Sumatran tigers in the wild and the one leopard left in Armenia. Moreover, his photos are not only documentary in nature but artistic as well. He plans his photographs carefully to consider light, composition, and subject position, resulting in some of the most remarkable camera trap photos in the world. These photos have earned him numerous international awards, including in the prestigious Siena International Photo competition and the World Nature Photography Awards. In this Online Workshop, he provides a rare look into his entire process from start to finish.

Petr Bambousek is a rule-breaking wildlife photographer and one of the most awarded photographers of Europe. His stunning photos have earned widespread acclaim, including by Bird Photographer of the Year, Nature’s Best Photography Awards, European Wildlife Photographer of the Year, and Nature Photographer of the Year. The variety of his accolades is only exceeded by the beautiful variety of his photos – many of which he captures by disproving traditional “myths” of photography. In this Online Workshop, he explains those myths in detail, including when you should break them for incredible wildlife photos.

Jiří Hřebíček turns the idea of wildlife photography on its head. Whereas most photographers chase after maximum sharpness, he deliberately aims to capture impressionistic photos that express the creativity of his imagination. But these are not random or haphazard photos; they are carefully created images that make virtuosic use of the Intentional Camera Movement (ICM) technique. Hřebíček’s success in more than a dozen renowned competitions is just a small sign that he is one of the top wildlife photographers worldwide. Perhaps the crown jewel is his recent first-place win in Wildlife Photographer of the Year for his artful nature photo — captured of an ordinary crow in a park near his house. It’s a sign that extraordinary wildlife photos can be taken anywhere.

Today’s Online Workshop is included with all Gold Memberships (sign up here at $12/month). For everyone else, it can be purchased here for $120. Also, through the end of March, we are running a sale where your first month or year is 20% off! Use the code AI-FREE to get this discount and test the waters of our Member Page if you haven’t already joined.

I know I’ve said it before, but I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support for Photography Life this past year. In early 2024, we eliminated third-party advertisements from Photography Life and switched completely to a Member-supported approach. It was an unusual decision from a business standpoint, but Photography Life will always be a bulwark against higher prices and deteriorating quality. We commit to never raising prices for existing Members and to continually adding new features to our Member Page, so that it is an excellent value and worthwhile use of your money as a photographer.

In that spirit, alongside today’s Online Workshop release, I am excited to announce a new series of monthly Q&A livestreams and daily photography tips that will begin in April this year! Along with those new features, we also have another full-length Online Workshop coming very soon – a detailed tutorial on Milky Way photography – to be published on March 28th. I hope you look forward to these projects and enjoy the new releases.