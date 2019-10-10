Pre-Order Links: Nikon Z50, New Lenses, Battery Grip

The pre-order links for the Nikon Z50 (including kit lenses), 58mm f/0.95 Noct, and MB-N10 battery grip have been released. Here are the B&H links:
- Nikon Z50 body only: $860
- Nikon Z50 with 16-50mm: $1000
- Nikon Z50 with 16-50mm and 50-250mm: $1350
- Nikon Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct: $8000
- Nikon MB-N10 Battery Grip (compatible with Z6 and Z7 only): $200
When the Nikon Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras were announced last year, pre-order sales made it difficult to buy either at first. I don’t think that’s likely to be true for the relatively mass-market Z50 or any of the other items on this list, except perhaps the 58mm f/0.95 Noct. That said, if you want to be first in line, now’s your chance.
Comment Policy: Although our team at Photography Life encourages all readers to actively participate in discussions, we reserve the right to delete / modify any content that does not comply with our Code of Conduct, or do not meet the high editorial standards of the published material.